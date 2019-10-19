New York Times Narrative Engineers Start Positioning DOJ/FBI “Small Group” Coup-Plotters as Victims of CIA and Intelligence Community Manipulation…

The background context has already been outlined –SEE HERE– so we won’t repeat. Instead, we look at today’s defensive narrative engineering from the New York Times with a similar perspective, but a different set of reminders.
Content and distribution tells us this information is from the DOJ and FBI faction of the “Small Group“. Not accidentally, and VERY importantly, this is the same faction under the microscope of Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his pending IG report. Additionally, and again very importantly, the principles within the IG report have already had an opportunity to review the part of the upcoming report that highlights their conduct.
So this New York Times reporting, from conversations with the DOJ and FBI small group participants, is coming out in advance of the IG report and with their review in mind.
Here’s the article, emphasis mine:
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation have asked witnesses pointed questions about any anti-Trump bias among former F.B.I. officials who are frequent targets of President Trump and about the earliest steps they took in the Russia inquiry, according to former officials and other people familiar with the review.
[Note “prosecutors” is plural; more than one. “prosecutors” also implies a shift from investigative review, to a likelihood of criminal conduct. The media presentation of John Durham has gone from a single U.S. Attorney with a mandate from his boss, to a group of people, ‘prosecutors’, working with the U.S. Attorney.]
The prosecutors, led by John H. Durham, the United States attorney in Connecticut, have interviewed about two dozen former and current F.B.I. officials, the people said. Two former senior F.B.I. agents are assisting with the review, the people said.
[Two dozen former and current FBI officials questioned, but none of the individual within the small group have been questioned yet. In addition to the prosecutors, Durham also has two FBI agents assisting. Later in the article we discover a strong likelihood that one of those FBI agents is the leak source for the New York Times.]
The number of interviews shows that Mr. Durham’s review is further along than previously known. It has served as a political flash point since Attorney General William P. Barr revealed in the spring that he planned to scrutinize the beginnings of the Russia investigation, which Mr. Trump and his allies have attacked without evidence as a plot by law enforcement and intelligence officials to prevent him from winning the 2016 election.
[…] Mr. Durham has yet to interview all the F.B.I. officials who played key roles in opening the Russian investigation in the summer of 2016, the people familiar with the review said. He has not spoken with Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence official who opened the inquiry; the former director James B. Comey or his deputy, Andrew G. McCabe; or James A. Baker, then the bureau’s general counsel.
[So Mr. Durham has not questioned the “small group” participants. Ultimately this appears to be the reason for the nervousness now originating a defensive posture.]
Those omissions suggest Mr. Durham may be waiting until he has gathered all the facts before he asks to question the main decision makers in the Russia inquiry.
[Or it could be that those “main decision makers” are targets of the investigation.]
The president granted Mr. Barr sweeping powers for the review, though he did not open it as a criminal investigation. That means he gave Mr. Durham the power only to read materials the government had already gathered and to request voluntary interviews from witnesses, not to subpoena witnesses or documents. It is not clear whether the status of the review has changed.
[Why would Mr. Barr need to “subpoena” pre-existing documents he has been granted full presidential authority to review? Methinks the New York Times engineer is conflating the power of a special counsel (prior investigation) with the power of a U.S. Attorney General who was granted full access to any/all classified information by an executive order from the President of the United States.]
Mr. Durham’s investigators appeared focused at one point on Mr. Strzok, said one former official who was interviewed. Mr. Strzok opened the Russia inquiry in late July 2016 after receiving information from the Australian government that the Russians had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton to a Trump campaign adviser. Mr. Durham’s team has asked about the events surrounding the Australian tip, some of the people familiar with the review said.
Mr. Durham’s team, including Nora R. Dannehy, a veteran prosecutor, has questioned witnesses about why Mr. Strzok both drafted and signed the paperwork opening the investigation, suggesting that was unusual for one person to take both steps. Mr. Strzok began the inquiry after consulting with F.B.I. leadership, former officials familiar with the episode said.
[“why” did FBI leadership allow Strzok to create, draft and open the investigation? LOL, that’s actually a big tell. Apparently Comey and McCabe were smart enough to keep their signatures off a political investigation. It’s called plausible deniability. Same purpose for James Comey keeping copious notes (diary) in his home safe.
Mr. Durham has also questioned why Mr. Strzok opened the case on a weekend, again suggesting that the step might have been out of the ordinary. Former officials said that Mr. McCabe had directed Mr. Strzok to travel immediately to London to interview the two Australian diplomats who had learned about the Russians’ offer to help the Trump campaign and that he was trying to ensure he took the necessary administrative steps first.
[“Two” = Alexander Downer and Erika Thompson. May 10, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Ambassador Downer at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England. MEDIA CLAIM: “Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.” Both Papadopoulos and Downer refute their May 10th meeting discussed Clinton emails. Papadopoulos notes that Ambassador Downer is recording their conversation. {Go Deep}]
It is not clear how many people Mr. Durham’s team has interviewed outside of the F.B.I. His investigators have questioned officials in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence but apparently have yet to interview C.I.A. personnel, people familiar with the review said.
[So the leakers “people familiar” to the NYT are limited to knowledge inside the DOJ and FBI operational entities; just as we suspected.
[…] Many of the questions from Mr. Durham’s team overlapped with ones that the Justice Department inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has posed in his own look into aspects of the Russia inquiry, according to the people.
Mr. Horowitz’s report, which is most likely to be made public in the coming weeks, is expected to criticize law enforcement officials’ actions in the Russia investigation. Mr. Horowitz’s findings could provide insights into why Mr. Barr thought that the Russia investigation needed to be examined.
[Well, there’s the motive for the current narrative engineering. Horowitz’s report is coming out; small group participants will be criticized; and the justification for Barr and Durham to look at their behavior will be bolstered by IG Horowitz.]
In his review, Mr. Durham has asked witnesses about the role of Christopher Steele, a former intelligence official from Britain who was hired to research Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia by a firm that was in turn financed by Democrats. Law enforcement officials used some of the information Mr. Steele compiled into a now-infamous dossier to obtain a secret wiretap on a Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, whom they suspected was an agent of Russia.
[Interesting the NYT doesn’t write that Mr. Durham has interviewed Christopher Steele about his work on the dossier and his contact with the small group (he has). One would think that would be an important notation in a paragraph about Mr. Steele, no?]
[…] Mr. Durham’s investigators asked why F.B.I. officials would use unsubstantiated or incorrect information in their application for a court order allowing the wiretap and seemed skeptical about why agents relied on Mr. Steele’s dossier.
The inspector general has also raised concerns that the F.B.I. inflated Mr. Steele’s value as an informant in order to obtain the wiretap on Mr. Page. Mr. Durham’s investigators have done the same, according to the people familiar with his review.
[Well, well, well, I answered by own question. The NYT doesn’t want readers to know John Durham interviewed Steele, because the NYT is admitting the Steele information was “unsubstantiated”, “incorrect”, and the FBI “inflated” Mr. Steele to gain a political weapon. Hmmm… methinks those exact words will be in the IG report; I digress.]
Mr. Horowitz has asked witnesses about an assessment of Mr. Steele that MI6, the British spy agency, provided to the F.B.I. after bureau officials received his dossier on Mr. Trump in September 2016. MI6 officials said Mr. Steele, a Russia expert, was honest and persistent but sometimes showed questionable judgment in pursuing targets that others viewed as a waste of time, two people familiar with the assessment said.
[That preceeding paragraph is just loaded with juicy stuff. The NYT is sharing that MI6 told the FBI Steele was a sketchy fellow. The NYT is positioning the dossier to the FBI in September 2016, but we know the dossier material was in Brennan’s briefing to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in August 2016…. So the NYT is positioning the FBI as a victim of bad intel from the dossier that was initiated by John Brennan. Very interesting. Additionally, “two people familiar with the MI6 assessment” is confluent with two people who have read the IG report which will outline the MI6 assessment. See how that works?]
One former official said that in his interview with Mr. Durham’s team, he pushed back on the notion that law enforcement and intelligence officials had plotted to thwart Mr. Trump’s candidacy..
[…] The former official said he was reassured by the presence of John C. Eckenrode, one of the former senior F.B.I. agents assisting Mr. Durham. Like Mr. Durham, who investigated C.I.A. torture of detainees overseas, Mr. Eckenrode is also familiar with high-stakes political inquiries.
He is probably best known for working with Patrick J. Fitzgerald, the former United States attorney who in 2003 was appointed to investigate the leak of the identity of an undercover C.I.A. officer, Valerie Plame, to a journalist.
“Jack is as straight a shooter as you can get in the F.B.I.,” Asha Rangappa, a former F.B.I. agent, said of Mr. Eckenrode, a friend. “It’s the first reassuring thing I’ve heard about this review.” (Read Full Article)
Oh good grief. Asha “Comey is my Homey” Rangappa, likes one of Durham’s FBI investigators…. who also worked with corruptocrat Patrick Fitzgerald, one of James Comey’s corrupt friends who is now Comey’s corrupt lawyer.
Given that some of these NYT leaks come from inside Durham’s team, it’s likely John Eckenrode is the source.
Asha “Comey is my Homey” Rangappa (seated)
The key takeaway from this NYT article is the beginning of the public defense narrative for the DOJ/FBI small group. They are starting to position themselves as victims of false information delivered to them by the CIA and Intelligence Community.
Apparently, this is the big picture defense they will use when the IG report drops.
Oh this is not surprising is it ? https://twitter.com/GregRubini/status/1185488367762526208
Quite brilliant of Barr Durham to use eckenrode for controlled leaks. Somebody the MSM and lawfare group trust. They run his story, he pits Comey v Brennan, Durham looks like an honest broker. How do they say this is political? Nope. Durham can now control the narrative. And he play the CIA vs FBI and nyt vs wapo. Let the finger pointing begin!
That’s an awfully generous assessment of Durham’s use of Eckenrode. Isn’t it more likely that he is being used to reassure everyone that the power structure of the deep state is still intact.
[Picture of Zippo emitting a flame]
It’s also highly likely that the swamp’s comms within the swamp itself have been compromised by Trump’s people and they are using the media to communicate with each other.
Ever seen a swamp burn? all that gas . . . . . .the flame goes on and on and on
Sort of like Centralia PA?
I was thinking the same thing.
Nice work Sundance!
Did I miss discussion about the two former senior FBI agents cooperating with Durham? Or should I stay tuned?
Welp we have been tuned in for about three years so what the heck?
My tuning control has rusted in place…….
Maybe cooperating isn’t the right word. Perhaps they’ve been “inserted” into Durham’s investigation.
“Two former senior F.B.I. agents are assisting with the review, the people said.”
Sixth paragraph from the top
“the presence of John C. Eckenrode, one of the former senior F.B.I. agents assisting Mr. Durham.”
Fifth paragraph from the bottom
These two agents are discussed several times within the rest of the post
My take on the “two former senior F.B.I. agents … assisting with the review” is that Durham and Barr don’t trust anyone currently working in the F,B,I.
That certainly is believable.
“They are starting to position themselves as victims of false information delivered to them by the CIA and Intelligence Community.” Victims usually invoke sympathy. There is no sympathy to be found for these folks.
Whelp–Clapper threw Obama under the bus before he knew that the small group is throwing HIM (and Brennan) under the bus, just imagine what stuff he might say? The guy is a total dullard-
“those “main decision makers” are targets of the investigation”
One can only hope. Let’s get this show on the road already.
“They are starting to position themselves as victims of false information delivered to them by the CIA and Intelligence Community”. Yes, but they were warned that that information was false and came from questionable sources, YET THEY USED IT ANYWAY!
Great work Sundance……
The the FIB is throwing the CIA under the bus? If so what is the CIA’s response/defense.
If the finger is pointing to the CIA, Sundance do you think that will help get us to the WH?
Well if the CIA stays true to form, they will start a war someplace
Brennan will probably claim that Harry Reid demanded he do it – its an easy out since Reid is old, sick and no longer in Congress-
Brennan will probably claim that Harry Reid demanded he do it – its an easy out since Reid is old, sick and no longer in Congress-
“They are starting to position themselves as victims of false information delivered to them by the CIA and Intelligence Community.“
I can see why they might wish to do this, but it creates the classic “prisoner’s dilemma” because they don’t know with confidence what the Intel Community is telling Durham.
It’s really their only defense option, but rarely does it work out that the people you decide to blame just sit back and say, “Well, yeah, it was all our fault.” The usual response is, “No, they weren’t victims, they were in on it from the start, and here’s proof.”
Usually that’s how the conspiracies fall apart…everyone trying to save their own necks suddenly “remember” things.
Considering what the small group knows, blaming the CIA might be the only argument they all agree on. Otherwise, they point fingers at each other,
The game is afoot. I’m guessing that means the IG Report will be released next week. And I would also bet that indictments will come starting December or January. Right now, there are a whole lot of attorneys whose phones are ringing off the hook demanding that they be allowed to provide information in exchange for immunity.
Delicious!
Interesting to note that they are being given the opportunity to seek and be represented by counsel as opposed to Schiff’s and McCabe’s targets who seem to be told with disturbing regularity that they don’t need counsel.
That’s why victims always have ‘Insurance Policies’.
….in the nightstand drawer…..
incredibly disturbing how much info the NYT has about the investigation. Durham can’t even stop leaks on his own team.
It’s a controlled leak. Now Durham is breaking up the Comey Brennan partners. They are fighting over life rafts. That’s when people start cutting deals
I wouldn’t read the New York times if you clockwork Oranged my eyes. However if they are admitting that something’s going on here… at least that’s a start!
I got a feeling somebody in the group said this two years ago, “Brennan is such an unlikeable fellow, let’s pin it all on him if it goes in the ditch.”
And Brennan plans to lay it all at that dope Comey’s feet….
And Brennan plans to lay it all at that dope Comey’s feet….
I hope so. He is exactly that unlikeable. And he’s already been hinting that he’s going to try to pin it on the foreigners by saying ‘maybe I relied on bad information….’
I suspect the Post will have a piece tomorrow walking the thin line between agreeing with some of the points in the NYT while also conveying the CIA’s messages of ‘screw you you’re not gonna pin this on us, pencil necks!’ In other words, it’s gonna be LIT!
“The FIB is throwing the CIA under the bus? If so what is the CIA’s response/defense.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the immortal words of WIlly Wonka – The suspense is killing me. I hope it lasts! At least long enough for me to get past my next deadline and have the time to really enjoy it.
I had just commented a few days ago that Durham was running a tight ship as there had been no leaks. As soon as he hires anyone from the FBI there are leaks. Hope he learns from this.
Thanks SD for this great dissection/analysis.
The circular firing squad is forming. When the first shots are fired, the conspirators will be looking for cover in the form of immunity and plea agreements. The Barr/Durham investigation is in a good place, and there’s a glimmer of hope that justice will be done.
Probably the first article ever written by NYT that doesn’t blame Trump. Their readers must be very confused.
Maybe these “leaks” are like the ones from $chitt’s committee—designed to deflect from what they had hoped to hear vs what they actually heard. Almost like it came from Hillary’s server dontchaknow!
I now have an image of “The Cleaner” in Blacklisted.
I just don’t know who to cast, Barr or Durham?
If they get off with ‘bad Info’ as an excuse we at least get to charge with gross negligence, incompetence and demand to shut it down.
FBI v CIA fight will be really interesting to watch. Brennan v Comey. I’ll take Brennan for the fifteen round TKO.
CIA pushback (WaPo/ABC tomorrow?) needs to undercut the reliance reliance on bad CIA intel argument.
Leaker Eckenrode has some ‘splaining to do.
Awesome Sundance analysis, as usual. Identifying the probable leaker is cherry on top.
And now we understand the need to have the radical left control our schools, our children’s minds, and, along with the “media”, the narrative
Only a manipulated, brainwashed mind could dismiss the absolutely obvious
Does anyone understand why the corrupt are allowed to preview the IG report and have it redacted to cover up their corruption? How is that justice?
It actually is a good idea to have the “perps” read the evidence against them and rebut anything they legitimately can. It actually makes for a stronger case than publishing the report and having them then come forward with info that invalidates part of it, which casts aspersions on all of it.
There are a number of silly statements here, such as “Trump didn’t authorize… subpoenas.” Dude, Federal Prosecutors don’t need Presidential authority to subpoena. And you know that.
Throughout the article there’s the tacit assumption that the reader doesn’t really understand. Clue ya… they do now.
Would it really be that difficult to know who working for Durham is a deep state leaker? Durham only has 2 FBI agents assisting him. Wouldnt he be the least bit suspicious when he learns the media knows about information that only his inner circle is entrusted to know?
If you’re a card-carrying member of the Small Group, how delighted are you to have this guy on Durham’s interview list?
Arguing about which are worse, CIA Agents or FBI Agents, is like arguing which is worse, Ebola or Bubonic Plague.
The FBI/DOJ ‘fooled by IC’ defense against felony charges like 18USC§1018 fails for sure based on past public info, or else the perps go to prison for perjury 18 USC§1621. Open and shut cases:
1. Comey testified to Congress under oath that the dossier was unverified, yet signed the Woods procedure FISA warrant application saying it was verified. Cannot be both.
2. McCabe testified under oath that the FISA warrant would not have been granted without the dossier. It was.
3. Durham has the Kavalec note from State to FBI that Steele was biased and unreliable. Orr had in writing reported the same after his London visit. Both BEFORE the first Page FISA application.
Two former senior F.B.I. agents are assisting with the review, the people said.
If Durham has these two former agents working with him, he would have to know somebody is leaking on his team. Why hire former FBI to investigate a totally crooked and corrupt institution, that would have to be torn completely to the ground and burnt for the public to ever have any faith in anything any of the lying bastards say?
That said, I relish the very thought of the crooked bastards in the Intelligence community throwing each other and MOST ESPECIALLY, the spawn of Satan John Brennan under the bus! Criminal prosecutions are going to be forthcoming…..according to people familiar with the matter at the Conservative Treehouse!!!!!
I love the fact that the “small group” hasn’t been interviewed yet. That ABSOLUTELY means they’re targets.
And for NYT to suggest Durham doesn’t have subpoena power because this is a review? Get a clue you Clinton rag, Durham is a UNITED STATES ATTORNEY. He has subpoena power through his appointment, it doesn’t come from Barr. And Barr is the one who wanted the declassification authority to open the doors for Durham. So spin your cover up garbage someplace else.
This is shaping up to be a Hurricane Katrina for these despicable frame-up architects and it’s going to go all the way to obama ! I am positively LOVING John Durham !
Schiffty Shitt is going to be in pencil neck hyper drive this week to accelerate his part of the coup. Nancy will be using hydraulic cement to keep her dentures in during her frantic press conferences.
