Narrative Fail – Striking Michigan UAW Workers Support Trump and See Through Democrat Impeachment Scheme…

Everything about this short news segment has to be devastating to democrat candidates, party leadership, DC politicians and the DNC as a whole.  CNN went to Michigan to interview striking United Auto Workers (GM) about the current state of politics and impeachment of President Trump.  Man-o-man, do the results cut the legs out from the professional political apparatus.

First, in a seismic overall political shift the striking UAW workers support President Trump, not democrats.  Why?  Because President Trump has been calling out GM CEO Mary Barra for not negotiating a win/win.  There is no economic reason for a strike.  Second, the striking workers can see through the insufferable political agenda of the Democrats.  This outcome is devastating to the democrats overall.

57 Responses to Narrative Fail – Striking Michigan UAW Workers Support Trump and See Through Democrat Impeachment Scheme…

  1. roddrepub says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    I believe there are a lot more Union workers Nationwide that will support Trump! MAGA!

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    75m votes for sure, Trump will set the record for most votes for a presidential candidate! Mark my words!

  3. dorothea says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    DON’T KNOW WHERE TO PUT THIS COMMENT- Tucker had a great guest on tonight who asked, “What were the intelligence agencies so afraid of having Trump as President?” What were/are they hiding?” What is the answer?

    • maggiemoowho says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm

      They formed a coup against the President of the United States.

      • Bill says:
        October 4, 2019 at 10:43 pm

        That’s not the only reason Maggie. The reason they NEEDED to do what they DID, is because of WHAT they’ve been up to all these years. These agencies have been raking in the dough by controlling EVERYTHING where the flow of trillions of tax dollars are involved. Ask yourself WHY are there so many botched arms sales scandals. Because these people are trying to make money any way they can. Even if it means selling arms to our enemies. They also clearly are the largest drug king pins on the planet. See the poppy fields in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

        These F’ers make the mafia look like 6th graders. Think about that. I truly hope Trumps security is above and beyond any President ever. God bless PDJT.

    • itsspideyman says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      Does it even need a reply? How much evidence do you need?

    • itsspideyman says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      Does it even need a reply? How much evidence do you need?

      • dorothea says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:03 pm

        I believe all that has been uncovered, but specifically, what were they doing before they tried to prevent Trump from becoming President? What were they protecting him from finding out? I know that they are now trying to prevent from being investigated, but what are/were they hiding? What were they doing that Hillary knew about, but no one else could?

    • p'odwats says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      Hardworking, blue collar Democrats see their party bending over backwards for illegal aliens while throwing them under the bus. It wasn’t that long ago these voters were the backbone of the Democrat coalition. Not anymore. The Democrats have already targeted their next big voting bloc, and of course it’s the biggest reason they don’t want the Wall or any other kind of security measure on the border.

    • VinceWhirlwind says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      I’ve wondered this same thing for several years now. There’s more to the story. There has to be. President Trump has hinted at it, but I have a feeling we’ll never find out.

    • bearlodgeblog says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      I think Dorothea is asking why the IC tried the coup in the first place. The Deep State and Globalist system is nearing complete control over our personal, governmental and economic affairs. Trump puts a strong voice to the independent spirit of the “forgotten man” or “neo-feudal serf” or “unit of production/consumption” or “middle class.” Strong voices need to be destroyed as an example to others that aspire to live our lives as the Constitution and God intended.

    • alonzo1956 says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      Dorothea
      For several weeks now, I have felt that there may be something we are unaware of. It appears to me that the left and MSM have gone to crazy extremes, considering we already know a lot of what has occurred. Perhaps Trump has shaken the tree and the largest fruit has yet to fall. I worry for President Trump’s safety much more lately.

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Winning…Winning….WINNING!!!

    Bring on the Monster Votes…Bigger than 2016 elections.

  5. Ellis says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    🤦‍♂️

  6. susandyer1962 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Hahaha!! Love it!!💜🇺🇸💜

  7. MTeresa says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    The Democrats are bereft of good ideas & methods to carry them out. I don’t see any kind of genuine love of this country. They are so busy splitting people into identity groups. They don’t believe this country and her people are good, capable, and blessed. They don’t believe America is or ever was great.

    Essentially, their message is, “Orange Man Bad.”

    You don’t win over people on that message.

    • lettruthspeak says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      And now they’re actually threatening to run Hilldebeast, or at least she’s putting out the vibe. Incredible that they are so tone deaf that they have no clue how much she and they are despised.

  8. Sloth1963 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Ah the stories I could tell about the Auto Unions. Let’s just say this has been a long time coming. Glad I got to see it.

  9. YvonneMarie says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Mary Barra does what China tells her to do concerning General Motors.

  10. thesavvyinvester says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Sundance, nevermind Michigan where I live, I am in Massachusetts & I heard the same sentiment here yesterday, let that sink in. I shared w/ you privately how & why then candidate Trump would take MI. What I have seen since then in terms of those who need it the most finding work with benefits that can lead to a career is mind blowing, what PDJT is doing is a miracle…

  11. Pf1289 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I retired from GM in 2006 when they closed my plant in Columbus Ohio. I’ve always been a conservative and many of my co-workers were too. I’ve always heard about 38% of union workers vote republican.
    The leadership of the union does not represent many of the members. I’m pro President Trump and will vote for him again in 2020! MAGA! KAG! The leadership lies by omission all the time.
    I now work for myself in real estate investing.

    • Some old guy says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

      Honest question for you:

      Can/will union membership ever bounce their leadership who are leftist democrats first, in favor of new leadership that views the good of their membership to be their first priority?

  12. litlbit2 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Glad he is now supporting the people’s President, President Trump. After all the years being in business, starting as a worker. I never thought I would see the day the unions, DNC or tax and spend local representatives would be so exposed as fake hiding behind a big curtain of “we care”.

    Starting with the election of 2016 many Americans are starting to believe in themselves, relying on themselves with the can do spirit. No longer victims believing the sound bites, stand in line, wait.

    This election will be one to remember, historic for us.

    2020KAG

  13. Pale rider says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Did CNN. Just televise the out come of their own trail by public opinion?

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    As long as we do not get overconfident and complacent.
    The “children of disobedience” will be energized and out in force.
    I saw Roger Stone last month here in Buffalo, NY.
    That was his main conxern, that too many PDJT people might figure he will coast to an easy win abd just stay home.
    Not realizing that the millions deceived by the “orange man bad” mantra, along with voter fraud, could spell disaster.

    • 56packardman says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      That’s exactly right. We’ve got to turn out the LEGITIMATE vote like never before. We’ve got to swamp the ballot boxes up and down ticket because if the ‘Rats gain power again, they will punish the MAGA crowd right from the playbook of the Communists the ‘Rats really are.

    • swimeasy says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:54 pm

      Well said Deplorable_Infidel. Dems will stop at nothing to win back the presidency. Assume massive voter fraud, ignore the polls and put your support of President Trump and his agenda into overdrive. Assume your very freedoms are at risk because they are.

  15. WVNed says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    They are on strike and GM is running adds for incentives to buy vehicles so inventory is high. They will be out until it falls.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      Would that be 2019 inventory? I assume the timing stopped production for the 2020 model year before cars were rolling. Or is that old school and outdated? Do the Big 3 still have a fall roll out across all lines?

  16. Publius2016 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    GM wants a strike because they are changing their supply lines to USMCA! GM wishes they could stay in China but its looking bleak plus their BIG BETS ON ELECTRIC have gone the way of the Nova…

  17. sickconservative says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I really doubt the blue collar workers and especially union workers would support the current left regardless of the union leadership, the wind is changing and if the R’s are smart enough to see it they could really make inroads here.

  18. Newhere says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    It’s simple. Even if you don’t follow the ups and downs of national politics, regular Americans connect to the targets of mob media and beltway hatred, because we know they hate us too.

    That, and it helps to campaign in Michigan.

  19. stripmallgrackle says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Curious as to how long the original story was, I went to youtube, then to cnn.com. Can’t find the original clip anywhere with a basic search. Lots of hits on how well the impeachment “inquiry” is progressing. Hits on who thinks Trump should be impeached, and why, as well. Spoiler alert: RACISM.

    Saw a clip of Hillary at GOP War Room Channel speaking on Trump’s win and who voted for him. She announced that she won in states where 2/3 of US GDP is produced. This brought tepid cheers. She then proceeded to explain Trump winning in flyover country with MAGA. In all seriousness, she described the promise of MAGA as looking backward to a time when Blacks had no civil rights, and White people didn’t have to compete with minorities for work. The room took it in silently.

    I guess somebody forgot to tell Hill about the downward trend in unemployment for all ethnic groups, and the record low unemployment numbers for minorities since 2018 here in the good old USA.

  20. joan p calhoun says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    One of the greatest causes in history, the cause of the people of the United States taking back their country, will again play out in 2020. If the other side wins, GM can start doing research on AOC’s zero emission airplanes. I am sure they are really going to be a winner.

  21. BestBets says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    The Dems keep doubling down on stupid. Referring to them as Wile. E. Coyote is an insult to Mr. Coyote. This latest impeachment nonsense is transparent and the citizenry has had enough.

  22. Newhere says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Another interesting thing this clip reveals — also devastating for the saboteurs — is that Americans aren’t actually so dumb as to assign failures to Trump because of the sticks jammed into his spokes. Parallels here to the dynamics of Boris Johnson and the Remainers; EU dead-enders think that if they can sabotage Brexit on Boris’s watch, he’ll be ousted. Turns out the average ol’ hoi polloi are capable of reason, too.

  23. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    The Republicans (the real ones) should pay heed to and follow one of organized labor’s favorite sayings: “united we stand and divided we fall”

  24. Blind no longer says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Put that in your impeachment pipe and smoke it Nancy!

  25. bearlodgeblog says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    And with Biden out of the race, Trump’s taking over the middle ground. Trump can honestly say to middle class taxpayers, inner city blacks, working class Latinos, and Wall Street donors, “Now you’ve seen what the hell you have to lose.”

  26. Magabear says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    The fake news media’s reaction to UAW workers going MAGA will be “Geez, we lied our arses off to these people for years……..guess we’ll have to triple down on the lies now”.

    I think all but the AOC plant level IQ crowd is seeing thru the demonrats big pile of Schiff.

  27. CNN_sucks says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    This impeachment thing will revive the tea party from the grave. Everyone will be at the townhall of vulnerable demoncrats. Their working across the aisle BS has been exposed.

  28. wyoskeptic says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    As this shows, the Dems are losing on many fronts. From now on is the most dangerous time for America. Think about it. The old guard, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and all the rest, plus the worst of the swamp denizens located in the IC community, the DOJ, the FBI etc, they all know the end is closing in on them. What we all need now to be concerned about is if they decide on a scorched earth policy.

    Think about the closing months of WWII in the Pacific. A lot of the Japanese knew the end was nigh. They knew the only hope of achieving anything at all out of the fiasco was if they could make the cost high enough that their enemies (the Allies) would back down enough to let them save something. What did they turn to? Kamikazes and last ditch fight to the end defenses. What do the pols and the swamp creatures have to gain? All they have is to make the cost high enough that Americans and the Republicans lose stomach enough that they can escape with as much as they can. Pelosi et. al. are old enough they cannot wait for another election cycle or two in order for them to regain power. They’ll be out completely with no hope regaining what they have. All of them are clearly in this not for America or making America better, they are in it for all they can get for themselves. So what do they have to lose? They see the way it is likely to end. They know it is past saving. So, what if their decision is “If I (we) can’t have it, then no one shall have it.”

    I have heard it said that if President Trump is impeached, or removed from power some way, it will tear this country apart. I feel there is some truth to that, although I do not know how bad it could get. My concern at this point is what if the swamp denizens decide to do all they can to reach that point? They can’t have things the way they want it, why let anyone else have it?

    There is an old saying, “Better to Lead in hell than serve in heaven.” What if they do not want to be nice little losers and walk away saying “Just wait till next time?” What if they decide “Burn, baby, burn,” is the answer.

    So I say, do not expect them to go quietly into the dark night. I say expect them to pull every dirty trick, to try every illegal act they can get away with, to lie, cheat, and steal in every way possible, all with the eye toward making the cost of eradicating them so high that good, normal people do not have the stomach to proceed. That, in the case of the end of WWII, is why the nuclear option was used. It was used because any conventional means would have resulted in the bloodbath of far too many. Not just of the Japanese, but of the Allies as well.

    Expect this kabuki show of impeachment to only be the beginning. It is going to get worse, it is going to become even more flagrant. They have antifa, they have BLM, they have Occupy Wallstreet, and who knows how many other groups that are being primed to see that they are being “cheated” out of what they figure is theirs by divine right. This swamp dwelling group is not going to fight legally, they are not going to be ethical, they are going to pull out all the stops because exactly what are they going to lose? If they give up, they lose it all. If they burn it down, they are no worse off than if they surrender quietly. There are none so dangerous as those who have nothing to lose. This bunch know they are about to lose. This wild, last gambit might win, but if it doesn’t, what is it going to cost them? How much further are they willing to go? What else are they willing to do?

    Look for it, expect it, be ready for it. They have already shown they are willing to lie their collective asses off. The question now becomes, how much further are they ready to go?

  29. Frank says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Stuff like this is why the dimwits are clinging so desperately to the idea of impeachment or an asteroid strike or anything at all that might stop the dismantling of their communist schemes. They’ll do anything other than actually take up arms and face us like men. Commies always prefer to weasel their way into power first, then begin the genocide. If they can’t lie their way in, then they’ll just lay there and bitch about it like they do now.

    So unless you want their kind in control next year, get your butt out there and vote!

