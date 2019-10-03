Peter Navarro Discusses Major WTO Victory for Trump Trade Program…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business to discusses the World Trade Organization ruling granting the U.S. $7.5 billion in annual tariff countermeasures against the EU.
Is it me or does Maria appear to becoming like Sean Hannity in not allowing the response to go the distance? Interruptions galore here.
Yeah, I will believe that when she starts parroting the tick tick mantra. Until then, benefit of the doubt acknowledging she had a ton to cover in a short segment. In any event, wish either she or Peter would have specified whether the 7.9 billion is per year for the 15 years it took to get the ruling or alternatively the total sum of all tariffs awarded in the WTO ruling.
Shyster: Looks like President Trump can impose on the EU up to $7.5 Billion in tariffs per year going forward as discussed here:
https://gulfnews.com/business/us-to-put-tariffs-on-europe-planes-beverages-after-wto-ruling-1.66874808
Thank you patriot!
I was gonna leave a comment about this interview. Her second terrible one that I’ve seen posted on CTH.
Geeze, sometimes Maria is pure globalist. MAGA KAG!
What a WIN for our Country! Thank you President Trump for bringing this 15-year process to a successful and profitable win for the USA! Peter Navarro is wonderful and handles Maria’s attempted interruptions VERY well IMO. Well worthwhile and easy listening . . .
I noticed that, she may have had a set number of questions and he is a fellow who can run on a bit:)
