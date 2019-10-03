Devin Nunes Discusses ‘Whistle-blower’ Construction and Manipulation by Adam Schiff…

By now it is clear the anonymous CIA ‘whistle-blower’ complaint was a constructed political effort by House Democrats, IC allies and Lawfare members therein. HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes discusses the fraud behind the construction of Chairman Adam Schiff.
Advertisements
Note: This article provides a classic example of what I discuss in my comment below. The pissants crying foul over Trump’s suggestions that his calls (and orders to the AG and others) for investigation of corruption is a crime worthy of impeachment is classic. The Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the United States (That is the President for anyone who played hooky during civics classes) is supposed to ignore crime and criminals if they happen to be his opponents in an election some year away? America, any oath taking elected/appointed official who supports this ludicrous position is in violation of their own oath!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired (a.k.a Old Mercenary)
Comment: Do not have a clue as to how much the average Joe/Jane American really knows about the real workings of the government in this land, but each American should know one fact. The true reason the for all the the mud slinging and rock throwing is very simple. D.J. Trump is in the process of turning the world of the old feudal lords and all of their little pissants completely upside down. Like most lords who have been in power too long, they have forgotten the secret to staying in power. When they started shorting the serfs on their rations and being careless with the quality of their fables, they opened the gates for a D.J. Trump. Now the serfs have had a taste of the honey. Now the question is, how long before the serfs start to squash the pissants and lay siege to the castles? So sayeth an old mercenary (a.k.a. Soldier/Cop/grunt, Retired).
LikeLiked by 10 people
” Now the question is, how long before the serfs start to squash the pissants and lay siege to the castles? “
Our Lady of Justice will possess them
In her breathtaking, hair raising bed
She will tingle each spine
As she captures each heart and each head !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strewth.
“Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”
The tyrants never get that. Never have. Never will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, in my haste I left out a word. I meant to write in the second sentence ‘classic lunacy’. Maybe I left out because of what has happened to the country? No, that is not it. The country has always been under the control of those of questionable mental capacity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. I, for one, am so tired of these people in Washington lionizing each other and thanking each for their service to the country. These are people who get paid quite well with many perks and benefits. They can leave the govt and go into contracting, lobbying and lawfare, making lots more money and when they feel like it, can come back in with the same perks, benefits and seniority. Sounds like a sweet deal if you can get it. These people don’t go into government “service” for humble altruistic reasons.
LikeLike
The DOJ, the Attorney General, the FBI, none of that is in the Constitution. They exist because Congress passed laws and they are controlled by the President because the Constitution vests all executive power in the President.
But the Constitution goes even further than that. As pointed out, the Constitution charges the President to take care that the laws are faithfully executed.
Despite all that, we have this fiction that they should be independent of the President. Unless, of course, Obama is President.
LikeLike
Nunes needs to demand that Schiff-for-brains — proven to have colluded with the fake whistleblower — recuse himself, if not resign.
Nunes recused himself for far less …
LikeLiked by 8 people
Quite a difference between Pelosi and Ryan.
…or not.
I despise them both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recuse himself? Schiff needs to be arrested for treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes needs to punch pencil necks lights out🤬
LikeLike
Nunes needs to punch pencil necks lights out🤬
LikeLike
Schiff looks like he’s been eating babies…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, Schiff’s eye balls never look attached, so there is that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden needs to be a good Democrat and take the fall before Obama is brought down with him. If he doesn’t, it because he’s…………….RACIST!
LikeLiked by 9 people
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
😂🤣😂🤣
Old Quid Pro Joe be a white honky rayciss!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
No way! I believed him when he said poor kids were as smart as white kids.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But what about the slight Indian accent and that Zero was clean looking…
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the Bull-$#it complaint made the rounds through the Democrat elite before seeing the light of day at the ICIG? Just imagine that! Plenty of time for each chosen Democrat to put his/her own special poison on the pen.
I wish President Trump would be maga-nanimous and buy a trainload of sodium pentathol and have every Democrat injected. Then pick 25 independents and turn them loose to ask questions. While they’re at it, get some Republicans too!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they are actually trying to remove both Trump and Pence so Pelosi could become POTUS, then it is an actual coup attempt. They would be trying to assume power. The only way this would even be remotely possible is if the Deep State had compromising information on enough senators to influence their votes. It’s a good thing there aren’t that many crooked senators.
Wait a minute…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if that is why so many are retiring. Either the deep state or the Awan brothers info being used as blackmail?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joenuckles, I have prayed many times over the years that nothing would ever occur in my lifetime that would cause me to believe that my country would be in need of rescue, at least not at the hands of the Profession of Arms. I have also prayed as of late that D.J. Trump is the very man that may make such a rescue unnecessary. These days I am prepared for whatever comes. If God has not taken me before and if/when the likes of Pelosi/Schiff/AOC/the left take control of this nation, I will seek the opportunity to die a soldier’s death. This time I pray that if I die it will be in fact fighting for my country! My only other prayer is that God will forgive for having an emotion I have never had in my soldier/cop career. I have never felt hatred for those I fought, killed, or policed!
LikeLike
Psycho Schiff is a fraud wrapped in a hundred fabrications inside a thousand lies. His yarns are a phantasm wrapped in an illusion inside a delusion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many people are thinking that they could not work with or for these people?
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have a country run by corrupt abusers of law, they cost so much and are solely in it for power, they tax and wear down the American populace — through their jealousies and hatred for people who want to work and speak freely. They grind down the honest, in their false zeal for “fairness” they advance the avaricious, retard the ambitious, and crush happiness, and as they do this they greatly enrich themselves. Because they see the world through their own flawed and corrupt lens every law is written for their power; and each of these is twisted and applied to the benefit of their interests. They ignore and belittle what is inconvenient and uplift this jot or that tittle to secure their goal, while destroying the spirit of the law in the first place. Thank you Lord, for the special few who serve the precious principles of our wise founders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The promise that they’d put together a Pence Dossier for an impeachment double header is probably how they finally convinced Nancy to open the “official” impeachment investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While Schiff may indeed be a doofus (yes, I’m being polite), I suspect he is smart enough to have had an intermediary step in between the so-called “whistleblower” and his committee. The end result is the same as having direct communications, and he can “honestly” say that no one on his committee, nor their staffers, have been in touch with the person who filed the complaint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Comey’s cutout, Richman. Or the Perkins Coie cutout.
If the facts are laid out, the public will see the cutouts as akin to hitmen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all called TREASON wether they lied to try and overthrow or whatnot it is called TREASON!!! Attempting to overthrow a duly elected POTUS or undermine one so much as to cause hinderence or difficulty in running the country is seditious conspiracy and TREASON!!! I want them all arrested charged tried and hung!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto and Amen!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems the CIA has scared many journalists, even those who are well versed in the corruption and the players, to the point they just say, “Let’s see if Barr can tell us what happened so that we can see if some new rules need to be developed that will prevent this in the future.” Just like that. Rules. As if this was some kid tardy to class for the fifth time and the teacher would have to reconsider his tardy policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rut roh!
LikeLike
At what point if this is proven to be fraud #35 and coup #2 does AG Barr step in?
Think about it, they manufactured Russian Collusion hoax to frame the President and then when that didn’t work they come back with a WB complaint from hearsay but needed to change the rules so it too could be fed into Congress with the clear intent to try an impeach the President all from hearsay.
Mr. Barr, Is it now OK to……….
make up and use a fake dossier and peddle it back door into the government
use an known unverified Dossier on a FISA court 4 times
set up a non secure government server in your house
to destroy government emails
to destroy government issued phones
allow government employees to move emails to a non government issued, non secure, 3rd party computer
to just accept the conclusion of a third party assessment of an alleged server hack and never confiscate it or use your own in-house team to do forensics
to claim in a SC report that a person is a Russian agent when it was known he was a western agent all along
to change WB rules less than 30 days before a WB comes forward and to now allow 2nd and 3rd hand hearsay.
The precedents that are being set as allowable behavior by government employees is absolutely disgusting and frankly the American people expect the rule of law to apply to all Americans including congressional employees, executive branch employees, including those in the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear AG William Barr,
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperilled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
– Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)
LikeLiked by 2 people
American history is so rich with Wisdom that if reverted to and adhered to America could be once again the greatest Free-est country the world has ever seen. But we MUST do as the Constitution DEMANDS when a government turns on it’s people. Otherwise I fear America is a lost cause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🎯
LikeLike
Don’t forget, Schiff met with Michael Cohen for 10 hours (?) before he testified to Congress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Son Was Exec At Gas Company That Did Business In Ukraine! WOW!
Nancy Featured in Company Video
This Explains Everything! Time To Wrap Up This Impeachment Circus And Go After THE REAL CORRUPTION!
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-nancy-pelosis-son-was-exec-at-gas-company-that-did-business-in-ukraine/
LikeLiked by 5 people
More
LikeLiked by 2 people
And here
LikeLike
Where does it stop? I’ve got $100 that says it doesn’t stop with the Bidens, Kerrys and Pelosis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talk about wanting to destroy the parasite..or is it the Pelosisite?!
LikeLike
Wait…I know I’m getting old and parts of me are falling apart like my ears, but I swear I heard her call her messiah, ‘Joe Bama.’ Pls, someone else listen very closely at 0:11 and tell me what you hear. Maybe it was just her teeth slipping again and she said ‘Obama’ but I swear it sounds like ‘Joe Bama.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Positive. That wasn’t dentures slipping either.
LikeLike
So do you think she just combined POTUS and VPOTUS?
LikeLike
Reminds me of “The Fugitive”. And “Cash for Clunkers”. Looks like the Obummer Mafia were nothing but scam artists on the energy circuit scamming the US taxpayers out of our money. Pelosi, Biden, Kerry..they are all still around to try to protect themselves and their families from the people finding out about the truth. All that aid we sent out to oil rich nations..Arab Spring nations, Iran, Ukraine..where did it all go? I think we are starting to see the tip of the iceburg. Nothing but grifters. I have had enough.
LikeLike
Is there any possible chance that there has been a FISA warrant using the 2 hop rule on these idiots and all their calls, emails and texts have been surveilled and captured?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, did you see Tucker’s opening today. Brennan? Phil Mudd, former CIA on CNN? OMG.
This is beyond serious. I took Brennan’s words as a challenge to Barr, as if he is saying, “Hey, bud, we ALL know you can’t do a thing to me, I’m an intel guy. I dare you.”
And Mudd, we’ll he speaks of Rudy getting the shiv. I mean these guys seem to be admitting on air they don’t operate as employees of the people and they don’t server anyone but themselves.
Time to get serious Barr. I think most Americans listening to those guys understand they are a runaway locomotive and very, very dangerous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I found Brennan’s “cocoon can’t protect you” comments and Pelosi’s “Praying for the safety of the President and his family” as serious and direct threats.
LikeLike
Street Lights. They’re not just for breakfast anymore.
LikeLike
I got a distinctive La Cosa Nostra vibe from Mudd. Granted, he’s a Grade A Unhinged A-Hole, but his commentary is likely reflective of reality in any case.
LikeLike
If Brennan seems now agitated about being interviewed then it tells me that Durham is nearing the end – the kingpin is normally left until last for an interview.
IG Horowitz is about to report bigly on FISA abuse in the next week or two (or three?).
Dems are rushing to “impeach”, but their narrative is collapsing and POTUS just called their bluff.
So what can they do? Surely the recent hyped up polls will start to revert back to ‘normal’ – around 35 to 40% for impeachment – nowhere near enough to proceed with “real” impeachment one would think.
If the Dems refuse to hold a vote then the polls will definitely turn POTUS’s way – Americans hate an unfair process, and that would be considered as highly unfair to even those who dislike (but not HATE) the President.
If the Dems hold a vote they likely ensure massive defeat in 2020, which they were already facing if Warren gets the nomination (Dems cannot win without the Black vote). At this stage, with their fake story collapsing, do they even have the votes to impeach?
All these stories seems destined to converge towards the end of October (just around the time of Brexit, coincidentally).
I wonder whether PDJT could use the fact that the Dems are consorting to prevent him from performing his main function – that of foreign affairs – to somehow put an end to this farce right here and now. Surely the safety and security of the nation trumps an obvious partisan attempt at a coup? Could he just pawn this off on a Special Investigator within the DOJ, invoke his rights to protect America (which the Dems are infringing upon) and let them wait 2 years for resolution of the fake Ukraine non-story?
Sorry to ramble on a bit….looking forward to see Sundance’s take on the decision to call their bluff. Also his take on who will be the dark horse to take down Warren (or will they just try to pair her with the Horror from Georgia?).
LikeLike
Where does it stop? I’ve got $100 that says it doesn’t stop with the Bidens, Kerrys and Pelosis.
LikeLike
The paperwork always trips them up….shhh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff is already releasing all the text from today’s interview with Volker:
After receiving a trove of important documents from the first of the state department witnesses, my fellow chairs and I highlight some of those deserving of the most attention and what is at stake.
Read them here:
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/_cache/files/a/4/a4a91fab-99cd-4eb9-9c6c-ec1c586494b9/621801458E982E9903839ABC7404A917.chairmen-letter-on-state-departmnent-texts-10-03-19.pdf …
Some of the text aren’t so great…obviously leaked to help shapeSchiff’s narrative. Media is going to have a field day with this tomorrow.
Why do the Repubs always have to follow the rules? Why can’t they release (leak) the transcript so we can get full picture of what Volker actually said in interview!!
LikeLike
The only “concerning” text in there was already making the rounds Thurs, and it’s the one that’s immediately followed by “Trump’s has been very clear, no quid pro quos”. Of course the media is going to try to ignore that follow up tweet, but that’s the huge hole Rep Jordan and others mentioned today.
LikeLike
God, whatever Your will is in this Impeachment circus being perpetrated on the American people by it’s Treasonous government, please let it be the same as ours and remove the Cancer of Democrats and RINOS, and all profiting from Americas misery from our God loving Nation and restore Your leadership and Power to America and the American people. In Jesus Holy name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please AG Barr if you do nothing else, follow the Ukraine money wherever it may lead!
And then ask yourself, if they knew the Dossier was made up and unverified, why did they move forward with it and back door it into the FBI/DOJ and then knowingly push it on the FISA court 4 times?
And why did they continue this fraud when they knew Mifsud was a Western Agent all along and not the Russian agent as stated in the report?
And who blindly accepts a piece of paper from a 3rd party organization outside of government telling our FBI how the DNC server was hacked by Russians AND they accept it?
Why did they try and setup PapaD? I’m sure by now you have run the serial numbers of the PapaD money he was given right, hoping he would bring it back into the country and arrest him?
Final question, it’s been 9 months since your appointment. Have you reached out and taken a statement by Mr. Assange on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to see Mifsud’s paychecks. Audit his own bank account.
LikeLike
Beck relayed how Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief Artem Sytnik appeared to be caught on audio bragging that he had helped Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
A quote from former Ukrainian state prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko explains the importance of the Sytnik recording.
“I don’t know how, but the Americans got an audio recording of Mr. Sytnik’s conversation,” Lutsenko says, “he is resting with his family and friends and discussing how he would like to help Hillary.”
In the video played by Beck, Director Sytnik is heard speaking about the election and claiming that the Russians helped Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-reveals-bombshell-ukraine-audio
LikeLiked by 1 person
If your day is gone, and you want to ride on, Ukraine
Don’t forget this fact, Schiff can’t take it back, Ukraine
She don’t lie, she don’t lie, she don’t lie,
Ukraine
LikeLiked by 2 people
HUGE! Paul Sperry — Democrat CIA “Whistleblower” Helped Dig Up Dirt on Trump and Manafort While Working in Obama White House
https://thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/huge-paul-sperry-democrat-cia-whistleblower-helped-dig-up-dirt-on-trump-and-manafort-while-working-in-obama-white-house/
LikeLike
I thought I had heard that there was more to the ‘partisan’ monicker than just being a Registered Democrat.
“..partisan CIA Operative and Democrat helped dig up dirt on Trump and Manafort in Ukraine in 2016 while working in the Obama White House during the 2016 campaign.”
Oh, my. If true……….the MM will ignore it. But PDJT’s 65 Million Twitter followers most certainly will not.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Prediction: substantial number of Purple Nurples for Adam Schiff in grade school and junior high.
LikeLike
Remember when Devin gave a quickly called, short notice news conference, having an almost “white” look on his face and said he was duty-bound to go to Trump with information that a whistle-blower had given him. And it was in regards to “citizens” being unmasked.
This was in the very early stages of the suspicions that the democrats were trying to overturn the election and frame Trump, but before the RussiaGate hoax germinated. I believe what he saw on those papers he viewed is that HIS name was one of the 260+ unmaskings in the few months prior to obama’s last days and part of the Brennan/Clapper intelligence reports to obama and his felon snakes in his administration.
I can’t think of anything else that would make his face so flushed–he was clearly rattled if you remember it. Think of the implications of that WHICH HE KNEW. Many people may not remember but he was a member of Trump’s transition team. Not only was he a member of Trump’s transition team, but he was chairman of the INTELLIGENCE committee. If they had been monitoring his calls or activity, they had a pipeline into not only everything Trump and his associates were doing, but every action Nunes was involved in with INTELLIGENCE matters.
If you recall, when he did this and went to Trump, the democrats went bizerk.
LikeLike