Peter Navarro Discusses Major WTO Victory for Trump Trade Program…

Posted on October 3, 2019 by

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business to discusses the World Trade Organization ruling granting the U.S. $7.5 billion in annual tariff countermeasures against the EU.

  1. Pa Hermit says:
    October 3, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Is it me or does Maria appear to becoming like Sean Hannity in not allowing the response to go the distance? Interruptions galore here.

  2. Janice says:
    October 3, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Geeze, sometimes Maria is pure globalist. MAGA KAG!

  3. I Hear You Now says:
    October 3, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    What a WIN for our Country! Thank you President Trump for bringing this 15-year process to a successful and profitable win for the USA! Peter Navarro is wonderful and handles Maria’s attempted interruptions VERY well IMO. Well worthwhile and easy listening . . .

  4. frances says:
    October 3, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I noticed that, she may have had a set number of questions and he is a fellow who can run on a bit:)

