UPDATE: Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Found Guilty…

The Chinese woman who tried to lie her way into Mar-a-Lago was found guilty today. Previously, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said: “It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago”…

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a Chinese businesswoman guilty of lying to the Secret Service to sneak into President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Yujing Zhang represented herself at trial and claimed during opening statements she did nothing wrong.

Zhang now faces up to six years in prison on charges of unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements. Prosecutors claimed she had no right to enter the private club. Secret Service agents detained her in March. Authorities said they found Zhang in possession of a number of cell phones, USB drives, a thumb drive believed to be full of malware, and a signal detector to check for hidden cameras. (Link)

From the BBC: “Despite the guilty verdict the trial did not establish why exactly she was there. She told agents after her arrest a friend in China had encouraged her to speak to a member of Trump’s family about Chinese-US economic relations.”

Advertisements