UPDATE: Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Found Guilty…

The Chinese woman who tried to lie her way into Mar-a-Lago was found guilty today. Previously, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said: “It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago”…
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a Chinese businesswoman guilty of lying to the Secret Service to sneak into President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.
Yujing Zhang represented herself at trial and claimed during opening statements she did nothing wrong.
Zhang now faces up to six years in prison on charges of unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.
Prosecutors claimed she had no right to enter the private club. Secret Service agents detained her in March.
Authorities said they found Zhang in possession of a number of cell phones, USB drives, a thumb drive believed to be full of malware, and a signal detector to check for hidden cameras. (Link)
From the BBC: “Despite the guilty verdict the trial did not establish why exactly she was there. She told agents after her arrest a friend in China had encouraged her to speak to a member of Trump’s family about Chinese-US economic relations.”
She gets swift justice but Americans don’t?
6 months is swift ?
Unfortunately yes.
Yes,. Unfortunately, six months is quite swift in this country.
…swift… possibly because she represented herself. Wait and see if Lawfare or some other “social justice lawyer organization” takes up her case, appeals and then see how quick a verdict is made.
The Chinese government has stayed away from this like the plague, which means they were in on it. Haspel and Pompeo need to go Jack Bauer on this spy.
Or RINO McConnell’s paymasters, the PRC…
In WWII, the German saboteurs that landed in the US were tried and executed in less than two months …
We could do better than this one at Mar-a-Lago got.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She is chinas spy that can’t trust her,i’m glad that she got found guilty,
So what will be her sentence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Follow the money–who orchestrated this spying?
On the serious side — was this not an attempt to breach our national security?
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/feds-investigating-whether-chinese-govt-has-been-spying-on-trump-at-mar-a-lago/
She’s a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant.
Prosecutors have filed under seal secret evidence that they say has national security implications, even though Zhang is not charged with espionage.
The Secret Service said when agents detained Zhang at Mar-a-Lago she was carrying a computer, a hard drive, four cellphones and a thumb drive containing malware, although agents later recanted that accusation.
Agents said Zhang told them she brought the electronics to Mar-a-Lago because she feared they would be stolen if left at her nearby hotel, but in her room they allegedly found a device to detect hidden cameras, computers, $8,000 in cash plus credit and debit cards, all in the open.
They have said she appears mentally competent, but she wouldn’t speak to a psychologist. They said Zhang’s Chinese relatives told them she has no mental health problems.
According to a 10-page criminal complaint filed Tuesday:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5791451/18648946-0-18304.pdf
Yujing Zhang attempted “to gain access into the Mar-a-Lago club” which is designated a “Restricted Building or Grounds” by the U.S. Secret Service under the terms of a federal statute authorizing such temporary designations. The Miami Herald reported on Wednesday, however, that there had already been an ongoing investigation into “possible Chinese intelligence operations targeting President Donald Trump and his private Palm Beach club.”
But that’s not all. The newly-revealed investigation also centers on immigrant entrepreneur Li “Cindy” Yang, the former owner of the Orchids of Asia massage parlor [Ah, yes. Potential blackmail material. – Z] where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others, was busted for allegedly soliciting prostitution. Yang was photographed with Trump at a Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, where they watched Kraft’s team defeat the Los Angeles Rams. Yang has also popped up at Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, and shared an autographed photo of her with Trump on Facebook.
Here’s where the Yang and Zhang story was connected by the Miami Herald. Charles Lee has been identified as “an associate of Yang[‘s]” who “also pushed out the advertisements on Chinese social media” about event opportunities like the one described above.
More about Lee:
Lee is the founder of the United Nations Chinese Friendship Association, a for-profit Delaware-based company that is not listed by the United Nations as an affiliated organization. Instead, Lee uses the company to advertise Yang’s Mar-a-Lago invites to Chinese clients hoping to get close to Trump. The name of the company is almost identical to the event Zhang said she wished to attend.
The group’s website promoted the Chinese Communist Party, and promoted President Xi Jinping’s business diplomacy agenda — an effort to send Chinese business leaders abroad to befriend politicians in hopes of gaining favor for China and its agenda.
