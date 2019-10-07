Activity and Background of Sketchy IC IG Michael Atkinson Now Under Investigative Spotlight…

Last week the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, testified behind closed doors to congress. Atkinson testified about his role in bringing the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint forward. The details of that testimony are now starting to surface and thankfully congress is taking a closer look at the sketchy background of Michael Atkinson.
There are numerous aspects to the whistle-blower (likely CIA operative Michael Barry), and the complaint, that just don’t add up. One of the areas of focus is the backdating of changes made to the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint form. As Sean Davis notes:
(Via Federalist) […] Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general, told HPSCI lawmakers during a committee oversight hearing on Friday that the whistleblower forms and rules changes were made in September, even though the new forms and guidance, which were not uploaded to the ICIG’s website until September 24, state that they were changed in August.
Despite having a full week to come up with explanations for his office’s decisions to secretly change its forms to eliminate the requirement for first-hand evidence and to backdate those changes to August, Atkinson refused to provide any explanation to lawmakers baffled by his behavior. (read more)
The CIA ‘whistle-blower’ had no first-hand knowledge; everything was based on hearsay. The CIA operative never informed the ICIG about prior contact and coordination with the House Intelligence Committee (Adam Schiff). The CIA operative never disclosed congressional contact on the complaint form; and the complaint forms were changed specifically to accommodate this CIA operative.
On Sunday, October 6th, Ranking Member Devin Nunes also discussed his concerns with the testimony of Michael Atkinson. Nunes noted the testimony “was a joke”.
Nunes told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Matt Boyle, “[The ICIG is] either totally incompetent or part of the deep state, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer because he knowingly changed the form and the requirements in order to make sure that this whistleblower complaint got out publicly.”
“So he’s either incompetent or in on it, and he’s going to have more to answer for, I can promise you, because we are not going to let him go; he is going to tell he truth about what happened,” Nunes added. (read more)
ICIG Atkinson never reviewed the call transcript and facilitated the complaint processing despite numerous flaws. Additionally Atkinson ignored legal guidance from both the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel that highlighted Atkinson’s poor decision-making.
President Trump announced Joseph Macguire as the Acting ODNI on August 8th, 2019. (link) The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to Adam Schiff and Richard Burr was on August 12th (link). Immediately following this letter, the ICIG rules and requirements for Urgent Concern “whistle-blowers” was modified, allowing hearsay complaints. On August 28th Adam Schiff begins tweeting about the construct of the complaint.
Given the nature of Atkinson’s background, it appears his prior work in 2016, during his tenure as the lead legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD, likely played a role in his decision.
Here’s Nunes Sunday Interview (audio):
The center of the 2016 Lawfare Alliance election influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Pelosi-Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective. Sketchy!
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Michael Barry to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
This series of events is exactly what former CIA Analyst Fred Fleiz said last week. Fleitz has extensive knowledge of the whistleblower process. Fleitz said last week the Ukraine call whistle-blower is likely driven by political motives, and his sources indicate he had help from Congress members while writing it.
“I can promise you, because we are not going to let him go; [Atkinson] is going to tell he truth about what happened”…
gonna break my heart if DNI Maguire is implicated by these bastages
I’m still baffled by Maguire’s “everybody did the right thing” assessment. Duped? Who knows. Whatever it was, the Faux Whistleblower Scandal didn’t pass the smell test even at the time of his testimony.
Everyone in the Deep State will claim to do “the right thing.” Bring down the President.
Macguire hasn’t been in position long, and it says Atkinson ignored legal advice from the ODNI.
ICIG Atkinson never reviewed the call transcript and facilitated the complaint processing despite numerous flaws.
Could be that he believed the “complaint”‘s argument that Trump wouldn’t release the transcript and that it was held differently than others.
I can almost guarantee that’s what Pelosi thought after Schiff showed her the “letter” (which isn’t the IC IG complaint forms) and why she changed her mind on impeachment.
Did I mention the so-called “complaint” is a letter to Schiff and Burr. It is NOT the forms and other matters that was filed with the ICIG. Those haven’t been released.
Lindsey Graham will be all over this….
I hear ya, but mine has already been broken by the hillary lovin mckristal and mcraven.
Looks like Atkinson could use some new advisers.
The old advisers aren’t much help.
Uh, yay.
Remember how many times Schiff’s committee members asked Maguire if Atkinson would be protected?
I gave a little bit of money to Nunes and his campaign last week- and I’m in CT! But he’s simply awesome. I love him and Ratcliffe and Jordan. I just hope we find a way to remove Atkinson. I vote that we look for FARA violations…
LikeLiked by 16 people
We need warriors in the House and Senate. Just a handful in the House and almost no one in the Senate. Support the warriors.
I tried to donate to Nunes, however it would not allow me. I don’t understand as I was able to donate to Build the Wall and Sundance.
Nunes is awesome! The Chucky lap dogs we have in CT are a joke. Maybe Chris will get dragged into the Ukraine fiasco.
I agree with Nunes. There had better be some people that pay with their freedom. If these people are not held accountable we will indeed spiral to a place unrecognizable to Americans.
Clearly to me, the President has started to go nuclear. I believe that blood will be spilled before this is over. They will start it, Patriots will end it.
How about having him testify from jail?
That sounds like the best plan I have heard all day!
NAH. It would be a more compelling testimony from in front of a cinder block wall.
BYOPW.
Bring your own pressure washer.
Is it okay if my pressure washer shoots lead?
More political theater.
I think the SCOTUS generally HATES getting involved in this type of stuff regarding the internal workings of another branch.,
Is Schifty having Robert Dr Niro play the WB – nuts oh stuff.
Is “Impeachment by anonymous complaint”, another way of saying guilty until proven innocent?
Laura Ingram has stated she knows who it is but will not out the person. I know it’s possible it’s Barry but Laura slipped and called it a ‘her’ without correcting the pronoun.
(This was last week…posted time date there on the POTUS politics daily thread)
If the whistleblower holds an important position, the dems don’t want to lose him there. Also, the facts in the complaint are wrong, probably because the coup plotters didn’t think Trump would release the actual call, or because the whistleblower really was following gossip…
HEY ATKINSON YOU’RE FIRED!! GO BACK TO LAWFARE AND YOUR DEMOCRAP LOBBYING POLITICAL HACK JOB FRIENDS!! 🐀 🐀 🐀
Atkinson is dirty. His activities are sketchy. His associates are treacherous.
Does anyone think that PDJT appointed him knowing the gig was up, and he wanted to out him and the rest of the banditos? God Bless PDJT.
Did Adam Schiff and the IG change the “whistle-blowers” rules to match the new “whistle-blowers” complaint?
When was the House Intelligence Committee Contacted By CIA ‘Whistle-blower’: Days Before He Filed the Complaint.
When was the complaint given to Adam Schiff: August 12th
When was the whistle-blowers”campaign form changed”: claim is September 24
Note: Atkinson refused to provide any explanation to lawmakers baffled by his behavior. Campaign form appeared changed from August to September.
Proof:
The embattled ICIG also admitted on Friday that the anti-Trump complainant lied on his whistleblower complaint form by concealing the complainant’s previous secret interactions with House Democratic staff prior to submitting the complaint. Atkinson never even bothered investigating potential coordination between the complainant, whom DOJ said showed evidence of partisan political bias, and House Democrats prior to the filing of the anti-Trump complaint.
http://thefederalist.com/2019/10/07/intel-community-ig-stonewalling-congress-on-backdated-whistleblower-rule-changes/
Proof:
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knew about the “whistleblower” complaint days before it was officially filed, it was reported on Wednesday
http://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/02/adam-schiff-knew-of-the-whistleblower-complaint-days-before-it-was-filed/
Proof:
President Trump announced Joseph Macguire as the Acting ODNI on August 8th, 2019. (link) The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to Adam Schiff and Richard Burr was on August 12th (link). Immediately following this letter, the ICIG rules and requirements for “whistle-blowers” was modified, allowing hearsay complaints. On August 28th Adam Schiff begins tweeting about the construct of the complaint.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/27/icig-whistleblower-form-recently-modified-to-permit-complaint-heard-from-others/
Who recommended Atkinson appointment as ICIG?
Dan Coats, who rec’d marching orders from Coup Grand Wizard.
Is there anyone left in Washington that isn’t in on this conspiracy?
Maybe there’s an administrative assistant somewhere who is deaf and blind…
Can Atkinson be fired?
I’m wondering more along the lines of: did Atkinson break any laws? He back-dated a form that was signed under penalty of perjury? That sounds like some sort of “fraud”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. Obama fired IG’s. But in this situation, the screams of “Cover-Up!”, massacre!, would annoy us to no end.
But it might be possible to charge the “whistle-blower” with a felony for leaking to congress, and/or lying on the form. And if the IG can be tied into the conspiracy, then he could be fired without (too much) screaming by the dems.
Sure he can be, but the cries of “Obstruction!!!” would be deafening.
This looks more and more like Trump set someone up with a “perfect” phone call. I think there is a bigger game being played than we are aware. None of how this has unfolded has made sense to me.
Trump took Ukraine off the table and gave them Syria as the latest thing to be anti Trump over.
The US Intelligence Community Organization Chart
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/darkside/etc/cia.html
Note: if you’re like me I’m always looking to understand how these organizations relate to one another. So I’m passing this along in hopes that it will help you. You can also click on each box to reveal more information.
The only problem with this interpretation is that the ACTUAL transcript of the call shows that the so-called whistle blower made up a fairy tale. So, that means the original source is FOS.
They are trying to retreat and sweep up their mess while all along continue the non-impeachment impeachment. There hope is obstruction and/or a more reasonable 2020 dem platform
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-administration-reduces-national-security-council-whistleblower-identity-john-bolton-1463386
Trump wants to downsize the National security staff, after whistle blower, which seems like a good idea to me. There are too many employees if they have time to cause trouble in this way. Also, if a lot of people are let go, the whistleblower may be part of the down size. Too bad.
It seems, that we have a second whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community. I can only wonder, why someone hasn’t interrogated the current director of the CIA?
“A new complaint, particularly from someone closer to the events, would potentially add further credibility to the account of the first whistle-blower, a C.I.A. officer who was detailed to the National Security Council at one point,” the newspaper noted.”
Let me know, when the miracle happens.
” Atkinson refused to provide any explanation to lawmakers baffled by his behavior. ”
What was the nature of his refusal ?
Dumb silence, deflection, confidentiality, sources&methods, 5th ?
I would say avoiding the admission of his having committed a felony. JMHO
Please read my posting above and you will see a link that I believe will answer your question.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/07/activity-and-background-of-sketchy-ic-ig-michael-atkinson-now-under-investigative-spotlight/comment-page-1/#comment-7432975
This guy looks like his skin is ready to peal off. Trump should fire him…and quickly. No more games.
What explanation is necessary? It’s obvious what he did and why. The only thing left is what’s going to be done about it.
So why did the Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, Not do his job?
Although Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the House Intelligence Committee on Sept. 26 that the whistleblower complaint is aligned with the official transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, the complaint features three major contradictions.
http://www.theepochtimes.com/whistleblower-complaint-conflicts-with-trump-zelensky-call-transcript_3099096.html
Saying it was aligned with the official transcript sounds like language intended to deceive; What does that even mean? An honest person would have either said it is a correct or an incorrect summary of the call.
Communists have infiltrated the highest ranks in the country.
This SOB needs to be taken down RIGHT NOW…..
BUST him big time now and the whole boil bursts.
This guy looks like his skin is ready to peal off. Trump should fire him…and quickly. No more games.
This man deserves a public trial and execution upon conviction. He conspired to remove a duly elected President how is that not an act of war?
“…the ICIG confessed that it changed its rules in response to an anti-Trump complaint filed on August 12.”
In a sane, adult world this could not happen. Big shout out to some of the worst “people” on this planet, the U.S. “press.” Your complete lack of personal and professional integrity is a stain on this country.
Members of the COUP are panicking and trying stupid stuff to remove President Trump. To me it seemed like a sting operation from the jump, as Trump looked cool as a cucumber the day after the Ukraine story broke. My gut tells me that is a good sign that something might finally happen soon. Otherwise, the COUPsters would likely try to wait things out until closer to the election, like they did with the last minute fraud against Kavanaugh.
“something might finally happen soon”
aaaand… stillll …. waaaaiting
Recognize the Comey model….
I bet that the new DNI didn’t have a clue. He like Flynn operate off the honor code and expect everyone else to. They are defenseless against these operatives.
Atkinson should be relieved of his position while being investigated. That will tie him up for at least a year.
Nunes called them communists within the first couple of minutes.
At this point any prior work in D.C. should be a disqualifier for any position. And decentralize the hundreds of federal agencies and departments from D.C. and spread them across our great country. Our forefathers didn’t want to be controlled by Royals and politicians in Britain and we don’t want to be controlled by elitists and politicians in D.C.
Public servants my arse.
By “congress is taking a closer look” do you mean a couple congressmen that no media is paying attention to?
Tom Fitton just said on Dobbs that he does not think Barr will indict anyone.
As previously posted… there is zero chance that Atkinson was not interviewed in Horowitz fisa investigation. Wouldn’t surprise me if he is implicated somehow and that contributed to his involvement with this episode. And when this is revealed the cabal will claim that Barr is just going after him because of his role in wb impeachment… never bothering to explain that the series of event timeline is the exact opposite. But that’s the benefit of being the left and being the media because facts and laws and probably time lines don’t matter as long as you repent and agree with their concept of justice.
