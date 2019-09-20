Aussie Days – The Arrival…

Posted on September 20, 2019 by

The White House will become a sea of yellow roses and good cheer over the next few days as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania prepare to honor Prime Minister Scott Morrison from Australia.

Yes, today begins a series of Aussie Days throughout the U.S. as Australian Ambassador Scott Morrison and Lady Jenny Morrison arrive as guests of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for an official state visit.

Last night the red carpet was rolled out at the US military’s Joint Base Andrews when the new Australian prime ministerial plane touched down. Mr Morrison and wife Jenny were greeted by US Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson with an Air Force guard of honor and band playing the national anthems Advance Australia Fair and the Star-Spangled Banner.

  1. Michael Kunz says:
    September 20, 2019 at 3:30 am

    Thank God, we Aussies have respect for POTUS, and America. Morrison certainly represents me!

  2. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 3:38 am

    State Dinner preview. They will be dining in the Rose Garden tonight. (more details at 5:00am)

  3. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    September 20, 2019 at 3:55 am

    Wonder what happens if the eavesdroppers overhear the words ‘Alexander Downer’ in their wiretaps? Schiff will be straight on CNN to declare election rigging.

    Funny how it works. Trump tries to get justice and the left calls it election rigging to protect their corruption.

    Stinks to high heaven. But I wish PDJT and the Australia PM a fruitful visit. There are cobwebs to be swept out.

  4. Lucille says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:18 am

    More than likely other U. S. Presidents have had a similar number of visits from foreign dignitaries as President Trump has so far. I honesty never paid attention before January 20, 2017. It’s wonderful to see our great President interact with his guests. He and they seem to enjoy it very much. I look forward to viewing the whole shebang put forward for the Aussies.

  5. G S says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:28 am

    I remember when the Obamas hosted a State Dinner for the dictators from Africa.

    https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/obama-toasts-african-leaders-state-dinner-article-1.1893516

    FTA: “Obama toasts African leaders at State Dinner: ‘The blood of Africa runs through our family’”

  6. thesavvyinvester says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:52 am

    It’s all about the rare earths…

  7. A2 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 5:14 am

    This is a happy time. Good ally and strong supporter of the Indo-Pacific Policy. Should be some ground breaking announcements.👍

