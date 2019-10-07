President Trump Explains Extracting the U.S. From Syria…

In a series of tweets today, President Trump explains the U.S. position toward the current quagmire in Northern Syria:
Snake Lindsey just came out from under his rock… and would like to keep us in the never ending…
Ret. Gen. Keane’s head exploded on FN over this betrayal, we have to stay there forever.
Follow the money. I like Graham but you can betcha he gets a lot of funding from the military industrial complex. More materiel , more profit, more dead bodies — not the dead bodies of the corporate bigwigs or senate bigwigs so what’s the problem (sarc).
Bear in mind, Graham is also a general officer in the Air Force reserves.
He was a JAG colonel, not a general, and has retired, IIRC.
Ultimately, this is all Britain’s and France’s fault, for drawing the boundaries of the ME countries based on their original lines of control.
It’s time for a little upheaval there, to redraw the borders in a way that represents the actual demographics and leads to a lasting peace.
GO TRUMP!! PROMISES BEING KEPT…NEOCONS Haley and Grahamnesty want endless warring…Good for military-industrial complex and defense stocks…We can support Kurds and ALSO get out of wars…
Boy… Lindsey is super fast to jump on sanctions but a turtle when it comes to investigations. What a F**kwad!!!
You know the last President, President “Asterisk”, he has nothing, NOTHING on a true man with BALLS!
MAGA and KAG
F_ck them all.
The globalists are sh-theads, no different from the atheist communists.
Dedicated to DJT Hammer.
Now would be the perfect time for PT to expose any documents that might show if any members in Congress or DC have benefited financially from our involvement in the ME and these endless wars and /or by selling their influence to foreign governments or foreign companies.
It might end this whole fake hullabaloo once and for all.
Bogeyfree posted at 2:09 PM: “Now would be the perfect time for PT to expose any documents that might show if any members in Congress or DC have benefited financially from our involvement in the ME and these endless wars and /or by selling their influence to foreign governments or foreign companies.”
My comment: there was one; his name was John and represented Arizona in the Senate. He passed away not too long ago. Plenty of photos posted in CTH, showing him and other American politicians dealing with ISIS terrorist leaders, We already know the names of some who were/are.
Yes, and his daughter is now squealing on “The View” calling the White House “cowards”. Big talk from someone who never put boots on. She is truly a war-monger like her father.
Fat feet don’t fit in boots
What should be clear here is that Trump is taking this action from a position of strength. He’s shown over the last two years how effective his economic sanctions are…people are seeing what’s happening to China and Europe.
Trump tried this last year but had the Mueller Scam hanging over his head. That’s gone now. And it’s clear that this is showing how seriously he’s treating Phonecall Gate. Another good thing is that it’s exposing the warmongers within in the GOPe. Most people are onboard of getting us out of constant proxy wars, regardless of political affiliation. This is going to help Trump next year, not hurt him. You can feel the momentum building. When it started it was just a pebble down the cliff….now it’s a full blown avalanche.
Get out of the way or get crushed.
This man Trump has acted in a more Christian, logical way than any 100 GW ‘Born Again’ Bushes and Colin Powell, combined…but the War Uniparty hate him.
I pray for him. Not perfect, but real. And in the end he loves people more than power. I really believe that. God help him.
Wow, I never expected to see public debate preceding a war/conflict. It should always be this way.
That series of tweets is Exactly what I voted for !
Sanity !
God, please protect President Trump.
Maybe Lindsey could explain his comments in 2016. The Hill reported:
“Well, don’t vote for me,” the South Carolina Republican said when told by host Steve Doocy the American people are worn out by war. “Don’t vote for me, because I’m telling you what’s coming: Barack Obama’s policies leading from behind are going to allow another 9/11.
“[ISIS] is large, rich, and entrenched. If I’m president they will be poor, small, and on the run,” he said, referring to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terror group attempting to take over Iraq and Syria.
Graham asserted that U.S. ground forces are necessary for defeating the Islamic State.
“I’m trying to tell the American people and the Republican primary voter: The only way I know to defend this country is to send some of us back to Iraq and eventually to Syria to dig these guys out of the ground, destroy the Caliphate, kill as many of them as you can, hold territory and help people over there help themselves,” he said.
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/244022-graham-dont-vote-for-me-if-youre-anti-war
Just how long have we been digging “these people” out of the ground, Lindsey? When was Iraq I? Iraq II was 2003. Afghanistan 2003. Syria 2013? If this is digging them out, we need new shovels.
Does nobody see the potential genius here?
Instead of launching war, Wag the Dog, to change the conversation …
He launched peace and withdraw to change the conversation!
And this is a Medusa with maybe a dozen ‘snakes’ attached to it … will it suck 50% of the oxygen away from impeachment yacking, while simultaneously bringing home, politically, some Independents, fiscal conservatives, and peaceniks?
Promises made, Promises kept. Thank you, Mr. President.
I know PD is a Very Stable Genies – However, this Syria withdraw sure seems like the wrong time to pick a fight with the R Senators who will opposite this. Those Senators could vote to impeach him over this why saying it is over Ukraine.
Koot,
If the principles are correct, the timelines will not matter…to the People.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listen to what you are saying. Not going to war = picking a fight
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bad move. The Kurds are the equivalent of what the Montagnards were to us in Vietnam. My wife and I worked at AT&T with an ethnic Kurd who emigrated from far N. Iraq in 1984 after fighting Iran as Hussein/Baathist conscript when he was 14 yrs. old. Takes all his vacation once a yr. to go back to visit his father and only surviving brother who was killed in 2014 fighting ISIS. Flies to Turkey, rents a car, and has to bribe both Turk and Iraqi border guards to get the 14 mi. in to where his family lives. The Kurds were the one stabilizing force there. Our natural allies. Can’t imagine what they feel like now after this. His family even voted for PDT and have been his ardent supporters like us. I’m ashamed of this. Hell, we weren’t even running active patrols in N. Iraq any more. Can’t believe PDT wouldn’t leave even a defensive force as these good people assume complete control of their territory. I don’t give a damn what anyone says. The Turks are their mortal enemies. These are (T)rue U.S. allies.
The Kurdish SDF is Communist. The Kurdish KKP is Communist. The Kurdish YPG is Communist. The Kurdish PKK is Communist. The Kurds in Syria are Communist. The Kurds in Iran are Communist. The Kurds in Turkey are Communist, and they’ve been trying to turn Turkey Communist for a long time. The Kurds in Northern Iraq are largely Democratic, but there is a significant Kurdish Marxist presence there trying to take things over and turn the area Communist. Basically, the vast majority of Kurd communities spread across multiple countries bordering Turkey, as well as inside Turkey, are Communist. Communist Kurds are also very brutal towards their own countrymen if they’re not Communist. They even force them into exile in vast numbers – if the Communist Kurds don’t just outright kill them first. It is all just another convoluted mess of a cesspit in the Middle-East area that’s always been rife with Muslims killing Muslims. However, geographically speaking, Turkey is super-duper extremely important to the USA and the West (Europe/NATO) in general and will remain so for many decades to come. Syria, Iraq, Iran, et al., not so much. So….. whaddya gonna do ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
https://www.google.com/search?newwindow=1&safe=active&q=are+kurds+communist
Have him stay back at home and right that wrong, protect his family.
The Deplorables are true American allies.
The USA is not the world’s watch dog.
The USA needs a lot of help to survive a coup d’ etat.
I am ashamed so many native citizens do not GET THAT FACT.
Doubt the Kurds are being left in the lurch. Some of this is eyewash. Watch the Kurds suddenly possess Sams, javelins, real time intel. Threat to being booted out of NATO will get Turks attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This^^^^^^
Turkey is not going to like fighting the kurds, and frankly, the kurds are probably spoiling for this fight as well.
I don’t like it either Moe….but it’s still not a good enough reason for US ground troops to be there. This problem belongs to China and the EU as they get most of their oil from this part of the world. Let them be the peacekeepers to keep the oil flowing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said that the Kurds would still be supported with air power, weapons, intelligence, etc?
Moe, you are more than welcome to put your boots on, pick up a rifle and fly over there to fight the Turks yourself and put your own ass on the line. If not, shut the f**k up.
I have to honestly say I wish the pomposity in this tweet barrage was not quite as prominent . He was blowing the doors off right until the second to last tweet of “my great and unmatched wisdom.”
There are better places to use that in-your-face boldness, like the media-battering he does so brilliantly and the recent daring to Pelosi to take the impeachment inquiry vote for example.
Here it just diminishes the presidential flow explanation he had going and it just wasn’t necessary.
I just have to call it like I see it. I absolutely love the man though and there will never be another president like him.
VSG POTUS! My President knows exactly what hyperbole is, and how to deploy it for maximum multi-target, multi-effect results.
Because of that phrase he will have his opponents screaming War, War, War. Perfect use.
That one ensures the media will pick it up.
Trump always leaves a little meat on the bone for the jackel media.
I like the combo of us staying out and a forced Turxit from NATO for attacking the Kurds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump could seek Congressional Authorization
FOR PEACE !
Excellent. Now every liberal/leftist should be tripping over themselves to praise President Trump. He’s doing exactly what they’ve always said they wanted to do.
A “friend” that you PAY to be your friend is no friend.
Obama created the Caliphate with his actions and the migration of millions to Europe.
Trump effectively destroyed the Caliphate and is leaving it up to others to take on the ISIS prisoners AND not being talked anywhere, send the migrants back to their homes.
Yes, Europe has much invested in this process.
A staple of the Communist-inspired “democrat” platform is “No War!!!”
Communists desire to bring down our society, as our prevailing society is their Enemy Number One. One way ot bring down our society is to promote the silliness that if we only gave up on having a military, etc., then the world would be a peaceful place.
Well, the world is not a peaceful place. So, we need a military, and there are times to use the military. Unless we want to lose our country, Which is the Communists’ goal. See Above.
As a consequence, there are great portions of the populace who identify as “democrat” who reasonably question foreign wars. Who are opposed to war, in general. They largely see War as a means for the military leaders to get their jollies, and for Big Business to make money selling weapons.
Trump is taking an issue from (D). Straight Up.
If (D) love NATO so much, and UN so much, and the Peaceful Middle Easterners so much, they should be really happy in this turn of fortunes. Unless their brainwashing overlords instruct them to think otherwise.
This is going to be fun.
Gunna twist them like a pretzel.
I just LOVE our president!!! He’s in another universe, and they are still in their playpens! And what a sense of humor!!!!!!!!!!!! ROFLOL!!!
Pray for him EVERY DAY!
John McCain would be absolutely livid and foaming at the mouth right now – if he wasn’t dead. McCain’s proxy heirs and allies will be chiming in loud and clear by this evening or tomorrow morning though, I’m sure. McConnell is already chirping.
That picture is the best example of the Military Industrial Complex at work there is.
The American people are behind this. The political class knows it and that’s why they’re in a swivet. They don’t want us to ever have this choice, to even think it is possible to extricate ourselves.
Some exciting news: James Comey’s lying book is being made into a lying movie with Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Isn’t that wonderful? Who says crime doesn’t pay? You want to get rich and famous, commit treason.
Let me guess. Netflix?
MESSAGING to CHINA … in D.C. for Trade Talks “Underway” again:
“If Turkey does anything, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be OFF LIMITS,
I will DESTROY and TOTALLY OBLITERATE the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before) …”
🤔 Gee, Xi, think that includes IP Theft … not to mention
Fentanyl Trafficking that’s killing more Americans annually than died in the entire Vietnam War?
Yup, good catch.
here one can watch the Kurdish debate….interesting…
Good. Kurds, Russia, EU, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq now get to take responsibility for their affairs in the region, see who can sit at the table with the big boys. Underneath, as the announcement says, this is about responsibility for POWs. US now has it not. Yeah! Way, way underneath, this is about US having now no strategic interests in the region. Again, Yeah!
Lindsey Graham, in his infinitesimal wisdom, came out against Trump.
He should have just stopped with the 1st sentence in what I believe was his 1st tweet.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The usual criticisms about isolationism and treaty obligations will be made, but technically the President is one hundred percent right. Maybe by pulling back the curtain publicly like this he can shame the rest of NATO into fulfilling their responsibilities. Embarrassing to them, but justly so. The game has changed.
The bleating about a moral duty to intervene are totally naive or intentionally misleading. The dynamics of the region are, and always have been, volatile and complex. The President has not closed his eyes or turned his back, but will be carefully monitoring unfolding events. He will be ready instantly to implement another strategic move when most favorable.
In the end, what thanks does the U.S. ever get whenever they sacrifice lives and treasure for ambivalent causes? Much smarter to play the geo/political game on the 64D chessboard of the President than once again be orchestrated by the Neocons into a reflex habitual response.
I have a question; if we don’t get out of Syria now when would we get out? Taking care of POW’s take manpower and money and could last for many more years. Our best opportunity to get out of this region is now under the direction of President Trump.
I believe President Trump has thoroughly studied the situation for a long time and felt now is the right time to get us out of these never ending tribal wars in the region.
Just so everyone is “hand wringing” about the Kurdish people…think again.
If anyone follows the URL they will find that the Kurdish people are sitting on TOP OF A BOATLOAD OF OIL!!!!!
https://mesc.osu.edu/blog/birth-nation-analysis-kurdish-independence-referendum-0
Let that sink in…This has ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT OIL!!!
And PDJT is right that if the Kurds stand on their OWN 2 feet they will be able to defeat anyone in the ME and the USA does NOT have to lift a finger…Hate to be the Turks/Syrian/Hezbollah/etc!!!!!
At least President Trump isn’t wagging the dog, bombing someone over his impeachment inquiry.
Most all of what happens over there is about Heroin Trafficking and who gets to control it worldwide– Afghanistan? Of course, this is what the CIA is so worried about and wants the USA in deep forever, Trump is a threat to their business….
The same Congress critters who refuse to protect our borders, our sovereignty, our citizens expect us to defend people who despise us. Well, there’s a procedure laid out in the Constitution to declare war. You want war, then vote to declare war and OWN IT!
if one watches carefully…over this Kurdish thing…one can see the true colors of the Uni-party..
I do wish the president would link poor border security and overseas military actions in the mind of the public. Not in the sense one is the result of another, but rather a government should have to prove it can successfully do a simple, fundamental task — like actually control entry into its own sovereign territory — for a while before getting embroiled in complex overseas military actions. That seems to be a very conservative idea.
President Trump has had a long term strategic plan to get us out of the Middle East mess.He knows that those people are capable of doing the job of protecting themselves if they have to.
One of the reasons the D-Rats have been screaming about oil production being increased in this country is that totally removes ANY reason to be fighting in countries whose cultures are not compatible with our own. Thanks to President Trump, if the Middle East disappeared tomorrow, the USA would be ok with oil and gas productions; that is why Iran games has not really affected oil prices. The rest of the world? Not so much. So THEY (EU, UK etc.) need to step up and do what is in their best interests. The USA stopped being suckers when we elected President Trump. The EVIL D-rats are trying to overturn the election which means they are engaged in a COUP. It’s way past time to start getting rid of D-rats; they are EVIL criminals and traitors. JMHO
#Breaking
Acc to 1 of my sources inside Syria, Turkish army just bombed #Khanik, Assyrian/Christian village opposite Faysh Khabur, very near to strategic Semalka border which connects Iraqi &Syrian Kurdish controlled territories. No casualties.
Location: http://wikimapia.org/#lang=en&lat=37.084488&lon=42.346802&z=13&m=w&show=/23705603/Khanik …
I am worried about the Kurds, but totally support the president in this decision.
Sometimes in life we are faced with a NO-WIN situation, and this is one of them. Whatever Trump does, he will be blamed for any bad consequences. I prefer those that do not cost any more American blood, and there is a chance those in the region will step up.
IMO it is a risk worth taking to change the dynamic of our incoherent foreign policy.
Well, well well… in the past 3 hours Lindsey Graham has gone from criticizing Trump’s decision to putting ALL the blame on Erdogan.
Maybe, just maybe, Trump and Graham are not acting independently of each other. Good cop, bad cop.
I think it’s more along the lines of Trump saying that if Turkey is an ally and member of nato then they need to start acting like it. And it’s up to nato to enforce it. Trump knew they wouldn’t so he said ok Turkey do whatever you want… he got nato’s attention and evidently Lindsey and other hawks as well. They can’t have it both ways.
Turkey being part of NATO is a baggage for USA strategically due to that insane defense clause (attack one, attack on all).
and he should blame Erdogan. Get Turkey out of NATO and let the Russians take care of him.
Germany and The Netherlands criticized an earlier report on withdrawal from Syria. The US asked them to participate with troops, but both countries declined.
Seeing all the “usual suspects” who are criticizing the withdrawal, only reaffirms the wisdom and correctness of this decision by our VSGPDJT!
Please, PDJT, retweet this!
Just waiting for code pink to slam Syrian policy
I understand the rationale behind the plan and that is simply common sense that USA cant be everywhere forever. However, I think there could be an explicit protection clause for any positive forces who actively helped USA in the fight against USA. No matter how strategic a plan is, humanity/trust should be above everything. Why would anyone be always a strategic partner with USA if we demonstrate that they can be thrown out open when our interests are over. I dont think it gives the right message. I definitely not for endless wars but for protecting true allies. I think president understands it and thats why a threat againt turkey is on the table too. But it needed to be more specific against preserving uSA allies.
While we’re riveted on Ukraine/gas/Biden, check out what’s really going on with Russian gas –> US: Nord Stream 2 to Boost Russian Influence on EU
My take: Merkel & Macron and the rest of EU should have take the thousands of ISIS prisoners which PDJT refuses to house for the time. They called PDJT’s bluff. Now, in time, they might get these prisoners as immigrants. M & M et al wants to dump on USA? Backfiring.
PDJT put our soldiers on the line to 100% defeated the caliphate. The east they could do is take the prisoners in their neighborhood. Oh, well. Live & learn.
Another reason why I admire Amb. Grenell.
All these Rino’s coming out crying over President Trump’s decision to get out of Syria…makes one wonder just how much money are we talking about that our R’s and D’s are getting from us staying in all these armpits around the world. I want their tax records revealed.
