UPDATE: Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Found Guilty…

Posted on September 11, 2019 by

The Chinese woman who tried to lie her way into Mar-a-Lago was found guilty today.  Previously, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said: “It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago”…

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a Chinese businesswoman guilty of lying to the Secret Service to sneak into President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Yujing Zhang represented herself at trial and claimed during opening statements she did nothing wrong.

Zhang now faces up to six years in prison on charges of unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.

Prosecutors claimed she had no right to enter the private club. Secret Service agents detained her in March.

Authorities said they found Zhang in possession of a number of cell phones, USB drives, a thumb drive believed to be full of malware, and a signal detector to check for hidden cameras. (Link)

From the BBC: “Despite the guilty verdict the trial did not establish why exactly she was there. She told agents after her arrest a friend in China had encouraged her to speak to a member of Trump’s family about Chinese-US economic relations.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Donald Trump, Notorious Liars, Police action, President Trump, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to UPDATE: Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Found Guilty…

  1. bluecat57 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    She gets swift justice but Americans don’t?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. JonS says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Spy you long time, Joe

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. beaujest says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Can she still vote from jail ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    She is chinas spy that can’t trust her,i’m glad that she got found guilty,

    Like

    Reply
  6. rozelave says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    she Chinese
    she play joke

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    She’s the last remnant of the “small group” that Sundance is always talking about.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. tax2much says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    She’s just someone who did something. No worries.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. digitaldoofus says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Of course, she now has a lucrative job offer from Dianne Feinstein’s office…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. emet says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    小心間諜
    人人有責

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Guffman says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    So what will be her sentence?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Tiffthis says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Joke from my gramma: “ What was the name of the 3 Chinese virgins? Tu old tu, tu yung tu , no yen tu” 🤣 Old jokes reign supreme in my book 😁

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Garavaglia says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I wonder if everyone who lies to the secret service faces 6 years. I guess she’s really guilty of being a pitiful spy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. listingstarboard says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Follow the money–who orchestrated this spying?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. MitchSteel says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Ho Lee Phuq

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. johnnyfandango says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    She also goes by the alias name, Azra Turk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. rcogburn says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Boy is she dumb. Just claim Trump assaulted her at a White Supremacist keg party when she was 16. She can’t remember when or where, no witnesses, but every White male had a gun.

    Instead of going to jail, she’d be on CNN every night.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    She looks 14.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. willthesuevi says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    What a clumsy attempt at who knows what. I wonder if this is a poor attempt at some kind of industrial espionage from a Chinese business? I find it hard to believe this lady was state sponsored.

    Wonder if she is related to Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao and her family?

    Ya that was tongue in cheek, sort of.

    Following that line of thinking; McConnell and wife may appear to be on the Trump train, but I would not be surprised if they come back to bite the Republican party because of their Chinese government ties. Hard to hold Biden’s feet to the fire when our own people are dirty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. SwampRatTerrier says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    “….Zhang WAS UP to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago…” FIFY Judge. Don’t let it happen again.

    Like

    Reply
  22. TheWanderingStar says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Send her directly to Gitmo for some of them there enhanced interrogation techniques.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Haveaspine says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Not a word from the Chinese government???

    Like

    Reply
  24. California Joe says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    ….but the federal judge did not see any nefarious intent: “Zhang in possession of a number of cell phones, USB drives, a thumb drive believed to be full of malware, and a signal detector to check for hidden cameras”. What a freaking idiot!!!! These are the clowns that the police and prosecutors have to put up with on a daily basis.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Tom Idlewood says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Maybe it’s just me, but she looked a lot more like a honey pot when she was booked than after 6 months in detention. Must be the baloney sandwiches.

    Like

    Reply
  26. KingBroly says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    I have always wondered what she was doing. I can only think Sundance believes something here that he hasn’t discussed, or I missed it.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Longshoreman (@Longshoreman20) says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Confucius say: Woman who go camping must beware of evil intent

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Zippy says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/feds-investigating-whether-chinese-govt-has-been-spying-on-trump-at-mar-a-lago/

    She’s a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant.

    Prosecutors have filed under seal secret evidence that they say has national security implications, even though Zhang is not charged with espionage.

    The Secret Service said when agents detained Zhang at Mar-a-Lago she was carrying a computer, a hard drive, four cellphones and a thumb drive containing malware, although agents later recanted that accusation.

    Agents said Zhang told them she brought the electronics to Mar-a-Lago because she feared they would be stolen if left at her nearby hotel, but in her room they allegedly found a device to detect hidden cameras, computers, $8,000 in cash plus credit and debit cards, all in the open.

    They have said she appears mentally competent, but she wouldn’t speak to a psychologist. They said Zhang’s Chinese relatives told them she has no mental health problems.

    According to a 10-page criminal complaint filed Tuesday:

    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5791451/18648946-0-18304.pdf

    Yujing Zhang attempted “to gain access into the Mar-a-Lago club” which is designated a “Restricted Building or Grounds” by the U.S. Secret Service under the terms of a federal statute authorizing such temporary designations. The Miami Herald reported on Wednesday, however, that there had already been an ongoing investigation into “possible Chinese intelligence operations targeting President Donald Trump and his private Palm Beach club.”

    But that’s not all. The newly-revealed investigation also centers on immigrant entrepreneur Li “Cindy” Yang, the former owner of the Orchids of Asia massage parlor [Ah, yes. Potential blackmail material. – Z] where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others, was busted for allegedly soliciting prostitution. Yang was photographed with Trump at a Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, where they watched Kraft’s team defeat the Los Angeles Rams. Yang has also popped up at Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, and shared an autographed photo of her with Trump on Facebook.

    Here’s where the Yang and Zhang story was connected by the Miami Herald. Charles Lee has been identified as “an associate of Yang[‘s]” who “also pushed out the advertisements on Chinese social media” about event opportunities like the one described above.

    More about Lee:

    Lee is the founder of the United Nations Chinese Friendship Association, a for-profit Delaware-based company that is not listed by the United Nations as an affiliated organization. Instead, Lee uses the company to advertise Yang’s Mar-a-Lago invites to Chinese clients hoping to get close to Trump. The name of the company is almost identical to the event Zhang said she wished to attend.

    The group’s website promoted the Chinese Communist Party, and promoted President Xi Jinping’s business diplomacy agenda — an effort to send Chinese business leaders abroad to befriend politicians in hopes of gaining favor for China and its agenda.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s