Steve Bannon Speaks About China…

Former WH strategist, Steve Bannon, appears in DC at a “Clear and Present Danger China” event to discuss China.

The first half of the Bannon’s presentation reflects why he had to leave the white house; reactionary, influenced by media, vulnerable to fake news, and lacking stability. However, the second half of the video reflects why Mr. Bannon was a valuable strategist.

[Video prompted to 06:26 – just hit play]

