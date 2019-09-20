President Trump Tells China Only a Full Trade Deal, No Partials – Pouting Deputy Pandas Leave Early…

For the past several weeks China has been hoping to divide the trade dispute into two tracks thereby separating trade issues related to U.S. national security. Beijing wants, heck needs, the simple agricultural trade because they are food dependent and need that uninterrupted. However, they are strongly opposed to a comprehensive trade reset.
Beijing wants to wait-out President Trump on the more substantive issues surrounding: intellectual property rights; forced transfer of IP and manufacturing secrets; non tariff barriers including limited access to China’s controlled markets; and state run company subsidies that lead to market dumping and saturation.
Along with avoiding legal compliance issues, China wants to carve-out the complex stuff from a simple trade agreement.
However, when asked today about the possibility of carving out a partial deal President Trump emphatically said: “NO”. During a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, President Trump said:
“We’re looking for a complete deal, I’m not looking for a partial deal. China has been starting to buy our agricultural product; if you noticed over the last week, and actually some very big purchases. But that’s not what I’m looking for, we’re looking for the big deal.
We’ve taken it to this level; we’re taking in billions and billions of dollars in tariffs; China has devalued their currency and they’re putting out a lot of money into their economy, and they have a very bad economy right now. And I don’t want them to have a bad economy, but it’s the worst in, they say, 57 years.
Two weeks ago it was the worst in twenty-two years, now it’s the worst in fifty-seven years and it’s only going to get worse. Their supply chain is being broken up very badly, and companies are leaving because they can’t pay the 25% -soon to be 30%- tariff. And we have 30% very shortly on $250 billion; we have another smaller number -as you know- on another $300 billion worth of products.
They would like to do something. As you know we’re talking a little bit this week, talking a lot next week, and then top people are going to be speaking the week following. But I’m not looking for a partial deal, I’m looking for a complete deal.”
.
In response to hearing the bad news, the deputy pandas’ cancelled a planned trip to farm country, packed up and the delegation went home early…. Sad Panda.
WASHINGTON – Chinese trade negotiators had a sudden change of plans Friday, canceling a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.
The Chinese delegation has changed its travel schedule and is headed back to China earlier than planned, according to Nicole Rolf, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s director of national affairs. There was no explanation as to why they were cutting their trip short, Rolf said.
Nebraska department of agriculture also said the Chinese officials called off a visit to farms in Nebraska.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue confirmed just Thursday the meetings were in the works as a way for China to build goodwill with American farmers.
The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, had planned follow-on visits to Bozeman, Montana, and Omaha, Nebraska, CNBC previously reported. (read more)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Let do 50% tariff on all Chinese products on Jan 1, 2020. Let go for the kill. The Wall Street has enough warning. They should get what they deserve. President Trump! GO, GO, GO !!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tariffs? How about embargo. No purchases until level playing field. There is absolutely nothing that we must have from China.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And stop trade with any country doing business in or with China.
Let’s play ball!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not bleed them slowly and savor the moment? Trump is going to have a very big number to present at the Presidential debates in tariff income.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree.
New supply chains will not materialize overnight.
LikeLike
Taxtomuch,
Your suggestion would only make sense to me, if we had some expectation of ever getting a trade deal resulting in a level playing field,….AND if for some reason we had some kind of a time related motive for us to accelerate the process.
Since there is absolutely, positively NO way that China can agree to PDJT’s demands and stick to them, and absolutely positively no way that PDJT can trust them, there can never be a ‘deal’.
And, since we are taking in Billions in Tarifs, which could be considered “claw backs” of the $ China has stolen from us over the years, “WHATS your hurry?”
Don’t butcher the cow for meat, so long as she is producing lots of sweet milk.
Plenty of time to butcher her, once she dries up.
If PDJT wanted to deal a death blow, he could at any time. Besides increasing tarifs, he could shut off their,access to Capital markets, and they are DEAD, overnite.
But again, theres that milk,…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even with 25% tariff, China still bleeding US $450B last year. I would go for the kill. Never let your enemy lives to fight another day. The longer it takes then China will adapt and we will lose the opportunity to slay the dragon. Let do the tariff “shock and awe”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naw, there IS no ‘adapting’. There is a time to go for the quick kill, and a time to bleed them out slowly to weaken them first.
Ever see a bull fight? Big 1200lb bull, the bullfighter doesnt go for the quick kill.
First the piccadors go at them, sticking those things in there back, bleeding them out so they get weak, and drop their head. That allows the bullfighter to come in over the horns, and slide the sword, right into the heart.
LikeLike
Disagree. There are still a large number of American jobs dependent on dealing product from China that has not yet been sourced to America or a different, acceptable nation.
The last thing PDJT wants is putting hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work when their businesses are suddenly cut off from products.
The President knows how much pressure he can bring; how quickly he can ramp it up, and what products he can raise tariff with minimal negative consequences.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Disagree. Increasing tariffs and a reduction in imports by a boom in manufacturing products normally imported from China and then stopping imports of things we can produce ourselves offsetting any costs with the tariffs much like POTUS is doing with agriculture.
Then turn attention to the EU and force them into compliance and collaboration with the U.S utilizing the same tools (tariffs)
$$$ talks Bull$hit walks
LikeLike
Nice theory but I was talking about the chronology of the tactical execution.
Manufacturing doesn’t return to the U.S. overnight, nor can all of it relocate to other countries overnight. The CCP will obstruct as many foreign companies as possible from removing their production equipment from China, and re-creating those production lines elsewhere won’t happen quickly.
That’s why the President cannot and a WILL NOT shut off all trade with China in the near future, short of a significantly offensive action on their part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our American fastener manufacturers were lured over there and we lost almost all of our cold heading and thread rolling capacity to the CCP. The older cutting type screw machines had to be delivered to the CCP in duplicate, and set up ready to run since no one there knew how to do that critical work. Setting up a Brown and Sharpe screw machine is a very skilled professional job. We are aging out the folks who remember how to do it. CNC is not the be all and end all of chip making, we need the older machinery back. I could go on……. Nails, threaded products, made of American steel will outperform and outlast CCP Shi* ten to one…….
Bring the machines home, bring the old farts out of semi retirement and get it DONE…..
God bless the USA
LikeLike
GB Bari, I agree as well we should keep trading with China. The longer China refuses to agree to a fair deal the more time supply chains can relocate or other competitors establish new supply chains (to the USA or other countries) if China refuses to let them ex-filtrate which would set a very bad precedent for future recruiting. The longer this drags on the less competitive China becomes and the more hungry recession bound countries we become for those same supply chains. Panda not careful, Panda fall down and Pooh bear be cryin’.
LikeLike
Precisely. PDJT knows there will be no deal because Xi will be gone if he makes a deal which is fair to the US and PDJT is not going to settle for anything less. PDJT is managing this great power confrontation with incredible skill to give American businesses great incentive to cease their dependence on China while allowing them enough time to do so without breaking supply chains.
Just as Reagan defeated the Soviet Union bloodlessly, PDJT is defeating China without firing a shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama to America: Those jobs are not coming back.
Trump to China: Those jobs are not coming back.
Make that into a campaign commercial and Trump wins in a landslide. Liberals will be sploding heads all over.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would love to see that commercial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What, do you have a magic wand or something? ”
“What, do you have a magic wok or something? ”
Ok, maybe outta line, but I thought it was funny.
LikeLike
Good riddance to bad rubise.
Do let to door hitcha where the good Lord splitcha
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t seen a leader in the white house in decades. I don’t think the US has seen a leader like this in well over a century if ever. Amazing to be living through this.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Well……Bye…………😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we have to put our scientists to work to clone Mr Trump, we need him for 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The PRC can do it if you don’t mind a fake copy.
😆
LikeLike
It’s “In GOD WE TRUST” along with the family (Trump), hint, hint !
LikeLike
Hungry Panda and their Wall Street globalist proxies better tighten their belts.
LikeLike
Yeah… it will be of a similar sensation that matches the feeling of their twisted and bunched up panties.
LikeLike
Yeah, we’re all on to Panda’s dirty tricks. You cannot fool us by taking the good and leaving the bad. Bad Panda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No hunny for you this week, Pooh!
LikeLike
Just issue the tariffs now. These false advances by Chicoms are just a facade to bide for more time. The are abusing our willingness to help them save “face”. Stop taking the bait – grab that band-aid and rip it off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SqueakyWheel, I’m also so ready to let China feel the pain that they have inflicted on the US People and even world wide. My thinking is that President Trump must go slowly so company’s can find new places to move their operations to. This takes years for most big Companies.
The thing about Big Companies moving back to America is that commercial real estate is very, Very reasonable right now. The problem is we are at full employment and getting people to fill the new jobs will be tight.
IMO President Trump will be allowing many more H1-B visas in the coming years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what the definition of full employment actually is? In my mind I think it’s able bodied adults under 71. However, the BLS has been bamboozling us for years when they classified people who wanted to work, had been on unemployment and who had cycled out of eligibility and were now unemployed, but were not figured into official statistics. I believe that we have a massive amount more of employment capacity than pundits proclaim.
Think about the pitch we’re being given on all the other fronts?
Sure wages will go up, but prosperous companies are then capable of absorbing that expense as their revenues rise.
Kinda finance 101 stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust the President and his team to have run the numbers ahead of time. They know what to accept, what tariff levels bring optimum benefit versus remaking leverage etc.
Unless China does something really rash, I don’t expect anything but measured (for maximum proportionate effect) actions by our President.
LikeLike
“I will fight for you, I will win for you”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
And then there is my favorite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weird. Went to watch and it went to Nadler hearing
LikeLike
That is strange. I went to link it from you-tube and previewed it. It does work properly on my recheck? This is an alternate link to the artist’s post on Twitter
LikeLike
Victory dance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I’m impressed. Trump is like Churchill.
LikeLike
Except he doesn’t drink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah right. China become an industrial super power. We become a agricultural country provide them corn pop.
LikeLike
Panda-monium…
LikeLiked by 1 person
China may not understand. We don’t really want to do business with them. If EVERYTHING leaves China most people will be happy about it. If we cut a deal, it’s going to have to be REALLY GOOD, and not just promises either because they’ve lied to us so many times we don’t trust them.
The supply chain is moving. The only people pissed off about it are businesses that loved making things dirt cheap in China with slave labor, the vast majority of the country doesn’t care and President Trump clearly doesn’t care if it all leaves China.
BTW, in the press conference today, he said when China asked him to move it from the October 1st date because it’s a Chinese holiday, he said out of respect for China he would issue the tariffs EARLIER.
Then they talked him into later. He’s so funny and brilliant, and dead on the money with all this stuff, the guy is a 1 of a kind leader and we’ll never see another like him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a lot of work to move a supply chain.. but is it really different in wage costs to have China vs. Vietnam or S. Korea or some other country over there making one’s products? Other than inconvenience I just don’t think there is going to be more than a few percent difference except in certain cases.
LikeLike
They may have left because they heard that the U.S. Agriculture Department’s top trade official called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “communist zealot”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😆😂😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feigned outrage? It wasn’t an insult, merely factual. They make no secret of the fact they are Conmunist, and given the degree to which they have implemented Conmunism, how can they honestly be ‘offended’ by ‘zealot’; they can’t.
They are going home because their nice, friendly Panda face ploy didn’t work. Is it that they truly don’t understand PDJT or DENIAL; that they don’t WANT to face reality of PDJT?
To imagine them strategising back in Bejing,..”We’ll send a DELEGATION, to travel around, and meet,with American farmers, you know like we are sympathetic, and throw out big offers to them to buy, if only we can get these tariffs lifted.
Simultaneously, we’ll pitch to Trump that we seperate AG products, from all this,OTHER stuff like fentanyl, IP, etc.
Yeah, He’ll SURELY fall for that!”
REALLY, are they THAT stupid, and ignorant of the nature of their opponent?
LikeLike
I was making a joke Dutchman.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2019-09-09/trump-agriculture-trade-official-calls-xi-communist-zealot?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
Got it. But they are Xenophobic Conmunist zealots, after all! Lol
LikeLike
I have an undergrad in Economics from one of the “Club” schools and an MBA from another. I believe absolutely in free trade. What SD has educated me on is that there is no such thing. Even USMCA is a “negotiated trade agreement”. There are still Tariffs running both ways.
Well, if there are going to be tariffs, lets make ours the biggest.
Maga!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, and when you figure in things like working conditions, regulations, the God awful Paris Accord, etc. it’s not even close to free trade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hiya Buck Nut. “Free Trade”. Hmm, What Does It Mean, Free Trade?
A. Is it two business owners/CEOs, in different countries, making a contract to sell and buy products and services for money and considerations without coercion, with aim of each party furthering its goals and profits?
B. Or is ‘Free Trade” a factor of government and all who can influence government taking control a nation’s import/export and setting conditions and requirements for businesses to buy and sell?
C. Or is “Free Trade” a group of governments and all who can influence them setting up an international body to control the finances and export/import conditions of every business in the multiplicity of member nations?
“A” = Free Trade, right? ‘B’ and ‘C’ = Naming something as it is not, in order to fool people at the most basic level. I had Economics in a university in the heartland back in the 1970s, and they lied to me too – and I swallowed the lie too.
LikeLike
Mmmmmm panda. It’s what’s for dinner.
LikeLike
Panda prime rib or filet mignon, (your choice) cooked to perfection. A side of EU brussels sprouts and asparagus, braised and served with hollondaise sauce, Canadian rolls and butter, and for desert a mexican sorbet.
THIS is a meal to be SAVORED over, to be relished and to linger over. And to think some,want to wolf it down, like a $2 hamburger!
Mmmmmm,….Panda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stir fry?
LikeLike
What PDT said serves America in many more ways besides trade with China.
Wait for it, in three – two – one:
— Anti MAGA politicians get more of what they want :
they will rant & rave against Trump because he’s being an orange meanie again…
— I also gives the fake news business what they want :
it feeds them another reality they can try to warp into their own non-reality reality…
Do you doubt both of those entities (really the same entities) won’t jump into the same trap they always fall into?
Meanwhile, America is still winning huge.
LikeLike
We need to use the same crap with Wall Street they used on the American people from GATT, WTO through NAFTA. “It’ll be good for you and create 10s of zillions jobs.”
Get’em President Trump!! Free America applauds you sir.
LikeLike
PDJT dosnt need my advice on what to do. I think that the real ending is what has been stated here before- No Deal! No Sale! No washy washy .05 cents!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can we even DO a deal with them since we can’t trust them to hold up their end? They already lied about it multiple times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THR,
And the SAME argument “how can we do a deal with welchers” (basically what your asking) applies every bit as much to EU.
HOW many U.S.Potus’s have gone to NATO, or sent their representative, demanding the,EU countries live up to their NATO commitments, and had them promise they would, only to renegg?
Germany directly committed to DJT, and then renegged. So, if your statement applies to China, it applies at LEAST as much to EU.
We can NOT execute a trade deal with the,EU; put simply, wexall know what audis and bmw’s and mercedes look like, cause they are everywhere.
There are,NO German farmers driving Ford pick ups. Nor French or Italian markets.
The,EU will no more agree to truly open their markets, and stick to any commitments, than they will to meeting and maintaining their article 5 commitments.
NATO is a CONTRACT. They have repeatedly BREACHED the contract.
Why in the HELL would we enter into a NEW contract with them?
And, just like China, the EU can’t agree to a free, fair reciprocal trade deal with the U.S.
IT would bring down their whole system, just like with China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its possible Trump does not want any deal with China but does want bigger and bigger tariffs until that bubble pops. Get a little of the money back that China took with unfair practices from the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hissy Panda
“Much to learn you still have…my old pandawan. This is just the beginning!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leaving early was a negotiating signaling gambit, but not a wise one.
China has to import food, period. If not soybeans from US, then from Brazil and Argentina. But then those country’s other customers have to turn to the US, because those 3 are about 80% of global soybean production. On pork, China has only the US. So a farm goodwill gesture by China is mostly meaningless. And ag is already an implicitly agreed ‘carve out’ cause China has no choice, and it is good for our farmers.
China not happy with the one big deal or no deal US stance? Tough. Take it or leave it.
Been in big deal negotiations before. If you split out the easy stuff, get that done with a deal ‘promise’ to then do the hard stuff, the hard stuff NEVER gets done. The easy stuff IS the only hard stuff incentive. Master Art of the Deal PDJT and trade team know this all too well.
PDJT is just making the ‘obvious’ clear to those who have not negotiated deals. Like China.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“… and like any run-of-the-mill Politician.” Who negotiates on behalf of his country, having never negotiated anything whatsoever for himself. Here, the Panda/Dragon is up against a man who wrote not one but several fine books on the subject. Unhappy Panda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I’d give Dailou Hu an edit.
Hu Xijin 胡锡进
@HuXijin_GT
·
Sep 10
China [US] is very restrained on trade war and on other issues. I actually think there are many fervent racists and imperialists in the current [PRC] administration. They are undermining world peace, bringing great uncertainty to the 21st century.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other than the $18 billion that was to go to the farmers to make up for China not buying soybeans does anyone know where all this tariff money is or has gone? Building the wall? Paying down the national debt? Our vets? I keep hearing we are taking in billions and billions of dollars, I’m just wondering where it’s going.
LikeLike
Tariffs go into the General Fund and are spent however Treasury requires to spend money on any government program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks grasshopper. 🙂
LikeLike
Before income tax, the government used tariffs, among other things, to get money….hmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump mentioned that part of the tariff $$ would go to help the farmers that are being impacted by the sanctions.
LikeLike
In order to have tariff free trade, you would need to trade with a country just like ours and there isn’t one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple isn’t it, they will try to hold out till it becomes apparent that our President is going to win with coattails.
Never stop the fight as we really have most of the world against us.
LikeLike
I’m going to give you to the count of ten, to get your ugly, yella, no-good keister off my property before I pump your guts full of lead!
1… 2…10 !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
China; We’re going big or you’re going home. Best of ruck,
President Donald J. Trump
CEO and Commander-in-Chief
United States of America
LikeLike
The Chicoms can’t produce enough food to feed themselves. Devaluing their currency means it costs them more to buy the food they require. Ain’t that a shame. Hungry Panda can eat circuit boards for all I care.
LikeLike
Xi probably recalled them because they might have defected after seeing the ranches in Montana and the farms in Nebraska.
😲🤣😲🤣😲🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
An acquaintance of mine researching Chinese rural areas for a project of his didn’t find evidence of ANY industrial farming there.
His comment was “If there was any, it was all small farm hand and Bullock stuff.”
Additionally, for reasons best known the the CCP, Chinese animal husbandry does not do industrialized CAFOs or Confined Animal Feeding Operations for hogs either. This seems to be one of the reasons the Chinese bought Smithfield foods.
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smithfield_Foods
“2013 purchase by Shuanghui Group
On May 29, 2013, WH Group, then known as Shuanghui Group or Shineway Group, the largest meat producer in China, announced the purchase of Smithfield Foods for $4.72 billion,[32] a sale first suggested in 2009.[33] At the time of the deal, China was one of the US’s largest pork importers, although it had 475 million pigs of its own, roughly 60 percent of the global total.[34] According to Lynn Waltz, the Chinese ate 85.3 pounds of pork per person in 2012, compared to 59.3 in the US.[35]
Shuanghui said it would list Smithfield on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after completing the takeover.[36] On September 6, 2013, the US government approved Shuanghui International Holding’s purchase of Smithfield Food, Inc. The deal was valued at approximately $7.1 billion, which included debt. It was the largest stock acquisition by a Chinese company of an American company.[11][37][38] The deal included Smithfield’s 146,000 acres of land, which made WH Group one of the largest overseas owners of American farmland.[12][a]
For decades Smithfield had run its acquisitions as independent operating companies, but in 2015 it set up the “One Smithfield” initiative to unify them; Circle Four Farms in Milford, Utah, for example, became Smithfield Hog Production-Rocky Mountain Region.[39][40] Ken Sullivan said in 2017 that he saw the company’s future as a “consumer-packaged goods business”.[40]
Mergers and acquisitions (2016–)
In 2016 Smithfield purchased the Californian pork processor Clougherty Packing PLC for $145 million, along with its Farmer John and Saag’s Specialty Meats brands. Smithfield also acquired PFFJ (Pigs for Farmer John) LLC and three of its farms from Hormel Foods Corporation.[5][41][42] In August 2017 Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, and Royal Chicken of Poland,[43] and in September that year it announced that it would purchase two Romanian packaged-meat suppliers, Elit and Vericom.[44] In 2019 it acquired Maier Com in Romania.[45]”
Hog farming in China has the feel of American Dairy farming in that there are probably the same sort of Chinese government barriers to entry for new Chinese hog farmers the way there are for new American Dairy farmers due to the government subsidy structure.
That is, there are a limited number of government subsidy tokens and ownership of those licences/tokens/grandfathered in access to the government tit limits the total number of producers.
The difference in China is their regulatory system does not have an independent judiciary & legal system outside the CCP to force compliance with health laws, rules and regulations.
See also for Confined Animal Feeding Operations:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intensive_pig_farming
LikeLike
Mr recommendation: Tell China that nothing shipped from their country arriving in US via boat, plane, camel etc will be allowed to pass unless it is rigorously monitored. The special deal that allows China to ship basically free while US citizens pay full freight. Ask any ebayer how unfair the advantage is in favor of China – the USPS is in bed with China and American ebayers are disenfancised.
Also China is knowingly shipping the base compounds to make synthetic marijuana as well as Fentanyl and all of their shipments should be opened and confiscated
LikeLike
I think POTUS just canceled Ayatollah’s credit card :p
LikeLiked by 1 person