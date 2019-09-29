Holy Cats – CBS Margaret Brennan Embarrassed Herself During Meltdown Debate With Rudy Giuliani Over Ukraine…

Remember when CBS hid President Obama’s admission about Benghazi being an act of terrorism, and was later exposed for their corrupt political bias? Well, this is worse.

During a Face The Nation segment today, host Margaret Brennan was trying to refute Rudy Giuliani’s evidence about corruption in Ukraine. Unfortunately for Brennan, the truth has no agenda.

Margaret Brennan kept interrupting Giuliani and saying CBS had spoken to the Ukraine prosecutor. Giuliani asked “which one?” Brennan ignored. Giuliani persisted: “which one?”… “which one?”… which led to Brennan saying “the current one” as she cued-up a pre-planned video segment of a BBC interview with Sergy Lutsenko. [Notice CBS intentionally didn’t put up a chyron during the video snippet] Giuliani started laughing because Lutsenko was the corrupt prosecutor Joe Biden demanded to be installed.

As soon as Giuliani mentioned who Lutsenko was – Brennan was completely eviscerated and she immediately knew it…. The blood drains from her face as she recognizes her credibility was melting away live on camera. She re-positions as the angry resistance, and tries (and fails) to keep the narrative afloat. Priceless:

.

Rudy Giuliani is a one-man wrecking machine to the constructed Ukraine narrative.

