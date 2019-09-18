President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks From LAX Introducing NatSec Advisor Robert O’Brien…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers; even when they are from the tarmac at LAX in California. Moments ago President Donald Trump talked to the press pool with his newly named national security adviser, Robert O’Brien. [Video below Transcript ADDED]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We’re with Robert O’Brien, who, as you know, is the new National Security Advisor. He’s worked with me for quite a while now on hostages, and we’ve had a tremendous track record with respect to hostages. Robert can tell you about it.
But we brought a lot of people back home and we haven’t spent any money. So, that’s good, because you can’t do the money thing. If you do the money thing, all of a sudden it will double and triple and quadruple. You’ll say, “What’s going on?”
So, Robert has been fantastic. We know each other well. And maybe, Robert, say a few words. Please.
AMBASSADOR O’BRIEN: Great. Thank you. Look, it’s a privilege to serve with the President and to — and we look forward to another year and a half of peace through strength. We’ve had tremendous foreign policy successes under President Trump’s leadership. I expect those to continue.
We’ve got a number of challenges, but there’s a great team in place with Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper, Secretary Mnuchin, and others. And I look forward to working with them and working with the President to keep America safe and continue to rebuild our military and really get us back to a peace-through-strength posture that will keep the American people safe from the many challenges around the world today.
Q Mr. O’Brien, what advice do you have for the President about the situation in Saudi Arabia and any possible military strike on Iran?
AMBASSADOR O’BRIEN: Yeah, so we’re looking at those issues now and getting briefed up. And I think Secretary Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia now or is just coming home. And any advice that I give the President will be something I give him confidentially. But we’re monitoring that situation closely.
Q And, Mr. President, any update on your thinking?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I have nothing to report yet. We’ll probably be speaking to you tomorrow, maybe the next day. But nothing to report. But it hasn’t changed very much. I think my thinking pretty much remains the same. And we haven’t learned much that we didn’t know. But there is — there is a certain — a guarantee factor. We’re really at a point now where we know very much what happened.
Q Lindsey Graham said sanctions aren’t enough. Will you do more on Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll see what happens. We’ll see. You’ll watch.
Q Mr. President, should Rouhani come to New York next week?
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me?
Q Should President Rouhani come to New York next week for (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: I really don’t know. I really don’t know. That’s up to him. I mean, I’m — it’s not up to me. It’s up to him. We’ll see what happens.
Q (Inaudible) visas from Iranians to come?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to see what happens. I would let them come. If it was up to me, I would let them come.
I’ve always felt the United Nations is very important. I think it’s got tremendous potential. I don’t think it’s ever lived up to the potential it has, but I would certainly not want to keep people out if they want to come. So, that would be up to them.
Q (Inaudible) Senator Graham, who said that the failure to strike Iran this summer was a sign of — taken by Iran as a sign of weakness?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I actually think it’s a sign of strength. We have the strongest military in the world now. And I think it’s a great sign of strength. It’s very easy to attack.
But if you ask Lindsey, ask him: How did going into the Middle East — how did that work out? And how did going in Iraq work out?
So, we have a disagreement on that. And, you know, there’s plenty of time to do some dastardly things. It’s very easy to start. And we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens.
I think we have a lot of good capital. If we have to do something, we’ll do it without hesitation.
Q Mr. President, do you agree with the Secretary — Mr. Pompeo — that the attacks in Saudi were an “act of war”? And if so, what’s the response on the U.S. end?
THE PRESIDENT: He just came out with a statement. He spoke to me a little while ago. And we’ll have an announcement. Okay?
Q What does Mr. O’Brien bring to the table that you were looking for that maybe you didn’t get through Mr. Bolton?
THE PRESIDENT: It’s very interesting. Mr. O’Brien is highly respected. He was highly respected by so many people that I didn’t even know really knew him. He did a tremendous job on hostage negotiation — really tremendous, like unparalleled. We’ve had tremendous success in that regard. Brought home many people. And through hostage negotiation, I got to know him very well myself. But also, a lot of people that I respect rated him as their absolute, number-one choice.
So, you know, I think we have a very good chemistry together, and I think we’re going to have a great relationship. He is a very talented man.
Q Mr. President, would you raise more sanctions on Iran today?
THE PRESIDENT: I did.
Q Would you announce more sanctions on Iran? What will they include?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll be adding some very significant sanctions onto Iran.
Q And what will they include, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll be announcing it over the next 48 hours.
Q And you said that there will be a further announcement on Iran. Are you looking at a military strike?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll see what happens.
Q What are the options, Mr. President, that you’re considering? You just said that there were some very bad things you’re thinking about.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, there are many options, as you know, Phil. There are many options. And there’s the ultimate option, and there are options that are a lot less than that. And we’ll see. We’re in a very powerful position. Right now, we’re in a very, very powerful position.
Q When you say “the ultimate option,” are you talking about a nuclear strike?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m saying “the ultimate option,” meaning go in — war. No, I’m not talking about — I’m not talking about that ultimate option. No.
THE PRESIDENT: Right?
Q How do you see the role of National Security Advisor changing with Mr. O’Brien?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s a very important role. It’s really a role that, if the President respects the person that’s the advisor, I think it really plays a very, very important role.
Okay? Thank you. Peter, thank you.
Q You’re heading to the border today?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to the border later. Are you all with me?
Q Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to show you a lot of wall. We’re building a lot of wall. We won the big case and a couple of other cases, as you know. We’re building a lot of wall.
So, we’ll be talking. We’ll be talking to you later on. Okay?
Q Have you spoken to Netanyahu?
THE PRESIDENT: I have not. Those results are coming in, and it’s very close. Do you have any updates? Any updates? Because you people usually should know before the President, right?
Q Are you suspicious at all about the results?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not. No, I’m not. Everybody knew it was going to be very close, and we’ll see what happens. And, look, our relationship is with Israel. We’ll see what happens.
Thank you. Thank you everybody.
Yep. Tarmac pressers are the bomb alright. Thanks, SD, as usual you are on top.
I like this new guy O’Brien. Body language: it’s not about him. In sync with POTUS. Good chemistry.
Trump and O’Brien–Stud Muffins.
A point of trivia: as POTUS goes to the airplane he does a quick salute to the military guard, and O’Brien then does the same. I assume he was mimicking the president because he was unfamiliar with the protocol and just did what the boss did. But of course, POTUS was acting in his capacity as Commander in Chief, and the national security advisor should know that.
WRB,
At least he was sharp enough to pick up on it,…he’ll learn.
Not to be picky, but I will be. President Trump gives the best salute to the military personnel supporting him, since Ronald Reagan. All the others in between gave limp wristed waves if they saluted at all. He does it with correct form and zeal.
…Military school. Never goes away.
According to a radio report, Mr. O’Brien is in the Army Reserve (a Major) and was in the J.A.G. department. Wouldn’t that count, or is it still improper?
He was JAG. If he is still in the Reserves, then it counts and a salute is appropriate.
Gotta love a major who’s going to be running point on National Security!
Us Deplorables with slow internet connections appreciate the transcripts, Sundance!
Keep up the good work!
I’m watching Jerome Powell and think what the reporters are getting wrong is using the term “reacting” again and again. My feel is that Pres. Trump is trying to set a stage for DIRECTING the markets rather than REACTING, perhaps a slow process, but shaving off these extravagant P/Es, debt and imbalance between the traders on Wall Street and the consumers on Main Street.
Sundance has talked about this for years. Dawn comes to Marblehead.
Peter Lynch once gave a speech years ago: follow your wife around for a day. What doe she see as a value? What does she need to buy to keep the family intact? Main Street matters.
I’m collecting stories from everyone I encounter. The energy is there. My part is making certain that everyone I touch comes away feeling better about themselves.
One thread down…
Just caught Tulsi (GabbY) talking to fox’s cavuto. (sigh)
Cannot imagine her ever making General……, let alone, US President.
>Aloha
Tulsi is a vulgar lying leftist. I agree with those who think she should be court-martialed for being highly disrespectful towards her Commander-in-chief on multiple occasions, including recently (“we are not your prostitutes, you are not our pimp”), which is strictly prohibited.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You left out the “with chips on her shoulders.”
Mr. O’Brien is quite the hunk.
Pompeo being in SA is important. US is not SA’s security guarantor.The Iran act of war was against SA not the US. Any military response needs to come from them, but coordinated with us because PDJT does NOT want another war. If SA strikes improperly, Iran could target US navy and Bahrain airbase in retaliation.
Apparently we can be sure it was Iran because one of their cruise missiles missed completely, and did not explode when it ‘crash landed’ in the SA desert (after running out of fuel?). Reports are SA recovered all the pieces.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yup that sounds like Iran.
Highest regard for your comments, but I have to ask: did those reports come from a source of which you are sure has nothing to do with the CIA?
They come from my contacts inside Saudi Arabia, where this has been publicly reported in Arabic. I had significant business dealings back in 2009-2010 and still maintain some resulting personal relationships with mid level government officials with US education and/or US educated wives. Personal ‘business’ rolodex, not CIA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Word is, the Iranian cruise missiles were the ‘new’ (debuted Feb 2019) Hoveyzeh deployed to IRNG, with an operational range of 1350 km. Designed to be terrain hugging like ours. Flight path was from SW Iran NW over southern Iraq then W over Kuwait then S over NE SA, with attack from WNW with a rightish turn (northeastern SA is mostly empty rugged desert—have flown over it in daytime going from Riyadh to Kuwait City). Had they tried flying low directly over the Gulf, chances are US Navy or SA radar would have spotted them. Had the one missile not failed, Iran would have had plausible deniability using the Houthi drone claim.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Ristvan.
SA’s going to need their big-boy pants for this one.
… Not sure they’ve got a pair.
I see gas prices spiked noticeably in the past 2 days! Thought we had that crap under control now!
Like everything else time will tell with Mr. O’Brien.
Meanwhile, I liked President Trump’s little dig at Barry when questioned about the Israeli election when he said “Any updates, any updates….you guys usually know before the President”
Chuckle, chuckle..
Yay, caught that chuckle too.
Health and wellness obviously matter not to those running California.
The homeless & their street-feces, trash, rats and diseases…. are proof.
With all the ‘sky is falling’ claims… and touted necessary restrictions because of man-made Climate Change; Oh, the scary vehicle fuel emissions and plastic straws… Oh my!!!,
WHAT about the annual forest fire pollution???
California should be (at the very least) fined.
SOURCES:
Wikipedia: O’Brien is the author of the 2016 book While America Slept: Restoring American Leadership to a World in Crisis.
“ Robert writes from a series of beliefs and assumptions that I also hold: a deep belief in American Exceptionalism, that peace comes through strength, that the United States is stronger when it partners with its allies and when America is a reliable friend to its allies, that the greatness of America comes from a people that respect tradition and the rule of law, and that (yes) we are the good guys and there are some bad guys out there.[17]
Amazon (Reviews that predate selection):
Example: Robert C. O’Brien’s book satisfies the adage that before one can solve a problem, he or she must first understand it. While America Slept: Restoring American Leadership to a World in Crisis should be required reading for anyone who thinks our foreign-policy challenges are currently well-managed or even under control. Not only does he describe the raging storm of foreign-policy challenges facing the United States, it argues for what should (and perhaps more importantly what should not) be done in response. Whether it be a discussion about America’s maritime challenges (Section 3–To Rule the Waves), it’s sobering analysis of the war on terror (Section 5–Losing the War on Terror) or a broader discussion about leadership development (Section 6–The Leaders we Require in 2016), this book will serve as a resource for those looking for an unflinching assessment of the modern foreign policy landscape.
