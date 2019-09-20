Aussie Days – The Arrival…

The White House will become a sea of yellow roses and good cheer over the next few days as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania prepare to honor Prime Minister Scott Morrison from Australia.

Yes, today begins a series of Aussie Days throughout the U.S. as Australian Ambassador Scott Morrison and Lady Jenny Morrison arrive as guests of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for an official state visit.

Last night the red carpet was rolled out at the US military’s Joint Base Andrews when the new Australian prime ministerial plane touched down. Mr Morrison and wife Jenny were greeted by US Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson with an Air Force guard of honor and band playing the national anthems Advance Australia Fair and the Star-Spangled Banner.

G’day USA. The Aussies are here. Wonderful to be here in the land of the free and home of the brave. Special thanks to my friend @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady for their warm invitation and welcome. pic.twitter.com/icu9CMqXfl — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 19, 2019

