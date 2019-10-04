Narrative Fail – Striking Michigan UAW Workers Support Trump and See Through Democrat Impeachment Scheme…

Everything about this short news segment has to be devastating to democrat candidates, party leadership, DC politicians and the DNC as a whole. CNN went to Michigan to interview striking United Auto Workers (GM) about the current state of politics and impeachment of President Trump. Man-o-man, do the results cut the legs out from the professional political apparatus.

First, in a seismic overall political shift the striking UAW workers support President Trump, not democrats. Why? Because President Trump has been calling out GM CEO Mary Barra for not negotiating a win/win. There is no economic reason for a strike. Second, the striking workers can see through the insufferable political agenda of the Democrats. This outcome is devastating to the democrats overall.

