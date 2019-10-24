Adam Schiff Lines-Up Depositions from Current and Former NSC Staff who Disagree with Trump Foreign Policy to Prove Merit of Impeachment…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is now calling current and former White House National Security Council (NSC) staff to appear before his committee to provide evidence for impeachment. The purpose of the requests is to gather testimony from all those who disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy.
The arc of the current impeachment plan is to remove President Trump from office because he is not permitting the Bush, Clinton-Clinton, Bush-Bush, Obama-Obama foreign policy to continue. All career bureaucrats who have advised and constructed U.S. foreign policy for maximum influence & financial gain are now fuel for impeachment.
(Via AP) Closed-door interviews are tentatively scheduled with Charles Kupperman, a deputy to national security adviser John Bolton, and Tim Morrison, NSC’s current Russia and Europe director. Kupperman and Bolton have both left the White House.
The four people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential schedule. (read more)
It would not be surprising for articles of impeachment to be framed around President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and elimination of the Iran nuclear weapons agreement.
For Pelosi, Schiff, Democrats and the UniParty republicans to be any more transparent in their agenda they would need to change the impeachment verbiage to “official swamp industry advocacy committee”, and register as lobbyists for the world under FARA.
I wonder if our guys on the committee have assured our guys on the outside how fallacious it is (giving no actionable details) and to keep up the fever pitch. Keep stuff in the news cycle so the fall and disappointment is that much more dramatic for the dims.
Question:
IF President Trump is Impeached (which I expect), and the Articles of Impeachment are sent to the Senate, would Chief Justice John Roberts have the power to say whether or not the charges would constitute a High Crime or Misdemeanor if convicted? In other words, as presiding judge could he say “These articles do not define an actual law being broken, irregardless of whether he is ‘convicted’ of the deed or not.”?
No. If what this appears to be, turns out true.. then many people will be held accountable for using our military and treasury for self personal gain (board memberships of foreign companies).
This article outlines the previous profiteers (I am adding this because this wording is what i feel is being implied, i could be wrong) coming back and fighting for their “foreign policy” to remain.
This profiting is not the purpose of our government.
Jordan is the Arab pipeline route (has to go around Israel; that would be my best guess why Pelosi was in Jordan last week)
My biggest hint, if i was just to guess the current panic, is that some of this must be related to Ukraine’s agreement with Russia on ‘ not having to pre-pay for gas” ending Decmber 31st.. The end user is Europe. The end user of the ISIS pipeline if it was ever successful would be Europe also.
Why did our previous adminstration support to new fueling of Europes energy’s need so hard? (arab Spring; Iran cash pallets; ..)
What a joke, impeachment over the powers of the duly elected President to set foreign policy , so we swamp creatures disagree, so we need you impeached, a joke.
By sleight-of-hand Schiff was hoping to achieve all of the following: (1) avoidance of an initial vote to approve the Impeachment Inquiry, (2) avoidance of a possibly damaging vote in favor of Articles of Impeachment, and (3) stimulating strong public outrage against Trump through false and fraudulent leaking of misleading quotes of testimony in order to, ultimately, gain an overwhelming public support for trial in the Senate.
The plan was to carefully control the flow of information, and to leak out-of-context quotes that would inflame the public, with the hope, ultimately, that vulnerable House members, although they had not evaluated the evidence, would be herded into voting for Articles.
Those that have justified the nature of Schiff’s Kangaroo court, have likened these depositions to Grand Jury proceedings, failing to realize that, in such a case, a full Grand Jury of citizens is present throughout the totality of testimony, have heard every single question and answer, and have had an opportunity to question witnesses that are testifying before them before they vote to indict or not.
Schiff’s ‘black plot’ is to hold forth in secret, limit access and information, inflame public opinion through leaks, and finally, plop down voluminous testimony and records before members only 24 hours before a vote, then to limit debate to one hour (per new rules) in the hopes that Trump’s plummeting approval rating might guarantee an easy and politically popular vote in House and Senate.
Nice try, you pr..k!
Let me get this straight the Democrats and NeverTrumpers want to impeach President Trump because his domestic and foreign policies agree with WTP who voted him into office but don’t agree with the Democrats, deep state and the unelected bureaucrats in the FBI, DOJ and State Department? So policy differences are now grounds for impeachment? Who knew? Seriously?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is Woodrow Wilson’s ‘government by experts’ in action. The people being too stupid to govern themselves, much less vote correctly, so ‘experts’ are needed to rule them. For their own good, of course.
This attitude is the natural outcome of a belief in Rousseau’s ‘noble savage’, that mankind is naturally virtuous but is corrupted into evil by civilization. Only those able to resist the tempting allure of material things should be permitted to rule, because their minds are not clouded by avarice and selfishness. Thus stems the belief that government is good because those in government service are ‘naturally’ virtuous. The French Revolution put the lie to this fantasy, but like the Hydra, it never dies. This is why societies based on this philosophy descend into tyranny, because they cannot resist the temptation to regulate everything down to bowel movements.
Whereas the Founding Fathers, believing that mankind is naturally sinful but can be tempted to virtue, strove to create a government of checks and balances whereby selfish ambitions and interests strive with one another to create a more perfect society (NOT perfect. That is why the Declaration says ‘pursuit of happiness’, not happiness). They believed in small government and self-government, because it had worked for them and did not waste the people’s time and money ordering them about.
Yes
And the diplomat class is irate that PresTrump is not conducting foreign policy the way they’ve done it … unsuccessfully for 70 years
Abolish the Administrative State.
You want to talk impeachment! How bout we the people filing a massive class action lawsuit against each House of Representatives elected official individually. Freezing wages/benefits until the embezzlement of taxpayer funds paid the accomplishes for their own personal gain trying to overturn the legal election of the electorate. Russia, Russia=Zip, Surpreme Court Kavanaugh=Zip,
Borderwall delays=Zip, Whistleblower=Zip, Obstructing Justice=Zip, quid/quo=Zip.
Throw the clowns out take their retirements as well as audit the members and families back ten years to present. Then head over to all personnel connected to all MSM’s.
Sorry for the rant.
exactly! getting paid for government work, while doing their own work! misuse of government time and money. CHARGE THEM
Would someone please put out in plain English just where these Dem’s call home back in DC??
This is “called doing something” but I don’t remember the name/phrase….
I am sure some direct action by us old fart gray beards can be arranged for the upcoming night….
Even an outhouse overturned ought to get their attention, greased up door knobs, burning bag of dog poo…..or, other creative items like a full cement mixer chute poked thru the front window, with 2% CaCl2 in the mix water….or, how about a couple of pounds of Dupont’s finest…. the re-enactor blend is real smoky with a nice “flash”…. come to think of it…just drag a couple of 8 pounder’s over in front and touch ’em off….I am sure we can find a few hundred 32 cal lead balls to charge it up with…
Bottom line here….done feed up with these fools and have had enough….now make way for the “Get ‘er ‘Done” boys….
Not a violent person in action or thought but I could see that turning quickly if leaving the Paris Climate Accord, TPP, and Iran deal are used for grounds to impeach.
Now you can see why I have been writing that the Dem party, since 2008 and Obama, is no longer a legitimate political force, that it is no more than a criminal, organized mob and an insane cult — The Insane Left (the term I invented, as a scientist observing things political, since 2009).
The Paris accord is alive and well through state governments and universities. The college pact is signed onto by by college heads and is enforceable worldwide. It is to be placed in all their curriculum and they’re to get their students to get engaged in k-12 schools. My local college signed to this talloires pact and nobody knows about it and it’s considered a conservative area.
http://ulsf.org/
List of member schools
http://ulsf.org/96-2/
Impeachment for policy decisions, that every President gets to make. That’s preposterous!!
The Democrats pushed all their chips to the center of the table, and all they have are a pair of 2’s.
We are living in a historical time period that will be written about for years. Amazing.
The Dems are desperate to remove President Trump and thus are willing to use extraordinary measures, unconstitutional or otherwise, to do so. But why are they so desperate? It’s more about AG Barr, than it is about President Trump. In order to stop Barr’s investigation, the Dems must remove President Trump first. AG Barr’s investigation of political corruption surrounding Spygate will expose malfeasance on a scale that is unprecendented. The investigation will expose a trail of corruption that will lead directly to Obama, the Intelligence Community, the DOJ/FBI, many members of Congress, and the liberal media. In the process, Barr/Durham will uncover graft, pay-for- play, and kickback schemes that will shock the Country. ( Some Establishment Republican politicians will go down also}.
The Dems know that if AG Barr is successful, their Party will be damaged beyond repair. More importantly, the liberal/left-wing ideology that they subscribe to will suffer a catastrophic hit. The Dems can’t let this happen- President Trump must go and take AG Barr with him. By any means necessary.
BINGO…they are driven by fear of discovery and not hatred of POTUS…an impeachment trial would likely bring a lot of their malfeasance to light and I think they know this…impeachment also would not stop Barr/Durham’s investigation…impeachment would also leave them with VP Pence…impeachment inquiry is a campaign strategy…end game is to win the election…
They are also seem to be driven to madness by POTUS’s lack of fear.
Correction: They also seem to be……
Pulling out of the Oaris Agreement?
Good, nothing I’d like to see more the the UN Climate Fraud on trial in the Senate.
Considering all of the votes to pass legislation that has never been read by many of the congressmen, seeing these Republican congressmen putting forth the effort to read transcripts and try to attend interviews actually looks like progress.
Louie Gohmert possibly was the only congressman to read the (Un)affordable Care Act in its entirety. During the Boehner days, there finally was a House rule instituted for congressmen to receive bills 72 hours prior to having to vote. That didn’t last long at all. In no time, important legislation was being amended right up almost to the time the bills were brought up for floor debate and the votes. It is still happening, but from hearing Louie talk about it in town hall meetings, it sounds as though maybe more people are reading and looking for edits before voting.
This should be fun. Consider just for starters:
President Bush Sr. : One of the democrat party’s favorite piñatas, Iran-Contra but I guess now that one is OK.
President Clinton; The Balkans fiasco. All the ethnic cleansing, stopped mainly by the Russian Army, on the ground. The US Army had nothing deployable to send except the US Air Force and US Naval Aviation. The US Army did not get involved until it was “peace keeping time”.
President Bush Jr. : Iraq WMD’s, Start Point of current Iraq and Afghanistan adventures. Oh, didn’t democrats try to bring war crimes vs him??
President Obama: You know those pesky Russians appeared again, to save some of his bacon in Syria. The rise of ISIS, Libya, Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, etc. etc. Then there is cash for the Iran non-nuke deal, fast and furious guns (note it was cross border and required diplomatic support), rise of Maduro…
So, which of the diplomatic successes was President Trump supposed to emulate. Oh, were not many of the brilliant diplomats today, unhappy with President Trump, part of those deals??
There are so many land mines in this approach for the Diplomats, IC and DoD. They may actually tell Schiff, no thanks.
Earlier today a keen-eyed treeper observed that Schiff is using the Delphi technique. For those who may not know, the Delphi technique is a method to guide a meeting to a pre-determined outcome. Here is an outline of the method http://www.vlrc.org/articles/110.html Some of the specifics may vary but the general outline is the same.
Their schemes sound evil enough to work but somehow they fail more than enough at it:
“How does the process take place? The techniques are well developed and well defined.
First, the person who will be leading the meeting, the facilitator or Change Agent must be a likable person with whom those participating in the meeting can agree or sympathize.”
Oh, I see why.. 🙂
Schiff is conducting secret hearings. He assembles selected statements to support his predetermined narrative. Those statements, removed from context and deceptively elided, are then presented as “evidence”.
Schiff, who is a witness in his own hearings, who secretly coached witnesses, who has engaged in all manner of chicanery in order to “justify” initiating his hearings, takes his “evidence” and uses it to claim the president must be impeached.
Adam Schiff is a liar. His fraudulent hearings are a disgrace to the House of Representatives. The Speaker fully endorses this fraud. Speaker Pelosi and Representative Schiff have no place in the House of Representatives.
We all know it.
It is time for him to have a “rubber band” accident, like Harry Reid. Maybe a horse head in bed like Godfather. That should “straighten h!m out” (maybe not that way!).
Our family became aware of the Delphi technique by observing our school officials and school board members.
I too learned of it then, fighting OBE.
Careful how you bandy about descriptions of scientifically proven methods for developing solution sets in a rapid manner. There is a technique used to develop technical solutions and solution frameworks to very complex problems, those solutions ARE NOT PRE-DETERMINED. Its called the Wide Band Delphi technique. A very diverse group of multi-disciplined experts are assembled and are guided by a general set of questions founded in functional requirements to develop high-level solutions sets and solution descriptions. It is a viable and legitimate way to start a design program.
I am not saying Schiff does not already have his singular answer and he is assembling information from a set of “experts” in a single field of expertise to fit his story. He is not using the Delphi Technique as his experts lack any direct knowledge the issue. The use of “expert” innuendo does not equal a Delphi approach.
[Old Joke from my Sicilian Grandparents: Innuendo is Italian (or Sicilian) for a Colonoscopy or Suppository.]
Item 1 for using the Delphi Technique from your source is this:
“First, the person who will be leading the meeting, the facilitator or Change Agent must be a likable person with whom those participating in the meeting can agree or sympathize.”
How do any of the Dems fit this description? Schiff? Nadler? The late Cummings?
All Ms Lindsey has to do is call the same witnesses in open hearings to impeach these lying never Trump seditionists!
Fraud!
Graham even has a legitimate reason to hold his hearings as his committee is responsible for structing the Impeachment Hearing and its rules of conduct in the Senate.
Schiff staffer was in the Ukraine paid by the Atlantic council which is right in the middle of Ukraine corruption
LikeLiked by 2 people
And not only NSC staffers. Everyone involved in some way in the ukraine corruption junction is talking to media or Schiff against Trump:
John Herbst:
https://thefederalist.com/2019/10/24/cnn-failed-to-disclose-biden-apologists-business-ties-to-burisma/
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/expert/john-e-herbst/
I can understand why Rudy was acting all crazy lol. He hit a hornet nest of corruption over there.
The content of the Democommunist “articles of impeachment” doesn’t matter. All that matters is how many “Republican” senators will vote yea. There is no cavalry coming to the aid of POTUS, it’s all up to a nay vote.
Actually the “Crimes” described in the Articles of Impeachment do matter. The Impeachment Hearing in the Senate is presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and there are a few rules of evidence. So, the House has to provide sustainable charges as those with no sustaining evidence can conceivably be dismissed as in a legal hearing. [Note: I say conceivably because I do not trust Chief Justice Roberts.]
If the Articles come in and all the charges are dismissed, there is no “crime” to consider by the jury.
Again, this is an area Lindsey Graham can work as Chairmen of the Senate Judicial Committee.
“Going against the failed policies of the past is now a crime.”
Taken to its logical end, this new standard of “justice” also redefines “Progressive”…and every other word they use to identify themselves…into the exact opposite of what it was.
Sorry Dems & RINOS…
But negating your worthless foreign policies (ie., HURT FEELINGS), is NOT Grounds for impeachment. Nor will it ever be.
Now trying to dupe the American Public in an attempt to overthrow a dully elected President– that actually is a CRIME. One that would have dire consequences as a result.
You might’ve thought twice before doing so if you had climbed out of your bubbles occasionally, or maybe stopped believing the same BS you manufacture.
You also DON’T have nearly the support you think you do. And your guys only show up when they’re PAID to– but it’s NOT enough they’ll risk losing anything over it. LOYALTY can’t really be bought.
As it stands, you’ve NO CLUE the wrath you’d unleash. Much less who, or what to be expecting. Either way if it were me– I’d be sleeping with one eye open. But you do you– good luck with that.
Question? How does anyone know this when hearings are being held in secret, so much so that the hearings were raided, somewhat like looking for bootleggers or the mafia…..Lord I’m confused, angry and can’t even keep up with CTH anymore. One blog, I see the big ugly is coming, the next appears to be the Demonrats certain recipe for an impeachment of my VSGDJT. None of us know what the outcome of the BS that is our government will be, but my dear Lord may we do do everything we can to stop it.
Only force of arms can stop these people. Laws won’t stop them because all the judges are leftist and anti-Trump. They have no conscience except an evil one. Their evil knows no bounds. They are deliberately framing an innocent man. The Salem witch trials were more honest than what’s going on.
Only 46 R’s signed. Only 30 R’s stormed the Star Chamber. We are outnumbered, out-lawyered, out maneuvered, and because of Dem voter fraud, will be outvoted in 2020. We are not, however, outgunned. It seems more and more that only the bullet box can stop this. As often happens when the victims fight back, when the first bullies fall, the rest will retreat and beg for mercy and parley. Don’t trust them. Like the scorpion on the frog, these kinds will wave the white flag while their snipers range you.
Some battles have no quarter for a reason.
Admin, can you please consider removing comments, like the one above, calling for violence?
We want Republican leaks . We want real leaks . We want made up leaks .We want the name of the whistleblower leaked .We want leaks about Schiff , Warner , Pelosi , the newspapers , the networks , Never Trumpers . Overwhelm them with leaks that will drive them crazy .
I got an ideal, lets all do a national sick day strike to show how many of us actually are against the impeachment.
Ristvan, I’ve been lurking here for sometime now and have learned a ton from you and many many other great posters. And then there’s Sundance God Bless him.
But I have an, IMHO, very serious concern. People are constantly saying on this site, and many of the other non TDS sites that “2/3” of the Senate, apparently construed as 66 votes, is required to convict. But from my reading, that is simply not true. Now maybe I have missed a post or a comment rectifying this very serious and germane difference, but I have been reading for months and I don’t miss much. And maybe my source i.e. Senate.gov is incorrect and I should be reading the actual Constitution or maybe my comprehension of the relevant Articles and Sections is incorrect but…
Article 1, section 3:
The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.
Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.
Article 2, Section 4:
The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
https://www.senate.gov/civics/constitution_item/constitution.htm
Clearly, “…no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the MEMBERS PRESENT. Ergo, all that is needed is a few already apparent Rinos, and a few more “unable to be present”, and the game is over. Hope I’m wrong on this. Otherwise, when judgement day arrives, there’s going to be some kind of incident, the plane that has ten senators on a junket has a technical failure, there’s a huge snowstorm and and they call a hasty vote, anything, and our last hope at a real democracy is over.
One more thing, assume my interpretation is wrong, many comments suggest that there’s no way Republicans will vote to impeach because they run the very real risk of being out of office. But considering what we now know, about how truly deep and rancid the corruption flows in politics, if the choice comes down to being out, but with a golden pension, or in, as in prison, which option would you take?
First Post
1observer
