Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

Posted on October 6, 2019 by

Representative Jim Jordan was present during a closed-door interview with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.  Jordan appears on ABC to debate George Stephanopoulos over the carefully selected excerpts, and subsequent spun narrative, by House democrats and media.

Notice ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Fox’s Chris Wallace repeat the same defensive talking points in a united effort to protect the customary behavior of DC politicians who sell their political influence for personal financial gain.

At the heart of the matter, the selling of influence is the process that must be protected. The process of gaining wealth by selling influence is how/why most DC Senators and corrupt politicians run for the office.  President Trump is spotlighting this; hence the fury of the backlash from those the DC industry.

.

Part two below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, China, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Joe Biden, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s