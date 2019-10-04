John Ratcliffe: Adam Schiff and HPSCI Committee Majority Must be Disqualified from Investigation…

House Judiciary Rep. John Ratcliffe rightly calls-out the unprecedented sketchy nature of a unilateral impeachment process. The CIA ‘whistle-blower’ is a material witness in the intelligence committee investigation. The witness had undisclosed contact with the House intelligence committee prior to filing a complaint. The Intelligence Community Inspector General did not know about the whistle-blower contact with the committee.
This sketchy assembly of activity makes the HPSCI a fact-witness to their impeachment investigation; a constructed conflict that cannot be allowed. Ratcliffe is correct here:
It’s all a parody.
Washington is a parody. Schiff’s disgraceful act is a farce.
Yet another Muh Russia Muh Whistleblower parallel
Schiff is a fact witness
Rosenstein was a fact witness
Why stop with the majority? GET RID OF BURR!
Washington is a comedy. Schiff’s disgraceful act is a fart.
It’s a shiffstorm.
Woot!!
Except the people with the power and responsibility to enforce the rules are the corrupt people who couldn’t care less about them. Schiff was elevated precisely because he demonstrated a willingness to tell whatever lie was required to advance these people’s criminal agenda.
So where do we go from here?
They can’t even figure out which lies to tell without tripping over a felony. Of course Atkinson knew that the whistle blower met with Schiffty. He was probably at the meetings! But he can’t admit that, so he says he has no idea. Meanwhile if his lie is true the whistle blower violated the statute by omitting the information from the complaint. Amateurs. Sad!
They make up their lies on-the-go, moment-by-moment and could care less if caught lying because nothing will happen to them and the ordinary citizen can’t even keep up with the lying cast of characters.
They have nailed the last nail into the moral fiber of this country while AG Barr is busy doing shiff like this on a daily basis.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-william-p-barr-delivers-remarks-lawful-access-summit
https://mail.yahoo.com/d/folders/4/messages/AMrBGPIeKLP6XZds-gFIIHDLWMk?reason=invalid_cred
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-barr-signs-letter-facebook-us-uk-and-australian-leaders-regarding-use-end
It’s like the press. They lie so darn fast, there is no way to keep up with corrections.
Yes, indeedy! By the time you’ve researched it all and figured it out, they have already started another 32 other “Breaking News, earth shattering, must read” ‘investigative reports’.
Amateurs – hopefully.
BUT
“DEAD MEN DON’T NEED IMPEACHMENT. Swamp in Panic: Trump In Danger.”
https://www.pickeringpost.com/2019/10/03/dead-men-dont-need-impeachment-swamp-in-panic-trump-in-danger/
Schiff was chosen to lie but he was not very good at it. They have replacements available but they might try to stick with Schiff. Either way, the Dems look worse today than yesterday. Without impeachment, their future looks increasingly bad. Impeachment is their only hope and we are pushing them to go for it. The Plan….
Nadler revealed himself as a partisan scam. Now Schiff has revealed himself as a partisan scam. Auntie Max ousted herself years ago. Jerry Connelly is like the groundhog, rearing his head to remind us of his non-existent intellect. Elijah Slumlord needs to be taking care of his poor district—oh wait, a single Republican got volunteers to go in and they cleaned up the neglected, rat-infested neighborhoods.
Schiff and Warner are dancing on egg-shells. Both had illicit contacts with the Russians and actively worked to cover up evidence of their contacts.
What we have is that Schiff is a corrupt gate-keeper in a place to use his bully-pulpit to both steer their narrative (with lies) to destroy the President *AND* cover the corruption (with yet more lies) that the President is working to expose.
It’s a bad situation (like a 3rd-world “banana” regime) – and Schiff needs to be unmasked and removed (and tried for treason). He may not be the literal top “head of the snake” but he is the head of a smaller snake that plays an important role in covering up the rampant corruption.
He’s basically got his foot on the swamp-drain; and is working hard to get rid of the person trying to pull out that drain.
Basically you mean attempt at coup #2 right?
Full auto?
Pitchforks, torches, and the guilty swinging from lamp posts I’m afraid.
Well if this was a legal proceeding that would be correct. But this is a political persecution and thus laws have nothing to do with it.
Rah, that is very true.
BUT, The more ridiculously improper and unfair the ‘peach foty fi’ House ‘inquiry’ gets, the better long term for PDJT and the 2020 election. He needs to recapture the House with a big majority despite all the retiring Rep. Reps like in Texas. Cannot get lasting immigration reform, infrastructure, and health care reform without the House. This will help with that recapture in ads, tweets, and rallies. Bet we start to see it next Thursday at the MSP rally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that those who actually pay attention to such details are already in the Trump basket and fully understood from the get-go that this “impeachment Inquiry” did not have a speck of legal legitimacy. I believe the Trump base has been as Rush said, “seething” for months now. I certainly reached my full saturation level of hate long ago. I bought my “Trump 2020” flag months ago and come January 1 it will go up on my 30′ pole, replacing the Gadsden under the stars and stripes for the year. I have been wanting deep state and democrat scalps for a long time.
Question…..
If Ukraine finds the money trail and it implicates Americans, can and will the Americans be extradited to Ukraine for trial?
If the answer is yes, isn’t it nice where a country enforces the rule of law and equal justice for all?
NEXT!
This is a comedy. The American people are seeing all of this. President Trump will win in a landslide in 2020 and the Gop will take back the House and increase their majority in the senate.
Make our day Piglosi.
Why isn’t Radcliffe the DNI????
We know why Mitch…GOPe isn’t fooling anyone with half a brain.
He seemed angry. The heat is on! I like it. He always gives a great interview.
Trump for Rushmore
I saw that too.
I loved Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes’ expressions when Bull Schiff was reading his parody of the President Trump/Ukraine phone call on the House floor when interviewing the acting DNI! This man has got to go, but the media and Nancy Pelosi will just move on and pretend it never happened!
Too bad it isnt a legal proceeding, they are treating it both ways, whatever works best for them. Its legal if they need it to be, then only an inquiry when that works better for them.
I wonder if there is enough evidence where AG Barr could turn it into a legal proceeding?
That is how Queen Nancy rules.
Toss him out! And take his coat!
BEST YET!
I just said in the Volker thread the old Shifty would be a front and center Witness for his involvement at the Senate Trial as will Fatso for his conversation on the train before a. Investigation.
The thing is that Justice Roberts would be presiding over the Senate Trial and it will be treated like an actual criminal trial(Lawfare is literally 0-fer in its major cases.). The last thing Lawfare wants is to be cross examined by Giuliani and Trump’s legal team.
AG Barr,
This is what happens when you have a whiny, brat kid in the check out line screaming their lungs out and the Parent in charge doesn’t act!
The behavior will continue unless strong disciplinary action is taken!
the similarities between the justice kavanaugh confirmation fuster cluck and this travesty are significant in that the dem house is trying to follow their senate co-CONSPIRATORS’ playbook
…. e.g., witness seeks/granted covert advance contact with senate players…. setting up ford with activist legal-warriors…. timing leaks to dnc’s propaganda division….
their problem is that PDJT is fully into their heads… their OODA loop …. and they can get outside of their ideology -psychology…. he’s eating their lunch!!!
Today crazy House democRATS sent VP Pence a list of documents which they are demanding that he provide them by October 15th. Hopefully White House officials will tell them to go pound sand.
I’m sure they will.
The Liberal globalist members of congress presume the entirety of Americans are as stupid as their zombie voting base. Including the media but I repeat myself.
Enter the dragon with fiery breath to spare.
This gentleman will serve well in an Executive Post after the Swamp is further drained.
Question for Adam Schiff: How do we eat babies without separating them from their families?
Not just a fact witness in the impeachment investigation. The whistleblower did not follow procedure and broke the law when they went to Schiff. That makes Schiff a fact witness in a different crime – the illegal “whistleblower” leak.
This explains why Schiff *lied* about not having had prior contact with the individual. By being in contact with them and not the IC IG, the whistleblower lost whistleblower status.
There’s also a different angle as well. Apparently the Chief general counsel of the CIA made a “criminal referral” to the DOJ based on reports of the phone call. Trump’s enemies are up in arms that the DOJ quietly ignored the referral. To me this suggests that the whistleblower is actually the victim of a leak hunt/barium meal/canary trap.
This whole thing is very complicated. But it’s simple to understand that the Democrats are screwed in this thing.
