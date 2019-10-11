Lots of dragon-dancing with a very hungry panda.
President Trump, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin gathered with their Chinese counterparts in the Oval Office for a lengthy announcement of “phase-one” of a U.S-China trade agreement. Vice-Premier Liu He leads the Chinese delegation. [No point sheet on USTR website yet] According to the presser:
Phase One has reached ‘agreement in principle‘, and includes: Intellectual Property issues; Banking and Financial Services to include currency devaluation; and major agricultural purchases ($50 billion +). There will be several phases, and each phase will have an individually tailored enforcement mechanism. [Note: this approach sounds similar to the ‘six sectors and stages’ USTR Lighthizer discussed in March 2019.]
The Phase One agreement details still have to be put on paper over the next five to six weeks. The U.S. and China are hopeful to have ‘phase one‘ complete by December. In exchange for current AG purchase commitments, and as an act of good faith while phase-one is finalized, the U.S. will suspend the tariff rate increases scheduled to take effect on October 15th. The tariff increase from 25% to 30% has been ‘suspended‘.
The scheduled U.S. tariff increases for December are still planned; however, they will be assessed as part of the ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, touchy issues like tech company Hauwei, 5G, telecom and the Chinese firms on the U.S. blocked “entity list” (ie. trade ‘blacklist’) are not part of the discussions. Those issues fall under U.S. National Security issues and will not be part of any ongoing trade negotiations.
[Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
.
Overall I wouldn’t read too much into this, than appears obvious on the surface.
China needs to buy food. There are a limited number of export markets that can generate the scale of agricultural imports that China demands. A hungry Chinese people only makes the issues in/around Hong Kong worse. Panda’s can become very aggressive when hungry…. China needs to buy food.
President Trump wants to sell food to help the U.S. farmers; mostly operating under BIG AG multinational contracts (ie. contract farming). The scale of Chinese purchases is too significant to overlook…. so Trump trades the suspension of a 5% tariff to gain $50 billion in farm purchases. That’s most of the picture on this deal.
That said…. as USTR Lighthizer has previously stated, the issues of consequence are going to be in the enforcement mechanisms. An agreement on IP and Banking/Financial Services is great, but the part that matters is the enforcement mechanism. I wouldn’t put too much faith in Phase-1 being successful until we see some indication that China will acquiesce to U.S. enforcement provisions.
If you say: “China will never comply with U.S. enforcement”… well, I wouldn’t disagree; nor would USTR Lighthizer… he’s admitted as such. So is a deal really possible? Too soon to know, and too few details.
Panda gets food. Farmers get sales. That’s the only known takeaway so far.
All other pro -vs con analysis (predictions and projections) are for domestic audiences, politics and stock market consumption. I still think an actual deal is unlikely.
Right now we’ve got happy pandas and happy farmers…. everything else is TBD.
Never trust a communist. Ever.
Never trust a communist. Ever.”
Or a democrat.
Isn’t that redundant these days? Are there non-Communist Democrats left?
the non communist democrats are now independents who #walkedaway.
A distinction without a difference.
devilbat, Aren’t they the same thing? 😦
Just the facts Danno. Thanks Sundance
Phase 1 = A Bridge to USMCA
And a Brexit / UK deal closer.
Timing.
Yes, that was my first thought. Or hope..
It a start, winter ahead, as December 15. A few days before Christmas, the USA has leadership, We’ll see what happens”
blessings for all! MAGA 2020 KAG
Gives PT a big talking point for tonight’s rally as he secured an order for our farmers that is 250%-300% bigger than ever before coming in at $40-$50 Billion.
Plus he will Hammer home how in less than 24 hours from yesterday’s rally he has already penned the authority of Turkey sanctions to Mnuchin and Pompeo who have the ability to cripple Turkey’s economy if necessary by them exceeded the key points/limits PT has laid out.
He also gets to say I have done the above without risking 1,000 of young men and women’s lives so there are other solutions to conflict other than America send troops.
I also hope refers people to the report by OANN about the Ukraine investigation and the money that have documented flowing to “others”.
Not bad for a day’s work that he does not get paid a penny for, I might add!
This More than DOUBLES 2016 ag exports to China!!! A HUGE win!!!!
https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/infographic-us-agricultural-exports-china-2016
Yuge!
Yuger!
Sometimes, reality takes a long time for people to accept.
The real and only quid pro quo – farm sales for increased tariff forbearance!
I don’t know the commenter’s name but he has posted several times how USMCA subverts our Constitution. I have not seen SD comment on his long explanation as to why. And I imagine if there were a slow news week, SD may delve into it. At this point it’s probably #12 on a list of 10 developing stories (with the sh@tshow we are seeing in the HOR).
Is it possible we also don’t want a deal with Canada and Mexico, much as we do not want one with China?
The premise is false. Fake news.
The US is in the drivers seat here. The phase I piece sounds very much like a “Let’s see if the Chinese play us for suckers…” initial step to establish the ground rules for a larger agreement. If China can play by the rules, maybe that opens up the door for additional negotiations. The USA gets to put China on a short leash and if they screw up, the tariffs hammer gets dropped on them hard. The US gets $50B in soy bean purchases and gives up really nothing in return. We simply promise not to increase the tariffs…so we’re out really nothing in this deal.
Trust but verify, as the Gipper once said.
Let them spend all their dollars on food. Follow that up by choking off most exports across the board. Chicoms will appeal, they will win, but 6 months of damage will have been done.
Wash, rinse, repeat until their people rise up and get run over by tanks.
Steve Kerr will then compare that to a school shooting and then the public can take aim at the NBA. The pittance of their revenue they are claiming comes from China is a lie. The arenas are half empty unless it’s a big game; ratings are poor; and somehow the salary cap continues to rise. Break China and you break the racist, hypocritical league.
At least that’s what Don Sterling told me.
Nice outline.
We gave up nothing, other than postponing tariffs. They already know that Trump will slam down tariffs again, if they renig on us. He did it last time and he’ll do it again. China knows this. They may feel they need to buy time until the next time they renig, and put Trump to the test again. I suspect he’ll slam down fresh tariffs when they’re exposed again.
I’m a bit worried that our food prices may rise here, if the exports go up rapidly, but we’ll see what happens.
I’m still amazed that Trump opens up these important agreements to the world as he does. It’s unprecedented and the unscripted nature of it is fascinating. Trump is such a gracious host throughout.
“ I’m a bit worried that our food prices may rise here, if the exports go up rapidly,”
Since Big Ag controls supply, it controls prices by exporting any excess that would otherwise, in a truly free market, cause prices to drop.
Ref. Sundance Econ 101. 😉
Yes, I’ve read that here, but the shysters, hedgefunders and crooks are only dealing with increments. They manipulate bits and pieces. Now we’re talking about $50B, all of a sudden. The boa constrictor takes time to swallow that and digest it. As a chunk, that sum outmasses all of the moneychangers’ transaction chicanery. It’s a concern to me. I’m all for it, of course, but the last thing we need is a spike in inflation (which was absolutely flat in the recent report, “unexpectedly” falling at 0.0% when the expectation was +0.1%).
The good news is, this Winter and next Spring, the farmers may be gearing up to plant every square inch they can, which of itself will trigger significant economic growth heading into Trump’s reelection. If the orders are there from the Chinese, we’re good.
These Chinese aren’t stupid. I think they know they’re checkmated, and our host is correct that they MUST buy our food in order to survive.
“Right now we’ve got happy pandas and happy farmers…. everything else is TBD.”
The US holds all the cards against China…save for one: disgruntled Midwest farmers in the run-up to 2020. What’s Kyle Bass’ oft-repeated fear despite our near-full hand? Political horse-trading on our side. I trust POTUS’ calculations. Even a non-politician like Trump must tack to irreducible political realities. For example, what has Xi furnished on the Bidens’ bad dealings (other big Uniparty miscreants in this theater just off-hand? Feinstein, McConnell/Chao, the Clintons, plus many more). That stack of dirty dossiers would be enough to deliver the final coup de grace on impeachment. Also, Chinese leverage with Iran.
Trump’s made his money. He’s not building chits for a second follow-on career. This makes him the most trustworthy leader we’ve ever had in the role of negotiator. He’s not an attorney-grifter who’d jump at a paper accommodation in order to fluff his resume for subsequent monetization, post-public service. Maybe the Chinese are finally coming to terms with this most unconventional adversary. Trump’s resume moves backwards. After this, it’s retirement for him. Globalism is sedition. Trump’s also a genuine patriot who loves America. Who was the last President who loved America more than his own future prospects? Carter? It’s a very rare thing. That’s why the post-Trump era is almost impossible to contemplate, let alone look forward to.
Yes, I trust Trump. However always trust and verify. TBD.
Carter?!? You’re not serious?
Observations from a smaller limb.
China:
Let’s face trying to decipher what is actually going on economically in China is rather hard. If you read the press releases put out by the CCP and parroted in the world press things of course are always rather rosy.
The question of when you dig how much is real? And did everybody get the memo? Therefore as you search you are actually looking for those things placed in public that disagree with the CCP party line headlines.
The thing the CCP forgets is even though the western business propaganda organs fall in line and most are so damn lazy it is incredible that anyone would consider making an investment decision based on the information they put out. There are those among us who have the inclination to seek reality.
China’s last release of Foreign Direct Investment Press release states a + 6.9% increase. Then add great financial returns. This of course is what was reported. This is what I found on their official website. In Yuan unless noted USD
Number of Projects for Contracted Foreign Direct Investment, Accumulated growth rate.
27.70B // -33%
Number of Projects for Contracted Foreign Direct Investment, Equity joint Venture,Accumulated Growth Rate.
6.47B // -4.6%
Number of Projects for Contracted Foreign Direct Investment, Accumulated Growth Rate, Contractual Joint Venture, Accumulated Growth Rate.
0.042 B // -45.5%
Number of Projects for Contracted Foreign Direct Investment, Accumulated Growth Rate, Wholly foreign-owned enterprise, Accumulated Growth Rate.
21.06B // -38.7%
Number of Projects for Contracted Foreign Direct Investment, Accumulated Growth Rate, FDI shareholding inc., Accumulated Growth Rate.
0.069B // -18.8%
Value of Foreign Direct Investments Actually Utilized, Accumulated Growth Rate.
89.26B // +3.2%
Value of Foreign Direct Investments Actually Utilized, Accumulated Growth Rate.
19.57B // -15%
Value of Foreign Direct Investments Actually Utilized, Accumulated Growth Rate. (USD.)
276B // -18.2%
Value of Foreign Direct Investments Actually Utilized,Wholly Foreign -Owned Accumulated Growth Rate.
67.26B // +6.8%
Value of Foreign Direct Investments Actually Utilized,FDI Shareholding INC, Accumulated Growth Rate.
4.84B // +77.8%
Comments:
The threat to remove them from U.S. trading markets if done is a kill shot. What little investment they can show is actually growth in those stocks. Want to talk about fleeing China or the restructuring of supply chains. This is IT.
PDJT is right when he says they are in economic trouble here is the proof they have supplied. The useless media just spouts the party line. I have provided the link if you think it is worth the potential security risk, But I posted it all. I wonder if they monitor this site?
http://data.stats.gov.cn/english/easyquery.htm?cn=A01
😎
Thanks, great data.
I’m pretty sure China wouldn’t be here and signing this if their economy wasn’t in dire trouble. All they did was kick the can down the road a few months. They intend to back out of commitments, but it is a losing game for them.
So how does this panda love fest affect little rocket man?
Rocketman has to cease fire until Christmas or so. If Phase I goes well, maybe he’s out of the nuke and missile business for good.
If this is the only achievement that PDJT and his team gets in this ongoing battle of wills then its 1000 times more than the sellout Bushs,Clinton,and Burdock Obamaumau got- which is nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. Xi is in trouble at home. Hong Kong, African Swine Flu, tariff impacts… A2 posts here. PDJT would rather deal with known Xi than anybody else. So now cuts him some slack.
2. Food for IP is a good trade. win win for both politically right now.
3. Very publicly invoking bilat 19USC§2902 sticks a big middle finger up to Pelosi and Schiff.
4. Is a very positive sign for what PDJT has been saying: China wants to do a deal more that I do.
Bodes well for the rest of the deal negotiated maybe after election. Then PDJT can bring the whole thing to Congress for Pact ratification.
Agree with SD’s the post in principle. That said, I was very impressed with POTUS grasp of the minute details, which he spoke about off the cuff. I watched the whole thing live. Very impressed.
Complicated business, and he has it all in his mind and he is in his 70’s. I was very good at that but in my 60’s now and not nearly as good as he is by far. Brilliance stamina comes to mind! I cant recall any other president that could do that.
As for the intellectual property issue, as POTUS said it will probably not get fully resolved until phase three. The banking/currency devaluation issues will get resolved in this phase one round. The food, and here I agree with SD is a RIGHT NOW issue for the Chinese, obviously a “reprieve” for them, and a win for our farmers, which also got a win with Japan just this last week. Starving Chinese is not an option for Xi.
POTUS is driving this brilliantly. The Chinese, like every other country in the world, became depended on us over the last 20 or so years, at our BIG, and potentially DEADLY as a country, expense. That cushy living while ruining us is now OVER.
Gotta love POTUS! Brightest guy in any room.
PS, It took a bank 1.5 years a while back to renegotiate a measly $10 million loan with me representing the borrower. We agreed to a 15 month term and the borrower was able to liquidate the loan in 12 :). These negotiation things take a lot longer than you think. And there, that’s little “background” on me :).
So the Chinese either pay $50b for US agriculture, or pay $50b in tariffs. I like how this is working…
Biden and Nancy’s impeach failure along with a Grand Solar Minimum (China historical records are thousands of years showing the imminent cyclical agriculture failure) pushed the deal to phase 1. As Trump said, our farmers will be challenged to meet the China market.
Remaining tariffs are key. I am not surprised food was done first. I too am skeptical on anything else.
Optimism is good politics.
Trust China to renege on any part of this agreement they don’t like. They’re playing for time and pushing their American proxies to ensure Trump loses re-election in 2020, by any means necessary.
PDT gave nothing and is getting $50 billion in AG purchases in return. Because they need it for food and for face saving. It’s a win win for both them and us. They won’t back out of this one. And I doubt there’s a next one. Who cares?
Over the past year, many eyes have been opened as to China’s evil ways (mine included). President Trump is weaning our country off of China and this agreement buys us time. In the meantime, our companies will adjust their supply chains (away from China) and the USA will forge strong trading partnerships with countries that can be trusted. Many companies will return manufacturing back to our country, providing jobs for thousands. Thankfully we have a strong leader in Mr. Trump who was willing to take on a tough issue that his predecessors chose to ignore.
Let’s turn to the LEVERAGE this deal generates:
“An agreement on IP and Banking/Financial Services is great”
… For the Wall Street Financiers who are DESPERATE to tap into the China market.
… BUT this won’t happen until JUNE 2020
… In the midst of the Election Year. 😎
🤔 POTUS can simply precondition the effective date:
… On Congress and Canada’s APPROVAL of USMCA
… To close China’s back-door exports through Mexico & Canada to avoid POTUS’ Tariffs
