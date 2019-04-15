Judge in Mar-a-Lago Chinese Spy Case Denies Bail: “up to something nefarious”…

Posted on April 15, 2019

The Chinese woman who tried to lie her way into Mar-a-Lago appeared in court today to plea ‘not guilty’.  However, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered her continued detention and pointed out the obvious:  “It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago”…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – A Chinese woman charged with bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida resort last month was denied bail on Monday by a federal judge who said he believed she was “up to something nefarious.”

Yujing Zhang, who was carrying multiple electronic devices when arrested, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and detention hearing on Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Zhang, 33, was indicted on Friday on charges of making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted area at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, an incident that raised concerns about security at the Palm Beach club.

During the hearing, a federal prosecutor said Zhang could face more charges and U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered her continued detention.

Matthewman said he was concerned Zhang told U.S. Secret Service agents she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a charity event that prosecutors allege she knew was canceled.

He also was troubled she was carrying four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive when arrested.

“It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious when she unlawfully attempted to gain access to Mar-a-Lago,” Matthewman said.

Zhang has not been indicted on espionage charges. The FBI is examining whether she has links to Chinese intelligence agencies or political influence operations, U.S. government sources said.  (read more)

Yujing Zhang (33)

81 Responses to Judge in Mar-a-Lago Chinese Spy Case Denies Bail: "up to something nefarious"…

  TMonroe says:
    April 15, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Pinging, testing the soft spots

    Reply
  Caius Lowell says:
    April 15, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    She just looks like your basic ChiCom wetwork specialist…

    Reply
  Linda K says:
    April 15, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    She looks happy in her mugshot. Mission accomplished?

    Reply
  Snow White says:
    April 15, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    She looks like a good little chicom spy. Throw the book at her.

    Reply
  Hoosier_Friend? says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Not a happenin’, China. We have the ‘Trump Card’.

    Reply
  CNN_sucks says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Wonder if she is connected to obamba X cyber security now a fara for Huawe?

    Reply
  Carson Napier says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    ” The FBI is examining whether she has links to Chinese intelligence agencies or political influence operations, U.S. government sources said.”

    Maybe someone should examine whether she has links to the FBI or to the CIA as we all know how much they like spying on DJT, as well as a whole lot of others. But that someone shouldn’t be, or have any connections, to the FBI or CIA or any finding will not be credible..

    Reply
    WSB says:
      April 15, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      Maybe her name is really Sandy.

      Reply
    Newt Love says:
      April 16, 2019 at 12:07 am

      I’m reposting this meme of mine:
      The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
      I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.

      I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.

      Reply
      warrprin1 says:
        April 16, 2019 at 12:26 am

        Piggy-backing on to Newt’s restyled Oath: Bill Weld has declared candidacy to Primary our President. I wonder what oath he has sworn to the GOP NeverTrumpers. Maybe the China Doll was sent in by “the Weld support team”.

        Just can’t help myself: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

        Reply
  Zorro says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Chinese threats to the US almost more dangerous than the Demosocialist Party.

    Reply
  trialbytruth says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    any one else suprised by her appearance. In the court room sketch I would have guessed 40 something.
    This is a very young looking lady could be a honeypot not likely for trump but for any number of associates she might be able to cozy up to.

    Reply
  spoogels says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Expect China to arrest some US citizens in the near future and accuse them of spying

    Reply
    Carson Napier says:
      April 15, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      If they arrest any FBI of CIA, they might well be right about them being spies, and that’s just counting those who spied on DJT.

      Reply
    rrick says:
      April 15, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Or, charges inexplicably reduced or dropped against some mid- to high-level defendant. In that case, we will know the operatives are internal.

      Reply
  TreeClimber says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    I’m going to go all petty female here and go no way is she 33! She looks like some child, uh, model…

    Reply
  Patriot1783 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Would have loved to have had the opportunity to be in the courtroom when Judge said that and return it with a simple:
    “Ya think?”

    Reply
  listingstarboard says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Counting on some dude with yellow fever to succumb to her wiles no doubt.

    Reply
  Robert Smith says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I don’t doubt she could be some idiot pushed by DEEP STATE inc. to try to limit Trump’s freedom. That is, take Mar-a-lago away as an independent Trump lair.

    Reply
    emet says:
      April 15, 2019 at 11:31 pm

      She put up $20,000 to attend, which included a picture with members of the Trump family. A few years ago in San Jose, Chinese were paying $10,000 for a photo with Bill Clinton. Anyways, I was skimming some of the Chinese language news, and there was a flyer in Chinese for a forum at Mar-a-Lago on March 30, hosted by Elizabeth Trump-Grau, contact person Cindy. This thing looked expensive to attend, because it was classified by which table you would sit at. And there was some Asian Orchid activity there also on the 30th. More info in Chinese media, of unknown reliability, but definitely superior to CNN. Well, let the FBI solve the case.

      Reply
      Robert Smith says:
        April 15, 2019 at 11:35 pm

        If some Chinese are selling “access” to Trump at Mar-a-Lago – what a slick scam to take advantage of the Chinese prestige-whore gene.

        Reply
        emet says:
          April 15, 2019 at 11:58 pm

          The Chinese need these kind of photos to get credibility in China. Even pictures with mayors of US cities you never heard of are desirable (mayors in China have a lot of power). Business in China is mostly one big con, but everybody accepts this basis and goes from there. Yes, it is a huge market

          Reply
  fred5678 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Any volunteers to be her honeytrap test subject?? Just to confirm our suspicions, of course.

    Reply
  Carson Napier says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Oh, look at those foreign spies over there !!!
    – CIA and FBI

    Reply
  Carrie says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Well, I guess it’s a good thing Mar-a-lago is in Palm Beach county and not Broward county or who knows what the Broward judge would have done. Probably would have given her a commemorative Obama/Hillary/Debbie Schultz mug and sent her on her way…

    Reply
  fakenamenumber776 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Does anybody else think this all looks a little too contrived? A laptop, a hard drive, four cell phones, a thumb drive… it’s too Hollywood for a real Chinese spy. This is a “Chinese spy” out of Central Casting, with the sort of gear that an NCIS script writer would specify.

    Reply
    Carson Napier says:
      April 15, 2019 at 11:34 pm

      Even Jussie Snullette could write a better script.

      Reply
    Alleycats says:
      April 16, 2019 at 12:14 am

      Exactly. Lame bs attempt to paint President Trump as irresponsible; unable to keep the country secure, “if he can’t even keep his own property secure”.

      There are trillions at stake….

      Reply
      warrprin1 says:
        April 16, 2019 at 12:42 am

        Ok, Alleycats. This made me stop laughing. But it was fun while it lasted. Note to self: only momentary frivolity permitted. The Deep State is deadly serious about taking out VSGPDJT, politically of course, and “by any means necessary”.

        Reply
    🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 16, 2019 at 12:17 am

      Yeah….I worked for an LCD manufacturer in China. We hired a women to be our interpreter. Lili was her name. She was beautiful and married.
      We stayed at the same hotel and before she went to her room she told me:

      Most married Chinese women have MBA’s…Married But Available…

      Ended up we discovered she’d stole all our electrical schematics for our machines and gave them to her her husbands company.

      The company I worked for has since gone out of business due to the theft.

      True Story.

      Reply
  WSB says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Mathewman was a police sergeant. Excellent!

    https://ballotpedia.org/William_Matthewman

    Reply
  Tiffthis says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    They usually don’t let you smile in your mugshots in Fl. Smart that the judge denied her bail. 💯

    Reply
  Disgusted says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    This whole escapade never seemed probable as originally reporled, which I found to be scary. Now even more so. She should never have been capable of advancing as far as she did on this property. No press here or otherwise has shown much horror.

    Reply
  TeeJay says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Hmmm… Chinese AI robot? Prick her and see if she bleeds green.

    Reply
  Blue Wildflower says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    I really have no background for an opinion, but I think the Chinese government would have more of a professional do the job. She looks like a “rent a spy” instead of a “rent a cop.”

    Reply
  leftnomore says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Oh good, the FBI is on it.

    Reply
  335blues says:
    April 15, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Check all of the devices for Huawei hardware.
    Could be she was bringing in stuff that sends info back to the chicoms via the internet.

    Reply
  Truth seeker says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Don’t worry. The FB-eye is on the case. They’ll find out what she was up to. If we know one thing, it’s that we can trust the FB-eye.

    Reply
  PVCDroid says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Feinstein staffer most likely. 😉

    Reply
  GB Bari says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Hopefully they have a video of her every move once inside Mar A Lago. Just because the one agent p-lugged in her USB stick doesn’t mean she didn’t plant anything else. You have to ask if we have really been privvy to all of the known information about the incident and her.
    I’m thinking we have not.

    Reply
  335blues says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Maybe she was locating the security cameras to send the feed to the communists via Huawei “backdoor tunnels”.

    Reply
  ATheoK says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

    What would a Chinese agent be doing in Trump’s hotel?
    The best advantage China can possibly get out of her is Trump dying. That would put the kibosh on trade issues and allow Korea to run rampant again.

    The Secret Service and the FBI should X-ray every particle that lady brought.
    They also should test the lady and everything she brought for viruses, infections, radiation, toxins, digitalis, etc.

    Ideally, Trump’s passing must appear natural. Radiation or ricin poisoning would serve as fall backs.
    All it takes is the tiniest of scratches or pinpricks.

    That said, They should also consider this lady a distraction! Look for the other hidden operators!

    Reply
  trapper says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:39 am

    How the hell does anyone “bluff” their way into Mar-a-Lago? Somebody better be fired over this.

    Reply
  warrprin1 says:
    April 16, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Already done. Secret Service Director is on his way, reluctantly, outta there.

    Reply
    mr.piddles says:
      April 16, 2019 at 1:06 am

      Still, Mr. Director most likely wasn’t onsite when this went down. Who let Shady Lady through the checkpoint? Unless, of course, we’re talking about a culture of total ineptitude. Nothing would surprise me, TBH. How ’bout the former SS that flipped off Trump as his motorcade went by. Things that make you go hmmm…

      Reply
  Fools Gold says:
    April 16, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Na she was just a lost tourist….said MSLSD news channels when they figure out this is news…..

    Reply

