Stephen Miller: “The Deep State is Terrified of Being Exposed”…

White House Senior Policy Adviser, Stephan Miller, appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to explain the apoplexy coming from DC’s administrative state. Miller outlines the deep fear held by many in the professional political class in/around DC toward ongoing investigations by U.S. AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham.

In framing the opposition to the Trump administration, Mr. Miller identifies the Marxist roots that bind governmental ideologues in united resistance. Impeachment is their best hope of defense.

Pro Tip... He won’t quit!

There is an inherent trait carried by almost everyone that can generate a disposition of fear, concern and worry. Only a few, a very few, have trained themselves to ignore the doubt. When you see fearlessness displayed, within any human endeavor, it is quite remarkable. Thankfully President Donald Trump is one of those rare few that can change the course of history…

People often ask: “what can I do?” The answer is really quite simple, STAND.

Be tall, proud, unwavering, hardened, resolute, and support this leadership.

