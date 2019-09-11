President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Participate in a Moment of Silence….

President Trump and First Lady Melania walked out onto the South Lawn at 8:46 a.m. this morning to commemorate 9-11. At exactly 8:47am a bell tolled three times in memory of those lost. Mr. and Mrs Trump prayed during a moment of silence and then put their hands over their hearts for the solemn playing of Taps.
One video starts playing, but it’s a playlist of all the 9-11 videos I recorded, removed commercials from, and put onto YouTube. We can’t ever forget.
Thank you, President Trump and FLOTUS, for representing The American Patriots.
We Love You and Stand Beside You every day, no matter what.
We Will Never Forget.
Let’s Roll
KAG
Is my memory bad? I don’t remember Obama doing much of anything to honor the dead from Sept. 11th.
Trump has done it every year.
Obama did. Just search “Obama,” “9/11 Moment of Silence” for photos.
Memory says Obama administration tried to turn Sept. 11 into a time of service, like painting neighbors houses or something.
He and Mike were with their America Hating Buds Dancing on Rooftops !
Beautiful !
I couldn’t Love POTUS and FLOTUS any more than I already do !
Donald Trump interview 2 days after 9/11 at ground zero
I was waiting for a thread where we could all post where we were when the planes hit. i know we all remember.
It is a day I’ll never forget.
Former hubby, may he RIP, and I were returning home from an electrical job we bid upon. We were listening to Howard Stern, when Stern just stopped in mid- sentence. OMG was all I remember saying. THE WORLD STOPPED. We got home and turned on the TV. I called my brother and as I was talking to him, right there in front of my eyes I watched the second plane hit. No words. Just no words.. Used to live in Jersey and walked the streets in NYC many times. Sunday mornings were my favorite.
I have a most precious picture of my family visiting the Statue of Liberty with The Twin Towers behind us circa 1986. I was 8 months pregnant with my 2nd son and my 3 yo was in the picture. Lots of nieces and nephews too!. My sons have gone on to serve in the military and ALL the other kids have led responsible and fulfilling lives.
We all hold this precious day in our hearts and still grieve, but have hopefully taught our children to never forget and to honor our great nation.
Peace,
Eve
Glad you and your family were Spared the Physical Trauma !
MAGA !
I worked the afternoon shift, so I had just got up and eating breakfast when step-son called to turn on the telly! Watched the 2nd plane hit then let the dog out and wouldn’t ya know it, the 3rd plane went over head and that one was low! I live about 15 air miles from where it went down. A shiver went through my body as I learned of the 3rd plane going down so close to home. Am certain that was what went down in the Somerset area (Shanksville). There’s more to this than was let on by the news media. I don’t want to speculate, but there was more aircraft than just Flight 93 when I looked up. I will leave it at that. A memory that will live forever with me.
