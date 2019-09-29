Holy Cats – CBS Margaret Brennan Embarrassed Herself During Meltdown Debate With Rudy Giuliani Over Ukraine…

Remember when CBS hid President Obama’s admission about Benghazi being an act of terrorism, and was later exposed for their corrupt political bias?  Well, this is worse.

During a Face The Nation segment today, host Margaret Brennan was trying to refute Rudy Giuliani’s evidence about corruption in Ukraine.  Unfortunately for Brennan, the truth has no agenda.

Margaret Brennan kept interrupting Giuliani and saying CBS had spoken to the Ukraine prosecutor.  Giuliani asked “which one?” Brennan ignored.  Giuliani persisted: “which one?”… “which one?”… which led to Brennan saying “the current one” as she cued-up a pre-planned video segment of a BBC interview with Sergy Lutsenko. [Notice CBS intentionally didn’t put up a chyron during the video snippet] Giuliani started laughing because Lutsenko was the corrupt prosecutor Joe Biden demanded to be installed.

As soon as Giuliani mentioned who Lutsenko was – Brennan was completely eviscerated and she immediately knew it…. The blood drains from her face as she recognizes her credibility was melting away live on camera. She re-positions as the angry resistance, and tries (and fails) to keep the narrative afloat.  Priceless:

Rudy Giuliani is a one-man wrecking machine to the constructed Ukraine narrative.

151 Responses to Holy Cats – CBS Margaret Brennan Embarrassed Herself During Meltdown Debate With Rudy Giuliani Over Ukraine…

  1. wtd says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    BREAKING: The Biden campaign has written a letter to top executives and hosts at major news networks demanding that they stop booking @RudyGiuliani.

    #QuidProJoe is getting scared!

  2. reggiemeezer says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Wow, OMG, this is the best pimp slapping we’ve seen in a long time 🤣

  3. Mark W says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Bill Maher BLASTS Rachel Maddow’s HYPOCRISY Over Biden and Ukraine! Sen. Scott Slams Dems On Impeachment: “The Evidence Does Not Matter” To Dems
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/bill-maher-blasts-rachel-maddows-hypocrisy-over-biden-and-ukraine-sen-scott-slams-dems-on-impeachment-the-evidence-does-not-matter-to-dems/

  4. Deborah Fehr says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    cant watch the video in Canada!! wont let me.

  5. Nigella says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Oh, boy… Get the popcorn

  6. L4grasshopper says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Maggie looked completely shaken that Rudy was teaching her a big lesson 🙂

  7. technerd says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    This is what happens when you are paid to lie for a living.

    Who is more loathsome in our society now…the politicians or the “journalists”.

    • Zy says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      They’re co-conspirators but if even 50% of the “journalists” had any integrity we wouldn’t be at this point in our history.

      • Raptors2020 says:
        September 29, 2019 at 7:03 pm

        As often noted here, David Rhodes was the President of CBS News (until fired this year for their overall low ratings); his brother, Ben Rhodes, was a security advisor to Obama. Ben Rhodes was the weasel who laughed at how gullible journalists were to believe the Obama administration had actually found “moderates” in Iran with whom they could deal. The contempt for the lapdog media often evinced by Obama and Hillary and their people somehow doesn’t diminish the media’s adoration for them.

        So CBS is Obama’s team, and ABC is Hillary’s team. Where do we slot NBC?

      • Alex Pazzo says:
        September 29, 2019 at 7:22 pm

        So true, how easy would it be for Tapper to get a Pulitzer for stating what is posted here. Truth has an agenda for communists

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:41 pm

      Um… the willfully ignorant?

      Just sayn

  8. H Hutto says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    We should definitely add Rudy to our prayer list.

  9. Rudolph says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Sometimes Guiliani is an ineffective spokesman who let’s the MSM manipulate him – this isn’t one of those times!

    • WRB says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      In many of these interviews, I am left wondering what is going on, trying to sort out lies, half-truths, and spin. Rudy on Bartiromo’s show was actually enlightening, unlike this one.

      • Raptors2020 says:
        September 29, 2019 at 7:08 pm

        Half the News Media actually believed Russian Collusion. Very few of them believe this Ukraine hoax. They want to elect a Democrat, any Democrat, and they want payback for Fake News. This time, they’re as dangerous as cornered animals.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      It only looks like it. A bit chaotic, wrecking ball, loose ends.. Sometimes it appears as if he says too much about Trump and aknowledges “yes he did it” to follow it up by “for this and that GOOD reason”..

      ..Then the day after the discussion has changed to where Team Trump wants it. This was already true with Mueller and also the chaotic cnn interview last week with Cuomo.

  10. TwoLaine says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    I will leave you naked before your enemies.

  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Thank you, Mr.Giuliani

  12. ARB says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Apparently the “prosecutor” in question lacks a law degree, and the Ukr parliament had to change the law to allow him to take the office.

    That seems to be a standard M.O. – demand everyone else play by the rules, while they change and break them at will.

  13. hoghead says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    “One man wrecking crew, indeed.” That’s why biteme’s “campaign” is scrambling to staunch the bleeding.
    I have to admit, Ms. Brennan is the consummate pro, as she maintains her composure while covered with fresh poo.

  14. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    That was the best prosecutor they could get on six hours notice, Margaret.

  15. I Hear You Now says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Sundance retweet

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Today’s M$M meme:
    Desperately implying daylight between Pompeo and Guiliani and President Trump.
    More Popcorn!

  17. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    The mainscream media has been waltzing out in the cowpies all weekend. Friday on CNN’s New Day, the host Alisyn Camerota had former never-Trumper John Kasich on expecting him to jump on the impeachment bandwagon.

    Governor Kasich: ” … but the question is, does one phone call, at this point in time, lead to impeachment? Mitch McConnell says it’s laughable. I mean, he IS the Senate leader.

    Look, I’m on this channel to tell you what I think, OK? I’m not at this channel to tell people what they want to hear.

    I don’t get a lot of credit when I say things like this, but that’s not what I’m searching for. I’m searching for the good of the country. I’m searching for a process that is careful.

    Now people are saying, we’ve got to just go do it. I just heard that. You know, we got to go do it. Get it done quickly, because we’re going to have to — we’re going to start a new election cycle.

    Wait a minute. We’re talking about one of the few times in American history when a president may be impeached. This is not a light matter. If all of a sudden everybody can be impeached, then it has no power.”

    FakeNews is imploding and a vast majority of Americans are laughing at them.

  18. JoeMeek says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    “The blood drains from her face as she recognizes her credibility was melting away live on camera. “

    I saw something like that in a movie once, when someone put a crucifix in front of a vampire’s face. That vampire got as white as a sheet.

  19. Bulldog84 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Her factual preparation is as bad as her on-camera preparation. Bedhead and excessive hairspray don’t make you camera ready.

    How cute — all she knows is that they have a Brit interviewing a Ukrainian. Which Ukrainian? Doesn’t matter — their story doesn’t change no matter what.

    • ATheoK says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      I noted that the Brit’s summation was not what the ex-prosecutor was stating.
      The ex-prosecutor kept saying it was not his area of responsibility. I believe he also tried to state that he was not allowed to talk about it.
      .
      Brit summarized, as the ex-prosecutor didn’t have evidence. Fast and very loose allowing leftists to pretend whatever.

  20. Wethal says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    There have been times when I’ve wanted Rudy to STFU because he was not helping his client (and I’m a retired lawyer, so know a few things about speaking for a client), but this was not one of them.

    Nor was the time on TV when he whipped out the emails from Envoy to Ukraine Volker thanking him for his help and offering to put Rudy in contact with some Ukrainian officials.

    I suspect Volker was a Deep Stater who was going to go along with the whistleblower complaint and say that Rudy interfered with diplomacy. I bet Volker’s sudden resignation and retreat to the McCain Institute in Arizona is a sign he knew he’d been outed and couldn’t lie in a hearing about Rudy. Heh.

    • Zy says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      Volker is on Schitt’s schedule to be deposed in October.

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      “I bet Volker’s sudden resignation and retreat to the McCain Institute in Arizona is a sign he knew he’d been outed and couldn’t lie in a hearing about Rudy. Heh.”Omg, is he the McCain connection in all this and is he up to his eyeballs in it. Again Tracy Beanz over on Twitter says by looking back into this they found a Treasure Trove of ****, taking flak, they must be right over the target and they are protecting Obama….

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:43 pm

      Margaret Brennan said that Kurt Volker would be sitting for a deposition this week.

      Uh, maybe not. He is no longer with the state dept. If he does not volunteer to drop whatever he is doing and spend his own money for an expensive prep with his attorney, it will take a subpoena to get him there.
      ================
      BTW, his office with the McCain Institute is located in DC but affiliated with University of Arizona. (There is so much more money and influence in DC…and the restaurants are better.)

  21. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Part of this “all hands on deck” tactic by the left is to drive the narrative as hard and as fast as they can’t and stampede a critical mass of people into acting on the false narrative before there’s a chance to think about it or have a rational debate on the facts. (0-bama used this tactic to bum rush enough Republicans into voting for his “stimulus” bill which kept our economy in the doldrums until the current administration took over).

    Every day that goes by is another day to refute this garbage.

    The President likes to play Stone’s tunes at his rallies…..he ought to work in “Time is on My
    Side”.

  23. John Obidienzo says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Sunday morning eviscerations began with Mark Levin launching on Ed Henry the video is 12 minutes plus.
    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/09/29/watch_trump_gives_high_praise_to_mark

  24. justlizzyp says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    I must be the only one who isn’t really seeing it so far. I don’t find a sworn affidavit to be the end all be all of proof, because all of these people will lie under oath just as easily as they would order a cup of coffee. Rudy is too scattered and frenetic for me to really follow. I didn’t see Brennan go pale and know that she’d been embarrassed so much as I saw someone who thinks she’s interviewing a crazy person and doesn’t really know how to handle the rest of the interview. I don’t think Rudy is incompetent or declining or on a drinking binge, but I don’t really understand what he’s doing right now.

    • vicschick says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      Rudy is doing exactly what the President wants him to.

      • justlizzyp says:
        September 29, 2019 at 6:20 pm

        All I’m saying is that I don’t understand it. I feel like the girl at a wine tasting who is thinking the whole time ‘all I taste is WINE’ and wishing that someone would help fill in what I’m missing.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Maybe you should try again.

      You still don’t see it……..and calling Rudy “a crazy person” verified that

      Next…..

      • justlizzyp says:
        September 29, 2019 at 6:24 pm

        You know what Gunny? First off I didn’t call him a crazy person , I said I thought Brennan looked like she thought he was. I specifically said I don’t think he’s any of those things which is why I don’t understand his approach.

        Second, I would never treat you the way you just treated me in your response. I had come to expect better around here. So much for ‘seek first to understand’ I guess?

    • JustaVerb says:
      September 29, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      An affidavit in a court case is stronger than a generic affidavit because the opposing side has full court enforced discovery rules at their disposal to attempt to refute the affidavit.

      Rudy has the affidavit from a first party. CBS has an interview with the actor that a billion in foreign aid paid to bring in.

      • Wethal says:
        September 29, 2019 at 6:23 pm

        Affidavits might suffice for search warrants, but they cannot replace evidence in a judicial proceeding.Regardless of what the ICIG allows in IC whistleblower complaints, his authority only extends to the intelligence community.

        The IG in another department (DOJ, Labor, or whatever,) could refuse to accept hearsay in their own whistleblower complaints and the ICIG couldn’t overrule them.

        In the court system, the rules of evidence apply. Affidavits are hearsay. The Sixth Amendment requires the defendant in a “criminal proceeding” be allowed to “confront” accusers (cross-examine witnesses). This would probably apply through the Due Process clause to civil proceedings.

        In this case the declarant of the affidavit is alive and well, and able to come in and testify. No affidavit should be allowed. If someone is unavailable, a prior deposition or transcript of sworn testimony might suffice. But the lack of cross-examination puts the burden on the proponent of the hearsay to show the accused was not prejudiced by the lack of cross-examination.

        The interesting aspect of the impeachment will be what evidence is admissible in the House. Is it a criminal proceeding? Is it s judicial proceeding? I can’t see Mitch or Graham allowing anything in a Senate trial that did not meet basic evidentiary requirements.

      • justlizzyp says:
        September 29, 2019 at 6:25 pm

        Thank you. I appreciate the explanation.

    • freespeechfanatic says:
      September 29, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      He’s fighting, and doing it well.

    • tom f says:
      September 29, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      ‘I must be the only one who isn’t really seeing it so far.’
      Yes, you are the only one.

      • justlizzyp says:
        September 29, 2019 at 8:01 pm

        Perhaps you would be kind enough to explain rather than resorting to the kind of snarky reply I could encounter at The Hill?

        • willthesuevi says:
          September 29, 2019 at 9:11 pm

          lizzy,

          I am fairly new here but I lurked and read this blog for several years before joining. Not sure if you realize it but this is a private blog and the owner called you out. There has been an unbelievable number of questionable posters showing up lately. Their agenda eventually shows itself. If you are legit you have nothing to worry about. Shrug it off. If by chance you have a nefarious agenda, do yourself a favor and find another outlet.

          Many of these posters have known each other for years. They are a tight group. I love this board because they keep the garbage to a minimum.

          Some of these terms can be clarified using the search function above. Sundance posts very detailed observations and the links he highlights will direct you to much of the backstory. Many times I will have to revisit one of his posts again and again in order to see the point he is making.

          A tip, read the guidelines for posting at the link above. Also, and this will be time consuming but worth it in the end, forget the comment section for a while. Go back a month or two and just spend time reading Sundance’s posts. You will gain a wealth of knowledge but know that it will be akin to drinking from a fire-hose.

          In the end you will be the most informed person in your circle of friends.

          Good luck.

  25. MicD says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    From the neck down the smell is putrid.
    So sad for some folks who still today will hear nothing but
    protect the Brothers “Fines”.

    He has none.

  26. AnotherView says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Old Joe bans networks…..LOL What a corrupt chump.

  27. dscottv says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Wow…she was blinking her eyes so fast it looked like they were fluttering…and that nervous smile…the only time I’ve ever seen her smile…was precious.

  28. Dances with Wolverines says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    As dishonest as today’s media is, can the public really trust them with the Emergency Broadcast Signal? Who would even believe them if they set off a Emergency Broadcast? I know I wouldn’t because, for one, there is not one of them that I even tune in to and two, they cannot be trusted to broadcast the truth. They are putting our Country and people at great risk with their dishonesty.

  29. EricStoner says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    First off, the President is the Chief Law Enforcement of the country.

    Then, there is; Treaty with Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters https://www.congress.gov/treaty-document/106th-congress/16/document-text

    Fox & Friends Sunday [8AM] 9/29/19 | Fox & friends Fox News Sept 29, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1202&v=S1nFDs61hNo

    Previous Leaks of President Trumps Phone Calls, Mexico, Australia

    August 4, 2017
    Trump Administration Hit With New Leak Of Transcripts Of Trump’s Call To the Mexican and Australian Leaders https://jonathanturley.org/2017/08/04/trump-administration-hit-with-new-leak-of-transcripts-of-trumps-call-to-the-mexican-and-australian-leaders/comment-page-3/

    Susan Rice: Obama Put Call Transcripts On Top Secret Server, to https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/28/susan-rice-obama-put-call-transcripts-on-top-secret-server-too/#.XZD8N6cGpcG.twitter

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      September 29, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      The MSM, the Left, and so many who have had their hands in the Ukraine are flailing badly.

      This one is for all the marbles.
      As I stated yesterday, this one is for all the marbles. The Ukraine was their playground……And the Ukraine is tired of it.

      The evidence is in…….But Schiff tells abject lies on National TV to Congress, then says it was a parody, Biden tells the Networks to ban Rudy, Maria B…..is
      now snarky……and now we have a poster here that says: “Who can believe an affidavit”

      Ed Henry was sniveling like a child………So what is this?

      They are caught…….but like a child refuse to admit it…..

      The Democratic Party is finished………

      • joebkonobi says:
        September 29, 2019 at 8:06 pm

        I think your on the money Gunny. Beginning to look like Schiff & Co. got wind of Durham snooping around Ukraine and got very nervous about criminal exposure on the dem side.

        The entire Ukraine call WB scandal was likely fabricated because they (dems) needed to strike first.

        They don’t even have an alleged crime that would pass muster in any real courtroom. I think many dems and probably some republicans had their fingers in the Ukraine pie and Durham or someone was getting too close for comfort. They had to act fast.

      • Peppurr says:
        September 29, 2019 at 8:45 pm

        Yes! I was surprised with Maria B. At the time, I thought she simply snapped because of time constraints. I’m in the know, now, thanks to you and others.

  30. k4jjj says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Impeach the President for doing his sworn duty as the Chief Executive of the USA under Article II Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution?

  31. jus wundrin says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Is she any realtion to john brennan? The dour scowls are identical.

  32. Deplore Able says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Rudy isn’t going to have to eat for a week. He has stolen the MSMs’ lunch today.

  33. fred5678 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Latest critic on POTUS phone call with Ukrainian Pres: reputed “cyber security expert” and Bolton loyalist was PHISHED!!!!

    “…Following the end of the Bush administration, Bossert was made a Nonresident Zurich Cyber Risk Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Security Initiative, a position he held until 2016. He also became president of the risk management consulting firm Civil Defense Solutions.

    On December 27, 2016, the Trump transition team announced that then President-elect Donald Trump intended to appoint Bossert to the post of Homeland Security Advisor (officially titled the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism), a position that would not require Senate confirmation. Bossert was officially appointed on January 20, 2017, the date of President Trump’s entrance into office.

    In July 2017, a British hacker spear-phished Bossert into thinking he was Jared Kushner by sending an email to Bossert. The hacker also received Bossert’s private email address without asking for it.

    On April 10, 2018, Bossert resigned a day after John R. Bolton, the newly-appointed National Security Advisor, started his tenure….”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bossert#Political_career

    Now a Trump critic

    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/09/29/former-trump-homeland-security-adviser-bossert-president-pushing-debunked-2016-theories-will-bring-him-down/

  34. freespeechfanatic says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    The entire purpose of her interview is to derail truth and obfuscate. The opposite of journalism. I wish Rudy had straight-up accused her of journalistic malpractice. It’s way past time. Can we finally drop the pretenses please. These people hate us and wants us dead. #War.

  35. Jenevive says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    I wonder if sending Rudy out like this is the warning
    to the coup plotters Rudy has the goods and if you
    go to trial it will all come out…. Will Rudy be POTUS
    Lawyer if it goes to trial or does he have to have
    only WH lawyers.

  36. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    This could’ve been a cut and dried 40 sec interview.

    Margaret: why didn’t the President go to his own LE agencies?

    Rudy: because they’re as corrupt as the Ukrainians. Thank you very much, Ive enjoyed being with you Margaret.

    Whatever would she have done with that cued up “gotcha” tape and the remaining 6 minutes?

  38. omyword says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Love this. Rudy is a mechanic. Methodically dismantles the lefts dune buggy and leaves in a heap before the world.

    What these maroons seem to forget. Rudy is a former federal prosecutor. He prosecuted crime families in NYC. Another fact lost to the loons in the swamp. 😉

    The left has stepped in it with both feet and found the rake.

  39. AndrewJackson says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Rudy is on a tear right now. He is absolutely destroying the narrative makers. “Which One?” is the exact question. Anyone with a 60+ iq can see that the behavior by Joe Biden is classic pay for play. Burisma ties in Joe’s son into the company and magically charges and the prosecutor are dropped. Seems like the money (even if no direct wrong doing by Hunter other than getting 50K for passing go) worked magic for Burisma – No prosecution.

  40. DeWalt says:
    September 29, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    “Rudy Giuliani is a one-man wrecking machine to the constructed Ukraine narrative”
    Does anyone think these journalists wannabe entertainers are tougher than Mafia Lawyers?

  41. Gary Lacey says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    The Democrat Party is up to their eye brows in this, the Democrat Party has been involved before the 2016 election

  42. Alex Pazzo says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Remember when journalists were impartial…ya me neither

  43. Bigly says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I recall watching this week with David Brinkley, and Tim Russert

    I don’t ever recall the attitude – they understood their position was to hear multiple sides of an issue. They’re was not assumed “listen you lying bastard!”

    The entire media establishment and the GOP are really embarrassing themselves. Rudy has signed affidavits. He’s the only one with evidence and no one seems to give a damn.

    It’s disgusting – maybe we are witnessing the end of American law?

  44. johnnyreb says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    These people never learn. Rudy and DJT spent their adult lives down and dirty in NYC dealing with the gangs, the mob, and the unions…,(.but I repeat myself..) they didn’t just come in on the turnip truck.

  45. Cathy M. says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    That girl really needs to find another line of work cuz she durn sure ain’t very good in her current one.

