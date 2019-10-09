Maria Bartiromo: IG Report on FISA “Will Be Released October 18th – As Thick as Telephone Book”…

Against new information that U.S. Attorney John Durham has lengthened the time-frame for this investigative inquiry into the DOJ and FBI activity around the 2016 election, earlier today Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo revealed (and President Trump tweeted) the FISA report by Michael Horowitz will be released on Friday October 18th.

If that time-frame for the IG report is accurate, that means the classification review has been completed; any remaining classified information not specifically authorized in the inspector general report, a decision granted to AG Bill Barr, would be placed in a classified appendix that is not available to the public.

A publication date in/around October 18th would also mean the time allotted for principal review has expired. Generally the people whose conduct is under review are granted a preview of the report that covers their activity. The IG may or may not include any response from the principals outlined. If the IG permits inclusion of a principal response, the IG usually outlines additional information to rebut or support the principal position.

A final draft is assembled only after the OIG administrative referencer makes a final review of all statements of fact and provides citations therein. Then things get a little troublesome…

If Bartiromo is accurate as to the size of the IG report; this is where the ‘summary of IG findings‘ becomes critical. Generally speaking the IG writes the full body of the report, but may not author the ‘executive summary’. The executive summary can be written by administrative state career officials and their priority is institutional preservation. If they are motivated to shape public opinion of the report content, the executive summary may be written to dilute institutional damage outlined within the main body of the report.

We saw a profound disconnect between the 14-page ‘executive summary’ and the main 568-page body of the investigative report when the DOJ and FBI released the IG report on FBI and DOJ handling of the Clinton Investigation. The summary was completely disconnected from the material within the report; stunningly so.

The June 14th 2018 OIG Executive Summary was so ridiculously detached from the evidence within the report; and the roll-out day was so transparently coordinated; FBI Director Christopher Wray held an immediate press conference to announce the “inspector general found no evidence of political bias” during the 18-month investigation.

Director Wray made that specific proclamation at 5:30pm on Thursday, June 14th, 2018, less than three hours after the 568-page IG report was published. The FBI timing was purposefully positioned just before the 6:00pm broadcast evening news, so that media could run with the headline “No Bias”. It was a transparent DOJ/FBI public relations and political con job.

The June 2018 IG report was full of examples of political bias, but Director Wray’s intentionally misleading proclamation -in combination with a profoundly obtuse executive summary- set the foundation for how the report was broadcast to the public by the majority of the media. Christopher Wray is still the current director of the FBI.

If Ms. Bartiromo is correct that DOJ officials are releasing the widely anticipated IG report on a Friday (October 18th), unfortunately that Friday document dump would be an indication the intent of the DOJ leans toward diminishing the content.

Advertisements