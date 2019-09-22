Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing headline stories surrounding President Trump talking to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rep. Nunes points out how the backstory of Ukraine (stimulated by a faux whistleblower complaint) highlights how former Vice-President Joe Biden was using his position to influence the Ukrainian government to withdraw investigation of his son Hunter Biden.
Additionally, Nunes discusses the upcoming FISA report by IG Michael Horowitz and the larger issues under investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham; and the information coming forth as an outcome of Michael Flynn’s ongoing case, in that the mysterious “western intelligence asset” Joseph Mifsud attending the RT event in Russia with Flynn.
It should be but it won’t be. In fact among criminal democrats they will think more highly of Ole Joe and his ability to pilfer a living for nearly 50years.
If it doesn’t end his campaign President Trump will.
The woke media hates Joe and they now know he is a bumbling fool who can’t campaign. They want Warren. The Dem uniparty thinks joe can deliver the swing States. It’s all out war. Biden is getting treated like a republican by the woke media. He doesn’t like it and he isn’t used to it. Delicious! Trump is the Teflon Don. This isn’t going to work going after POTUS. When the Ukraine president shows up it’s over. When Rudy tells his whole story it’s over. PS— what are the chances the us attorney who got the package and passed it on to the doj was Joe digenova??? The Dems are going to regret this!!!
was writing my comment below when you were writing yours, Bill – looks like we touched on similar matter
Yet – in none of the Sunday interviews – whether Fox or other – does anyone bring up the 2-day-old story from Solomon about Ukraine struggling to get evidence of Obama-era DNC/Hillary/Obama meddling with Ukraine into current administration hands (Sundance’s step-on-a-rake post).
Why not?
Too soon?
Not verified enough?
Solomon’s reporting not trusted?
No one reads Treehouse?
Or simply adverse to the Dem-preferred narrative?
Which – apparently – Fox is all too willing to go along with and not question the Dem framing / false premise of this “whistleblower yada yada” yarn.
Ever since I read Sundance’s post Friday night, I’d been looking forward to see how the topic was covered on the Sunday talking-head shows.
But nada
So when does that story break out?
When DOJ’s “very thorough” investigation concludes?
(somewhere I read that reporters were badgering some DOJ official about what some investigation was about and all the DOJ guy would say was that it was “very thorough” and underway)
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/462422-missing-piece-to-the-ukraine-puzzle-state-departments-overture-to-rudy
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/21/despite-warnings-media-steps-on-a-rake-with-whistleblower-story-ukraine-government-initiated-contact-giuliani-engagement-was-requested-by-state-dept-officials/
Good questions, esp about what Solomon reported, but I heard yesterday that one of the Presidents of Ukraine (don’t know if it’s the former or the present) refused to confirm knowing anything about Hillary and Company’s attempts to frame Trump and Manafort.
You nailed it, Boss.
I have a sneaky suspicion that Biden is running with the goal of keeping his son out of jail. Even if he doesn’t win, he can claim the USG is attacking his son for political purposes.
I think Biden wants the Presidency for the sake of his own ego. Keeping his son of jail is an important perk. Keeping Obama, himself, and the swamp-including The Clintons and Soros out of the chitter may be the most important point of all of this.
The Ukrainian government holds the cards and it seems they may be angry enough at past interference to blow the whistle.
I agree with your thinking, Mikeyboo. And I think the Ukrainians already have blown the whistle. Repeatedly. Just after the election I recall reading something about how the Ukrainians tried to alert our IC people about eight times, but of course they were ignored. Sorry, I don’t recall the source now, but I do remember watching a very comprehensive report from the Epoch Times from back in May. Here’s that link:
Now that our whole top tier has been replaced the Ukrainians are being heard and the President is listening. Biden’s run is going to end soon I think.
Victoria toensinng sent a cryptic tweet. I wonder if her hubby has a story to tell! Tic toc boom!
Someone ought to tell Drudge… And Joe
I have not understood what Drudge headlines anymore for a while now. I understand click bait but he’s been two days with this fake news Ukraine stuff. If that’s the only place you look then you’d think President Trump was finished.
Drudge went over to the dark side some time ago.
Big week ahead?
Not sure why anybody ever thought Biden was a credible candidate. He is a Buffoon and it was only a matter of time before he came unwound. He’s never had a chance…Never.
Neither did JEB! but the Uniparty wanted him, too, and they put serious money behind their wants, in both cases.
Trump is running against everybody, again.
Wadr the Uniparty wanted Hillary. Jebbie was a plant.
The bigger the buffoon, the more the uniparty wants them.
Sporty.,
biden, co-conspirators, & family = “Sloppy joe & the meatheads!”
Maria: “If we find out that he (Mifsud) actually is NOT some Russian agent, and we find out that he’s working with intel (IC), then we KNOW that they tried to frame Donald Trump.”
Nunes: “That’s correct”
If true, I wonder what AG Barr et all will do with the information.
And Bagpipe Barr doesn’t seem to give a damn.
Let’s not give up on him yet.
It would be really nice – although probably against the “rules” – if AG Barr held a news conference or issued a press release saying something to the effect of “we’re working on this and we’re working on that; several GJ’s have been empaneled and no doubt indictments will be following.” If, of course, he’s not tipping his hand on a surprise indictment! I’m sure it would give the good guys something to feel good about……………and the bad guys something to worry about.
It is against the rules. Absolute silence from prosecutors until grand jury indictments are unsealed.
Please reference my posting below for more detail. It seems Mifsud’s lawyers confirmed he was CIA.
This whole recent dust up may have never been about Trump. It might just be the deep states way of derailing Biden’s Presidential run now knowing he is a wounded duck and will never win the Presidency.
Dump Biden and blame PDJT. That sounds very Deep State, Uni-Party, Democrat, Rino, Never-Trumper, GOPe, etc.
It’s Blumenthalian.
If too many cooks spoil the soup, why doesn’t the reverse apply? All these supposed news conglomerates (MSM) are so far into anti Conservative that it should cause their actions to come under scrutiny and spoil the soup, but it doesn’t.
The one thing that many fail to notice is the level of coordination between all the MSM outlets. They all have same objectives and narratives but its all in the timing of the showing. The coverage is meant to be 24/7 negative and anti-President Trump attacking from different angles each hour.
The only network that attempts to placate the upset deplorables in Fox with their few real journalists on FBN as well as the token times one of the good FBN journalists hosts a an early slot show on Fox News.
For example, Fox was running the Ukraine angle and Why the US should attack Iran this morning on the Chris Wallace time slot while CNN was running immigration and gun control opposite this slot. Then they flipped after the Wallace Segment was done. It is so well coordinated that they often run the same commercials at the same time.
thedoc00 ,
I “dvr” Tucker, Hannity, & Laura. Otherwise you’ll find me on OANN.
Papadopoulos has said already that the Italian government gave up Mifsud;that he is a western intelligence asset.
Durham has supposedly from John Solomon reporting, received a deposition from Mifsud.
You could see by the look in Nunes face that he knows that the Mifsud story is coming out which means they ( Brennan and Co.) are caught trying to frame Trump, which means game over for the coup plotters.
I thought Nunes’s face and voice were serious today, compared to his other appearances. No smiles. Good.
I’m no Democrat, but if I was, Joe’s exploding eye balls and obvious dementia would also give me pause
Not to mention his recent facelift was stretched so far that he now has his chin whiskers growing on his ears!
And hemorrhoids growing on his lower lip………………………
H&HC, 2nd-16th,
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
Biden’s claim to fame is that he is the “Lunch Bucket”-guy. Truth is, he often out-Obamaed Obama. And now he’s pandering to the Smells Like Teen Spirit-vote. It’s the worst of both worlds because he’s so bad at it.
“My son should be able to choose between serving time at a men’s or a women’s prison. And receive Ob/Gyn services if he chooses the women’s prison!”
Its a freak show now.
This is old news now, but I am still puzzled by the comments from Mr. Nunes.
HUGE!… MUELLER TEAM LIED! Attorney for Joseph Mifsud Confirms He is Western Intelligence Operative — And NOT a Russian Operative (VIDEO)
Investigative reporter John Solomon from The Hill joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
The two discussed John Solomon’s latest interview with CIA operative Joseph Mifsud’s attorneys.
According to Mr. Mifsud’s attorneys their client was working for the CIA and was NOT a Russian operative as reported by the Mueller witch hunt team of liars.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/huge-mueller-team-lied-attorney-for-joseph-mifsud-confirms-he-is-western-intelligence-operative-and-not-a-russian-operative-video/
‘Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”’ Interesting… that would tend to support my observation the last few days that the lefty troll brigade has been unusually vociferous. Any negative mention of Gropin’ Joe in a comment section, they go over the top immediately. It’s the sort of uncalled for overreaction that we last saw from her troll army during the late stages of Hillary von Pantsuit’s last campaign …
In looking into this story I came across what appears to be a relationship.. Father Alex Karloutsos and Mifsud.. Both appear to be CIA.
Both focused on George Papadopoulos.
Is Father Alex Karloutsos a CIA
Father Alex Karloutsos is connected to about every Deep State player imaginable – top Democrats and Republicans. Looking back, it is curious why he latched onto George Papadopoulos in December 2016 and took him to Cyprus to meet with Russian connected individuals there.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/exclusive-deep-state-deacon-father-alex-karloutsos-connected-to-obama-and-hillary-invited-papadopoulos-to-cyprus-in-december-2016/
Extract:
On the other hand, Karloutsos is also in good relations with former CIA Director George Tenet, and with the preacher Fethullah Gülen cooperating with the American intelligence.”
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/09/01/top-usa-national-security-officials-admit-turkey-coup/
Extract:
Father Alexander lives in a $700,000 house in the elite Southampton, New York. His closest neighbor in this wealthy area is George Soros. Also, he is closest friend of American pharmaceutical mogul Michael Jaharis as well as cosmetic industry mogul George John Ledes, and had good relation with former CIA Chief George J. Tenet, who is of Greek origin. In 2003 George J. Tenet received The Leadership 100 Award for Excellence from Leadership 100 The Endowment Fund, where Fr. Alexander was Executive Director at this time. The Turkish press said that Fr Alex Karloutsos is acquainted with Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish Islamist leader living in the United States and working with the US intelligence agencies.
http://vimasaronikou.wordpress.com/2016/06/26/who-are-you-fr-alex/
Note:: in 2003, $700,000 would be about 1 million in today’s dollars.
The real question these phony’s want to ask but are afraid of asking. What are the names in the DNC or GOPe as well as those retired or current office holders as well as investors engulfed in this attempted government takedown?
Look at the dates. Does this make sense?
Sundance as :
6/8/17 US intelligence asset Charles Tawil gives George $10K cash in Israel
6/9/17 George Papadopoulos flies to Cyprus w $10K
6/13/17 Andrew Weissmann starts series of “Cyprus MLAT” meetings with FBI
6/13/17 Andrew Weissmann phone call w/ FBI Money Laundering and Asse’
Joe Hoft September 22, 2019 as:
Father Alex Karloutsos is connected ttop Democrats and Republicans. Looking back, it is curious why he latched onto George Papadopoulos in December 2016 and took him to Cyprus to meet with Russian connected individuals there.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/exclusive-deep-state-deacon-father-alex-karloutsos-connected-to-obama-and-hillary-invited-papadopoulos-to-cyprus-in-december-2016/
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ukraine-fm-speaks-out-we-were-not-pressured-by-president-trump/
This story about Biden was first reported in the Peter Schweitzer book a year or two ago. Don’t forget, Hunter had a partner in this business arrangement. It was John Kerry’s step son.
Makes you wonder if the DOJ lawyers can read.
