Steve Bannon Speaks About China…

Former WH strategist, Steve Bannon, appears in DC at a “Clear and Present Danger China” event to discuss China.
The first half of the Bannon’s presentation reflects why he had to leave the white house; reactionary, influenced by media, vulnerable to fake news, and lacking stability. However, the second half of the video reflects why Mr. Bannon was a valuable strategist.
[Video prompted to 06:26 – just hit play]
He understandeth.
I agree-eth. Although, he is not the Commander in Chief – and, as such, needs to understand his placeth.
even better – an interview by Kyle Bass
Steve Bannon on China. Very frightening. Bannon is a brilliant man. That makes him very dangerous to the Left and all globalists.
#winning
India First. Reliance Jio and Airtel tie up with non-Chinese majors to keep Huawei away from 5G trials
“In what comes as a huge development, it has been reported that India’s leading telecom players, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have shunned Huawei in their 5G rollout plans. According to a media report, while Reliance Jio has tied up with South Korean telecom major Samsung, Bharti Airtel is finalising its agreements to tie up with European tech firms Nokia and Ericsson, for 5G trials. It is important to note here that this move has come in the background of the US banning Huawei and also threatening to impose sanctions on companies that sell or buy the technology.”
https://tfipost.com/2019/09/india-first-reliance-jio-and-airtel-tie-up-with-non-chinese-majors-to-keep-huawei-away-from-5g-trials/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Happy to see Bannon back in the fight, looking and sounding like a responsible human being. We need everyone with his kind of understanding to take up the fight, President Trump cannot do it all alone
It is hard to lose an argument when you stand on the winning position. Trump only takes winning positions. Bannon is standing on a winning position. It is only when money is involved, that people who take the money try to sell you a losing position while representing the money they stuff in their pockets.
The battle is winning positions verses the turd polishers.
😊 Well said !!!
Take Their Money!
… the Trump Way.
⭐️
Secretary Pompeo
@SecPompeo
We stand beside all people fighting for Democracy and their unalienable Human Rights. Today, and every day. #InternationalDayofDemocracy
https://www.state.gov/international-day-of-democracy-2/
Good for Bannon. He and Kyle Bass are shining bright lights on Chinese-style communism. It is ugly.
The guy who does my hair is from Hong Kong by way of England. He is very alert to what goes on in politics. His elderly mother still resides in Hong Kong. He and his wife are going to Hong Kong soon for a long vacation. I will be waiting to hear what he has to say when he gets back.
We need a hard break divorce from China.
T. R. U. E.
Newt 2.0. Brilliant at times, but erratic and reactionary.
Wow.
Folks are on fire on this thread🙂
When I first read this article and saw your post, there weren’t too many comments – so I’m confused by what you mean. Where do you stand?
The way I see it, is as always – Bannon is brilliant. Unfortunately, he interjected himself beyond what our POTUS needed or wanted. It was detrimental to the cause as a whole, and so I now see him with a skeptical eye.
We need massive sunlight.
Bannon’s a shiner.
I agree with that. But at this point, I don't fully trust anyone whose name is not Donald John Trump. 😉 I even keep a beady eye on the kids and in-laws, LOL!
Yup,
He said it all. This IS WW4, its WORLDWIDE, it has MANY FRONTS, Swamp politics only being ONE, albeit an important one, butcTHEY ARE,ALL IMPORTANT.
Worldwide use of war and terror to trigger mass, ‘unregulated’ (illegal) immigration is,ONE of the tactics of the enemy.
Corruption of ALL major politcal parties, in western governments is another.
It is not JUST about the,U.S., although as the,’shining city on the hill’ Americas exceptionalism is the biggest impediment to the,Globalist agenda, hence they are expending a LOT of effort on destroying America, by attacking the pillars that make America exceptional;
Constitution and Bill of rights.
Large, vibrant middle class.
Upward mobility aka American Dream.
Christianity, or ‘Judeo Christian values.
SEE the WHOLE Board.
Cut out the 'Judeo' part. The US was NOT a Jewish nation, and is NOT a Jewish nation. They try, but we are a CHRISTIAN nation.
God bless
Christianity is the antithesis of Judaism.
God bless
Christianity is the antithesis of Judaism.
Certainly not the grabblers.
Joseph Zen
@CardJosephZen
“Celebration of the Way of the Cross —Pray for Hong Kong” （1）
Today is the memoria of Our Lady of Sorrow. In this moment that our freedom, dignity, and justice is being deprived here in Hog Kong, let us have a pilgrimage to visit three churches⋯#wayofthecross #LiberateHongKong
Good too know.
>Praying right along
That little clip about sums up a lot of cause and effect in a nutshell. That rhetoric of the Democrats which continue to attempt to divide the country into separate groups competing against one another will be overwhelmingly rejected. When that “very ugly and very nasty” arrives, the real response of We the People with have nothing to do with with any of these little pre-defined little groups. It will be all about a written Constitution and a Bill of Rights that are so plain and simple and correct.
The Democrats are hurtling toward irrelevancy, trying to buy the votes of a populace that is growing up and leaving their plantation.
Yes, communist China is in bed with the “elites” in our country and that’s the story not covered in our news media. Ironically the implicit battle between working and elites classes Bannon talks about is reminiscent of the “class struggle” Marx wrote about. However the solutions proposed by President Trump (and supported by Bannon) vs. communism are worlds apart. That is, advocacy of freedom, preservation of individual rights on one hand contrasts sharply with leftist goals of enforced conformance, abrogation of rights and freedoms ultimately culminating in slavery.
Bannon isn’t telling us anything we haven’t heard before and many times at that. But I suppose there’s an audience who hasn’t become familiar with the machinations of “elite” power structures and globalism such as Bannon is describing. We would hope that audience is paying attention, though I strongly suspect that crowd is yet to be reached.
Repetition is the name of the game. Keep repeating this story.
James Burnham ‘s The Managerial Revolution laid out these developments in 1941, influencing Orwell and many others.
Jump on the bandwagon #TradeWarThatIsNotATradeWar
👇👇👇
PRC and grey rhinos.🤣
“China no longer ‘workshop of the world’ with US trade war accelerating manufacturing exodus, lobby group says
President of AmCham South China, Harley Seyedin, says tariff battle is one of a number of factors in China’s loss of low-end manufacturing
Seyedin tells Chinese government ‘to be a part of the international community you have to open [up] to the international community’
https://amp.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3026955/china-no-longer-workshop-world-us-trade-war-accelerating?__twitter_impression=true
👇
India waking up.
‘US-China trade war ‘may not be such a bad thing’: Indian foreign minister’
Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-china-trade-war-indian-foreign-minister-s-jaishankar-11886770
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-china-trade-war-indian-foreign-minister-s-jaishankar-11886770
👇
Thailand beating the competition
‘Thailand unveils ‘relocation package’ to draw firms hit by trade war’
https://www.straitstimes.com/business/economy/thailand-unveils-relocation-package-to-draw-firms-hit-by-trade-war
Thailand beats India to woo companies looking to escape death in US-China trade war
To facilitate foreign investments, particularly from China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, Thailand has rolled out a relocation package to attract countries to quickly switch their new businesses from China to Thailand.
https://www.financialexpress.com/economy/thailand-beats-india-to-woo-companies-looking-to-escape-death-in-us-china-trade-war/1704262/lite/?__twitter_impression=true
Malaysia has got the message but Philippines and Indonesia best get over themselves
Location, location, location. The great ASEAN sucking sound. I think I hear pandas screaming.
The India “waking up” thing will likely take years.
Slow and indecisive leadership with a massively moribund bureaucracy.
Steve Bannon is in some ways similar to John Bolton, which is probably why he isn’t in the White House anymore. He is a good man, and should be listened too, but he doesn’t have all the answers.
Trump was correct to move the additional sanctions out to October 15. It is a simple, insignificant act that helps his counterpart Xi celebrate a major Communist holiday. It will bring some small goodwil, and demonstrates that he is a nuanced diplomat when it serves the national interest. A two step trade agreement is fine, as long as the tariffs remain in place until the entire agreement is complete.
Trump had the ag. deal in hand when he agreed to the tariff delay. He simply took the government as middleman out of transaction. We are not celebrating any anniversary. We are selling commodities to feed a soon to be starving nation.
Bannon is spot on.
The Chinese Communist Party has been at WAR with the US for decades.
This is not a trade dispute we have with the CCP. The CCP is an existential threat to all free people. We need to take this up several notches from Trump’s tariffs by sanctioning all the top CCP officials; launching a massive counter-intelligence effort to root out all CCP spies and their fifth column; and ban US investment in CCP linked entities. And support those fighting for freedom In HK.
Bannon is correct. This is a defining moment in history for free people.
” launching a massive counter-intelligence effort to root out all CCP spies and their fifth column”
You would have to arrest a good chunk of Wall Street and probably 80% of Goldman Sachs to do that….
Works for me!
China without the U.S. to steal from along with their “globalist” multinational corps dies a horrific death and without our AG products China will starve.
If China doesn’t wake up and work with President Trump & our trade negotiators they’ll fail and go the way of the dinosaurs. E.U. is NEXT!
I guess POTUS is holding the Biden-and-family-have-been-bought-off-by-China card until the primaries are settled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shhhhh! You must not be a poker player
No, let's go w Biden. Easy contest. Warren, however, is the real danger, imo.
I think that Bannon makes a good point with his comparison to the 1930s.
In 1931 the Japanese invaded Manchuria, a few years later Japan slowly expanded into China which led to the second Sino-Japanese war in 1937.
In 1940 Japan invaded French Indochina to try to embargo all imports into China, including war supplies purchased from the US. I think that’s why the US stopped selling oil and gas to Japan, and I think that led to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The day after Pearl Harbor the Japanese launched their invasion of the Philippines.
IMO China is getting desperate, just like Japan was decades ago.
Japan could not feed its own people, just like China now.
There is a good interview he gave in late August with Kyle Bass. It’s on YouTube. I think Bannon is MUCH more valuable to the President and the future, on the outside of the administration, and I think both the President and Bannon agree on that. I do not agree with Bannon on actually fighting China in a war, his seriousness and clarity of the ” China Threat” is worthy of consideration.
I have absolute faith in POTUS and his clarity on China and how to snap their back if needed but provide them a avenue to the future without that being necessary.
Trump has had a carrot/stick approach and has pursued his policy with an even handedness that is certainly not a prelude to open warfare.
Bannon is sharp. Glad he’s a good guy!
I don’t believe China is the world military and economic power they are given credit for in the MSM. Sundance’s recent story on China’s purchase of tons of soybeans and lowering of tariffs on some other food products shows how vulnerable they actually are. Bannon has a good point when he remarks on how the MSM refuses to cover the Hong Kong struggle and the criminal behavior of the Communist Chinese government. There were 1.7 million people in the streets of Hong Kong protesting PTRC tyranny and very little coverage in the American press. It’s disgraceful for a country that says it stands for freedom and democracy.
Bannon’s foresight turns out to be true. Back when he was in the White house, he did not have that leverage and his presence was very disruptive due to media and deepstaters. No one believes either group anymore.
MSM has ruined Bannon’s reputation, just as they are trying to ruin Kavanaugh.
MSM has ruined itself. Bannon has proven himself.
Bannon is much more effective outside the DC bubble. His Oxford Union talk was powerful. Protestors screaming outside and was cool as a cucumber. He wasn’t trying to influence or sell anything. He was just matter of fact. He uses more philosophical points that tend to resonate.
To this day, Bannon is one big reason, out of many, I cannot stand Ben Shapiro.
Ben leads with emotion even though he professes not to. I have had a problem with him for perpetuating the myth of Charlottesville as to what Trump said about “both sides”, and he still continues that to this day. Being a Jew blinds him at times.
North Korea will most definitely be sending Pres Trump ‘love’ letters begging for a deal.
Grass will be very scarce
Ridiculous. Who are you, and where did you come from?
Sorry, post went into wrong spot.
Post you are referring to now resides in the bin…. 😉
It made sense afterward…I knew you caught a mouse. 😀
😀
This is what he’s talking about at 4:48:
Chinese investment puts US government retirement funds at risk
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/459895-chinese-investment-puts-us-government-retirement-funds-at-risk
and
Sen. Marco Rubio wants to make sure federal worker retirement dollars are not invested in China
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/11/sen-marco-rubio-federal-retirement-dollars-should-not-support-china.html
and
Senators Urge Thrift Savings Plan to Reverse Decision to Steer Federal Retirement Savings to China
https://www.myfederalretirement.com/tsp-i-fund-change/
