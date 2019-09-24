Nadler’s Workaround – Pelosi’s Upcoming Impeachment Vote – Trump’s Response…

For the past several weeks House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has been trying to get the grand jury transcripts from the Mueller investigation in order to further advance his political goal of a presidential impeachment.
However, Nadler has been stymied because the official -legal- House impeachment process has not been followed. A DC district court judge knocked down Nadler’s attempts.
The full House of Representatives has never voted to impeach the president, which would be the first step that authorizes Nadler to begin an “impeachment inquiry.” Nadler needs that authorization in order to gain legal authority and access to Mueller’s investigative evidence that underpins the highly political Mueller report as it relates to obstruction.
Keep in mind… The Weissmann/Mueller and overall special counsel team investigative effort was always designed to construct the obstruction case. A minimal amount of time was spent on Trump-Russia collusion, because it did not exist. The primary team effort was to assemble evidence that could give the impression of Trump-Obstruction; according to their map, that obstruction angle would ultimately lead to impeachment.
It does not seem accidental that Chairman Nadler was rebuked by the DC judge in mid-August; and then subsequently Adam Schiff steps forth with a mysterious “whistleblower” report and a fake Trump-Ukraine narrative surfaces.
Indeed, as many have noted, the Trump-Ukraine narrative and subsequent impeachment discussion has almost identical fingerprints as the Trump-Russia impeachment narrative.
Techno-Fog astutely notes the use of the faux-Ukraine narrative seems planned, designed and rolled-out to provide Nadler’s much needed Full House impeachment stimulus:
The Lawfare group and their media narrative engineers have been working overtime to position House Democrats to support a full house impeachment vote. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now referencing a pending announcement for this vote. The Trump-Ukraine narrative has been the booster fuel for this shift.
While the Full House vote would be framed around both the Trump-Russia obstruction case and the Trump-Ukraine influence case, it’s almost certain there is no “there” there with the Ukrainian angle for a successful run at impeachment.
Therefore the real goal is the House vote itself which will grant Nadler the legal authority to go back to court against the DOJ and demand all of the material gathered by Weissmann/Mueller and the corrupt partisan team of investigators…. including the grand jury material. Remember, all of this Mueller material was assembled over two years with the intent to create the illusion of ‘obstruction’. Access to this material was always what Nadler needed to enhance the optic of obstruction.
While the formal impeachment vote grants the House legal rights, including constitutionally enforceable subpoenas and access to documents that do not exist without the vote, the presidential impeachment inquiry is a political process. A process that holds value going into the 2020 election cycle.
Speaker Pelosi has been waiting for enough political momentum in order to advance an “official impeachment inquiry.” She did not have enough material from the faux Trump-Russia narrative; she needed more. Pelosi now has the work of Adam Schiff with the Trump-Ukraine narrative to advance the highly political legislative process.
It appears President Trump’s advisors have now caught on to larger Democrat scheme.
However, with Nancy Pelosi delivering a House impeachment announcement later tonight it may be too late:
Yes, frustrating… in the extreme.
Everything in this Democrat plan, including the original construct of the Mueller special counsel team and the continual goal of “obstruction”, is simply part of the Lawfare continuum. All of the names constructing the background information are the same.
All of the people assisting Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff -including their paid contractors and hired staff- are the same. All of the players (inside and outside government) are identical over the past several years. Reference this from 2018:
They say the best defense is always a good offense, which is all we’re seeing here.
The donkeys are damned and they know it, and this is just their criminally-inclined way of trying to spurt chaff and flak to fool folks and create a getaway….they hope.
But I think this deal still holds some surprises, and you can bet that the upcoming transcript release of the phone call is only being done with the Ukrainians’ knowledge and approval. It could be one more length of rope in which the donkeys will soon trip themselves up.
There’s already enough evidence of State Dept. wrong-doing in Ukraine to prosecute this bunch, and they all know it.
What they also know, and our press is obligingly still hiding for them, is that this corruption they did in Ukraine is part of the filthy evil the citizens of that country have been struggling to put and end to for years, only to be stifled by agents and family members of US government officials. They’ve investigated and prosecuted, only to be thwarted by the same parties we know are attempting the overthrow of our government through their lawless attack on a sitting President.
The Ukrainians are tired of this. Our President agrees, and will not interfere if they care to resume and proceed with the investigation Joe Biden thwarted.
THIS is where the discussion begins.
And nobody knows this better than the donkeys.
Ergo, the uproar.
The truth will out.
I still don’t get how you can charge someone with obstruction of an investigation that was illegitimate to start with.
This is the United States, we have the most corrupt government in the world and they can do anything they want to anyone they want, with no accountability. Just look what our corrupt government is doing to President Trump.
Yes and we observe other countries elections to insure their run fairly. Makes sense we send only experts in corruption. Job quilification must be member of democratic party.
That’s pretty easy. Imagine your neigbor falsey accuses you of some crime, and the cops start an investigation.
You’d want others (besides your lyin’ neighbor) to tell the truth, and to be punished if they perpetrated false witness against you.
Or giving the cops a run around by poiting the other way on a “which way did they go.” You have no obligation to say squat, and seeing as how the system is more lies than truth, think hard before you volunteer to participate.
PDT’s approval rating of 53% is driving the Dims crazy. The real number is probably over 60% (Hillary will win with a 98% probability) Of that remaining 40% of non-Trump supporters, maybe 20% of them have any idea at all how corrupt the MSM and the Dims are. Just like this Ukraine scam, their impeachment trash will blow right up in their faces
The D-Rats are led by a conniving, morally bankrupt, deceiving den of thieves and liars and the ones who don’t object lack any character or decency. What is even more shocking is how many of their constituents agree with their despicable activity and cheer it on so heartily. Instead of decency, you get “in your face” nasty, degrading politics. Is this the kind of government so many fought and died for? What have they accomplished for the people in these 2.5 years? Are there really that many hateful people out there who agree with their tactics?
30/50/20 – 30% really bad (4% are literally sociopaths), 50% opportunists, 20% truly decent people.
Government and press are different proportions, majority skunks. Bad peopole gravitate to positions of power and influence. Good people generally don’t have the stomach for what it takes.
Dear Treeper Friends, do not worry, do not stress, turn off the news, plant a fall garden, take a walk, breathe. The Dems are powerless and their extreme bias and TDS just makes them look worse and worse every.single.day. Thousands of Dems are turning away from them even as I type. The President has begun the DECLASS process… it’s going to sort of be like carpet bombing the American news media and their partners, the Democrats, until election day. LOL. Yesterday I had occasion to watch a television, which I do not own or have in my home. I was so stressed out after watching “the news” for a few hours, that I couldn’t sleep. Then I remembered why I don’t own a television. I refuse to let their garbage enter my mind. I always remind myself, that I do NOT HAVE TO COMPLY with any of their insanity as a Born Free American Woman. Therefore, I decline the manipulation, the madness, the insanity. At least, today, I have clarity of mind. Not always. I still pray that Justice will be done in America. Amen.
Cheers Somebody’s Gramma,
What you say is so true.
God bless PDJT
Pelosi accuses Trump of enlisting Ukraine to interfere in the election, then obstrucing by refusing to turn reports over to Congress, that prove that case.
Pelosi says the IC IG is in violation of law for failure to turn over the report (even though the IC IG lacks subject matter jurisdiction). She slides right over to connect this to risking the integrity of national intelligence operations.
She demands IC IG turn over report at his hearing.
She cites Franklin’s “A republic if you can keep it,” and claims to be in charge of keeping it (for us). LOL.
After all that bluster, not calling for an impeachment vote. Smoke’n’mirrors. All that changed is she’s adopted Nadler’s nonsensical rhetoric.
annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd it’s on.
She’s digging, inside a deep hole.
/\5
Pelosi declaring an “Impeachment Inquiry” changed nothing in the House. A Speaker cannot start Impeachment proceedings without a full vote of the House. Her declaration has no more validity than what Nadler was doing.
What a day. There ain’t enough booze in the world to make the buzzing go away in my head.
Pelosi has clearly lost the confidence of her party and the House. This stunt is just a coordinated effort by the old guard and the media to get her carcass across the finish line in some sort of victory. Same as dragging Hillary into that van like a ‘side of beef’… Pelosi is a carcass. In every sense of the word.
Maybe AOC and the new guard will carry this bullsiht into Trump’s second term. But this day is for Pelosi. Moo.
Pelosi is sock puppet and the Commie squad is taking turns controlling the sock puppet. Pelosi has lost control of her party. The election will be a blood bath for her party. I can’t wait to see her handing over the mallet to Jordan.
I have always thought the Democrats in the House would impeach the President for purely political reasons. I just thought they would want to do so in 2 months ago. I thought they wanted to succeed in weakening republican support for the President by giving the Never-Trumpers a chance to put up another candidate. The Never-Trumpers have no Candidate and the economy is too strong. The Democrats need 20 Republican Senators to vote with them in the Senate to force Pres. Trump out of Office. All they have now is Sasse and Romney. An acquittal in the Senate is suicide for the Democrats. Trumps popularity would be in the upper 50s. at the end.
Just saw Pelosi BOTOXed beyond belief and looking VERY EARNEST AND SERIOUS announcing the inquiry because of regal aspirations of President Trump.
An “inquiry” which will go nowhere on purpose, but which will generate FAKE NEWS for another year just in time for the election.
Completely predictable!
2020 will be make-or-break for the USA as we know it. If the Dems take Congress and the White House, all bets are off. They will charge headlong into socialism.
Oh Boy! The SHTF!
Go to techno fog and read his new tweets
The swamp will walk free!
No justice!
Ummm, the swamp got its ass handed to it in the Rafiekian witch hunt.
Banana Republic is in full swing, finally and unapologetically.
Meanwhile, in other news…
Michael Flynn’s business partner had been acquitted on appeal by the judge in the case. The judge issued a scathing 39 page ruling blasting Mueller’s thugs:
Wait until you see what that means;
https://mobile.twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1133888675249606656
Technically, not an appeal. Here is the jargon:
Motion for acquittal, notwithstanding the jury’s guility verdict.
The trial judge granted this. The government can appeal the trial judge decision.
The trial judge ruling is an example of a fairly uncommon occurance – undoing a jury conviction when the evidence does not support finding the crime.
There was no evidnece the defendant was working for Turkey. How can there be a FARA violation without evidence of working for a foreign government? There can’t.
What does that say about the jury?
So, “Jury nullification” in reverse.
Lousy defence lawyers, (sounds like at first glance) they should have argued when state ‘rested’, that the,State had failed to meet its burden of proof, and had the Judge dismiss BEFORE it went to jury deliberation.
So are we back to the narrative that anything Trump does to defend himself is obstruction? Maybe this wouldn’t be happening again if he was actually draining the swamp. Don’t forget, Trump appointed the IG that is behind this action, an obvious swamp creature. Either Trump knowingly appointed a swamp creature or he never read his resume. Either way it’s indefensible.
Chilidog,
Well yes we are back to PDJT’ detractors, TRYING to push the narrative that any thing he does to defend himself is obstruction.
And, they are trying to get a lead balloon to fly, and it ISN’T.
AS for appointments, McConnell detirmines who can, and can’t get appointed.
Since McConnell is anti-Trump, he is not going to willingly allow the appointment of anyone that can help PDJT, and is doing everything he can to push these traitors on PDJT.
As I see people critisising PDJT for his appointment ‘picks’ I have to wonder whether they are willfully ignorant of the process, or just clueless?
You say “it’s indefensible”. I say PRESIDENT Trump is smarter than you.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls on Tuesday for a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. This means they can gain access to the Mueller Grand jury information. Actual vote has not, not taken place.
She would be a fool to call for a vote before reading the Transcript!
Actually no, there is no formal impeachment process started as she has to bring a vote to the floor of the House, which has to pass. So, it is not over yet.
Nope. Until the House votes on it, nothing has changed.
Listening to Nancy Pelosi wax eloquent about our constitution and preserving the rule of law is possibly the most nauseating torrent of hypocrisy I have ever heard in my life
Consider all the major collateral damage if an impeachment process is started, even if there is no chance of conviction. [Note all wishful thinkers, the RNC could not hit water from a boat in the middle of the ocean, meaning they have no clue how nor desire to exploit the President’s success.]
Major Collateral damage during 2020 and possibly beyond depending on outcome of 2020:
Get hands on grand jury materials to use against President during campaign and his second term.
McConnell has an excuse to literally close down the legislative agenda of the Senate for the impeachment trial, meaning unless its a legal pen and cell phone move, the President is stuck.
No supreme court appointment if Ginsberg leaves us.
No appointments if a staffer is fired unless the deep state says its OK.
No more judges, unless the RNC feels they need a specific appointment.
No trade deals or treaties. .
Inundate Richard Burr’s office.
We can all fight back. How?
Do not give money to the RNC
Do not vote for any Republican that sits on the Senate intelligence committee
Cancel cable, satellite, Netflix, etc.
Obviously never subscribe to any newspaper or magazine
Do not attend movies
Do not got to sporting events for pros or college
Do not do business with openly progressive companies
For local businesses spend no money at any you either know or suspect vote Democrat
Join gun owners of America and other such pro-Constitution groups
Do not use the public schools
Talk to your children/grandchildren make sure they know history and the truth about current events
Do not pay for college for any child that is progressive
And vote against all public school funding bonds, etc.
Do not give money to your Church if the denomination or pastor etc. pushes social justice
Do not buy girl scout cookies
Any other ideas. If conservative people did this in mass we could change the country
And this is how the swamp will not face justice at all!
No wonder they are all smiles everyday.
This will make you mad!
https://mobile.twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1133888675249606656
Meanwhile
FNN is assuring that this is it!
Brett has his purple tie on…wishfull thinking, dog whistle or was he aware of something else being coordinated?
Not much substance to pelosis spew. She mentioned a couple of things, quoted some founders, and patted her co conspirators on the back.
Constitution my @ss.
Way to go AG Barr with your effin’ stalling.
No one has EVAH faced prosecution or gone to jail. Yeah, let’s keep waiting on Durham,
YOU. CORRUPT. BUSHIE.
Think Senators Romney and Burr won’t vote to impeach. Think again.
Banana Republic !
There is very little Grand jury Testimony in the Mueller report. Nadler knew Barr couldn’t disclose it so politically he could argue Trump had something to hide.
Dems were going to impeach anyway. They were running out of time.
I agree with Sundance that declassification has always been paramount over every consideration including catching the perps, although I want that too.
Sundance, go to techno fog twitter page
It will make you mad!
The swamp will walk free!
Plus, Podesta Investigation just ended with no charges!
“No one is above the law”.
Except Joe Biden? And Hilary, Obama, Holder, Rice, Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Comey, McCabe, etc., etc., etc.
And all the illegal aliens
100% on the money, Sundance.
She wants to have an appearance of an impeachment investigation that allows the msm news cycle to bury all the bad press that is on the horizon.
Maybe, President Trump should go to Cincinnati, hold a rally and ride these jack asses out of town by
#DeclassifyNow.
It’s Double-Secret Probation. We’ve seen this movie before.
“And this year is gonna be different. This year, we’re gonna grab the bull by the horns and kick those punks off campus!”
Flynn’s Partner was acquitted today.
Probably due to this acquittal, the DOJ dropped similar charges against Podesta.
I wonder if the writing is on the wall for the coup plotters.
Flynn will be acquitted soon (in days maybe). That will expose the coup attempt. As Sundance has pointed out, the over-extended interpretation of FARA that the DOJ-NSD applied to Refiekian probably also applies to FARA-fuelled FISA warrants obtained against Carter and ? Manafort.
The modus operandi of the coup plotters is becoming more and more visible. I think the impeachment announcement today is sheer desperation by the Democrats.
Trump does not seem fazed at all. His timing with the transcript announcement a minute after Pelosi was exquisite. I’m very glad my UK PM Johnson met with POTUS today with all that went down in the UK in our joke ‘supreme court’. Trump will have stiffened his resolve.
There is a battle ahead but we will win.
What’s your take on the Supreme Court decision? Brexiteers have to be pulling their hair out at this point.
OK another source.
Like Biden during the last debate, the soon-to-be octogenarian nearly spit her dentures at the ducking camera operator.
Amazing how someone worth a few hundred million won’t spend a few bucks on high quality denture paste.
Maybe her title should be Slobberer of the House.
With her money (she got from all of us) she can afford better than high quality denture paste. She can afford a mouthful of implants so there would never be any slippage. Wonder what’s stopping her?
1stgoblin, It takes a lot of time to get dental implants.
And you have to be sober the whole time; that’s what my specialist told me. The Botox queen probably isn’t sober long enuf.
I cannot look at her, or listen to her. She can barely string a coherent sentence together; and this is the SOTH of this great country. It is a damn crime.
The silliness continues.
I may be all wet on this , but is this a VSGT move ( similar to getting Dems to defend the crazy squad) , and is he intentionally cementing the nomination for Biden and taking wind out of sails of an ascending Warren ? Now all the Dems and Media have to spring to poor Joe’s defense and he certainly now deserves the nomination because of the dirty trick bad nasty Trump tried to pull on him ( just asking?)
Perhaps it is too earlier to expect the news cycle to be breaking with the good news for Michael Flynn seeing they have this manufactored ‘impeachment’ bone the MSM is biting down on.
How much do you want to bet with the ‘impeachment’ circus getting into full swing… The MSM just pretends the Michael Flynn outcome is a non-story. Just did a news search on Flynn, nothing except a 20 hour old story headlining that Flynn pleads the Fifth, and won’t be coming to the Hill to testify.
Transcript = Barr Summary
Whistleblower “report” = Mueller Report
Dems can’t have the truth set the narrative, so they’re trying to drag the whistleblower in to testify this week so the new “Mueller Report” can come out, innuendo and unproven allegations ready to roll.
Unless a bombshell emerges from the digging — including the Grand Jury material in the Mueller Report and any testimony Don McGhan may give — can’t see POTUS being removed. But I don’t think it’s about that. It’s just about dragging him down and dirtying him up for 2020. These tweets make the case.
The Dems have NOTHING else to pull POTUS down now, at least not in their control. They have to hope for court wins on the border/immigration (mostly going POTUS’ way recently), and hope for China to help them with the markets.
Impeachment will drag down POTUS’ polls, hurt the markets and provide more oppo for 2020. The House Dems have accomplished nothing. They need something to run on, and right now fighting POTUS is all they have. Even if it is merely a stunt impeachment.
For POTUS, do what Clinton did. Just keep working for the people and let the Dems implode, all while pointing out that you’re the victim of a witch hunt.
Biden is fading. I have zero fear of Warren.
One more fight to win, Treepers. Or two. Fake impeachment, and the election.
Let’s roll.
And Warren will be going down too, since her corruption has been outed today.
Nancy finally delivers a big bone to the radicals in the process. What’s she getting in return?
Letting her keep her ‘grovel’ gravel.
The Dems stepped in it.
Weeeeeeee!
And just like that, the latest breaking fake news is over. Like most others it came and stuck around long enough to interfere with the President of the United States meeting and dealing with other world leaders. Seditious.
Nanzi had a presser and said nothing…as usual. More bones for her minions.
Oh it’s on now!!! I mean @people means she’s totally serious guys!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Trump has threatened to release the transcript of the phone call. If he does so, it will cut the legs out from under the whole Dem party animal.
I will now be donating to the Presidents’ Re-election campaign. It’s the best way I know right now to show my support for the President. Does anyone know what website I should contact to make my donation, where NONE of the money goes to the Republican party?
I already did!
John Roberts said what I did .that it sticks in his mind
that POTUS the other day taunted the press said Go for it
when the truth comes out you will look like fools..
John Roberts was just on FOX wondering if this Impeachment is a setup by President Trump. He mentioned that he keeps thinking about something President Trump said last week: something about the Dems climbing & having a long fall. Did anybody else hear this?
I hope they do! But I don’t watch FOX! or any cable!
