Ranking Member Doug Collins Discusses Pelosi-Schiff and Lawfare Impeachment Scheme Progress…

Representative Doug Collins appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the specific strategy behind the Pelosi-Shiff and Lawfare ongoing impeachment effort.
Collins explains why Adam Schiff is holding hearings behind closed doors so they can selectively leak out information that supports the Democrat narrative of impeachment, while also hiding the evidence that refutes their construct. Additionally, Rep Collins explains his expectations for the upcoming FISA review by Inspector General Horowitz.
Speaker Pelosi, with forethought and planning by the Lawfare Alliance, is intentionally using non-jurisdictional committees because she is manipulating the process. It’s the same reason why the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight committees cannot legally send out “Impeachment-based Subpoenas“; they have no impeachment jurisdiction. {Go Deep} and {Go Deep} to understand why.
The “impeachment” subpoenas’ are not technically subpoenas because the basis for the requests, impeachment inquiry, is not within the jurisdiction of the three committees. So the committees are sending out demand letters, calling them subpoenas (media complies with the narrative), and hoping the electorate do not catch on to the scheme.
The House democrats will keep doing this until someone in the media begins to hit them with hard questions that expose the nonsense.
Chairman Adam Schiff (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence); Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (Committee on White House Oversight; and Chairman Eliot L. Engel (House Committee on Foreign Affairs) continue sending carefully worded letters under the guise of ‘subpoenas’. [Main Link Here]
Again, just like all prior examples, this is not a “subpoena”, it is a letter calling itself a “subpoena” and carries NO legal penalty for non-compliance. A legislative “letter” needs to carry judicial enforcement authority –A PENALTY– in order to be a “subpoena”.
There is no penalty that can be associated with these demands because the Legislative Branch has not established compulsion authority (aka judicial enforcement authority), as they attempt to work through their non-constitutional “impeachment inquiry” process.
It has long been well established by SCOTUS that Congress has lawful (judicial authority) subpoena powers pursuant to its implied responsibility of legislative oversight. However, that only applies to the powers enumerated in A1§8. Neither foreign policy (Ukraine) nor impeachment have any nexus to A1§8. The customary Legislative Branch subpoena power is limited to their legislative purpose.
There is an elevated level of subpoena, made power possible by SCOTUS precedent, that carries inherent penalties for non-compliance, and is specifically allowed for impeachment investigations. That level of elevated House authority requires a full House authorization vote.
In this current example the Legislative Branch is expressing their “impeachment authority” as part of the Legislative Branch purpose. So that raises the issue of an entirely different type of subpoena:… A demand from congress that penetrates the constitutional separation of powers; and further penetrates the legal authority of Executive Branch executive privilege.
It was separately established by SCOTUS during the Nixon impeachment investigation that *IF* the full House votes to have the Judiciary Committee commence an impeachment investigation, then Judiciary (only) has subpoena power that can overcome executive privilege claims.
There has been NO VOTE to create that level of subpoena power.
As a consequence, the House has not created a process to penetrate the constitutionally inherent separation of powers, and/or, the legally recognized firewall known as ‘executive privilege’. The House must vote to authorize the committee impeachment investigation, and through that process the committee gains judicial enforcement authority. This creates the penalty for non-compliance with an impeachment subpoena.
A demand letter only becomes a “subpoena”, technically meaning: ‘a request for the production of documents with a penalty for non-compliance’, when the committee has judicial enforcement authority. That process establishes an enforcement penalty.
The current demand letters cannot carry a penalty because the demands do not contain judicial enforcement authority…. because the impeachment investigation was not authorized by the chamber.
The reason judicial enforcement authority is constitutionally required is because creating Judicial enforcement authority, creating the penalty for non-compliance, gives the Executive Branch a process to appeal any legislative demand via the Judicial Branch (federal courts).
Absent a penalty for non-compliance, which factually makes a subpoena a ‘subpoena’, the Executive Branch has no process to engage an appellate review by federal courts. This is the purposeful trick within the Pelosi/Lawfare road-map.
Pelosi and Lawfare’s plans are designed for public consumption; she/they are creating the illusion of something that doesn’t exist. The purpose of all this fraudulent impeachment activity is to create support for an actual impeachment process.
Because the current Lawfare/Pelosi roadmap intends to work around judicial enforcement authority, the impeachment process is destined by design to end up running head-first into a constitutional problem; specifically separation of power and executive privilege. That predictable constitutional issue will end up with arguments to The Supreme Court.
THAT appears to be why Democrats and left-wing activists have been working for months to de-legitimize the Supreme Court. They always intended to run into this problem. They planned for it.
The Lawfare impeachment road-map is designed to conflict with the constitution. It is a necessary -and unavoidable- feature of their impeachment plan, not a flaw.
Speaker Pelosi, working through a carefully constructed political dynamic assembled by the hired staff from the Lawfare alliance, has sold her constituency on an impeachment process that structurally doesn’t exist.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi could never succeed in the scheme were she not assisted by a compliant media. Pelosi is burning a constitutional process.
Speaker Pelosi does not want to engage the judicial branch, nor does she want to give the target (President Trump) the opportunity to engage the judicial branch, ie. court.
The judicial branch would likely upend her House committee “official impeachment inquiry” scheme, just as D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell recently did to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for “gaming the system“. Speaker Pelosi’s unilateral decree for an “official impeachment inquiry” without a House vote will not pass court review.
This is a carefully constructed subversion of the constitutional processes and procedures.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
As a result of the need to create the optics of something that doesn’t exist; and following the roadmap they outlined in 2018 [See Here and Here]; the Lawfare contractors within the committees’ needed to construct a penalty mechanism that benefits the impeachment agenda but avoids the court system. As a result we see this:
Nice Lawfare trick huh?…
The Democommie strategy is driven by what their propagandist MSM co-conspirators can get away with in terms of brainwashing the public. Their narrative would collapse if even 50% of the MSM had integrity. As I said on the Schiffty blog I’m to the point where I’d rather see one MSM MF’er go to prison before anyone else.
A subpoena that is not a subpoena.
Just add to the list of auto-antonyms the Dems invent everyday.
Confucius Say, Rectification of Names: 正名, (to make words conform to reality)
🤣🤣🤣
I found the root cause of word dissembling by Dems, revealed at a conference in Beijing.
Thank you Zhang Zhulin.
Zhulin Zhang
@ZhangZhulin
« La langue anglaise est le résultat d’un plagiat de la langue chinoise », une telle conférence s’est tenue hier à Pékin. OMG
(“English is the result of plagiarising the Chinese language”.)
😂😂😂😂
Can’t the Senate start shadow interviewing the same witnesses that the House calls to testify. Do it out in public so the House can’t keep anything secret.
It would tick Schiff off and throw a wrench into the impeachment scam because Schiff won’t be able to cherry pick testimony to leak.
The issue is the senators are all RINO’s who won’t stand up for the president. Just look at their actions during the russia hoax. Did they ever go around subpoenaing obama’s minions as retaliation for the house’s actions no. They do not how to win.
Well, Lindsey Graham has been all over the TV for months talking about the horrible things done by the Dems in their continuing efforts to overthrow the government. I’m absolutely certain that behind the scenes he is investigating all of this through his committee.
Wait, you say that there is no evidence of this? I tell you I just can’t believe he would do NOTHING. /s
His best, dearest friend was John McCain… So there’s that.
Either they are approving of the House’s actions or they have skeletons in their own closets.
Yes they DO know how to win…it’s just that how they define their finishing line is different than what we expect.
Your assuming the senate Republicans have a set they don’t. Trump is bad for business the politicians business. Trump is for the people. Where as the people’s congress is only for themselfs.
Why can’t these committees be sued? Take the offensive and bring it to court now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We may not be talking about impeachment 2- or the Kurds – this time next week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought you were referring to impeachment v 2.0 so your comment made sense. To me at least.
“The House democrats will keep doing this until someone in the media begins to hit them with hard questions that expose the nonsense.”
Not holding my breath…
This is way beyond goofy. The dems and RINOs are puckered up pretty good right about now.
I think they’re starting to realize that PDJT is in control.
President Trump said that only a few weeks ago that they should investigate into the Obama book deal
Obama corruption, hiding in plain sight… God help us.
Great article SD. All I want to see next week is two FIRED State Department Employees who testify against orders, not to testify. At very least, if rules preclude firing, reassignment with NO security clearance to an empty basement desk and reprimand added to their files.
Actually, the rules re: firing gubmint employees have changed. Pres Trump issued 3 Executive Orders that have been reviewed and recently implemented.
We may be in luck.
4 Oct 2019 “With injunction lifted, OPM tells agencies to implement Trump’s workforce executive orders”
“The Office of Personnel Management has officially told agencies to begin —again — implementing all parts of the president’s workforce executive orders on employee removals, collective bargaining and official time.”
“…all provisions of these executive orders, including previously enjoined provisions, are in full force and effect and should be implemented consistent with the requirements and guidance contained in the EOs,” OPM Director Dale Cabaniss wrote…”
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2019/10/with-injunction-lifted-opm-tells-agencies-to-implement-trumps-workforce-executive-orders/
Doncha just luv luv luv winning?
Buh bye dregs of gubmint
“The House democrats will keep doing this until someone in the media begins to hit them with hard questions that expose the nonsense”
For some reason a song popped into my head the second I read those words…
To dream the impossible dream
Oh well, maybe one day the democrats might actually talk with an actual media organization, but I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath until they do
This is nothing different than what we have seen in totalitarian states over and over again, and whenever those with governmental power illegally leverage it to oppress those without. Think the Star Chamber. Think Beria, under Stalin, who proclaimed “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Think Communist China. Think the witch hunts.
The shock is that it could happen here. Well, is that such a shock when you consider that the Democrats would like nothing better than to institute totalitarianism? Of course, their motives are entirely derived from self-interest, whether that be covering up their own crimes or adding to their own power. When was the last time you heard any of them profess love for America or our Constitution? I suppose they are honest, at least, about wanting to tear apart the fabric of our country, including its history, culture, and laws. Thank you, Sundance, for continuing to expose their subterfuge, thereby bringing light to the darkness they are intent on maintaining (something both they and the MSM absolutely hate to have happen).
Special Note: Best you open your eyes/ears America, the truth is everywhere! Do you have the courage to see/hear? Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
TO: Americans
cc: President Trump, Members of Congress, The Media, Academia, The Bureaucracy.
Note: This message/comment is being posted to any article providing examples of the actions of the political class, the media, bureaucrats, and academia proving the soldier’s lessons learned and the reason for submitting this comment.
RE: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!
After 26 years of active duty and into my third year as a police chief, I published 12 of 15 of what I titled as; ‘A Soldier’s Lessons Learned’. They were to serve as the prelude to a book I was writing. The title of the book was meant to establish in a few words the overall conclusion of the book, which lays out in detail how the I arrived at each of the lessons learned. The original title of the book was; ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!’ Side Note: After B.H. Obama was elected to his second term the title was changed to: ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had and It’s Your Own Damn Fault!’ Sadly, since Donald Trump came down that escalator Americans are being provided daily proof of the validity of the lessons learned and the title of the book! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
Note: In an attempt to bring the lessons learned into the current political climate I have inserted a short comment where I deemed appropriate.
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
Note: Were this one not true I fear to imagine how many of us combat veterans would have already lost all control and commence to apply our skills against those who pose the greatest threat to the American people!
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
Note: Members of Congress take note. In my opinion you on the left have proven you are masters of Co-mission, while you on the right have proven you are the masters of omission! In short, all of you have proven you are cowards and trying to instill the Seven C’s of Leadership in any of you is a waste of time!
3. Omitted.
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8-13. Omitted.
14. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
Note: Sorry, not enough room herein to start to list the individual personalities whose activities will provide absolute proof of this statement. But, one might want to start with B & M Obama, B & H Clinton, J & H Biden, etc…
15. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
Please, one final note: Contrary to the implications of several of my lessons learned, I have long ago abandoned any desire to negate (Negate, the procedure that the British SAS [Special Air Service] utilizes to transfer subjects from the persons of interest list to the persons no longer of interest list.) those of the any of four communities who would threaten and/or interfere with soldiers/cops actions to protect/serve the American people. No, these days I would support rounding up the most obnoxious of the communities, issuing each of them a tent and a bus ticket to California, and instructing them that if they leave California it best be on a sailboat (must consider the environment you know) heading to China!
My reply to a “letter,”
Dear Sir,
This is not a subpoena. You can kiss my ***. If you consider it to be one, then please, allow me to also send you my subpoena which will require you to go **** yourself.
Thank you and Good Day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is a nice post but how many times and how many days are you going to put it on this site?
There are some really good people in Congress but these dirty, foul, House lifers have made the case for term limits to prevent underhanded relationships, power plays and pay for play. Disgusting, twisted and just sick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have come to see Collins as just as much of a paper tiger as Graham. He just talks 90 miles an hour and says a whole lot of nothin’. He’s the Republican that is supposed to be a wrecking ball to everything that Schiff is doing and I see him being way too deferential to that lowlife. Refers to him as “my chairman.”
Why doesn’t he file an ethics complaint to the Ethics Committee for the myriad of despicable actions Schiff has taken without impunity? Schiff filed one against Nunes in 10 minutes! Why doesn’t he leak the closet meeting interview points that devastate the entire farce Schiff doesn’t want to release publicly? It’s not classified material. It’s just a bunch of democrat pigs rooting around for truffels; trying to conjure up another plan of garbage to sustain their desperate need to impeach him. He doesn’t hold a candle to the Republican fire and brimstone Minority Leaders we have had when Republcians had some balls.
Graham is an outright establishment–bought wuss. And Collins is starting to show that he’s a whole lot of hat and no cattle too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe he’s the new Trey Gowdy?
It’s a strange strategy since the hilariously obvious reply is “Mounting a successful legal defense against a kangaroo court is not obstruction. Also, here is a legal subpoena demanding all committee correspondence with this Lawfare group, the CIA “whistleblower”, and any other executive branch employees contacted prior to or during this ‘inquiry’.”
Seems to me schiff’s public comments would make outstanding grand jury material….
Why can’t we the people subpoena tax records of congress ? Any good lawyers out there that will take this on ? We need to start turning the tables on the rats 🐀
You see dems are rats but it’s hard to kill rats with republican mice and any elephants we may have are scared of mice.
1: Great job as usual SD.
2: Mark Levin Just did an excellent show, illustrating much of this.
3: The rat media is engaged in an all out attack/smear job to discredit John Solomon. Google “John Solomon” and you will see multiple “journalists” doing a lying hit job on him.
4: We need to support people like Levin and especially Solomon. The deep state rats have declared war, and will stop at nothing to destroy Trump, or anyone they perceive as his “supporters.”
5: The fact that it appears the “whistle blower” doesn’t want to testify, indicates that the Ukraine phone call op, is about to crash and burn.
6: Do not forget, or under estimate the corrupt, lying, news media.
#5. Assuming that the is an actual person who is the whistle blower and not a Shiff/Lawfare committee.
And as we speak, Fox has on its bottom of the screen crawler that PDJT “told” Zelensky to investigate the Biden’s. Asking is not telling. Words matter.
This impeachment charade only has life due to a media that continues to pump oxygen into it.
In other words, the Dems are using the fake impeachment inquiry to frame Trump so they can bypass the real impeachment inquiry and go straight to voting for impeachment.
What is such a farce is Lindsey could subpoena everyone of the same people Shifty is bringing in behind closed doors and Lindsey could do it publicly and this House charade would end.
So the real question is why won’t Lindsey take visible action that could greatly help PT and even save the Republic and return us to the rule of law.
Until We the People start to put much more public pressure on Lindsey and McConnell nothing will change.
What they say is nothing but lip service.
Truly next to sessions my vote for most worthless individual through all of this is Lindsey.
The Fox News fake poll that showed 51% favoring impeachment and removal of POTUS had the net effect of drawing out more politicians, like Biden and Romney, to reveal their support for impeachment. Could that have been intended? The poll hung out there for a couple days before being debunked. That was just long enough to flush them out. That toothpaste cannot ever be put back in the tube. What are they going to say, “that was just because I believed that fake poll.”?
An accurate figure of how many Americans actually support Impeaching P Trump based on shyster Schiff’s and his litigious Lawfare handler’s unconvincing political orchestrations would be an important “vital sign” regarding the mental health and state of the USA. Especially, when this present Schiff idiocy follows so soon after 2 years of intense coverage of the fake Collusion scandal and eventual exoneration. The gullibility of the Dem’s dupes is mind boggling. FNC’s unreliable and corrupted polls have the impeachment support number over 50% while others are in the mid forties.
if any of these numbers are close to the actual figure, it does not bode well for the future health of the country. This growing mass of imbecility and foolhardiness is becoming a large, malignant Dem tumor on the nation that needs to be excised and radiated ASAP. The wise Electoral voters of 2016 stepped up and voted in a leader that has steered their country back onto a far better course than the crooked one’s charted course and hopefully even more Trump voters will do the same in 2020 when their good judgement is needed even more.
Our senate is letting the Dems in the house do anything they want and have left POTUS twisting in the wind all by himself. I want to know if Nunes, Collins, Jordan, Meadows or Gaetz have tried to enlist the senate’s, and in particular, Lindsey Graham, to at least hold shadow hearings on each witness that are open to the public. There seems to be no cooperation, unity of action or even communication between the house republicans and the senate republicans. It’s almost as if the two factions don’t even acknowledge the others existence and I find that deeply troubling. And if that is the case, why aren’t the house republicans speaking out and stating that the republican senate won’t work with them or cooperate. It was only after that scum bag Paul Ryan left the house that we learned he had been refusing Nunes request for subpoenas and had been holding up the entire process. Not one republican in the house utilized a press briefing or other public disclosure to expose Ryan at the time Ryan was shutting the investigation down. The house republicans need to go public with their need for the senates help and public with the fact that the senate won’t help, if indeed that is the case. We really, except for the few do gooders mentioned above, need to be told the truth about the senators who are impeding any joint effort to protect the president so we can vote their asses out.
So if nothing is done about these communists in the house, we just stand by and let them have their secret meetings and impeach our elected president? What? Sounds like a banana republic to me.
