Devin Nunes Discusses ‘whac-a-mole’ Chaos Amid Partisan House Impeachment Hearings – Predicts Marie Yovanovitch Will Build Narrative…

House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes discusses former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifying to her friends in congress during the Democrats’ “chaotic circus” of an impeachment inquiry.
WHY oh why does she still work for the State Department in any capacity?
Good question.
And as an employee in the Executive branch, why was she allowed to testify? POTUS stated quite firmly that they would not. If she went anyway, this should be her last day on the payroll that’s for damn sure.
Starting to think the corruption in the Ukraine was all imported from the U.S. by the Obama Administration.
US Government officials have been laundering money and stealing money in and through Ukraine for much, much longer than that … 🙄
If you wanted to become a millionaire quickly, Ukraine was the way to do it.
Tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility after the election.
Yes, Yavonovibitch, “defend the Institution”.
Forget about the country.
It seems the drains in the bottom of the Swamp are plugged and in great need of a Roto-Rooter. VSGPDJT can’t do it alone …
The Senate is the big, greasy hairball plugging up the swamp drain.
I would like to see the Ukraine file a corruption criminal indictment against this corrupt POS.
Guess what dufuss disgraced ambassador, the State Department is NOT separate from the executive branch. President Trump IS the boss of the executive branch and he can damn well fire anyone he wants for any reason. The state department has been a corrupt organization working against the USA for too long. Your antics will just make more people aware of it.
Marie Yovanovitch proving why she was fired. People that undermine elected officials ought to be gone.
So I’m curious. If this woman is still a State Department employee, why was she allowed to testify?
Translation: “Congress needs to act right now to preserve the swamp.”
If you got fired for being a jackass, why should anyone pay attention to you now … except other jackasses? 🤷♂️
Sooo … the President fired an ambassador, an appointee who serves at the President’s pleasure. A holdover ambassador, from the previous President, who was allowed to remain in her post until he decided to replace her?
What gives with the notion that she was entitled to be ambassador for life, and firing her was some kind of malfeasance?
“What Obama has put in place, let no future President ever change.”
