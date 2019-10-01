Stephen Miller: “The Deep State is Terrified of Being Exposed”…

White House Senior Policy Adviser, Stephan Miller, appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to explain the apoplexy coming from DC’s administrative state. Miller outlines the deep fear held by many in the professional political class in/around DC toward ongoing investigations by U.S. AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham.
In framing the opposition to the Trump administration, Mr. Miller identifies the Marxist roots that bind governmental ideologues in united resistance. Impeachment is their best hope of defense.
Pro Tip... He won’t quit!
There is an inherent trait carried by almost everyone that can generate a disposition of fear, concern and worry. Only a few, a very few, have trained themselves to ignore the doubt. When you see fearlessness displayed, within any human endeavor, it is quite remarkable. Thankfully President Donald Trump is one of those rare few that can change the course of history…
People often ask: “what can I do?” The answer is really quite simple, STAND.
Be tall, proud, unwavering, hardened, resolute, and support this leadership.
This kid is fearless. That’s why he was mercilessly disparaged by the soy-boy on Sunday.
What do they have to be terrified of? So far not one government official will act against a one of them.
Can’t argue with the record: ZERO indictments. But my brother continues to tell me not to despair, indictments are coming. I pray so.
And the number was zero
Next term maybe. They need to keep the underdog role going into the election. But next term yeah. But the full story coming out soon, for sure
The one thing a president can’t do if he is in an impeachment inquiry is fill a SCOTUS vacancy.
Hence the immediacy to charge on an allegation without proof.
I’d like someone to keep pounding them on that.
Why not?
I see nothing in the Constitution that says a President that has been impeached, but not yet found guilty loses any his presidential powers. Clinton WAS impeached but continued to carry out all of his presidential duties, including appointments.
It isn’t a constitutional or legal matter, but a practical one. The President’s leverage with the Senate is a lot less than normal in such circumstances.
Cocaine Mitch don’t give a f—
But they will be losing a Liberal Justice. If the position goes unfilled, I’m not seeing the problem.
To the contrary – the President may not need “leverage” with the Senate in such circumstances, the fact that an inordinate number of douchebags in the House decided to impeach him may give him all the “leverage” he needs. To exhume Robert Bork and nominate him to the Senate.
One would think a President under such circumstances who has the guts to do so, would let loose the dogs.
I think President Trump has guts. What surprises me is his patience.
Ganesh
SCOTUS not Senate
I don’t think this is true at all.
Guilty until proven innocent. Nice.
Fake college rape hoax (1 in 5) are victims of rape.
#metoo all “survivors must be believed.”
President Trump guilty of chose one, LMNOPWXYZ.
The grand plan of the Communists take over of America.
The abolition of the “Parchment of The United States of America.”
Says who?
And besides….if Trump gets impeached by the House, the Senate will not take long to acquit. When Clinton was impeached for a real crime, the Senate disposed of the whole thing in just a few weeks. As I recall, the GOP House impeachment managers were livid at the Senate for not allowing them to put on a strong case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no way of knowing what the Senate will do. Clinton was Uniparty/Globalist. Trump is neither.
Not true.
Hard to listen to. Getting tired of the waiting. Get the answers from Misfud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A normal thinking adult would have a basic question. In a country convulsed by questions of who is the executive leader is in need of a definitive answer. A definitive answer that will assure the public that questions about the loyalty to USA of the current Executive is without question.
AND if, while on vacation, the Attorney General just happens to listen to a tape that would clear the POTUS of any suspicion of disloyalty, Why is that Attorney General still on Vacation????
Mike Lee is a Libertarian open borders idiot dancing close to the definition of treason.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Never liked Libertarians because after like two minutes of arguing they sound to me indistinguishable from socialists — just saying…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not one who likes to put a title on someone.
One who claims open borders is libertarian is not libertarian.
” The condition of being free from confinement, servitude, or forced labor.”
That is the definition of liberty.
There are 2 ways to be a libertarian.
1) Anarchy, survival of the fittest would be liberty in it’s purist definition.
2)Being able to meet the conditions of liberty within a structured government like the US,
would be the alternative to anarchy. Yet one can still fulfill, ‘free from confinement, servitude, or forced labor.’ within our Republic. Open borders is not within our Republic.
Yes they are Libertarians.
All Libs support open borders and gay marriage, two Tennant’s of Communism.
Libertarians credo: “If it feels good do it.”
In general, Libs do NOT believe in laws except their Holy Grail, DRUGS MUST BE LEGAL..
A drugged and dumb populace are easier to control.
Libs are Democrats ( communists). Walsh, Weld, Gary Whats Aleppo Johnson.
Mike Lee has turned out to be a YUGE disappointment. What is wrong with Utah that we get Lee and Romney? Romney is hell-bent on being more destructive to the GOP than the late not-so-great John McVAIN and the appropriately-named Jeff Flake. Romney comes by it naturally, though – his father was one of the original RINOs. (They were called Rockefeller Republicans then …)
LikeLiked by 6 people
👉 Utah is Joseph “I found the secret tablets in the woods” Smith country.
“This is the place” are words attributed to Brigham Young upon sighting the great lake. When asked why, Young, a notorious philanderer, replied “Now all we have to do is fish and f***.” Whereupon they salted what became the Great Salt Lake 😎
Dang. He had a lot of wives.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Brigham_Young%27s_wives
I used to live right next to the Mormon’s “Garden of Eden” in Jameson Mo. I even saw Adams “Altar” to God. it was a few stones stacked atop each other. Very old looking and moss covered etc. Still trying to reconcile in my mind just how this “Altar” survived the flood sent by God that we get Noah’s Ark from. Maybe in the Bible it tells somewhere if this Altar is set by God as an everlasting pact between He and Adam. No sarcasm in that statement about what the Bible says.
Harry Reid, Mike Lee Caught Up in Corruption Probe
“Republican” Lee skated because Democrat Reid skated.
What has happened to Mike Lee? During the early POTUS W years there was talk floating around of Mike Lee and/or Ted Cruz as potential nominees for the SCOTUS, because of their respective Constitutional Originalist views. Instead, we got unreliable John Roberts, as Chief Justice, no less. And U.S. Senator Mike Lee is no longer even recognizable as a former Conservative.
Please cite the Statute that limits the President’s power during an Impeachment trial? I mean beyond the media jackals howling.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
A person who is impeached is accused of a crime and the person can only face consequences if convicted.
It will come out, they were spying on Trump all along with falsified evidence. They were spying on other political candidates too.
They will defend it, the media will defend it. Trump will make them defend it all.
Then it will come out the coup was being lawfully surveilled the whole time, and the proof will come out they were trying overthrow the government of the United States.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Not sure “It” will come out. Most likely nothing will happen.
I am horribly afraid you are right. Mrs. McConnell is going wobbly and so has Grassley. One of the things that has always irritated me about Mrs. McConnell is that (s)he has never enforced any party disciple. McConnell could have forced through the repeal of Obamacare, but (dancing to the tune called by the U.S. Chamber of Crony Capitalists) Mrs. McConnell let McVAIN and other RINOs torpedo the repeal of Obamacare. I am fed up with the Uniparty RINOs helping the CommiecRATS achieve their agenda. We really need Term Limits! Limit them to 2 terms: 1 in office; 1 in JAIL!
There are a lot of reasons to be angry with McConnell, he has done a lot good. The Judiciary has been dramatically changed. This alone will help for decades to come. Changes that need to be done, aren’t going to done in two terms. It is going to take a generation to fix things. Trump can’t be a one-off. Another (skilled) politician is going to have to build on top of what Trump has done or it won’t matter.
Grassley is solid. He wrote some whistleblower law so he’s sensitive to that. He won’t vote to expel Trump.
All tick tock, tick tock until the last syllable of recorded time.
Miller is too partisan and combative to be effective.
On Dobbs… fine. Keep him off the Sunday talk shows though.
All Americans need to know are the facts without the smugness..
Trump has got to get his PR game together.
B.S. Miller is exactly who the President needs. He’s a pit bull and doesn’t put up with the smugness of MSM interrogators.
LikeLiked by 17 people
LIKE, LIKE!!
Exactly, same logic is why the President should not pardon Flynn (now) and should NOT declassify all the dirt on the coup plotters. Better for that to be brought out by The DoJ IG Horowitz and AG Barr.
Oh, please! What do you want, a “yes” man who rolls over and plays dead?
Not me. I want Trump’s people to fight like they mean it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rolcon
Miller is exactly what Trump needs. He needs more Millers. He needs to emulate Miller’s fine example.
The Left cannot withstand being exposed, being mocked for the gutless pack of kiddie-raping morons it’s always been. As with the gee had ists, leftist commie rats understand and respect one thing only: brute force.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good Lord! We finally have some guys that fight back, and you want to hide them!
Frankly I like the unabashed bluntness that his character displays. He tells it like it is in a stark visual fashion, with a conviction seldom seen in DC. He would make a great Senator.
Stephen Miller is a pretty darn good surrogate for our President and deplorables who voted for and stand behind President Trump.
He stands up to the schmucks.
Now is not the time for PR.
I don’t see smugness in Stephen Miller. I see brilliance and loyalty.
I see righteous indignation.
I don’t know if there’s a statute or not but the howling and obstruction of POTUS is so bad now just imagine how much worse it would be for POTUS and the nominee if Trump was actually impeached – a possibility I don’t discount no matter how absolutely wrong. At this point my hopes are that Barr and Durham are patriots because we sure can’t trust McConnell.
imagine, instead, impeachment followed by Republican control of the House, Senate, and White House, in 2020.
We had that when Trump was elected…
Yes but that was before PDJT experienced the impossibility of working with the Dems. He has also forced all never-Trumpers and RINOS out of the shadows. He would go about things a bit differently this time around.
SOTH was punk a** Ryan. Open borders, agribusiness suck up.
Not to get too far ahead here, I bet your dream team still won’t fund border security. Other than the Freedom Caucus, they are all awful people.
I’m half-expecting a CIA rogue op/false flag nuclear strike on a US city at this point. These people are caught out and extremely desperate, and they don’t know moral limits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were that true then the deep state would have carried out something particularly dastardly like — oh, I don’t know — a false flag massacre in Las Vegas or something… oops! https://banned.video/watch?id=5d92570016398a001393d95c
Actually … I suspect that they have all “suddenly become terrified of … the Ukraine.” And, I daresay that both Trump and the newly-elected President of that sovereign country are equally aware of it.
It is “instantaneously obvious” (ahem …) that a very great many “Well-Connected People In Washington, DC™” have become immensely rich over the years in various ways that they now do not wish to disclose – or to now be disclosed by others. It’s also obvious, now, that this list of names includes “names at the v-e-r-y top:” Obama, Biden, Pelosi …
These are very likely to turn out to be “crimes that have been comfortably perpetrated, and comfortably continued, for decades.” Until a couple of pesky people came along: a Ukranian President who campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket, and an American President who did the same and showed that he means business.
“OMG! OMG! OMG! Gotta impeach him! Gotta impeach him now! Hurry up! He’ll ruin everything!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Instantly rich via kickbacks from taxpayer dollars going to Ukraine and other places.
Biden didn’t get just a prosecutor fired for that $1B he paid them from the public coffers.
Make no mistake either, he paid them $1B to fire him. Everything else was irrelevant when he gave them. Do this or you ain’t getting the money. Nothing else mattered but getting the guy fired. Nothing else but the kick backs that is.
… “and he was both(!) stupid and arrogant enough to boast about it on camera!
Then: “to campaign for the Presidency in 2020, as though absolutely nothing was wrong.”
“Un-be-fu*kin-lievable …” 😖
Yes Mike: “Un-be-fu*kin-lievable …” 😖
— I suspect that they have all “suddenly become terrified of … the Ukraine.” —
That Tarlov bitch immediately went to “seeking evidence in Ukraine is dangerous.” She said it was dangerous becuase it undermines the narrative of the intelligence community that Russia hacked the election.
Nobody bothered to point out to her that election interference is not a “only one country at a time” finding. We know the Russian troll farm was playing for election money in 2016. China was playing too. Why the fear of finding election interference by Ukraine? How does that undermine the IC findings? Very interesting, quick, and “knowledge of guilt” level reaction from Tarlov, today.
I agree Mike, but think bigger. The DeepState can create a corruption opportunity, make it appear normal, then use that “victim” to accomplish their true goal; in every country of the World, including the USA! Sex, money, pedophilia, power, prestige, family needs; it’s all fair game for corruption. It wouldn’t surprise me if the vast majority of all politicians are were now being manipulated or blackmailed.
It’s probably less ideological than straight up, old fashioned corruption. I vote for cash bribes as the likeliest explanation. Bribery and extortion after that.
Everyone knows but they won’t tell. Such is DC/ Deepstate. Names could be leaked . Lots could be done. Yet it’s always deep state. Maybe Chuck Grassley, Or anyone could catch a cold and spill it all?
I blame both this has become ridiculous. Done with the tic toc. Hell The media narrative doesn’t include anything about John Kerry’s son and whitey Bulgers cousin in on the Biden deal. Thanks Hannity
Deep state. Deep State, etc Has one host ever asked for one name? Nope
Has one Host ever said a name nope! Well why not?
Impeachment has always been the Deep State/Democrats’ inevitable endgame.
President Trump has needed them to pull the trigger. He has been waiting for it.
It is the end of the road. There is nowhere left for them to go after that.
They will exhaust all of their avenues with impeachment. And only THEN, will President Trump and Attorney General Barr make their move.
President Trump has surely been wondering what took them so long…
I agree. They have to do it to themselves. Force Trump to uncover them.
500% of Zero is still ZERO.
“Sammy, I am 150% sure that you are entirely correct.”
These people truly never counted on exactly three things: “Durham … Barr … and most especially, Trump.”
But … the American People, who by the way had this whole thing figured out long before 2016 … “did.”
They are still delusional.
So that would make it 0.000000000000000000000000000000% he will resign
Is this guy dating Louise Mensch?
Is this a democrat tick-tock?
How can a great nation like ours have such vastly different views on things? I understand having differences, but one of the two groups (us and them) are set up to be greatly disappointed. That Twitter thread is absolutely crazy!
PREACH Mr. Miller!
I really can’t stand Lou Dobbs much of the time. He needs to learn to keep his mouth shut and allow his guests to speak and make their points! It’s beyond frustrating how he interrupts with the same old diatribe when a guest, in this case Stephen Miller, is saying something interesting and important! It happens all the time and is total BS…………………
He kept his mouth shut more than not.
The closer Attorney General Barr gets to breaking the spying and leaking scandals, the dossier scandal, the FISA abuse scandal, the conspiracy to entrap President Trump scandals, and the many pay for play scandals by the deep state, the louder the slander and the greater the attempts to impeach the President will be. It is a scary time as many on the left are destroying the rule of law, our media, and our Constitutional checks and balances with their many attempts to thwart this President. Attorney General Barr must be getting very close to the nerve center of the evil Democrat party, or they would not be viscously attacking him and the President.
The “future historians” who will be writing textbooks for our great-grandchildren must surely be sharpening their pencils now, as they troll through the enormous body of “forum posts” that all of us have obligingly left for them. 😀 “Yes, we were fully aware that ‘we lived in interesting times.’ Sorry you missed it.”
..And how some of us had lived..
Deep State needs to surf net more.
Who they are and what they did is out there. They should know this already.
If Pelosi/House impeaches they will be exposed in Senate trial.
If they don’t impeach they will exposed given enough time.
As they thrash about and communicate and keep the conspiracy alive and the statute of limitations with it.
IF DoJ FBI can reel in some big fish in Congress, the Senate, and a judge or two, then all the others would look like small fry at the beck and call of the big fish.
DoJ and FBI love to get themselves some Legislators and judges.
Makes the internal damage done look small and the fault of the Big fish.
“If Pelosi/House impeaches they will be exposed in Senate trial.”
You are counting on the Senate Repugnicans to do the right thing. There are too many Deep State compromised RINOs in the the Senate to do the right thing. Mrs. McConnell would be delighted to see President Trump removed from office.
Paraphrasing Rush from this morning, there are too many Repugnicans who are content to lose.
— there are too many Repugnicans who are content to lose. —
And add to that the ones whpo prefer to be minority oppoistion. Lets them talk a good game without accountability and without having to implement the principles they talk.
Universal suffrage always leads to social collapse. It’s just a matter of time.
Dershowitz on Laura tonight that the courts are going to have to step in and stop the Democrats from acting out with their illicit impeachment inquiry. Rudy came on to talking about suing the House Democrats and basically agreed.
Courts have no authority to tell House what to do.
No exception when the House Democrats are attempting to disenfranchise 63+ million Americans? Because that’s exactly what this is: A coup against We The People.
OK, grass….why do you argue that point with Dershowitz and Rudy……this pooh has never happened before…if the Chief Justice is to sit in on the Senate trial, don’t tell me the courts aren’t involved.
Check the history about forced busing and integration.
Ordered by a judge.
“Yes, this really should happen,” because what the Democrats are now attempting to do is blatantly Unconstitutional.
The Founders of our Republic were, of course, extremely aware of “the frailties of English law,” and one of the frailties that they specifically wished to exorcise was “maladministration” as a justifiable cause for impeachment.
The Impeachment Clause, as the Founders actually left it to us, specifically proscribes “impeachment” as a response to “something that’s gonna put his-or-her ass in prison.” It very carefully also implies that: “the Congress cannot put his-or-her ass there!”
The entire(!) “machinations of Lawfare, Inc.” are actually something that our Founders easily anticipated. And, sought to prevent.
Rudy and Alan were making the case that the inquiry is not illicit. It’s illegal. The Dems cannot deprive the Pres of his right to defend himself. Our justice system doesn’t work that way. They believe they can win in Court. Can our resident attys weigh in?
Isn’t illicit synonymous with illegal?
Our justice system works the way the courts dictate. The outcome there is a crap shoot, having nothing to do with the constitution, law or precedent. See right to abortion, right to homo marriage, and infringements on right to keep and bear arms for examples.
Can a dual citizen at birth assume the presidency? Courts decided it was not their job to hear that question, and we got Obama.
All the institutions are utter and complete failures. Our executive branch is at war against its leader, aided by the legislative branch who just want to get back to business as usual. The courts have nothing to lose regardless of which side they take.
My guess is SCOTUS says this is not judiciable, a purely political matter. The people can vote the bums out if they don;t like it.
Eyeore Galore- WTF Over You are presented with two great American Patriots explaining the despicable democrats plans followed by a beautiful short video of why you should not lose faith in Our president in his own words and then instructed that you are needed to stand with this President as he fights for us and all you have is more whine with my cheese please? GTFOH
Quid Pro Joe is just the tip of the iceberg. Keep digging, and expose it all..
The tentacles of corruption are worldwide.
No one is immune.
The Holy See was raided. Records were seized and removed from the Vatican Secretariate of State and the Financial Information Authority (Banking).
I have seen no reporting of this in the MSM in the US.
Posted this on the other thread, but posting here as well:
Source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vatican-raid/vatican-police-raid-top-offices-take-documents-idUSKBN1WG45E
Laura Ingraham just showed she is deep state. Wouldn’t let Rudy talk, shut him down. Scolded him, treated him like he is imagining things.
Oh grow up!
I find myself not liking her.
she’s a pain in the butt, name drops like she’s some big shot winning attorney who knows Jesus…and tonight her hair looks like he!!, so there.
I don’t think she is Deep State. But she is not MAGA. And she wants to keep her job.
Silliness. He is a free wheeling top. She is trying to keep him focused. To say Laura is “deep state” borders on paranoia of the first order. Take a breath.
Stephan Miller is always impressive.
Always 🙂
President Trump + God against the entire world wide satanic Deep State.
I like those odds.
Wouldn’t it be something if a judge slapped an injunction against the House for denying a President his civil rights like his right to due process with their bogus impeachment inquiry?
What about the 63+ million of us they’re attempting to disenfranchise?
The tentacles of corruption are worldwide.
No one is immune.
The Holy See was raided. Records were seized and removed from the Vatican Secretariat of State and the Financial Information Authority (Banking).
I have seen no reporting of this in the MSM in the US.
Posted this on the other thread, but posting here as well:
Source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vatican-raid/vatican-police-raid-top-offices-take-documents-idUSKBN1WG45E
Sorry for the duplicate post here. Don’t know how that happened.
What can you do? Vote out the R’s at all costs and replace with MAGA’s.
If and when it is all exposed, it will expose Obama as the greatest criminal this nation has ever known.
IMO, dual citizen at birth is not constitutionally qualified to be president. Congress never addressed this question.
My point is that Obama did not get there alone. 100% of Congress abdicated its constitutional role – never debated, never brought up the question.
That is not the only part of the constitution they violate. Not by a long shot. And by “they” I mean all three branches working in cahoots, out of constitutional bounds, pillaging the nation of its wealth while working to merge the nation into a scheme of non-nationalistic form.
“Trump is a nationalist” is an epithet.
Posts are held in moderation – doubt I’ll return to check replies.
Crazy! News video from 2014 calls out Hunter Biden’s role in Ukraine.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/crazy-news-video-from-2014-calls-out-hunter-bidens-role-in-ukraine/
Lets not forget Lou Dobbs…he is standing fearless.
Wow. I’m impressed with Stephen Miller. He has laser sharp focus and is extremely articulate.
Bravo!
“Impeachment is their best hope of defense.”
Is it? When Mitch (meh) said the Senate would take up impeachment if the House sent it over, I don’t think he was capitulating. I think that was a threat. I think he was telling them that they might be the ones who end up convicted. Did you notice how the big dogs didn’t bark?
Prediction: The House fails to impeach by a slight and engineered margin.
btw; can you imagine how many of these creeps are now sweating bullets, how many of them are being blackmailed and bullied into silence and threatened by Barium and Babushka?
Trump will now battle the fascist leftists boldly on all fronts and at all times and at this he will not flag nor fail. He will never succumb to the siren call of the fascist leftists propaganda ministers that will permeate the television waves, nor to the cowering fear of the GOPe to do battle. He will no longer bargain with the fascist leftists and their propaganda ministers and gutter rats. He can not reason with them as the fascist leftists and their gaggle of lying lackeys and deranged dingbats will grant no quarter to him and if they can, they will destroy him and his family and all of America without remorse.
Trump will now follow the fascist leftists to the inmost recesses of their minds and make them fear and dread the very sight and sound of him. with only an occasional drug or alcohol induced respite in between their waking nightmares as their day of final reckoning approaches. Trump will make them howl.
