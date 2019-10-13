Sunday Talks: Defense Secretary Mark Esper -vs- Chris Wallace Debate Turkey, Syria, Kurds and Ultimately The Ottoman Empire and TheMuslim Brotherhood…

Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses and defends President Trump’s smart decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria in advance of Turkish forces launching an assault into Syria against Kurdish forces and the SDF.

The background here goes back to Turkish President Recep Ergodan, a gatekeeper between the middle-east and Europe; and his intention to use his ideological alignment with political Islam, via the Muslim Brotherhood, to recreate the Ottoman Empire.

Kaddaffi (Libya), Hosni Mubarak (Egypt), Abdullah Salah, and Ben Ali (Tunisia). “The Islamist Spring” Gatekeepers.

