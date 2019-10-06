Sunday Talks: NBC’s Chuck Todd Goes Bananas During Spastic Effort to Protect The Swamp…

Chuck Todd is fully vested in defending the overall CIA and FBI efforts in the 2016 election.  Throughout his “reporting” Todd has been one of the biggest defenders of corrupt political behavior by the intelligence apparatus and John Brennan.

Today, amid media marching orders that must be retained, Senator Ron Johnson appears on Meet The Press and Chuck Todd angrily confronts any effort to reveal the corruption.

  1. OlderAndWiser says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Very good interview by the Senator. Not sure if others noticed, but the good Senator let out a real nugget with his couched answer to SlimyToad when the latter kept asking if the Senator had ever heard of the President asking other governments to investigate anyone else by name. The Senator’s answer (at least twice) was that PDJT had asked through his AG. Guess who that might be???? (Hint: it’s not one person!)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Interested Observer says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    I am donating to Ron Johnson.

    The Senate needs to stop screwing around and start going after these crooks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Shyster says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Ron Johnson is a patriot and incredible warrior!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bertdilbert says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    This was a great display of enemy of the people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      At this point they just can’t help but expose their extreme bias. A cornered animal is at it’s most dangerous & vicious; and the Progressive Overlords in the media are indeed trapped in their determination to slander the president and everyone who voted for him.

      Like

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        After Trump wins in a landslide, he can poke the press for losing the election two years in a row. For the next four years….

        Like

        Reply
  5. WSB says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Whoah!!!! Thank you, Ron!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    I’m sorry, did I just hear F Chuck Todd say that Russia interferes in the 2016 election to benefit TRUMP?! Because I swear I hear RR say that Russia played both for and against Hillary AND Trump but were unable to change one stinking vote!!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Alex Pazzo says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Wow chuck is a POS.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Ellis says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Chuck Todd is an intellectual lightweight. His job is to mindlessly push fringe left propaganda. I’m sorry someone had to watch this. He was smacked around by reality again today.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    I emailed NBC today to demand that Upchuck Todd be fired. I’m sure they’ll get right on that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Magabear says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Only in an upside down world could upChuck Todd be the head of a news division. As Michael Savage might say, in my day the best Todd could have done would maybe be a delivery driver for a low class deli. Maybe.

    Like

    Reply
  12. RJ says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Senator had numerous chances to look Chuck Todd in the face, eyeball to eyeball and say to him:
    “Chuck, I am sick and tired of your bullsh*t and the warped lies you have told to the American people now for more than 2 years, you miserable basta*d…I’m oughta here bozo! Then he gets up and walks out…(a real winner for a change!)

    Only, Senator Johnson does not have the balls to behave in such a manner–he just doesn’t get it!

    Like

    Reply
