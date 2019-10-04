John Ratcliffe: Adam Schiff and HPSCI Committee Majority Must be Disqualified from Investigation…

House Judiciary Rep. John Ratcliffe rightly calls-out the unprecedented sketchy nature of a unilateral impeachment process. The CIA ‘whistle-blower’ is a material witness in the intelligence committee investigation. The witness had undisclosed contact with the House intelligence committee prior to filing a complaint. The Intelligence Community Inspector General did not know about the whistle-blower contact with the committee.

This sketchy assembly of activity makes the HPSCI a fact-witness to their impeachment investigation; a constructed conflict that cannot be allowed. Ratcliffe is correct here:

