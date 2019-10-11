Devin Nunes Discusses ‘whac-a-mole’ Chaos Amid Partisan House Impeachment Hearings – Predicts Marie Yovanovitch Will Build Narrative…

Posted on October 11, 2019 by

House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes discusses former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifying to her friends in congress during the Democrats’ “chaotic circus” of an impeachment inquiry.

14 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses ‘whac-a-mole’ Chaos Amid Partisan House Impeachment Hearings – Predicts Marie Yovanovitch Will Build Narrative…

  1. cheering4america says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    WHY oh why does she still work for the State Department in any capacity?

  2. COMPUTER FIX (@iComputerFix) says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Starting to think the corruption in the Ukraine was all imported from the U.S. by the Obama Administration.

  3. Risa says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Yes, Yavonovibitch, “defend the Institution”.

    Forget about the country.

  4. 56packardman says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    It seems the drains in the bottom of the Swamp are plugged and in great need of a Roto-Rooter. VSGPDJT can’t do it alone …

  5. FL_GUY says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    I would like to see the Ukraine file a corruption criminal indictment against this corrupt POS.

    Guess what dufuss disgraced ambassador, the State Department is NOT separate from the executive branch. President Trump IS the boss of the executive branch and he can damn well fire anyone he wants for any reason. The state department has been a corrupt organization working against the USA for too long. Your antics will just make more people aware of it.

  6. Chieftain says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Marie Yovanovitch proving why she was fired. People that undermine elected officials ought to be gone.

  7. Joshua2415 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    So I’m curious. If this woman is still a State Department employee, why was she allowed to testify?

  8. Mike Robinson says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Translation: “Congress needs to act right now to preserve the swamp.”

    If you got fired for being a jackass, why should anyone pay attention to you now … except other jackasses? 🤷‍♂️

  9. 6x47 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Sooo … the President fired an ambassador, an appointee who serves at the President’s pleasure. A holdover ambassador, from the previous President, who was allowed to remain in her post until he decided to replace her?

    What gives with the notion that she was entitled to be ambassador for life, and firing her was some kind of malfeasance?

    “What Obama has put in place, let no future President ever change.”

