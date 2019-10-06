Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

Representative Jim Jordan was present during a closed-door interview with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Kurt Volker. Jordan appears on ABC to debate George Stephanopoulos over the carefully selected excerpts, and subsequent spun narrative, by House democrats and media.

Notice ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Fox’s Chris Wallace repeat the same defensive talking points in a united effort to protect the customary behavior of DC politicians who sell their political influence for personal financial gain.

At the heart of the matter, the selling of influence is the process that must be protected. The process of gaining wealth by selling influence is how/why most DC Senators and corrupt politicians run for the office. President Trump is spotlighting this; hence the fury of the backlash from those the DC industry.

Part two below:

