Sunday Talks: Defense Secretary Mark Esper -vs- Chris Wallace Debate Turkey, Syria, Kurds and Ultimately The Ottoman Empire and TheMuslim Brotherhood…

Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses and defends President Trump’s smart decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria in advance of Turkish forces launching an assault into Syria against Kurdish forces and the SDF.
The background here goes back to Turkish President Recep Ergodan, a gatekeeper between the middle-east and Europe; and his intention to use his ideological alignment with political Islam, via the Muslim Brotherhood, to recreate the Ottoman Empire.
Kaddaffi (Libya), Hosni Mubarak (Egypt), Abdullah Salah, and Ben Ali (Tunisia). “The Islamist Spring” Gatekeepers.
What do you see when you examine the photograph of Erdogan walking down the stairs amid a colorful exposition of military regalia from the former Ottoman Empire? I see a megalomaniac in a suit and tie.
And someone never to be trusted! What a ghastly mistake that Turkey was ever admitted to NATO.
This move by President Trump may be the perfect move for the other members of NATO to also come to that conclusion. Give him (Erdogen) enough rope and the other nations that make up NATO have to finally make a hard decision, since the U.S. is no longer going to be their fall guy.
Our President is not only a very stable genius, but also a very strategic genius. From President Trump’s initial letting the world know he was pulling our troops out he indicated that what Turkey is doing they had already made up their mind to do it whether our troops were there or not.
Am so very glad that President Trump made this move.
Totally agree mikey…..the idea that our government officials have allowed & trusted Turkey to assemble our American fighter jets and house our nuclear arsenals sends me into orbit. Sheer stupidity or malice.
My hope is that perhaps PDJT will use Turkey’s behavior as a driving force to begin the dissolution of NATO.
Erdogan has already threatened to send millions of refugees into Europe if he is thwarted. Thinking that it will happen eventually regardless of whether or not there is opposition since he is funding all the moqu es that are being built in Europe.
You cannot judge the admission of Turkey, 60 years ago. In fact such a statement shows a major lack of geo-historical perspective. These kinds of statements show a massive amount of shortsighted application of a current standard to judge times past. No argument that Turkey’s membership in NATO needs to be re-evaluated but be careful how you level uneducated comments as this one.
Just for starters:
At the time the Turkish Army contributed more troops to the Korean Conflict than any other Nation, except for the UK.
At the time the only INTEL gathering posts available to “see” into the USSR were in Turkey.
At the time, the only nation willing to host Nuclear tipped missiles that would reach the heartland of the USSR was Turkey, until the US was able to field dependable ICBM’s and SSBN’s.
The EEU, now the EU, contributed to the downfall of the secular powers within Turkey by consistently refusing their entry application into the EEU thanks to Communist Greek objections and money as well as petty reasons that would have precluded all the other EEU members from joining if applied.
Up to the election of Erdogan, Turkey was the next best friend the US had in the region next to Israel (who was also on very friendly terms with Turkey).
Don’t even consider throwing out the Armenian Genocide issue.
Just for starters, Nazis Germany eliminated over 6 million people. A large portion of those eliminated were willingly surrendered to the Nazis by all the EU members. Granted Germany is still self flagellating but not a single EU member (aside from Germany has apologized).
Yes, docoo,
Americans post war had no appetite to educate or examine the dark ethnic deeds done by European peoples during & extending into the post war. era.
One could argue the only reason Western Europe did not resume their endless wars between their neighbors is either imposing the EU & Marshall Plan or the infighting between marxists, socialists and centrist democrats .
Ethnic cleansing is NOT an anomaly,
US has just ONE Border with an enemy, it is mexico. And your gigantic powerful country is nearly collapsing because of this.
Endless wars in europe where to the fact that we have Russia, Mongolia, Asia minor and Africa around us.
And every culture needed land to produce enought food for their people.
It is easy to maintain a big country if you are surrounded by oceans and a patt between GB and US. And using all of the accomplishes europe fought for and invented.
Endless wars are natural, and the US are learning this right now.
Bah
Bah,
Endless wars, yes, my father explained that too!
The way of human nature.
Fresh thoughts you give me to process.
Re Europe I don’t intend to be judgmental, sound all hi & mighty.
If I was, apologies.
Thanks Bah. 🌺
PS. BAH,
I don’t think of my country, US, as huge & powerful.
never served , but read lots of military history to try to understand.
This skew bled into my comments, I think. .
Seventy five years ago. Get over it. Lots of genocides in history. An apology means nothing. If you don’t think genocide could happen in any modern country under similar circumstances you are not paying attention.
You missed the point of the comment. The EEU, no w EU, was using all sorts of excuses to denigrate Turkey and the Armenian Genocide has been item 1 on the list for them and allot of other historical illiterates.
The point being, the EU members have more than enough dirt in their histories to hav precluded their membership, let along Turkey’s.
Turks invaded Hungary, Austria and other Eastern European nations at one time before being driven out militarily by a multi-nation force.
To add another then-and-now parallel to your well made points, thedoc00, Pakistan held similar importance during the early Cold War, hosting a vital U-2 base among other things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the politicians understood the Bible they would never have allowed Turkey into NATO. It’s clear that Turkey should not be seen as an ally.
Note: The EU will not allow them to join. So, they are allied with the EU militarily, but not financially. That’s a recipe for mischief.
I see a wannabe Turkish sultan who is actually more like Benito Mussolini.
It’s almost as if the Ottoman Empire was destined to be under the World’s feet?
I see what you did there! And I’ve been looking for a good Ottoman. I don’t like recliners.
I agree, generally, with getting out of the Middle East. But the optics of this don’t look good.
A military guest on the Journal Editorial Report says we should have maintained a safe zone and enforce a no fly zone.
Solution: where are the punishing economic sanctions?
The guest was General Keane.
General Keane is a Military-Industrial SHILL.
“Napolitano 2.0”
When Keane is put on the spot he comes up empty of solutions.
Not.Very.Bright.
General Jack Keanu? The swampiest of the swamp MIC.
Dude’s gotten filthy rich…and not from his FOX contract.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reading your mind above!
It is immoral to ask someone to put their life on the line for optics.
If you’ve ever played a game of Diplomacy, and understand the general faction layout in the Middle East, you know this will resolve itself in short order as former enemies become allies once again in order to limit the reach of Turkey. Already we are seeing the Syrian government align with the Kurds, which they should, given that they are all citizens of Syria and the government has a responsibility to protect them.
This will be a good case study. The US gets out of the way, existing tensions resolve themselves, new stable alignments are formed and we don’t have to be there to maintain them.
These aren’t our fights and never were. Our real enemies are in the civil service.
Love your first line, ican!
“These aren’t our fights and never were”..yep.
The official name of Syria is Syrian Arab Republic.
In October of 2018, Saudi Arabian and UAE forces began being sent to Northeastern Turkey. It was announced they would be working closely with the Kurds.
Notice how President Assad has been deleted from the dialogue? No mention of the Syrian Army. We know that Saudi and UAE forces are in the northeast, we know that Erdogan is threatening to send 15,000 forces down to the northeast portion of Syria, but no one is talking about the Syrian Army? Funny that….
LikeLiked by 3 people
And yet there they are, right in the middle of the action.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-government-sdf/syrian-army-to-deploy-along-turkish-border-in-deal-with-kurdish-led-forces-idUSKBN1WS0PF
but, but, but…. America has ABANDONED the Kurds…..:0)
And everyone knows the best negotiated outcomes are when your opponents think they came up with the solution.
When the U.S. is (or globalists are) freed from having economic interests in the solution to other countries’ problems, the parties who own the problem become the parties who own the solution.
Self-interest. Economic nationalism. Psych majors might recognize Bowen Family Theory at work in Trump’s foreign policies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People say what it suits them to say. That doesn’t mean we don’t examine the inconsistencies or the implications of their comments. America is not the world’s policemen and we do not owe the world a tithe of young lives.
President Trump is stepping back and clarifying the situation. We can use economic pressure not American lives and that is what we should be doing. How many places in the world have conflict that America could help with? We would only sacrifice lives & resources interposing ourselves in every conflict even when the slaughter of innocents is horrific. Just think about Africa.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You make a very good point growltigger.
There are almost too many world conflicts to count.
A short while ago the people of Venezuela who are trying to over throw their vicious dictator were begging for us to send in our military to help them.
The protesters in Hong Kong were also crying out for the US to help them.
Many of us here saw the signs written in English begging for help and displayed right out in front of the people who are all engaging in very worthwhile endeavors.
But not a cause that our country needs to become involved in especially when we are sending our young men and women home in caskets or with life altering wounds.
Now it is the Kurds.
And there will be others, many others because that is what goes on in the world, especially the middle east.
Wisely our President has said no every single time.
What you see in Venezuela is what happens after the citizenry is disarmed.
One of the very best signs that Trump is not a dictator is that he honors the 2nd Amendment.
The Dimms are gun grabbers. So were the Nazis.
Prepare to vote accordingly.
Erdogan has already said that any retaliation will result in millions of refugees allowed to leave Turkey and enter EU.
It is good that Trump has ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Syria. The question is if the military will follow the order?
The best thing for the Syrian Kurds would be to make a deal with Assad and get the battle hardy Syrian Army to protect them from Erdogan’s Turkish army and the Erdogan supported radical Islamist jihadists.
I see a man who doesn’t realize that his alligator mouth easily overloads his canary a$$ and he is clueless to that fact.
Cizire News (a pro-YPG agency) is reporting that the Russians have declared a No Fly Zone over Manbij and Kobani. They have also published a map showing SAA control in the next 48 hours of a wide corridor up to Kobani and the SAA-controlled zone in Qaimiscli has grown in size back to what it was before the US pushed the SDF to reduce it. If they have then this is the time to close the border. This is looking increasingly like there was some pre-planning between the relevant parties – Syria, Russia, Turkey and the United States as well as the Kurds.
Wallace seems so sure that by keeping 25-50 US ground forces as a “tripwire” would have stopped 15,000 Turkish troops and their artillery barrage.
Why didn’t he volunteer to step in as a media “human shield”?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is “tripwire” the talking head word of the day?
The “wire” part of that term gave me a memory flash of the stories from WW1 about the infantrymen who fell forward onto wire when shot. Their brothers in arms were able to advance across the wire by stepping on / crawling on their bodies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why, it looks like those popular uprisings were strategically orchestrated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Of course they were! Just wait a few weeks for the next false flag (or two). McShame’s ghost will be in full brotherhood garb.
I knew he should have been guillotined. That is so the ghost never reappears to do evil.
Its always “Wag The Dog” when it comes to liberals and rinos.
My first impression of Sec. Esper after watching this video is rather favorable.
I’m sorry, but I cannot listen to the whole thing. Wallace is just insufferable. However, it still comes down to some very simple propositions:
The US went into Syria to defeat ISIS.
ISIS was defeated.
The Kurds have been running an insurgency against Turkey for centuries.
The US cannot take the side of the Kurds against a NATO ally.
We’re done there. Take all US military out of Syria as quickly as possible.
Oh, and if the Turks decide to start their own war against Syria and Russia, which it appears to be their intention, they should not look to article 5 of the NATO treaty to save them when the Russians womp on them. They’re on their own.
Let the middle eastern countries fight their own wars. This includes israel. Not our problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God will Bless the United States when we protect Israel.
Israel can fight its own wars. They have the money and resources. I am tired of getting involved in Israel’s matters. As a Christian myself I owe nothing to Israel at all. The Old Testament no longer applies. Why should I care about a country whose inhabitants reject Jesus?
LikeLike
“As a Christian myself I owe nothing to Israel at all.” (Shamefully ignorant statement.)
Most of the Leftist Jewish Democrats in New York City don’t support Israel either. It’s like supporting the police ….just not fashionable for them!
Jesus did NOT say the Old Testament no longer applies.
LikeLike
The Old Testament Law no longer applies to us as Christian (that was applied to Jesus on our behalf, and we are crucified;( dead people can’t break the law) however the promises of God, whether new or old testaments still apply.
I don’t know if the boundaries MEN have drawn for Israel’s borders or the time frame are God’s plan, but what I do know is them recognizing the God of Israel as THE ONE TRUE GOD is one step away from them believing on His son, who is also God, and we should ALL care about that.
They have enough money and resources to defend themselves without having to get involved.
If Israel is still God’s chosen people, He will protect them against Assyria/Babylon 2.0.
We are “that” protection.
Don’t think so, boogey. Forever, the world has been saying America has saved Israel. They say if it weren’t for the United States, Israel would be gone. GOD has his plan for Israel and when HE steps in to save Israel, the whole world will see that Israel’s heart has turned back to GOD and HE alone has saved HIS land.
If God uses the United States to help save Israel, the Glory belongs to God.
When has Israel not fought its own wars? When has the US sent troops to fight for Israel? Answer to both questions: NEVER.
Sure, the US has provided some arms to Israel, but it’s a two-way street. Israel has participated, put its own resources, into assisting US weapon systems development.
In any case Israel hasn’t asked the US to assign military personnel for its benefit. In fact Israel has done a remarkably effective job defending itself, by itself, against numerous enemies in the region.
Military defense of Israel has never involved the US, therefore I have no idea what you’re talking about.
President Trump is exposing the mess that Obama created. I suspect Turkey’s days in NATO are now numbered as this moves forward. Several other highlights POTUS has helped move forward….the weakness of our other allies,the ineptness of NATO and UN,the treason comitted by Obama and his islamic partners,and the importance of the decisions President Trump made in making us energy independent and being able to allow Russia,China,Iran,and Turkey pick up the tab from the mess Obama created. Well done all around.
I like where you’re going with your comment. I too see a lot of compounding benefits among the paradigm shifts that President Trump is force-feeding the world’s globalist pigs.
“President Trump is exposing the mess that Obama [intentionally] created.” Everything Zero did was anti-American.
Totally agree on everything else!
NATO was created to protect Europe, it wasn’t created to protect the cult of islam.
European countries are looking more and more like islam these days.
Turkey doesn’t belong in NATO and I’m not sure if European countries do either.
European countries don’t want to pay their fair share, and they haven’t for a long time.
Revamp NATO or scrap the whole thing.
Espers defense is about as good as the KC Chiefs’ …….
Esper has no conviction.
Wallace uses preframed positional statements which are not fact based reality outside of the Beltway FP Bubble .
Repetitively pounds on guests with patent untruthful assertions, demanding his Victim & viewers conform to truths as shaped for the political credibility of DC Establishment Creepdom..
Hard to communicate, much less have objective respectful reciprocal discourse with entities girded in self righteous indignation.,
Wallace sees outsiders as unruly schoolboys to crush for daring to mislead the Elite Guard’s ignorant subjects
Notice how Trump is “allowing the slaughter of our bosom buddies”? Weasel Wallace turns my stomach.
Look…. We have, or our ancestors have, had to kick the muzzie’s out of Europe before… Same issue in WW-II, they all got a fair share of the azz kicking being passed out… So, we’ll have to do it again!
But, thanks to Obamma, we’ll have to reverse the flow he set up to the tune of maybe 250,000 or so “back to their shores” from ours….the other half, we’ll bury here with pig guts and blood face down…or, how ever the dozer pushes them in the big hole!
With them and their book…..there is no way to co-exist with our book or our civilization….they are incompatible, incorrigible, and unconvertible to being civil. The end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is one of those situations where all the options are lousy. It’s true that we don’t have any clear American aim in staying there. I have read about the Kurds and their PR was always that they were so much on our side but we heard that same story about the mujahideen in Afghanistan and look how that turned out. The bottom line is that they are all Muslims and they are all fighting each other constantly and the best solution is to quarantine the entire region and ship those who got out and started establishing beachheads in our countries back to that region.
No one has the guts to do the second half but at least we can quarantine the region. I hope.
Trump is just sick and tired of Americans being the world’s janissaries.
And apparently the pkk are hardcore islamists and they are the chief Kurdish fighting faction.
The PKK/YPG are also hardcore Communists
Neither the Insane Left (the Dem party following Obama/Soetoro) nor expansionist Islam (a.k.a. Islam) is amenable to dispassionate consideration of reality(ies). They are both “building” on a foundation of lies.
✅.
MILITARY CLASHING WITH POLICE IN ECUADOR, INDIGENOUS ELITE UNITS FROM AMAZON GOING TO QUITO
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/military-clashing-with-police-in-ecuador-indigenous-elite-units-from-amazon-going-to-quito/
What does this have anything to do with this thread?
Additionally, why should I click on that link and read the article? Is there a specific reason why you posted it here?
Wallace: “I’m not sure I understand…”.
That’s the first, albeit unintentional, honest comment from Chris Wallace.
Wallace is further proof that anchors are nothing more than actors reading from their scripts.
First he posits 50 troops were sufficient in “holding the line” between Turkey advancing on Syria. In the next breathe he suggests had we left them “policing” the area, there’s no way Turkey would advance.
But hey Chris….it’s not your son over there, so let’s play Russian roulette and see what happens.
I wish just ONE mouthpiece for the MIC would explain from which US state do the Kurds hail?
Besides allowing the narrative “the Kurds fought and died along side US forces….” to go unchallenged, the counter FACT should be interjected, “US forces armed, trained and fought along side of the Kurds”.
Let’s not get it twisted. The Kurds have long standing tribal issues w/Turkey AND Iraq. We’ve provided support in many forms for decades against both T/I.
But this is the US military, not the Kurdish military. At some point BOTH sides (US & Kurds) need to accept that.
Sorry CTH, but I will not watch Wallace! The man is insane.
Wallace should be the next one out the door right behind Smith. He’s Fox’ version of Tapper.
One thing nobody talks about is that ever since PDJT’s trip to Saudi Arabia the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) has been doing most of the ground fighting in Syria.
Turkye (i.e., Erdogan) sent out propaganda blaming Saudi Arabia for Kashoggi assuming room temperature. This was an attempt to weaken the SA/US alliance and subsequently the GCC involvement in Syria and the rest of the middle east.
Adnan Khashoggi was a Muslim Brotherhood operative. No tears here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good call mikey.
Too many people bought into that nonsense about Khashoggi being some mild mannered reporter for the Washington CIA Post.
All of the genius beltway denizens opining on what the USA must do – let them run for office on a platform of risking US lives for essentially nothing. As I’ve posted before, I’m all for a Kurdistan being birthed in the mideast – but they need to fight for their own freedom. The US government has spent us into bankruptcy, can’t protect it’s own border, and is beginning to lack constitutional legitimacy with legislative abandonment of our founding principles. In other work, Chris Wallace can pound sand.
A harbinger of the arrogant blundering of our ME meddling ,
With yet another euphemism of “ winning the peace “
There is little peace in the Middle East. Not their heritage or way of life.
Certainly not imposed by the West’s sticky fingered politicos nor troops.
All the Neocon, Liberal FP establishment created was an immense destabilization, sectarian extremism , confessional butchery,
depopulated zones , power vacuums and clan/ethnic/tribe reiest movements.
Washington DC is wrapped in denial,of reality and ready to shovel our troops and treasure in to save their worthless faces. Nope.
Bremner et al refused to consider zones, instead the US EU policy is to continue to impose a graft , a democratic nation model incompatible, indeed which dis empowers the peoples, their cultures , history and worldviews.
I’m not sure that we should even be involved when the slaughter of innocents is going on unless we can bomb the guilty without killing the innocent and without the slaughter of our own troops.
We are 23 Trillion in debt with unfunded liabilities, have huge problems at home. We are no longer the rich, fat country that can spend billions on other nations. They have full adults in all of those countries; let them solve their own problems or suffer the consequences of failure.
Or let the war mongers in Congress declare war against a NATO ally! VSG is calling their bluff.
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Jackass Chris Wallace are on the same page, and it is not America First.
Neither of them care about international law — that forbids another nation invading it.
Congressman Omar advocated the destruction of Syria by Sunnite forces, which allied with the Kurds, that destroyed Christians and their homes and villages — to dismember that country.
This duo is saying the Kurds — whom nobody put a gun to their head to occupy large swaths of Syrian territory that did not belong to them — that Kurds are more important than Turkey.
Turkey, good or bad, is a member of NATO.
And Syria, good or bad, is responsible for the people of that nation, not the Kurds, and certainly not the United States of America. As Pres. Trump says: that is for them to figure out, and for the US to get out and let them.
As the US Sec. of Defense told the Jackass during this interview:
“We are not going to war with Turkey, a long standing ally.”
“That is not what we signed up for”
An IMHO good piece on the US and the Kurds by Caroline Glick. She raises number of good reasons why the US will not and should not start a war with Turkey in favour of the Kurds.
One may argue with the last part of her article where she does seem to forget that the long-term US policy of protecting the Saudi oil wells and the passage through the Hormuz straight was to maintain an important national interest with regards to energy imports. Given that the US now is self-sufficient with regards to energy production that interest may not be so important any longer.
Trump did not betray the Kurds
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/trump-did-not-betray-the-
Sorry, the correct link is here:
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/trump-did-not-betray-the-kurds/
A Glick in time saves nine.
From the article –
“Despite the compelling, ever-growing body of evidence that the time has come to reassess US-Turkish ties, the Pentagon refuses to engage the issue. The Pentagon has rejected the suggestion that the US remove its nuclear weapons from Incirlik airbase in Turkey or diminish Incirlik’s centrality to US air operations in Central Asia and the Middle East. The same is true of US dependence on Turkish naval bases.
Given the Pentagon’s position, there is no chance that the US would consider entering an armed conflict with Turkey on behalf of the Kurds.”
Assad’s-Syria and the Kurds sitting on their real estate backed by U.S. forces. Russian backed Turkey and Iran want them out of the way so they can get a pipeline through there that is not controlled by Assad and so they send in ISIS. Obama screws around scratching his butt and picking his nose getting him and his BFF’s rich off bribes, kickbacks, payoffs, contracts, and to get a gazillion refugees out of Muslim Brotherhood Land into EU countries and U.S. so they can influence elections. Trump enters the picture. Shuts off Iran, Turkey, Russia, Muslim Brotherhood, Soros, and Obama and goes with the U.S./Israeli plan for pipelines to an independent Europe. Trump abandoned the Suez Canal, the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf. No sense hanging out with the dry cows. Tankers can cross the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, the Pacific, and anywhere else better than the close in Persian Gulf.
See my comments on Ms Glick’s article above. The Straits of Hormuz are just not as important for the US any longer (but still is for the Europeans).
I have told my children for about ten years to keep their eyes on Turkey. It is key to the battle of Armageddon taking place. It may be years off, but a set up in Turkey has to take place. According to Ezekial 36, an army from the area of Russia, Serbia , Bosnia tries to invade Israel. In order to get there, they have to pass through Turkey.
Also, all the letters calling churches to repentance that are recorded in the beginning of the book of Revelations, are written to churches in Turkey. This fact has to be significant.
I see activity with Turkey as something of significance in end time prophecy. I remember Pat Robertson of the 700 Club talking about this many years ago. I have to admit that I am not an expert in this area, nor am I an ardent follower of the topic of end times prophecy. But this activity has captured my attention.
Correction Serbia does not have an army anymore thanks to Nato and bombing the hell out of it, therefore Serbia and Bosnia will not be part of them.
Missing from the discussion:
1. President Trump has been publicly calling for a withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan for the past year, after giving the DoD 1+ years to clean up the mess to justify any presence.
2. The President has been pointedly telling the Kurds to align with Assad and Iraqi government.
One would have to be totally deaf and dumb to ignore the warnings and clear signal that the US will not help form (or reform) Kurdistan.
Additionally, why didn’t the Kurds just get out of the way? Why didn’t they just “strategically redeploy” to around 20-30 or so miles from the Turkish border? “Live to fight another day” / “discretion is the better part of valor ? They have vehicles and on could walk 20-30 miles in a day or so. If they are suicidal, that’s not our fault.
YES Chris, YES, we are getting out of the ME, getting out of endless wars. You have an objection?? If so, put your warboots on and at the same time give your 4 kids some boots and go off to war. Go protect the border on Turkey. We’ll protect ours here in the USA.
There will be a Kurdish bloodbath
It will be our fault
this is the stupidest decision that Trump could’ve made
and I think the excuses being made for it very weak
not impressed!
And conservatives are clapping like seals!
Has anybody noticed that we’re sending 2000 troops to Saudi Arabia, probably because Jared Kushner is pals with the Saudis?
And conservatives complain about Biden and nepotism!
.
zorg2 perhaps you and your friends along with anyone that thinks PDJT made a mistake take up arms and go and fight along with the Kurds. All these creeps sitting in their chairs and commenting on what should be done, need to lead by example. PDJT made the right choice and bring home the troops. God Bless PDJT.
And yet another one. Sure, as usual, it’s all Kushner’s fault. We all know President Trump is as dumb as a stump, just blindly following advice of the terrible people he’s surrounded himself with.
Where have we heard this “narrative” before? Ah yes, the TROLCONs strike again.
So, General Zorg, when will you be leading the attack on Turkey? I see a fragging in your future.
Well get your enlistment papers filled out, or your child’s if you can convince him.
If the Kurds are to stupid to get out of the way, that’s not Trump’s fault. All they had to do was move 20 or 30 miles. They could walk that far in a day and they have vehicles..
Chris Wallace DESPERATELY wants a war with Turkey.
I seldom ever read Yahoo aka ABC news but they have a headline right now that says that Sec Espen is breaking with the WH and going to cooperate with congress. I’m sure it is more fake news.
Never forget that Antifa has been fighting with the Kurds their communist brothers. I say anyone Antifa sides with is not our friends.
Turkey on the other hand is strategically important. We should avoid pushing them towards the Russia-China block if possible. No good will come from pushing them away from the west. Don’t let domestic politics blind you to long term strategic thinking.
On the Presidential thread a couple of weeks ago, I posted a video of an interview with a former Navy SEAL. During that interview, he spoke about the time when he was having to make his decision about renewing his contract to the 10-year mark and was being highly encouraged to do so. He agonized over leaving his team. Finally, he asked his commanding officer to tell him exactly why he and his team were supposed to hope to accomplish by fighting how they were fighting and where they were fighting. What was the goal?
He was told that the answer was complex and was given a mishmash of goals and reasons, but no clear goal with a measurable outcome that would trigger leaving.
He left the military.
Hmm. I like the cut of Esper’s jib.
Our treaty allies and John NoName’s allies our attacking our other allies and our own troops.
Is that about it?
OMG. Sky is falling under Chris Wallace. Why don’t he send his adult children in Syria and defend that country? Nobody is stopping him.
When would be the perfect window to leave the ME? Maybe … never.
We do have proxies aligned, but having small pockets of US troops stationed without the ability to defend themselves was an inherently risky situation. In a sense, our troops had become sitting ducks serving as a trip wire to conflict. No more!
I couldn’t listen to Wallace through the whole clip. What does he not understand about American blood and treasure? These endless wars have bled us dry and destroyed American lives!! Our meddling around the world combined with total corruption of our politicians is why we are spit upon. Trump is changing our trajectory. I am 1000000% behind him. May God bless his best efforts. Amen. One other thing, one poster mentioned something to the effect of Trump’s position causing the enemy inside our borders to attack. My thought is Good, let them identify themselves, may all the sleeper cells within our borders be identified and purged. We cannot be so afraid of repercussions that we don’t choose what is right for America. Amen.
