Kurt Volker Statement Supports Giuliani – Contradicts Adam Schiff and Impeachment Narrative…

The Federalist was able to gain a copy of the opening statement delivered to congress by Ambassador Kurt Volker. The statements made by Volker support the outline put forth by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani surrounding the initial contact and purposes.
The statement by Volker directly undercuts the narrative spun by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff and his attempt to create an impeachment narrative. Here’s the statement:
.
The outline by Volker supports the original story as told by Rudy Giuliani.
Ambassador Kurt Volker on Capitol Hill
The government of Ukraine under both Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and now President Volodymyr Zelensky, had been trying to deliver information about Obama officials and Democrat party officials (DNC on behalf of Hillary Clinton) requesting the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.
Both Poroshenko and Zelensky administrations had tried, unsuccessfully, to get information to current U.S. officials. U.S. State Department officials in Ukraine were refusing to give visa’s to Ukrainian emissaries because they did not want the damaging information sent to the President Trump administration.
Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York.
However, after delivering the information and not hearing back from the U.S. government, the Ukrainian government, now led by President Zelensky, interpreted the silence as the Trump administration and U.S. government (writ large) being upset about the Ukraine involvement overall.
Out of concern for a serious diplomatic breakdown, the Zelensky administration made a personal request to the U.S. State Department, Ambassador Volker, for assistance.
The U.S. State Department, via Ambassador Kurt Volker, then reached out to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and asked him if he would meet with Zelensky’s top lawyer, Andrei Yermak.
Rudy Giuliani agreed to act as a diplomatic intermediary and met with Yermak in Spain. After the meeting, Mr. Giuliani then contacted the State Department Officials in charge of Ukraine and Europe and debriefed them on the totality of the subject matter as relayed by Andrei Yermak.
All of this activity preceded the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Here’s the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy.
[White House] President Donald J. Trump has released a declassified, unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25th, 2019. The transcript can be read HERE.
.
Soooo… where’s the crime here?
Boggles my mind how they are going to proceed with impeachment over THIS!
The DNC’s internal polling must be abysmal…
The crimes are by the Democrats and they are looking for a means to provide themselves cover. They want to be able to scream President Trump is going after his political opponents. I am beginning to think that isn’t the only reason Creepy Corn Pop Joe Biden is running.
EJS nails it. This attempt to obstruct justice by the democrats is nothing but a cover up attempt of their own crimes and the corruption by the political class in DC.
I encourage you to remind any leftist you are discussing this with, be it in person or in a comment page, that this is obstruction of justice and a cover up by the democrats. It drives them insane when you throw that back at them.
Not much different than fabricating a Russian Collusion fraud in order to distract and hide all the illegal spying and gathering of information on Americans including a SC Justice.
Is anyone going to dig deeper into the FISA abuse and go beyond just the 6 month audit that Adm Rodgers did? How about they audit from 2012-2017
How about they look into the 3-4 alleged contractors who had unfettered access to the government database to conduct unlimited searches?
Then how about they examine the 47 hard drives the FIB has had in their possession since 2015, that came from a FIRST HAND WB who actually did the spying and listen to what he has to say.
It’s a real shame that in the end it will be the government of Ukraine that exposes the corruption done by Americans versus our own DOJ
How terribly sad.
“Soooo… where’s the crime here?”
—————————————————-
Crime? We don’t need no stinkin’ crime. We’re gonna impeach this guy because he is orange and has bad hair and he doesn’t talk pretty like we do. (Plus, if we don’t tie him up this way, he might very well put many of us in prison.)
I was very worried about the guy because I read that he had ties to the McCain institute and McCain was a doo doo head. I’m relieved that he’s not part of their little theater troupe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Despite that the Ukrainians were trying to get info to our government and that the then-ambassador was denying them visas, Volker appears to say what the mainstream media say: that Ukrainian interference on Hillary’s behalf has been “debunked” as have allegations about Biden abusing his office to enrich his son. iow, there’s nothing to the “negative narrative”, which to Volker’s apparent dismay President Trump seemed to believe. Volker also vouched (albeit rather weakly) for the ambassador’s integrity as well as Biden’s.
At least he honestly stated that indeed he did put Giuliani in touch with the Ukrainians and that Giuliani reported back to the State Dept. every time. (Then again, Rudy has text messages.)
When I first heard that the Dept. of State encouraged contact between Rudy and Ukraine, I wondered if this was yet another set up to try to catch him and the President doing exactly what the WB eventually alleged. (We have to be cynical about everybody in the government these days.)
Volker sounds like yet another long-time bureaucrat who believes that the Dept. of State determines and runs our foreign policy, instead of that they exist to execute the foreign policy determined by the President.
An AP story today talked about the “damage” that Giuliani and Trump did to “U.S. foreign policy.” How can the President damage a process that the Constitution vests solely in him to determine?
What are we to take from this? Volker’s testimony didn’t damage the President, but it gave media the sound bites they wanted.
Another bureaucrat betting his career that the swamp will go back to business as usual once Trump is gone, whenever that may be.
Good summary.
I don’t like the guy, but he seems pretty straight.
On Reddit, they keep posting the law against accepting a “thing of value” but they never explain how this applies to information.
Nor do they explain if Schiff would also get impeached after that Ukranian call.
Nor do they explain who is on the hook for the Steele dossier.
That is lame and grasping at straws. That standard can be applied to anything, please define value. If the information doesn’t help can it be claimed the information had no value? This is classic democrat slick willie, what is is? This $h!t has to stop and the sooner the better. President Trump is correct, these people are sick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For sure. That dossier was a YUGE "thing of value" for Hillary's campaign and it eventually cost taxpayers millions of dollars and counting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The crime is Adam Shiffty Shiffless. He needs to be taken away by force, for his own good, and for ours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RUDY! RUDY!
Better than the film…Live from New York,
Americas Mayor
Blessed are the Truthtellers…
The Democrats must know they can't hide the truth. Shifty lies will be reviled.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reviled or revealed?
After revealed they will be reviled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both
RUDY! RUDY!
Better than the film…Live from New York,
Americas Mayor
Blessed are the Truthtellers…
There's lots of crime described here, none of it by our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Looks like a lot of traitors to our country and Constitution have been fully exposed, and this is still just the tip of the iceberg.

Seems like a good day to invest in rope, timber and/or lead.
Seems like a good day to invest in rope, timber and/or lead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly, after reading Volker's statement, all the American ambassadors, lawyers spokespeople my question is why all this taxpayer money wasted on so many clowns, for a country that every normal person knows has been and will continue to be very corrupt. Ukraine is well known for its corruption without having all these USA people involved. Ukraine is not a powerful country that so much attention and help is warranted. So IMHO it is a great place for money laundering for the evil corrupt greedy politicians from both sides, otherwise while all the yelling about Ukraine. HMM Biden, Pelosi Paul,Shiff, No Name and many more were all involved in the dirty dealings and now are afraid of the sunlight. I truly feel bad for PDJT that he was thrown into this web of deceit. I pray for PDJT, his health and his safety while trying ever so hard to unravel this hot mess. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I worry about the president and pray for his health.
LikeLike
Don't forget the blindfolds and hoodies.
LikeLike
"All of this activity preceded the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky."

😀
😀
The recently dismissed obama ambassador to the ukraine was blocking a foreign government from delivering proof of dnc corruption.
Dnc crying about her dismissal. She is complicit in a criminal coverup.
Must have been one hell of an enjoyable closed door meeting for the GOP reps.
Ten hour smile session.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I hear the Dems dragged him through the mud for 9 hours
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a pot of gold for Trump.
Which he will ignore.
The Amb. openly says its “plausible” the Ukrainians interfered with the 2016 election.
The WB letter was a god-gift to Trump by its focus on the 2016 investigation as being one and same in motive as 2020 and Biden.
Trump’s stumbling transcript performance was “perfect” in the way it tied the “favour” possibly to “CrowdStrike” and 2016.
What does Trump them do?
Rambles on and on about Biden, China, the future election.
He has no strategy. It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen yet from him.
Concern… Noted.. Try Huffingtonpost
LikeLiked by 16 people
You think they talk about Ukrainian interference for Hillary in 2016 on Huffington post?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amateur RolCon. Seriously, that's just gotta be the worst effort I've seen to date.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The gold is staring you in the eye,
Volker said the 2016 charges against meddling by Ukraine was plausible. That’s like yelling “guilty” since he’s a Ukraine fan.
and you avoid it to follow the Biden-Brick-Road.
Trump should be emphasizing the 2016 election part, not the Biden speculation.
And also releasing the complaint papers the WB filed with the IC IG.
Any way Ukraine is likely the smallest part of Hillary interference in 2016. Much bigger is Britain or who ever wrote the “dossier”.
There is no speculation Biden admitted extorting the Urktran to get a prosecutor fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: Biden BOASTED of extorting the Ukrainian govt to get the prosecutor fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meagara, do you really not understand Trump already? I could understand if you were concerned in, say, 2016 or 2017. But it's 2019. He beat a counterintelligence investigation, the Mueller witch hunt, and numerous other high-powered attacks. He's obviously doing something very very right. And yet you still doubt. 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you, lurker2. Either Meagara is truly ignorant or just a troll.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ignorant Troll for $200, Alex!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump….has no strategy?
ROFLMAO geddoutahere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Samo ti pevaj. Translation keep on singing. I shall add Odjebi, figure that out.
LikeLike
Megara seems to have mistaken this for the Hill boards.
Best to hone his skills there before posting in the big leagues.
LikeLike
The adage: "Winners get to write the History books" reinforces how important it is that PDJT is victorious. Just imagine how this will look in 25/30 years if the Left gets to document this event! This would be too much to overcome if that were to happen. When I look back to the last 30 years or so (POTUS since Reagan), I am disappointed as all get out that we have been led down this path by both sides of the aisle! When I see how the World's other countries and our Uni party have responded to what we have elected and they have reciprocated, gives a little comfort knowing that we are being guided by a Divine power! The future is truly in our hands and we mustn't fumble the ball! Thank You God for this blessing of PDJT and your guidance!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Academia is a hive of globalist minions. They are well along writing history of Donald Trump’s Presidency. Donald Trump’s going to be re-writing it! 😉
Here is a preview form the globalists’ propaganda outlets – they always do it this way…..
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/historians-on-trump-presidency
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/historians-on-trump-presidency
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still, San Fran Nan has her nose set to impeachment. Never mind that it will probably result in a resounding loss for the Democrats.
But of course, Pelosi is not proceeding with all of the trappings of impeachment. She has not held a vote. She will not allow more than one Republican in on the session with the whistleblower. Because there will not be a vote, she will not allow Republicans to file subpoenas to question witnesses that would prove President Trump not guilty of the charges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That photo troll… hahahaha!
Of course, don't forget about Nancy's son (along with Hunter Biden and Mitten's advisor) working over in the Ukraine for millions of bucks. Sure wish I had heard of that no-experience-required contract.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Schiff has very little time left…He will be removed shortly
LikeLiked by 4 people
IDK… bottom of page 4
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 So QuidProJoe is a man of integrity… alrightie then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Page 7
At least he did mention that, although he holds VP Biden in obviously high esteem, he said that there could have been some Ukranians trying to buy influence… Well, in order to buy influence, don’t you need a seller? Seems there is political doublespeak here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Never mind what Shoeless Joe (he got it stuck in his mouth) said in front of cameras and European power brokers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOLLOW THE MONEY
EVERY TRANSACTION prior to and after the 2016 elections.
FOLLOW THE. MONEY
Volker admits that “individual” Ukrainians (not the government?) might have interfered to influence our election, but there’s no admission that they also might have colluded with Democrats to do it. Volker also admits that these “individuals” might have “thought they could buy influence” but he goes on to exonerate Biden of seeking to sell influence. That’s his personal opinion, but it’s not evidence and it doesn’t preclude the existence of evidence that could be found by an actual investigation of what went on.
There’s enough circumstantial smoke to justify an investigation to see if laws of either or both countries were broken. It’s not enough to see if any “individual” Ukrainian broke Ukrainian law. It’s likely not against Ukrainian law to interfere in our elections or to seek to buy influence from American politicians.
What’s important to us is whether any Americans broke American laws, no matter who they are or how long they worked with Volker in the U.S. government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep your eye on the prize. John Brennan and Peter Strzok conspiracy conviction reduced from Sedition, a side of duped, dumbass Comey, and Obama goes down in the history books as the worst president ever.
I hope for more but have prepared, and would be happy with the above. This would cause major government reform and run a deep scar down the face of the DNC
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points… I guess it just surprised me.. I mean it seemed so obvious.
LikeLike
Volker obviously has never seen Quid Pro Joe's greatest video hits.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is a very lawyerly comment about Joe’s ‘integrity’. Any doubt that Joe would use his duties to: Get rich himself? Keep his son out of an Ukrainian investigation?
Biden didn’t have to do anything for his son to get the money from Ukraine. Ukraine is effectively paying Hunter to lobby/use Joe Biden’s government and business contacts. Joe was all too happy to let go until his son got into hot water.
The one issue of Joe’s integrity that Volker vouches for – influenced as VP to get his son money – is beside the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meh,
I see that as typical Washingtonian mealy mouth doublespeak.
Schiff Type Parody – See, I am so above the fray, I am middle of the road fair to both sides. I am a doormat – cough – I mean diplomat, I was just doing my job, bringing people together. He is trying not to burn bridges. After he is finished glorifying McCain he might need another job at state.
I guess we need to be thankful he didn’t try to throw POTUS under the bus. Of course he has seen the field littered with the remains of people who have done just that.
Not picking on you amwick, actually in agreement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone with half a brain really not think that Adam Schiff and his staff did not help the whistle blower write his complaint targeting the POTUS???
LikeLiked by 5 people
The stool sample is a soulless bastard that should end up doing no fault divorce cases. He is evil!.
LikeLike
“You want the truth? You can’t stand the truth”! Jack Nicholson. A few Good Men.
We all deserve to read the complete, unexpurgated record of the proceedings yesterday before Shifty’s committee. It would probably look the same as showing a crucifix to a vampire.
And if the truth will set you free, that settings been taking a very long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats have a lot of power but what they are lacking is intelligence. The Christine Blasey debacle is a good example. Did they really think that woman was going to survive scrutiny? Did they even think through the fake whistleblower plan??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they think they are going against the old uniparty Republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And they forgot the non-traditional media as well.
The Democrats will try to use Volker’s testimony about the “hiding” of the Biden references as proof of their charges. Fat chance on that working, though.
1. Who are the State Department people in the Ukraine who were not processing Visas?
2. Who is the lawyer who buried the request for help? Who did he send that information to, if anyone?
3. It is clear Giuliani did not tell Volker about the evidence of corruption he found, OR….
4. He resigned because Giuliani showed Volker the evidence of corruption and his misjudgement of Ambassador Yovanovitch.
5. It is clear that Giuliani has been running to ground the rumor and innuendo people have been charging Trump with. He went to the source in the Ukraine and found the mother load.
6. The Whistle-Blower caught fragments of conversations and made up this complaint.
7. The ICIG should be fired for advancing that complaint.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me thinks SOH Pelosi might be re-evaluating the House's "position" on the "inquiry" matter. Her position and the party's survival may depend on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is calling her hand. She may use this to get out of it instead of telling the American people that she doesn't have the votes. Do they really want to take this to the finish, where President Trump's lawyers can question the Deep State under oath and on tv?
LikeLike
Interesting.
Do you think the old girl will throw Schiff under the bus and shut the whole thing down to save face with some of the US population? Then, delegate AOC and The Squad to sub-basement offices in the House and strip them from all committees? Sorry, I know I shouldn’t have been drinking so early in the afternoon. Me bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they might just overthrow Nancy! The squad might run the house, I can see it now. The can all dress in their KKK white dresses they wore to the State of the Union.
LikeLike
You said where President Trump’s lawyers can question the Deep State under oath and on tv?
Just imagine when Shifty is call to the stand since he is party to the WB complaint. Haviving seen it and disclosed it before it was made part of the record. Imagine question draw out all his lies on TV. Havining to admit them as lies
LikeLike
I so respect and adore this man, John Ratcliffe. God Bless Him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff appears to be dumb as a stump, in other words about as intelligent as any bog standard Democrat congress critter.
Wiley Coyote level smarts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I read the 11 pages. It is not clear to me and I get the impression that Volker comprised with his support for Biden and what is going on. Volker admits that there are corruption problems but doesn’t throw Biden under the bus. He and Rudy both agree that Lutsenko is dirty, but I did not see anything about Viktor Shokin. I don’t think Volker had anything damaging about Rudy/Trump but I also don’t think he had anything about Biden. I think he quit because he is going to be in a bad position when it all comes out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fox was spinning yesterday’s text messages pretty big this AM on America’s Newsroom. Trying to queue things up for Komrade Wallace on Sunday and his 4 viewers. Sorry, I meant 3. Typo. I checked in a couple hours later and they had backed off it entirely.
BTW, if anyone has access, in the final 15 minutes of America’s Newsroom today they had Guy Lewis on, a former US Attorney. OUTSTANDING interview if anyone smarter than me can find and share it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The WB was supposed to disclose on the WB form if they had been in contact with any outside entities prior to it being filed; is it correct that the WB committed a felony by not disclosing their contact with Schiff’s committee, among others?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now just wait a cotton picking minute here. Has anyone consulted with Mitt- clutching- my -pearl’s -Romney on all this?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m seeing a lot of “I didn’t think Biden was doing anything inappropriate” and “I didn’t think the Ukranians did anything to influence the elections” “I’ve known Biden forever and he’d never do that” kind of statements. It’s a lot of what VOLKER thinks.
You know what I’m not seeing? What THE NEW UKRANIAN GOVERNMENT THOUGHT about what may have happened in 2016 or what they were finding in their investigations.
It sounds to me like Volker was trying to influence the new Ukranian government that they didn’t need to investigate because he could vouch for Biden etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You got it!
So when does Schiff resign in abject humility, apologizing for misleading the nation?
When does Nancy apologize for her out of control committees?
Which Democrat politician will call for civility and due process?
Who in the MSM will make a big deal of this and dig deeper?
Rhetorical questions, obviously.
They all are all in, all the way. The world according to Lawfare is their filter on reality. Cleverly crafted misrepresentations and bold faced lies are the substance of their playbook.
A year from now the political landscape should be very different. Too arrogant to surrender, the Dem party will be decimated. Methodically, and decisively.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. They are publicly destroying themselves in an election season. No matter how the 31 Dems in PDJT won districts vote on formal impeachment process/articles, none will be able to survive Nov 3, 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The impeachment hoax, just like the Russia hoax before it, is just a means to gin up their base of useful idiots to vote in 2020. The main weapon in their arsenal is the voter fraud and suppression they have been working on long and hard as seen in the way Orange County, CA was turned completely DemoKKKrat in 2018. Anyone who still cares about our country had better get involved in politics now because the left is playing for keeps. If President Trump gets his re-election stolen from him it is doubtful America will survive. The tech giants, the MSM and and the DemoKKKrats want all of the country to be ruled by the NY/DC/SF/LA elite. They will use the Constitution for toilet paper if we let them! As they get more desperate to seize power they will say or do anything to attain their goals; a Progressive world government enforcing the Green New Deal with euthanasia and genocide for any who dissent. Stay angry, stay alert, but don’t overreact; they are going to throw a lot of distractions at us between now and Election Night, 2020. Every time we lose control will be seized upon as a tool to be used against us. Take a deep breath, check your ammo and stay watchful; the sh%$#t is about to hit the fan!!
LikeLike
Wonder if Piglosi’s resolve is still, “losing the house be damned, we’re still moving on with impeachment hearings” is still her battle shriek. Appears to me this House of Glass fake narrative is falling down all around the Democrats. President Donald J Trump has handled this clown and pony show the very best way for nearly 3 years now, all while making great strides for America, love my President! KAG 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
LikeLike
So dem’s have already started to pivot – now demanding documents from VP Pence. When are President Trump’s lawyers going to send the letter to house dems – NO Vote – No cooperation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because Pelosi’s fantasy is to impeach both President Trump AND VP Pence, so SHE can become POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This whole Ukraine impeach thing since last Tuesday is blowing up on Pelosi and House gang. Deep state shenanigans now on indisputable full display.
—Schiff’s crew gets advance knowledge about biased whistleblower but lied about it on TV.
—ICIG changes ‘urgent concern’ rules post hoc to accommodate WB pure hearsay, gets caught out by Steve McIntrye, and then tries three different lame excuse explanations.
—Schiff makes up false WB based telecon story and opens his hearing with it despite fact that PDJT and Pompeo got Zelenskyy to release the transcript day before. That is sloppy and stupid. When called out, tries lame ‘Parody’ excuse. But for A1§6.1 speech and debate clause, is actually the felony 18USC§1001.
—MSM skips 500 intervening words to change Crowdstrike favor to false ‘Biden favor’, enabling PDJT to rightly go from fake news to corrupt news.
—Turns out today it wasn’t only Biden’s son corrupted by Ukraine, it was also Pelosi’s!
—Thinking Volker resigned in PDJT protest, they bring him in and whoops! He corroborates Giuliani, so indirectly PDJT.
And all this documented in writing and by sworn affidavits in just 11 days. Better, Dems have no way to stop their impeach mess now except by admitting defeat, so are digging themselves a deeper TDS hole.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I bet Nancy is so mad at being talked into this disaster she could chit sparks.
If I was Schiff and Nadler I would plan a vacation……….or three.
LikeLike
You tired of winning yet? Trump deserves at least one normal term. Trump 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. I think that’s what they are all afraid of. A normal second term for President Trump will look like someone fed him a case of RedBull. He will make lame duck take on a whole ‘nother meaning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.for the fact timeline.
All the maneuvers , niceties, introduced complexities are dizzying .
Bottom line, they are raising a big stink cause President Trump spoke w the Ukraine President ?
Cause everyone knew already how Biden, & the tribe of Beltway careerists are intrusive & insert themselves into Ukraine’s economic and national interests.
Boomer generation politicians devolved into a craven caste of profit, power and dynastic insiders.
Their presence and purpose is not to steward our country, it is a class driven demand that their legitimate role is to transform our society into an emasculated peasantry whilst they accrue and preserve personal and collective control .
LikeLiked by 3 people
The cap for the hole they are digging will be when Ukraine does the work of our DOJ and comes back with evidence of the money trail.
Since the potential crimes occurred in Ukraine can any Americans found guilty be tried in a Ukraine court where real justice means something and justice for all prevails unlike some places.
LikeLike
IMO it is a frickin Chinese smorgasbord for Barr as their are so many crimes and corruption for him to go after.
I think 50 people would be an understatement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quid Pro Joe and the rest of the Owemugabe Cartel got some splainin’ to do
LikeLike
It must be stressed by everyone representing the President that Biden was Vice President and engaged in possible corruption, and it is the President’s job to protect the country from government corruption.
Also, I would stress that everyone needs to get wise to the bait-and-switch tactic being used this time by the media and Democrats. Everywhere that President Trump and his advisors have discussed investigating the 2016 Crowdstrike Russia hoax, the media and Democrats have replaced “Crowdstrike” with “Joe Biden.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Volker was working for free. He spilled a lot of ink protecting Biden. Why?
LikeLike
He lives and works in DC. It is the way of the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The plan is to impeach on obstruction. This is truly Russiagate 2.0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That avenue may he precluded. Obstruction of legitimate legislative oversight pursuant to A2§8 is well established law. Obstruction of the House Judiciary committee formally investigating potential articles of impeachment was at least argued in the Nixon case, but he resigned before that for formalized in any precedential way. Pelosi’s weird inquiry process is neither. The Committees assert they have, for example, subpoena power. PDJT’s lawyers seem to be implying they don’t for impeach inquiry purposes. Very murky.
LikeLike
It’s not obstruction if you have a legitimate claim to executive privilege, which the President does. In addition, there’re no legally sufficient, actual subpoenas yet. If they ever issue any, then they can be challenged in court and the President can argue national security, executive privilege, and dispute the entire basis of this bogus “impeachment” scam.
LikeLike
Typo. Legislative oversight is bounded by A1§8, NOT A2.
LikeLike
Romney has ties to Burisma. One of his former Aides served on it’s board. Be interesting to see if he’s invested in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weird how never Trumpers stories change when under oath. Imagine if he entire congressional democrats were put under oath. And lots of RINOs too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He works for free?
LikeLike
Special envoy, very part time. His real job is head of ASU’s McCain Institute in DC. So to avoid conflicts, no special envoy salary. He explains this in his formal statement and offers legal backup stuff in an attachment thereto that we don’t have.
LikeLike
“Anger is what makes our struggle visible, and our struggle is what exposes the hypocrisy of a nation that fashions itself a moral leader.
To rise against the narrative and expose the lie gives opportunity to those whose identity depends on the lie to question and, hopefully, change.”
― Mychal Denzel Smith, Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching: A Young Black Man’s Education
LikeLiked by 1 person