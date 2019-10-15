Wait, What… DOJ Has Possession of Joseph Mifsud Cell Phones (Blackberries)?…

Inside an otherwise innocuous court filing (full pdf below), General Mike Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, files a motion to compel (MTC) in an effort to gain discovery of the content from two cell phones belonging to Joseph Mifsud.   [Hat Tip Techno Fog]

Apparently, according to the information within the filing, the DOJ has somehow gained custody of two cell phones belonging to Mr. Mifsud:

The filing notes that “western intelligence” likely tasked Mr. Mifsud against General Flynn as early as 2014 in order to set up “connections with certain Russians” for later use against him.  Essentially, an intelligence entrapment scheme.

Unfortunately the filing only identifies the cell phones along with the request for production of the content therein.  However, the fact the DOJ has two cell phones belonging to Joseph Mifsud opens up a whole bunch of questions:

#1)  How did the US Dept of Justice gain custody of Mr. Mifsud’s cell phones?

#2) Were these Blackberry cell phones issued by U.S. intelligence? (unknown agency)

#3) Why has the U.S. DOJ taken custody of those cell phones?

#4) If #2 is yes, wouldn’t that automatically destroy the “Mifsud as a Russian intelligence asset” narrative?

#5) [Less important] How the heck did Sidney Powell find out about them?

Something is certainly happening here. The cell phone models are from 2011 and 2014.

With U.S. Attorney John Durham and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr traveling to Italy to listen to the taped deposition of Joseph Mifsud last month….. and now the discovery that the DOJ has his cell phones from a period of keen interest in the Russia collusion-conspiracy framework….  It would appear Mr. Mifsud might just be the Maltese Fulcrum.

In response to the defense Motion to Compel, the U.S. Dept of Justice told Ms. Powell: “if they determine the information is discoverable or relevant to sentencing” they will produce them.

Here’s the full filing:

8 Responses to Wait, What… DOJ Has Possession of Joseph Mifsud Cell Phones (Blackberries)?…

  1. L4grasshopper says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Ms Powell is the polar opposite of, say, Trey Gowdy.

    She’s all cattle…no need for a stupid hat 😈

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. fabrabbit says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Question #6. When did they obtain the cell phones?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Hi Sydney, you animal, you! (Meant in a good way)

    Like

    Reply
  4. Linda K. says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Mr. Misfud gave them to AG Barr?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Steve says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Would be interested in WHEN the DoJ came into possession of them.

    Just recently would indicate Barr is plea dealing with Roh and Mifsud or if they have had them for sometime and Sidney has been tipped off to their existence would indicate even more widespread corruption within the DoJ.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Sidney, I think I love you.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Paco Loco says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    What’s John Brennan’s number doing on Mifsud’s cell phone?

    Like

    Reply

