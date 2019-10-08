BIG PICTURE – White House Responds to Speaker Pelosi Unconstitutional Impeachment Effort – (Full pdf and background)…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Lawfare allies can change House rules (they did). Pelosi and Lawfare can also change House impeachment rules (they did). Pelosi/Lawfare can change committee rules (they did); and in doing so they can remove House republicans from the entire process… Which They Did. However, what Lawfare and Pelosi cannot change is The U.S. Constitution, which they are desperate to confront.
Speaker Pelosi’s ‘Lawfare House rules‘ and/or ‘Lawfare impeachment rules‘ cannot supersede the constitutional separation of powers.
Nancy Pelosi cannot decree an “official impeachment inquiry”, and as a consequence nullify a constitutional firewall between the Legislative Branch and Executive Branch.
~ Speaker Pelosi and House Attorney Douglas Letter ~
All of that said, there is a distinct difference between a congressional subpoena intended to compel generic testimony, and a congressional subpoena intended to compel impeachment testimony.
Attempting to compel testimony that crosses through the separation of powers; and goes even further in an attempt to penetrate the firewall around executive privilege; requires the House -or a committee therein- to carry “Judicial Authority“.
“Judicial Authority” is not absolute authority, but rather a legal reference and framework that forms the basis for an impeachment ‘compulsion demand‘ (or subpoena) by the House. Judicial Authority is the House saying they have a legal basis to make a demand.
The reason judicial authority is necessary, is because creating Judicial authority, via the Legislative Branch full chamber vote, gives the Executive Branch access to appeal any legislative demand via the Judicial Branch (federal courts).
Repeat for emphasis:
…The reason judicial authority is constitutionally required, is because creating Judicial authority, gives the Executive Branch a process to appeal any legislative demand via the Judicial Branch (federal courts)….
Absent the creation of judicial authority the House has not created a penalty for non-compliance. However, absent a penalty for non-compliance the Executive Branch has no process to engage an appellate review by federal courts. This is the purposeful trick within the Pelosi/Lawfare road-map.
Speaker Pelosi’s current Lawfare-inspired road-map (House and committee rule changes therein) attempts to construct a path to impeachment that avoids asserting House “judicial authority”; because they fear losses from a Judicial Branch ruling. Those who constructed the road-map are also concerned about outright blocks by the courts in their proceedings.
This process issue was argued by Lawfare member Douglas Letter today during a hearing on the topic of the House Judiciary Committee gaining access to Weissmann/Mueller’s grand jury evidence. [Expanded Here]
Here’s the bottom line: “Judicial Authority”, granted by a full House vote, gives the House of Representatives more authority in their impeachment construct. However, “judicial authority” also grants the Executive Branch a path to appeal via the Judicial Branch.
Because the Lawfare/Pelosi roadmap intends to subvert judicial authority, it is destined by design to end up running head-first into a constitutional problem; specifically separation of power and executive privilege. That predictable constitutional issue will end up with arguments to The Supreme Court. THAT is why the Democrats have been working for months to delegitimize the Supreme Court.
Please let me repeat for emphasis. The Lawfare impeachment road-map is designed to conflict with the constitution. It is a necessary -and unavoidable- feature of the plan, not a flaw. Pelosi and the Lawfare group know they are creating a constitutional crisis; that is why the background attacks against the Supreme Court were started months ago.
Understanding this, here’s the White House response:
Schifty is likely in deep caa-caa from Pelosi in re his made up version of the Trump / Ukraine telephone call.
Frustration: why can’t Sean let his guests talk KISS.
Because Andy McCarthy is another GOPe idiot. The party is full of traitors.
Well, the White House response truly speaks for itself.
But, it is also important to note that “Ukraine is a Sovereign Nation too!” Even though a great many officials in the American Government (including a very great many “you know who’s” …) seem to have considered this Nation to have been nothing more than their Appointed Football™, it seems now that a great many Ukranians do not agree.
They elected a brand-new President on their own version of “Drain The Swamp™,” and they and their respective legal institutions are now eager to avail themselves of the mutual-cooperation ratified treaty that we have had with them for quite some time. Yes, I daresay that quite a few “extremely(!) well-placed American Officials” now have quite a bit to be worried about . . .
How convenient.
Everyone remember the mysterious death of one of our greatest Constitutional Justices?
HRC was a sure thing for the Presidency, we all knew that but the way Sundance describes the attacks on the Supreme Courts starting months ago, it makes perfect sense why Justice Scalia mysteriously passed months prior to HRC’s Crowning. (Thank God for Trump)
Please tell me I’m way off base here.
I think not!
Guns don’t kill people,
Testifying against Hillary Does
If souls go on to be guardians, of a sort, Breitbart and Scalia are smiling.
Freaking Andy McCarthy showing his nevertrumpism. He’s claiming that Trump pressured Zelinsky to investigate Hunter Biden. Of course, nobody else could think fast enough to counter it with the fact that there was no pressure, per Zelinsky himself. Instead, they all talked about the justification. McCarthy must be under orders to attack Trump from the right.
Never trusted this guy and am not about to start.
The National Review set, with few exceptions, will skillfully destroy the left. But they are devoted to aristocratic honor, according to which one always fights by Marquis of Queensbury rules, even when one’s opponent does not. One of these rules is that if one’s election opponent is found to be a crook, one doesn’t take the opportunity to get him arrested and therefore removed from the race. It isn’t cricket, you know. It’s not what an honorable chap would do, you see. One finishes the campaign and beats him fair and square. A gentleman doesn’t take the easy way out, even if it is more just than the alternatives. Therefore, Donald Trump was in the wrong for pursuing justice with regard to Joe Biden because doing so would benefit Trump.
As Rudy has pointed out, “Does this mean that if Biden had committed murder we should look the other way during the campaign?”
It’s an alien set of rules. It’s an Old European form of honor that is totally alien to American thinking.
I think you give them too much credit. The explanation that they aren’t really on the right makes more sense and holds up if you scrutinize the pattern.
It’s simply a thoroughly communist rag.
Ok Sundance has not touched on this cause it is happening now in real time. I am hearing Talking heads making excuses for why we will not see charges. Because of Blah Blah Blah……Don’t like it one bit……..I don’t think this is going to fly and I PT makes sure with Rudy that it doesn’t.
Rolcons should speak english.
Possible outcomes for Nancy:
1. She backs down or holds the vote the House fails to impeach. Disaster.
2. She holds the vote and the House impeaches. Senate subpoenas and cross examines under oath the Bidens, the “whistleblowers,” Schiff, and Schiff’s staff. Disaster.
3. She holds the vote and the House impeaches. Senate immediately holds vote and votes not to convict.
#3,, though lackluster for Nancy, is the best case scenario now for her. Dems can run on Republican Senate neglecting to do its duty by neglecting to try the case. Will Mitch follow #2 if the House impeaches?
I feel like the time is at hand. Right?
If not now, when?
“They” are scrambling to even manage believable spin? What a charade! I’ve seen more convincing screenplay from Wylie E. Coyote. Jus’ sayin’
The problem with lying is that facts are stubborn things.
The Problem with Liberals is that facts are relative and therefore, pointless. See? You’re facts are just there to distract from my feels. Muh Feels!!!
It’s not a disaster for the Dems because the 2020 campaign will be all about the impeachment and character assassination and not the economy, trade, jobs and all the strong things Trump can win on. I wish it weren’t so but this all helps the Dems in 2020. Without it, Trump cruises to a win.
I asked that I could read it in its entirety on a previous thread.
It did not disappoint!
MAGA
SORRY DEMOCRATS, IT’S OVER!… John Solomon DROPS BOMB: Info Omitted from Whistleblower Report – Ukraine was Re-Opening Probe into Hunter Biden’s Company in February
https://thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/sorry-democrats-its-over-john-solomon-drops-bomb-info-omitted-from-whistleblower-report-ukraine-was-re-opening-probe-into-hunter-bidens-company-in-february/
spoogels- thanks very much for posting. So John Solomon now works for FOX? Is that what Sean was referring to about “joining the family?”
“We lie the loudest when we lie to ourselves.”
― Eric Hoffer
Right now it must be deafening for those who would steal our god given rights if allowed .
I will not hold against you the fact that you quoted such a despicable individual, due only to the fact that said individual had a temporary moment of clarity when he said, or supposedly said that.
The enormity of what’s being attempted and the means by which it’s being attempted seem to lay the foundations for one of the biggest Supreme Court cases ever, notwithstanding the Demoncrats attempts at delegitimization of the Court. I am still amazed the Demoncrats are hellbent on recreating a modern days “Pickett’s Charge” and cannot but help wonder whether they are today more driven by hubris or fear. At the same time as history is literally being written, I’m amazed by GOPee fools like Romney who can’t or won’t see the magnitude of big picture of this epic struggle while mocking the President’s style et cetera.
How did I ever vote for any of these fools? May the Lord have mercy on us all and protect us.
More to the point, I think.
Where are these GOPIdiots and Never-Trumpers going to come down. I pray lots and hope for the best. I see the rally turnouts and watch the footage and get just as juiced as anyone.
If we could just double our MAGA reps…Jus’ Sayin’.
“betrayal of our democracy” – once again, the Ds accuse the opposition of the exact nefarious thing they are in the process of doing.
I have been on this site for 3 years, commenting for 2 years. I have gone from cold anger to white hot hate to resigned that all is lost, back to giddy excitement, you get the idea. At one point I felt justice would never be served but opined that if UniParty malfeasance could be exposed and understood by enough of the electorate that would damage the prog/UniParty/demo/Dino statists and I could live with that. However, the tone our President and his few trusted allies have taken in the past few days has rekindled hope. The good guys are clearly on the offensive and have baited a traps. I’m not that dialed in to know how this will play out exactly, too many variables at play, but it does seem as though the democrats are cornered and sweating profusely. Trump appears to be be righteously furious and my sense is this is coming to a head soon. Interesting times indeed.
Davenh- KEEP THE FAITH!
Upon reading this letter, I wanted to cry, shout in anger & take out any Democrat I get near, including the media.
I fear for the future of this country. Due process is out the doors for people who defy Dimms, especially Pres. Trump. Congress is ok with that, including our feckless Republicans.
As well as a majority of our basic legal systems. Go with “declined prosecution/aggressive prosecution”. Thank you criminal IC…/s?
lol
** President Trump did not THREATEN Ukrainians to reopen investigation of the Biden Crime Family
** The Ukrainian government reopened the investigation of the Biden Crime Family in FEBRUARY
** The whistleblower may have known this but omitted it from his complaint against President Trump!
Congressional Democrats sunk below the level of phone scammers.
Hello, this is the
IRSOffice of Adam Schiff.
You must immediately send us your
moneyprivate information or we will send someone will take you to jail.
Press #1 now to be connected to an operator.
It’s about time that somebody sue the lot of them for extortion and mail fraud.
Or, at the very least…what they are guilty of?
I’m not so sure Pelosi and the dems have thought/planned this to the degree Sundance laid out.
While the dems have the media and lower courts on their side, they can’t see around EVERY corner, like RBG making it thru a possible SCOTUS hrg.
I’m not so sure she isn’t already on ice.
One thing the dems are geniuses at is “timing”. The ⏳ was started today when Schiff came to the podium to speak w/the press (no q’s asked), to begin the narrative “obstruction of justice”.
The WH refused to allow EU Amb Sondland to be interviewed. Of course, this is “OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE”! Where have we heard that before? Oh yeah, the Mueller/Weissman rpt “unfinished business”.
So they’ll keep issuing “subpoena letters”, which will be refused, and whammo OBSTRUCTION.
That’ll be enough to keep the lofo’s hooked…..where have we heard that before? Oh yeah, Mueller.
So the dems will “prayerfully” seek justice in the lower courts, with an obama/Clinton judge. This will drag on into the Primaries, at which time they’ll engage Plan B. Or C. Or D, arriving at SCOTUS just in time to halt the election.
Btw, I see where Trey Gowdy has “accepted” Trump’s invitation to join the “impeachment strategy team”, (outside the WH of course).
I’m nauseous. Who’s idea was this? Just perfect, a do nothing, all hat/no cattle orator. The hallowed halls of Congress are filled to the brim with them.
I C your Gowdy skepticism and raise you. However,
I know that you don’t doubt. So you must infer a strategy…I do.
Our Leader is so far ahead.
MAGA
I know why the Informer didn’t Testify..he did not fit their Narrative they try to rope him in to lie…
Sondland responded, “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign. I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2019-10-08/eu-ambassador-sondland-ordered-by-state-department-not-to-testify-in-impeachment-inquiry
The lib dems STILL don’t know who they are dealing with…… Thank God.
Joe DiGenova & Rudy on Laura Ingraham (fox) tonight. Informative. Worth watching.
>And too funny -also.
