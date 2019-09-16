Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Upcoming IG Report and Democrat Impeachment Plan…

Representative Jim Jordan appeared for an interview this morning to discuss his expectation for the upcoming IG report on the FBI and DOJ manipulating a FISA application to create the predicate for an investigation against President Trump.
To get impeachment, they needed obstruction. To get obstruction, they needed an investigation. To get the investigation, they needed evidence (the dossier). To change the dossier from oppo-research to evidence they needed a target. The target was Carter Page.
So simply and elegantly stated SD. God bless President Trump.
Succinct – is my word of choice! 😁👍
These scum sucking rejects need to water the Liberty Tree.
That’s what our Founders said……
Here’s something that you all will enjoy, then we move to rid this nation of Rino’s!
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/will-the-democrats-self-destruct/
I think what is critical is what type of pie to have tonight. pie is good. I like pie. So I am debating the chocolate cream pie or the Reese’s pieces pie for tonight. Because in a few weeks nothing is going to happen with this spygate bullsh1t. But I will remember how good tonight’s pie is. So work yourselves up into a tic toc fiesta. I don’t buy this crap anymore. Jordan “hopes” something will happen. LoL! Hannity is Rachel maddow in a suit. He won’t deliver and his ratings will crash. Where is my pie????
What? You want to have your pie and eat it too???!!!!!
Just kidding!!
All you can do is wait and see, like the rest of us, while we help the Trumpet win his second term.
Like a freight train rolling……………TRUMP 2020!!!
Word Salad…….Mr Barr……failure id leadership…..No Mr Barr….Corrupt Criminal leadership.
Spot on. The FBI leadership named by Jim Jordan weren’t inept. They were criminals.
And, they were JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS. The coupists we are generating such anger towards, were just the foot soldiers.
To focus on the “predicate” focus on who gave the orders; Obama,and Hillary, of coarse. But it COULD NOT have gone foreard, without a grren light from Congressional leadership, INCLUDING republiCON leadership.
THATS,who the obstruction trap was,FOR; to give McConell political cover to instruct his caucus to vote, or be willing to vote, for impeachment.
Its THAT connection which is protecting the coupists, and until that connection is exposed, we are NOT “making sure this never happens to another President, again.
We are just rearranging the deck chairs on the titanic.
Dutchman, in my humble opinion, you are 1000% correct and I couldn’t agree more. The problem won’t be fixed until ALL is exposed. Sadly, exposing ALL those involved in the coup will involve more than just exposing corruption because exposing it will result in blood being shed…potentially a lot of it as they will not go quietly.
I think the exposure comes after the,2020 election, when that silly 65 million # is permanently put out to pasture( as representative of PDJT’s,support). And, the Democrats aren’t just defeated, they are,ROUTED. THEN, if ever will be the time to expose those behind the plot, rather than just the,foot soldiers, it will be time, and PDJT will have the political clout, to take on the deepest, darkest, dankest heart of the,Swamp.
But,…”we’ll see what happens”, …lol
I hope it’ll happen to the next democrat president.
I had a chocolate fudge sundae. Hmmm. Good. Might as well get something good out of life.
I just made an enchilada, pork.
It was deliscious!
I hope, after 2020, we never have a democrat POTUS, again.
They have made it clear, we CAN’T. What Lindsey said, even though he didn’t MEAN it, was absolutely accurate.
We can NEVER, EVER allow these people to be anywhere NEAR the ‘levers of power’, again.
The lovely Nellie Ohr.
Nyet.
LOL
I want to know which traitor’s row boat she fell out of……
No boat. It was the Ugly Tree and she hit every branch on the way down.
There was a fire on Nellie’s face and they tried to put it out with a hatchet.
You know conservatives don’t do insults regarding appearances…don’t you? 😎
Do I need the sarc tag?
LOL!
Look for a rowboat missing two Ohrs. It was last see up Schiff’s creek.
Those liberal gals are just so darned attractive!
I’ll bet she has a complete set of Birkenstocks. Even some with high heels.
To get a REASON why the Deep State needed an ‘impeachment’ was to protect themselves from previously allowing an unconstitutional person to usurp the office of the POTUS – namely Barack HUSSEIN Obama.
I realize that people think that the Steele Dossier is important. But, it is only important because it was a total fabrication which a desperate FBI used to convince a FISC judge that there was enough evidence to justify a Title I warrant against Page to allow electronic, and other, surveillance of the Trump campaign. A lot of people have gotten the idea that the Steele Dossier was introduced in order to set up an obstruction of justice trap for Trump. However, the timeline just does not support this. Remember, there was already a CoI investigation against the Trump campaign, Crossfire Hurricane, which was three months old. There was no need for any obstruction investigation, until Trump was elected. And, the Dossier was used before the election to obtain the warrant on Page.
The DOJ will never prosecute their own. It wont happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Trump ordered declassification, as he has promised many times and never bothered to do, the DOJ would be forced to indict. Since the DOJ controls selective leaks, and apparently knows that Trump will never declassify, the DOJ acts as if Obama is still President. All because Trump will not make the truth public. It’s sad when a good man breaks crucial promises.
He said the truth will come out, but he never did say when. Had PDJT declassified last year, when everybody was screaming bloody murder, it would’ve lead right into the obstruction trap and impeachment proceedings.
I think he’s done an excellent job threading that needle so far. I trust our VSG to determine what needs to be done, and when.
I suspect that President Trump deliberately taunted Mueller and company when he threathened to declassify. They were begging him to in ordet to charge him with obstruciont of an invesitgation against him. He backed off, and in that moment, Mueller knew his phony investigation was blown out the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disagree.
PDJT said NEVER AGAIN about Spygate. A promise not yet kept.
AG Barr is PDJT’s implementation means, because PDJT gave him personal and nondelegable declass authority concerning Spygate.
To convict the perps by DC juries, the criminal cases must be simple and irrefutable. That takes the time and care Barr and his team of Horowitz and Durham are giving it.
Patience. The closer to the election Barr’s Big Ugly happens, the better for PDJT.
How much off this story, if true, is classified information? And why are we learning about this today, from Yahoo?
https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-russia-carried-out-a-stunning-breach-of-fbi-communications-system-escalating-the-spy-game-on-us-soil-090024212.html
SD and Treepers, please overlay the Uranium One and Hillbilly server timelines to the timeline of this story.
The ruskies could sit outside sensitive areas scooping up communications and no one told them even to move along under Oh, Bummer! ?
Were they sitting outside Chappaqua?
Do the Ruskies have the Stroking Page sexts?
I think the “sexting” was all a lie, and their whispered “affair” a ruse, to withhold certain Strzok/Page emails they deemed as “private.” I would wager those are the very emails that need to be seen, to implicate others who were in on the coup.
Although Hillary is mentioned, there is nothing said about her emails contributing to anything about this breach.
ristvan,
You urge patience, and I agree.
However, you write;
“The closer to the election Barrs Big ugly happens, the better for PDJT.”
I realise this is the dominant position here on the treehouse, but I disagree.
Perhaps if we were looking at guilty pleas, complete with the mandatory allocution (where thecperps have to stand, in open court and admit to their crimes) but I think we both know that is unlikely.
We are looking at TRIALS, where the defence will be,arguing its political prosecution, and the msm will be all in on pushing that narrative.
Now, I actually think there are very few PDJT supporters whovwill stay home, or vote for someone else, BECAUSE there are no indictments.
And, not sure there are that many lo fo voters, that will vote for PDJT’s opponent BECAUSE they believe these are ‘political persecutions’.
It may well be a ‘wash’, but….
I see it as sucking all the oxygen out of the room, at a time when PDJT doesn’t need it.
He has Reagans “Morning in America” campaign on steroids;” Are you better iff than you were 4 years ago?
5million off food stamps and working, etc.
He doesn’t need his message stepped on, by a political version of the O.J. trial on steroids, with every nuance in the case argued over endlessly.
So, IF Barr and Durham ARE building cases, and they want to adhere to the spirit of the 60 days rule, while recognising these trials WILL have an effect on the elections, when their ready to indict, they file their indictments UNDER SEAL, which stops the Statute of limitations.
AFTER the election, they can unseal, and let the trials begin. The idea of the 60 day rule, is to keep indictments and trials from effecting elections. This would do that.
Even handed Justice pretty much demands it.
IF Barr is what you believe him to be, this is the appropriate coarse of action.
And, as I think trials are bad for PDJT’s reelection, I hope to see no indictments announced, BEFORE Nov. 2020.
Patience,…indeed.
ristvan, Though I was one of those who had to sneak into the living room in the wee hours to see the Christmas tree, the train setup and the presents, I have learned to be semi-patient with our VSGPDJT. (pardons to my Jewish friends)
What you stated is so true and I trust OUR President. Your legal opinions on this site
have been very useful in understanding why things happen in DC.
I believe your statement “Patience: the closer to the election….the better for PDJT” is the one of the hardest things to swallow but also one of the smartest. If people would look at what our President has accomplished amidst 2.5 years of Muh Russia, MSM ridicule and flat out lying, they should see that it’s truly a miracle.
I haven’t read downstream comments but I will bet you get reamed for that “Barr’s Big Ugly” statement. Meh, let’em eat cake.
As you stated, timing is everything and nobody knows that better than our President,
Cheers.
Rape, Pillage, Plunder; America You have Been Had, And It’s Your Own Damn Fault!
In 1989 after serving 26 years as a soldier/cop and in my third year as a civilian police chief, I prepared 12 of the 15 lessons learned presented below as part of a book I was writing detailing my experiences as an American soldier and police officer. Everything I have seen, read, and heard since D.J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Towers has convinced me that all of the original 12 lessons learned and the three I added recently are more relevant today than they were 30 years ago. The behavior of most of the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American Academia has also convinced me that God still loves Americans and America. I know this because God has sent us a true leader who has clearly displayed that he has mastered all of the Seven C’s of Leadership (see lessons learned #2). I believe God sent D.J. Trump here to lead America to a height we have never imagined. I also believe God has/is demonstrating that he has a sense of humor. Why else would he place so many blabbering idiots (i.e. media, politicians, bureaucrats, academicians, etc…) among us generally insulting the intelligence of the dumbest among us with their daily doses of pure manure? Today’s media, bureaucrats, academicians, and political class are the same and/or newer versions of those that inspired the lessons learned presented below and a book yet to be published (due to the amount of still classified material therein). The title of the book may provide a hint or two as to my basic attitude. The book’s original title was: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; America You have Been Had! After B.H. Obama was elected to his second term I re-titled the book. The new title is: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; America You have Been Had. And, It’s Your Own Damn Fault!
NOTE: In consideration of my fellow Americans with sensitivity issues I have omitted four of the original lessons learned.
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
3. Omitted.
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
9 – 11. Omitted.
12. There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
13. American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their professionally mandated tasks, learn to accomplish the same with at least one arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more. (Added 2019)
14. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
15. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Ok, the pussy-hats have left for sensitivity training.
Bring it with 3-9-10-11.
BKR, I second your motion and pass it all in one fail swoop. Lock the safe spaces up for now.
C’mon Soldier,Cop/Grunt/Retired- most of us here are big boys and gals. You tempted us with some good stuff, now bring it on. Trust me, we can handle it.
And as always out of true respect, THANK YOU for your endless service!
I never served but I lost a son who I supported in combat and you nailed it with #1.
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍🏼
Thank you for your service, soldier / cop / grunt. My dad was a decorated war veteran and a LEO. He shared some of your sentiments, particularly numbers 1 and 12.
Having a life of service, dad saw a lot, maybe too much, and I think he became pragmatic and open-minded as a result. In the end, he was a poet and a pacifist, a gentle soul who is missed by many.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump could order total declassification and it would force Barr to indict those whose own emails and text messages implicate themselves in treason. But, Trump seems to have put Barr there to stonewall the investigation.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carter Page is one angle but what about what they did involving George Papa?
Apparently the Page FISA was the only one investigated. No idea how that was decided or justified.
“No idea how that was decided or justified.”
Because they DO NOT WANT in any way OFFICIAL to connect the dots.
Several weeks ago, John Solomon said that Mifsud’s lawyer claimed that Mifsud was willing to testify that he was SENT by WESTERN INTEL. This indicates that HE HASN’T BEEN ASKED TO DO SO. This is understandable since the “Golly, he just fell off the face of the Earth” Mifsud’s location must have been known to western intel all along since Italian intel told him told him to “lay low” in his residence RIGHT NEXT TO THE US EMBASSY IN ROME. Also, the $10k Papa-D was given hoping he would carry it through customs without declaring it, just EXACTLY the right amount to get him in trouble if he didn’t.
Where’s the investigation of THOSE facts? Where’s the interview with Mifsud in the nightly news that would demolish the entire foundation of the Russia collusion farce OVERNIGHT.
Sorry folks. This is all just an intentionally slow-walked (as also complained about by the great Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch) FARCE.
And if you think any perp walks are coming from the FISA investigation:
FISA Court Rolls Over, Plays Dead
Aug 28, 2013
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennifergranick/2013/08/28/fisa-court-rolls-over-plays-dead/#2b26114763ae
A newly declassified opinion shows FISA court “oversight” in the face of egregious, unconstitutional and potentially criminal government misconduct means nothing.
Last week, thanks to the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s excellent FOIA work, we got the gift of a newly declassified 2011 FISA court opinion. The opinion finds that the government misled the FISA court for over three years about the details of its illegal and unconstitutional surveillance programs. These lies hid from the court the fact that every year, the NSA is collecting at least 56,000 emails – and possibly many more — between innocent Americans who have no foreign connections and are suspected of no crimes. That’s bad, but the worst part of it is, when the government’s lies were finally exposed the FISA court demanded … that NSA analysts read our private messages right away, so they can be used or deleted more quickly. In other words, the government got not a slap on the wrist, but a pat on the back.
This was the third lie in less than three years that the FISA court had learned about. The judge described one such pattern of lying in Footnote 14 of this newly declassified opinion. There, the clearly outraged judge said the NSA had misrepresented so frequently and systematically how it conducted its program to collect and query Americans’ phone call records that the agency had utterly subverted the Court-mandated oversight regime for that program.
So what did the court do when it found out it had been lied to, that purely domestic communications were fair game, that untold numbers of innocent people were being illegally spied on, and that all the safeguards in place needed to be rethought?
Nothing, really. The court suggested the NSA should train its analysts to notice when their queries turned up an MCT – i.e., an Internet transaction containing multiple messages — and then to look carefully at all the by-catch. If existing procedures allowed them to use anything in those purely domestic messages that they were never supposed to have collected in the first place, great! Otherwise, only after collection and review, should the information be deleted. The NSA adopted this approach, and continues to blithely collect Internet transactions containing wholly domestic communications between innocent Americans to this day.
So in the face of illegal, unconstitutional and potentially criminal conduct — conduct about which the NSA repeatedly lied to the FISA court — the FISA court “corrected” the problem by requiring … banner warnings that something might be an MCT, and an extra round of review by NSA analysts. The real problem – that the NSA regularly collects Americans’ most private communications that the law does not permit it to collect and lies about it to the FISA court – was simply waved away.
George P thinks they went after him because of his ties to ME oil/energy companies.
The real question is whether or not Mr. Barr wants to protect the employees of the DoJ/FBI or whether he wants to protect the institutions. These ARE mutually exclusive. If his goal is to protect the employees of the DoJ/FBI, then he is admitting that not only is there a two-tiered system of justice in the country but, in fact, that he supports the two-tiered system. On the other hand, if his goal is to protect the institutions, then he wants them to operate in an open and above board manner and to follow the laws of the land and the rules of justice.
I only hope he is an honorable man who respects the Constitution. If so, he should be willing to prosecute those employees who not only violate the laws of the land but then become arrogant in their deceptive practices and willful disregard for the agencies they served.
The future of our Constitutional Republic rests squarely with AG Barr and Attorney Durham. We should know before Christmas whether they want to continue our country or if they support the transformation to a Socialist dictatorship. Do they side with George Washington or with Lenin, Stalin and Hitler? Answer coming soon.
I have been waiting to see if Barr was going to clean up the FBI or merely its image
IMHO,
The stonewalling etc. is NOT to protect the FBI or DOJ. Its to protect those who ORDERED the MYE (to exonerate H.C.) and Crossfire Hurricane, to bug PDJT’s campaign, AND the ‘insurance policy’ (Mueller investigation, with Obstruction trap and Perjury trap).
The same people who countenanced the Fast/Furious, Lerner/IRS and Benghazi whitewashes.
And, who (through the SSIC) were beneficiaries of the 2012 702 searches for political purposes.
Politics has the same root as Policy, for a reason; politics is all about POLICY.
And these people were using the NSA database, to gather dirt, in order to effect POLICY.
And it all leads right to the Gang of Eight, minus Nunes. And THAT is who is being protected. And THAT is why the perps are,so confident they will not be held accountable.
Friends in high places, protecting them. Not Hillary, or Obama. They have no ‘power’; but McConnell and Pelosi etc. Sure do#
Obama and Hillary, sure. But also
Speaking of Washington, it’s a disgrace to name Swamp City, USA after a great patriot like him.
Anyone see that they trumped us some BS to get a judge to sign off on a subpoena for Trup’s tax returns…
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-personal-business-tax-returns-subpoenaed-manhattan-da
I do not believe anything is going to happen to ANY of them.
No book deals or media gigs?
I remain convinced that President Trump’s challenge to Barry in 2011 to produce his Birth Certificate lies at the core of the impeach/destroy/ Trump frenzy.
I don’t know exactly what President Trump discoveredbesides Barry’s birthplace but a whole lot of people are desperate to make sure everything, including POTUS, is buried.
Just my $.02
Probably evidence that Obama was always a manufactured deep state stooge.
Hence this riveting article from today. Carter Page referenced midway in article. I posted this is daily presidential as well.
https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-russia-carried-out-a-stunning-breach-of-fbi-communications-system-escalating-the-spy-game-on-us-soil-090024212.html
….and then bragged about framing the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened with his lover in text messages!
LikeLike
It reads like the foundation of the justification* defense Sundance discusses.
* not sure that is the right word, but its setting up a defense for the coup.
If a cop planted evidence against a citizen then charged the person for a crime he didn’t commit the cop would lose his job and face criminal charges. All those involved in attempting to set up an innocent man-Trump-should be facing criminal charges. They tried to set up an innocent man and used our tax dollars to fund their sedition, Rico charges are warranted.
In 1944 Hitler hung a thousand German military officers including generals with piano wire and meat hooks for their roles in the attempted coup. They didn’t get jobs on CNN or lucrative book deals or Go Fund Me pages on Facebook!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can use rope instead. A walk in the park.
Up on Drudge;
John Bolton Already Talking With Book Agents: ‘He Has a Lot to Dish’
Why am I not surprised…the lure of the $$$ is strong…
done with all the hand wringing over this for the past 2 1/2 years. finally at the point where i don’t care what anybody is supposed to do, or who’s job it is, or if it’s the right time, blah, blah, blah. as president truman said, “THE BUCK STOPS HERE”. i hold trump fully responsible for justice and the rule of law to prevail once again in this country or not. declassify and start getting the stench out or stop tweeting about it. never thought i’d hate everybody in government so much.
Well the coup is picking up speed;
“Manhattan DA Subpoenas 8 Years Of Trump Tax Returns”
This persecution has to stop. This is out of control.
Where’s Barr?
That’s what Racist Holder was saying yesterday. The house impeachment is not necessary because they have this other trap going…
Bastards!
Too bad there are not any Republican DA’s. I would like to see 8 years of Obama’s and Clinton’s tax returns.
“Impeachment is the candle flame. Radical Democrats are the moths.”
They have no choice – as they see it – but to dutifully obey their fell masters and to strive to bring to fruition a criminal conspiracy three years in the making.
But “the question (literally…) before the House” is: Do you really want to commit political suicide, just because your party’s bosses – who by all rights ought to be dead by now – told you to?”
Somebody take Barr’s bagpipes away and let’s get him to playing AG.
Never liked, never trusted that man Barr. Barr will say some people did some things, but I got it all under control. Barr idi u tri picke materine pederu.
Donna, Love your Croatian accent!
Heh, heh. Not sure what this was all about but it was quick. I suspect McCabe’s legal team was engaged in some more lying
“The target was Carter Page.”
Perhaps others have posted the link, but I was hoping there might be an article on serious communications breaches at the FBI.
2 things were interesting about the article. The breach seemed to be pretty well known as of 2012, and supposedly Carter Page was looked at as possibly being recruited by the Russians in 2010.
I don’t have the exact date, but I thought Carter Page was used as an FBI asset well after 2010. If he were a Russian asset in 2010, why would the FBI use him later?
The article seems to be trying very hard to connect this to Russian interference in 2016, while ignoring the 4 years in between.
Hoping for an article from Sundance. It would be interesting to hear what someone is trying to get ahead of here. I believe someone is trying to spin Carter Page as a Russian asset…or there was reason for the FBI to target him.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/exclusive-russia-carried-out-a-stunning-breach-of-fbi-communications-system-escalating-the-spy-game-on-us-soil_n_5d7f73dee4b077dcbd6159b1
Well the DOJ has a 29 billion dollar budget and after all the spies , spooks , crooks , foreign agents , Trips to London , Italy , Turkey , Moscow , paying for a fake dossier , paid Wa-Po 600 million to constantly print lies and propaganda , State dept worked on it , Pentagon ,
And these incompetent idiots couldn’t get nothing on PDJT , Yeah they gonna Pay for this crap show , You keep thinking they wont , Son our TAX money paid for this whole enchilada .
Were the coup plotters ignoring or hiding documents showing the Steele Dossier was bogus?
According to Rep. Mark Meadows there is now overwhelming evidence to suggest the FBI was warned on several occasions that the the Steele dossier was not credible. Yet the FBI continued to use the dossier as evidence to spy on the Trump campaign and administration.
Just one example discrediting the Steele Dossier. Who hid it.
A letter delivered by the British Embassy to the incoming National Security team a week before President Trump takes office. Then 3 days after Trump is sworn-in, GCHQ’s director resigns his post without notice. The point is, if the Letter is as advertised then the second FISA application may not have been renewed before Mueller was appointed.
It follows: no, Dossier, no Mueller Team, no obstruction of justice investigation, and no Flynn indictment. Logically the coup plotters have every reason to keep the Letter from Sir Mark Lyall Grant from surfacing.
But, has anyone checked with the NSA Database or got another copy from Sir Mark Lyall Grant, etc.
So if the OIG Report on the FISA warrant process is done well. It should be very interesting.
Was Carter Page in on this thing? Was he part of the fraud on the FISC?
That’s just about my only remaining question.
