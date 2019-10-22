Peter Navarro Discusses Speaker Pelosi Intentionally Holding Back Ratification of USMCA – Only 19 House Legislative Days Remain in 2019…

White House manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro discusses the lack of action from Speaker Pelosi on ratification of the USMCA.
As CTH has outlined since the July 2019 alliance meeting between Pelosi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the strongest likelihood is the House will table the ratification vote until after the 2020 election. It is a strategic political decision.
Here’s what is going on.
Nancy Pelosi and her far-left ideologues entered an agreement with their Canadian liberal allies and Justin Trudeau to stall the USMCA passage.
Trudeau’s government ideologues agreed not to call the USMCA up for a vote in the Canadian parliament.
Speaker Pelosi was waiting to see if Trudeau could would win re-election. With Canada re-electing Trudeau last night it paves the way for Pelosi to announce the labor provisions are not strong enough within the USMCA deal; discussions with the Trump administration are not resolving the issues; the U.S. workers are not protected enough, and she is tabling any vote.
Speaker Pelosi will then wait until after the 2020 election. The purpose is political.
Ratification of the USMCA would be a boost for the U.S, and North American, economy. More growth in the economy is politically adverse to her interests. Part of the 2020 Democrat strategy is to stall the U.S. economy, stoke a recession narrative, and hopefully weaken President Trump’s re-election bid. That’s the plan.
For Canada’s part of the scheme, Justin Trudeau will announce that Canada is waiting for the U.S to work out the USMCA labor disagreements. This is the quid-pro-quo between leftists in the democrat party and leftists in Canada.
Something might change in this dynamic, but it will take an ‘as-yet’ unknown action by President Trump to change the direction…
Isn’t it possible for POTUS Trump to withdraw from NAFTA and get an even better America first outcome? I thought that after 6 months notice, any of the 3 countries could end NAFTA. It does not appear USMCA will get a hearing in our first term.
Exactly! Canada would do much better under USMCA than NAFTA or a canceled NAFTA. And PDJT can trade with Mexico under USMCA guidelines.
Tom: That is the first thing that popped into my mind too. Surely Nancy knows this too. Wonder if there is a catch?
Can’t wait for the counter punch.
Pelosi, working against the best for America,so as to thwart Trump? Say it isn’t so!
Yet, Pelosi is alway crying about the poor farmers. Passing USMCA would really help them.
Grassley and Ernst along with others should make lots of noise. Show they are not GOPe.
I hope you aren’t holding your breath … Grassley & Ernst, just like Mrs. McConnell, would kneecap VSGPDJT at ANY opportunity they come across …
Their constituents (farmers) should vote them out. Ernst has been anti PDJT since the hayride endorsement.
Why is Navarro pretending Pelosi will bring this to a vote ever? Doesn’t he know who these scumbags are?
Gipper: There must be something we don’t know?
All the better to appear shocked, shocked I say, at the naked political motivations of the Democrats! I’m sure Mr. Navarro will be suitably and loudly surprised to find out how much the Democrats would rather Americans suffer with NAFTA than a better deal like USMCA.
BINGO!
SPECULATION:
The day Congress recesses, POTUS announces both Canada and Demo☭rats have chosen NOT to pass USMCA in an attempt to UNDERMINE USA Economic Growth during the 2020 Election Year, so he is withdrawing it from consideration.
• He immediately starts the clock for NAFTA to be cancelled after 180 days.
• He announces that he and AMLO have agreed to then sign a Bilateral USMA Trade Agreement on day 181, and that in the meantime, both nations will implement the USMCA changes to demonstrate good faith and build trust.
• He announces that any Bilateral Deal with Canada will be MUCH tougher, and RECIPROCAL TARIFFS on Canada’s abusive trade practices will begin as soon as legally practicable.
… Feathers start to fly.
This sounds like a good plan!
“Pelosi and her Do-Nothing Demo☭rats have again put AMERICA LAST, and that’s not going to happen during a Trump Presidency. They flew home for Christmas Parties and filled America’s stockings with Dirty Demo☭rat Coal.”
“President Obrador has put MEXICO FIRST by earning our trust through his bilateral contributions in securing our southern border. Mexico has agreed to reject trade with China, in favor of building a true manufacturing partnership and ending China’s flow of fentanyl drugs under their upcoming Bilateral USMA Trade Deal.”
I hope you are right! This sounds like a move VSGPDJT would make.
@ BKR : agree
PDJT will probably time this to act as a stimulus to counter probable Fed measures to slow the economy before the elections. Whether they think your time is perfect or waiting until just after the first of the year.
I’m certain they have projected lead time down to the week for best economic news release next October. This in my opinion is the reason for his patience.
😎
I’ve been puzzled why they waited 2-3 months to start making it an issue.
Will he bust out a Plan B – do a Bilateral agreement with Mexico and cut out Trudeau? Can’t this bypass Congress?
I really don’t believe many American or international companies manufacturing in China or Vietnam are Jone-sing to manufacture in high-wage, high-tax, high-regulation Canada!
Maybe this has been the plan all along.
President Trump can recite his numerous efforts to rebuild our economy. He can note his efforts to work with Pelosi and Trudeau.
And he can then pull the Mexico rip cord, and watch the caca and ice pucks hit the fan.
POTUS does need some bullet points on the highlights:
– leveling the playing field for American manufacturing and consumers.
– addressing China’s backdoor predation.
– modern digital commerce regulations.
– assisting Mexico in creating a middle class (helps sway more Latino and Independent voters, and diminishes the racism slander).
Perot: I too am puzzled! There must be something we don’t know that is stopping President Trump from doing this. If there is then obviously Nancy and Trudope know why and are content to continue sitting on it.
He’s waiting for Congress to quit for Christmas (see above).
BKR: My follow up somehow ended up below!
I think it’s a matter of timing. Many of us wondered why VSGPDJT didn’t fire Mueller. After the “report” came out and Mueller made his disastrous appearance before Congress, it was clear Trump knew what he was doing by NOT firing Mueller. Unlike the ‘Rats, he is capable of playing 3 dimensional chess. I think he has a plan that will be a winner. Timing is everything.
He’s built a strong economy as-is, so he’s reluctant to cause waves by announcing the 6 month NAFTA window as a pressure-point.
The problem is these rootless elites have no compunction about deliberately sabotaging the economy on 5/1/2020 when it will be too late.
We’ll finally find out at long last whether Trump is playing “4-D Chess” or is just supremely lucky and adaptable thus far.
In truth..what does she have to gain by agreeing to go along with this? If it helps Trump and us..they are sworn to go against it. I don’t like it, but it’s reality.
If Pelosi let’s it come to the floor for a vote and it passes that passage can then be used to counter the slogan of Do-Nothing-Democrats.
I can’t imagine she would let her swing district colleagues naked to defend their do-nothing status, especially over the holiday and campaign fund-raising season.
Pelosi’s got to know impeachment isn’t working.
If he formally pulls the plug on NAFTA without USMCA in place, her donors take a bath.
It carries its own risk to the stability and growth Trump has built, so it’s not without its own risks to him, but in the end HE is the one with that authority, not her.
This is, if you’ll pardon the pun, a “Mexican Stand-Off”
Well, I predicted that our own “White Obama” or “the Socialist-Twit” would get to keep his power over Canadians for another term! Guess we have to suffer the same damage as you guys did there for 2 terms of “the Black Jesus”!
I read a few articles that say Trudeau will try to “ram through” more of the Liberal Agenda this term, because he knows that he will not get another chance to do so. Who knows what damage the Liberals sharing a minority gov’t with the NDP will do to Canada!
Look at what the NDP under Rachel Notley did to Alberta to get an idea of what the NDP are all about & their leader is a Hindu or something like that in Trudeau’s “Diversity is Canada’s Strength” policy that has stacked Parliament with minorities.
This is what you get when you allow just anybody to run for public office without being able to pass some kind of competency test that requires some real-life business experience to be able to run a Country!
Scary Times here in Canada!
BKR: I understand the Mexican side is standing on solid ground but Canada is standing on quick sand!
Why is waiting until Congress has gone for Xmas break better for President Trump? Thanks.
The White House has the driver’s seat in this.
Trump can force DNC hands by starting the 6 month cancellation notice on NAFTA.
1 of 2 things happens:
1 – The National Chamber and other business interests force Nancy’s hand.
or
2 – NAFTA ends, allowing Trump to enact even more brazen America First policy.
The question is: Does Trump Have The Guts?
He’s been reluctant to rock the boat, helping to preserve what tattered fig-leaf remains on the DOJ’s credibility, etc.
Does he have the guts to do this?
My $0.02 –
I think President Trump wants Pelosi bare and naked in front of American people with her intentions to play politics at the cost of American workers / farmers. All along he has shown to American people that he has done is part with USMCA and that now the ball is in Pelosi court.
I agree with BKR above – President Trump will start the clock on NAFTA. With Pelosi’s intention out in the open for all to see, I hope GOPe will capitalize on that and will work to win back the House.
As for sparkle socks, sighhh, how many of you remember that he was the only one not holding up the USMCA signed document for the photo op while AMLO and President Trump were holding it with their signatures? He is going to learn the hard way. I feel sorry for our Canadian supporters and treepers for what is coming to them …. but then as they say – election have consequences.
