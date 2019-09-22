Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing headline stories surrounding President Trump talking to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Nunes points out how the backstory of Ukraine (stimulated by a faux whistleblower complaint) highlights how former Vice-President Joe Biden was using his position to influence the Ukrainian government to withdraw investigation of his son Hunter Biden.

Additionally, Nunes discusses the upcoming FISA report by IG Michael Horowitz and the larger issues under investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham; and the information coming forth as an outcome of Michael Flynn’s ongoing case, in that the mysterious “western intelligence asset” Joseph Mifsud attending the RT event in Russia with Flynn.

49 Responses to Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”…

  1. StanH says:
    September 22, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    It should be but it won’t be. In fact among criminal democrats they will think more highly of Ole Joe and his ability to pilfer a living for nearly 50years.

    If it doesn’t end his campaign President Trump will.

  2. Eric says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    I have a sneaky suspicion that Biden is running with the goal of keeping his son out of jail. Even if he doesn’t win, he can claim the USG is attacking his son for political purposes.

    • mikeyboo says:
      September 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      I think Biden wants the Presidency for the sake of his own ego. Keeping his son of jail is an important perk. Keeping Obama, himself, and the swamp-including The Clintons and Soros out of the chitter may be the most important point of all of this.
      The Ukrainian government holds the cards and it seems they may be angry enough at past interference to blow the whistle.

      • Aeyrie says:
        September 22, 2019 at 4:45 pm

        I agree with your thinking, Mikeyboo. And I think the Ukrainians already have blown the whistle. Repeatedly. Just after the election I recall reading something about how the Ukrainians tried to alert our IC people about eight times, but of course they were ignored. Sorry, I don’t recall the source now, but I do remember watching a very comprehensive report from the Epoch Times from back in May. Here’s that link:

        Now that our whole top tier has been replaced the Ukrainians are being heard and the President is listening. Biden’s run is going to end soon I think.

  3. Nigella says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Someone ought to tell Drudge… And Joe

  4. SpotTheSpook says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Big week ahead?

  5. Sporty. says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Not sure why anybody ever thought Biden was a credible candidate. He is a Buffoon and it was only a matter of time before he came unwound. He’s never had a chance…Never.

  6. SpotTheSpook says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Maria: “If we find out that he (Mifsud) actually is NOT some Russian agent, and we find out that he’s working with intel (IC), then we KNOW that they tried to frame Donald Trump.”

    Nunes: “That’s correct”

  7. Prof. Woland says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    This whole recent dust up may have never been about Trump. It might just be the deep states way of derailing Biden’s Presidential run now knowing he is a wounded duck and will never win the Presidency.

  8. Pa Hermit says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    If too many cooks spoil the soup, why doesn’t the reverse apply? All these supposed news conglomerates (MSM) are so far into anti Conservative that it should cause their actions to come under scrutiny and spoil the soup, but it doesn’t.

    • thedoc00 says:
      September 22, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      The one thing that many fail to notice is the level of coordination between all the MSM outlets. They all have same objectives and narratives but its all in the timing of the showing. The coverage is meant to be 24/7 negative and anti-President Trump attacking from different angles each hour.

      The only network that attempts to placate the upset deplorables in Fox with their few real journalists on FBN as well as the token times one of the good FBN journalists hosts a an early slot show on Fox News.

      For example, Fox was running the Ukraine angle and Why the US should attack Iran this morning on the Chris Wallace time slot while CNN was running immigration and gun control opposite this slot. Then they flipped after the Wallace Segment was done. It is so well coordinated that they often run the same commercials at the same time.

  9. Terry says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Papadopoulos has said already that the Italian government gave up Mifsud;that he is a western intelligence asset.

    Durham has supposedly from John Solomon reporting, received a deposition from Mifsud.

    You could see by the look in Nunes face that he knows that the Mifsud story is coming out which means they ( Brennan and Co.) are caught trying to frame Trump, which means game over for the coup plotters.

  10. merlintobie says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    I’m no Democrat, but if I was, Joe’s exploding eye balls and obvious dementia would also give me pause

  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Biden’s claim to fame is that he is the “Lunch Bucket”-guy. Truth is, he often out-Obamaed Obama. And now he’s pandering to the Smells Like Teen Spirit-vote. It’s the worst of both worlds because he’s so bad at it.

    “My son should be able to choose between serving time at a men’s or a women’s prison. And receive Ob/Gyn services if he chooses the women’s prison!”

    Its a freak show now.

  12. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    This is old news now, but I am still puzzled by the comments from Mr. Nunes.

    HUGE!… MUELLER TEAM LIED! Attorney for Joseph Mifsud Confirms He is Western Intelligence Operative — And NOT a Russian Operative (VIDEO)

    Investigative reporter John Solomon from The Hill joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

    The two discussed John Solomon’s latest interview with CIA operative Joseph Mifsud’s attorneys.

    According to Mr. Mifsud’s attorneys their client was working for the CIA and was NOT a Russian operative as reported by the Mueller witch hunt team of liars.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/huge-mueller-team-lied-attorney-for-joseph-mifsud-confirms-he-is-western-intelligence-operative-and-not-a-russian-operative-video/

  13. namberak says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    ‘Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”’ Interesting… that would tend to support my observation the last few days that the lefty troll brigade has been unusually vociferous. Any negative mention of Gropin’ Joe in a comment section, they go over the top immediately. It’s the sort of uncalled for overreaction that we last saw from her troll army during the late stages of Hillary von Pantsuit’s last campaign …

  14. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    In looking into this story I came across what appears to be a relationship.. Father Alex Karloutsos and Mifsud.. Both appear to be CIA.

    Both focused on George Papadopoulos.

  15. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Is Father Alex Karloutsos a CIA

    Father Alex Karloutsos is connected to about every Deep State player imaginable – top Democrats and Republicans. Looking back, it is curious why he latched onto George Papadopoulos in December 2016 and took him to Cyprus to meet with Russian connected individuals there.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/exclusive-deep-state-deacon-father-alex-karloutsos-connected-to-obama-and-hillary-invited-papadopoulos-to-cyprus-in-december-2016/

    Extract:
    On the other hand, Karloutsos is also in good relations with former CIA Director George Tenet, and with the preacher Fethullah Gülen cooperating with the American intelligence.”
    http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/09/01/top-usa-national-security-officials-admit-turkey-coup/

    Extract:
    Father Alexander lives in a $700,000 house in the elite Southampton, New York. His closest neighbor in this wealthy area is George Soros. Also, he is closest friend of American pharmaceutical mogul Michael Jaharis as well as cosmetic industry mogul George John Ledes, and had good relation with former CIA Chief George J. Tenet, who is of Greek origin. In 2003 George J. Tenet received The Leadership 100 Award for Excellence from Leadership 100 The Endowment Fund, where Fr. Alexander was Executive Director at this time. The Turkish press said that Fr Alex Karloutsos is acquainted with Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish Islamist leader living in the United States and working with the US intelligence agencies.
    http://vimasaronikou.wordpress.com/2016/06/26/who-are-you-fr-alex/

    Note:: in 2003, $700,000 would be about 1 million in today’s dollars.

  16. Garavaglia says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    tic toc..lol

  17. litlbit2 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    The real question these phony’s want to ask but are afraid of asking. What are the names in the DNC or GOPe as well as those retired or current office holders as well as investors engulfed in this attempted government takedown?

  18. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Look at the dates. Does this make sense?

    Sundance as :
    6/8/17 US intelligence asset Charles Tawil gives George $10K cash in Israel
    6/9/17 George Papadopoulos flies to Cyprus w $10K
    6/13/17 Andrew Weissmann starts series of “Cyprus MLAT” meetings with FBI
    6/13/17 Andrew Weissmann phone call w/ FBI Money Laundering and Asse’

    Joe Hoft September 22, 2019 as:
    Father Alex Karloutsos is connected ttop Democrats and Republicans. Looking back, it is curious why he latched onto George Papadopoulos in December 2016 and took him to Cyprus to meet with Russian connected individuals there.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/exclusive-deep-state-deacon-father-alex-karloutsos-connected-to-obama-and-hillary-invited-papadopoulos-to-cyprus-in-december-2016/

  19. litlbit2 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    The real question these phony’s want to ask but are afraid of asking. What are the names in the DNC or GOPe as well as those retired or current office holders as well as investors engulfed in this attempted government takedown?

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ukraine-fm-speaks-out-we-were-not-pressured-by-president-trump/

  20. Rich Brady says:
    September 22, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    This story about Biden was first reported in the Peter Schweitzer book a year or two ago. Don’t forget, Hunter had a partner in this business arrangement. It was John Kerry’s step son.

