Judge in Mar-a-Lago Chinese Spy Case Denies Bail: “up to something nefarious”…

The Chinese woman who tried to lie her way into Mar-a-Lago appeared in court today to plea ‘not guilty’. However, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered her continued detention and pointed out the obvious: “It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago”…
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – A Chinese woman charged with bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida resort last month was denied bail on Monday by a federal judge who said he believed she was “up to something nefarious.”
Yujing Zhang, who was carrying multiple electronic devices when arrested, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and detention hearing on Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Zhang, 33, was indicted on Friday on charges of making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted area at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, an incident that raised concerns about security at the Palm Beach club.
During the hearing, a federal prosecutor said Zhang could face more charges and U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered her continued detention.
Matthewman said he was concerned Zhang told U.S. Secret Service agents she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a charity event that prosecutors allege she knew was canceled.
He also was troubled she was carrying four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive when arrested.
“It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago,” Matthewman said.
Zhang has not been indicted on espionage charges. The FBI is examining whether she has links to Chinese intelligence agencies or political influence operations, U.S. government sources said. (read more)
Pinging, testing the soft spots
When caught, she was reported to have said to the FBI, “Me spy you long time!”
😂😂😂
She will claim to be a (D) and the FBI HQ will find a way to protect her. Then they will seek her help in finding a way to frame PDJT with a dossier that the Chinese have developed.
Fortunately AG Barr will stop it, but the ICs will come back with “We got nothing on her. In fact, the Chinese supplied CIA Brennan’s chief of staff with a document that proves Trump is a traitor. We should get right on this.”
And so the Deep State will burp as PDJT and AG Barr attempt to drain the swamp against impossible odds.
If anything, she’ll claim to be an illegal immigrant seeking asylum.
Yep, then a Democrat judge would have to let her go.
She just looks like your basic ChiCom wetwork specialist…
A 12 year old.
Probably working for the Cali contingent of Feinstein, Schiff, Pelosi, Harris
Actually looks like a typical student at UC Irvine which, by the way, is full of Chinese spies.
University of Minnesota is loaded with them too.
They’re fine people once you get to know them. Chinese spies, that is.
She looks happy in her mugshot. Mission accomplished?
Linda K : perfect
It’s just another happy ending for her.
Diane Feinstein has agreed to hire her as her driver once released from custody
She looks like a good little chicom spy. Throw the book at her.
Carson: Obviously she is a honey pot!
Probably has a Secret Service Agent or two in her honey pot.
Not a happenin’, China. We have the ‘Trump Card’.
Wonder if she is connected to obamba X cyber security now a fara for Huawe?
” The FBI is examining whether she has links to Chinese intelligence agencies or political influence operations, U.S. government sources said.”
Maybe someone should examine whether she has links to the FBI or to the CIA as we all know how much they like spying on DJT, as well as a whole lot of others. But that someone shouldn’t be, or have any connections, to the FBI or CIA or any finding will not be credible..
Maybe her name is really Sandy.
I’m reposting this meme of mine:
The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.
I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.
Piggy-backing on to Newt’s restyled Oath: Bill Weld has declared candidacy to Primary our President. I wonder what oath he has sworn to the GOP NeverTrumpers. Maybe the China Doll was sent in by “the Weld support team”.
Just can’t help myself: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Chinese threats to the US almost more dangerous than the Demosocialist Party.
Not even close really. And if it is, it is because the DemonKKKRats already gave them all of our military technology.
any one else suprised by her appearance. In the court room sketch I would have guessed 40 something.
This is a very young looking lady could be a honeypot not likely for trump but for any number of associates she might be able to cozy up to.
Honeypot was my first thought too!!
Asian women age very well. Many are much older tha they look
All the way past 40 sometimes…..but when the age starts to show…..dawg….they crash big time………
Expect China to arrest some US citizens in the near future and accuse them of spying
If they arrest any FBI of CIA, they might well be right about them being spies, and that’s just counting those who spied on DJT.
Or, charges inexplicably reduced or dropped against some mid- to high-level defendant. In that case, we will know the operatives are internal.
I’m going to go all petty female here and go no way is she 33! She looks like some child, uh, model…
She was also 15 when she competed as a gymnast.
China has issues calculating the ages of female gymnasts.
15 y/o chi-com gymnast! You folks are killing it tonight. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I read that one of the Secret Service guys plugged the thumb drive into his computer.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/04/chinese-woman-arrested-at-trump-resort-had-hidden-camera-detector-8000-in-cash/
Wonder if she knows Brennan.
If true, and this guy is still employed, that is a scandal right there.
USB devices are notoriously insecure. As part of the USB protocol, the host computer asks, “what are you and what should I do with you?” and the the USB device replies with information and suggestions. Available suggestions include running unverified code. Forensic computers that are used for investigating malware can step through this process byte-by-byte in a protected sandbox.
Researchers have seeded thumbdrives with autorun “malware” that sends a message to a server then deletes itself. It showed https://www.wired.com/2011/06/the-dropped-drive-hack/ . Other studies using links to captive servers have shown similar results — https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/04/11/half_plug_in_found_drives/ . These should have been investigated with forensic computers not connected to the internet.
“USB devices are notoriously insecure.”
And those are ones that you buy right off the shelf, all wrapped up shiny and new in Vacuum Formed Packaging.
Yep. What an idiot. I’m not trained in these matters but know better than to put an unknown thumb drive into my computer, or my employer’s computer.
The FIB, CIA DOJ can not be trusted to investigate anything.
Would have loved to have had the opportunity to be in the courtroom when Judge said that and return it with a simple:
“Ya think?”
Counting on some dude with yellow fever to succumb to her wiles no doubt.
I don’t doubt she could be some idiot pushed by DEEP STATE inc. to try to limit Trump’s freedom. That is, take Mar-a-lago away as an independent Trump lair.
She put up $20,000 to attend, which included a picture with members of the Trump family. A few years ago in San Jose, Chinese were paying $10,000 for a photo with Bill Clinton. Anyways, I was skimming some of the Chinese language news, and there was a flyer in Chinese for a forum at Mar-a-Lago on March 30, hosted by Elizabeth Trump-Grau, contact person Cindy. This thing looked expensive to attend, because it was classified by which table you would sit at. And there was some Asian Orchid activity there also on the 30th. More info in Chinese media, of unknown reliability, but definitely superior to CNN. Well, let the FBI solve the case.
If some Chinese are selling “access” to Trump at Mar-a-Lago – what a slick scam to take advantage of the Chinese prestige-whore gene.
The Chinese need these kind of photos to get credibility in China. Even pictures with mayors of US cities you never heard of are desirable (mayors in China have a lot of power). Business in China is mostly one big con, but everybody accepts this basis and goes from there. Yes, it is a huge market
Any volunteers to be her honeytrap test subject?? Just to confirm our suspicions, of course.
That’s very selfless of you to be so ready to take one for the team.
🤙
Oh, look at those foreign spies over there !!!
– CIA and FBI
Red squirrels.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I guess it’s a good thing Mar-a-lago is in Palm Beach county and not Broward county or who knows what the Broward judge would have done. Probably would have given her a commemorative Obama/Hillary/Debbie Schultz mug and sent her on her way…
Now, now Carrie. That was very snarky, cynical…….
……..and probably very accurate.
Does anybody else think this all looks a little too contrived? A laptop, a hard drive, four cell phones, a thumb drive… it’s too Hollywood for a real Chinese spy. This is a “Chinese spy” out of Central Casting, with the sort of gear that an NCIS script writer would specify.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Lame bs attempt to paint President Trump as irresponsible; unable to keep the country secure, “if he can’t even keep his own property secure”.
There are trillions at stake….
Ok, Alleycats. This made me stop laughing. But it was fun while it lasted. Note to self: only momentary frivolity permitted. The Deep State is deadly serious about taking out VSGPDJT, politically of course, and “by any means necessary”.
Yeah….I worked for an LCD manufacturer in China. We hired a women to be our interpreter. Lili was her name. She was beautiful and married.
We stayed at the same hotel and before she went to her room she told me:
Most married Chinese women have MBA’s…Married But Available…
Ended up we discovered she’d stole all our electrical schematics for our machines and gave them to her her husbands company.
The company I worked for has since gone out of business due to the theft.
True Story.
Mathewman was a police sergeant. Excellent!
https://ballotpedia.org/William_Matthewman
They usually don’t let you smile in your mugshots in Fl. Smart that the judge denied her bail. 💯
I think they let hot chicks smile. Cops are people too.
Nope. And it’s usually women taking the mugshot photo anyway.
You sound like the voice of experience….not that there is anything wrong with that……..
And just because a woman takes the photos………well….AC/DC
Tiff, looks like a passport photo and not a mugshot. Gunny, stop drooling…my turn. Passport photos are generally square, solid color background, shirt with collar and though it appears that she is smiling, I believe that is her relaxed look. Just my .02.
😎
This whole escapade never seemed probable as originally reporled, which I found to be scary. Now even more so. She should never have been capable of advancing as far as she did on this property. No press here or otherwise has shown much horror.
Hmmm… Chinese AI robot? Prick her and see if she bleeds green.
I really have no background for an opinion, but I think the Chinese government would have more of a professional do the job. She looks like a “rent a spy” instead of a “rent a cop.”
Oh good, the FBI is on it.
/sarc
Check all of the devices for Huawei hardware.
Could be she was bringing in stuff that sends info back to the chicoms via the internet.
Don’t worry. The FB-eye is on the case. They’ll find out what she was up to. If we know one thing, it’s that we can trust the FB-eye.
Feinstein staffer most likely. 😉
Hopefully they have a video of her every move once inside Mar A Lago. Just because the one agent p-lugged in her USB stick doesn’t mean she didn’t plant anything else. You have to ask if we have really been privvy to all of the known information about the incident and her.
I’m thinking we have not.
Maybe she was locating the security cameras to send the feed to the communists via Huawei “backdoor tunnels”.
What would a Chinese agent be doing in Trump’s hotel?
The best advantage China can possibly get out of her is Trump dying. That would put the kibosh on trade issues and allow Korea to run rampant again.
The Secret Service and the FBI should X-ray every particle that lady brought.
They also should test the lady and everything she brought for viruses, infections, radiation, toxins, digitalis, etc.
Ideally, Trump’s passing must appear natural. Radiation or ricin poisoning would serve as fall backs.
All it takes is the tiniest of scratches or pinpricks.
That said, They should also consider this lady a distraction! Look for the other hidden operators!
How the hell does anyone “bluff” their way into Mar-a-Lago? Somebody better be fired over this.
Already done. Secret Service Director is on his way, reluctantly, outta there.
Still, Mr. Director most likely wasn’t onsite when this went down. Who let Shady Lady through the checkpoint? Unless, of course, we’re talking about a culture of total ineptitude. Nothing would surprise me, TBH. How ’bout the former SS that flipped off Trump as his motorcade went by. Things that make you go hmmm…
Na she was just a lost tourist….said MSLSD news channels when they figure out this is news…..
