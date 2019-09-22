Devin Nunes: The Ukraine Issue “Could Be The End of Biden’s Campaign”…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing headline stories surrounding President Trump talking to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Nunes points out how the backstory of Ukraine (stimulated by a faux whistleblower complaint) highlights how former Vice-President Joe Biden was using his position to influence the Ukrainian government to withdraw investigation of his son Hunter Biden.

Additionally, Nunes discusses the upcoming FISA report by IG Michael Horowitz and the larger issues under investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham; and the information coming forth as an outcome of Michael Flynn’s ongoing case, in that the mysterious “western intelligence asset” Joseph Mifsud attending the RT event in Russia with Flynn.

Breaking news: @DevinNunes tells me #JosephMifsud was at the RT meeting where @GenFlynn spoke at the end of 2015. He's investigating why? The story of #mifsud true identity & whether he was working for western intel has yet to be told. It's coming. @SundayFutures @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QGNvqOfPLq — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) September 22, 2019

