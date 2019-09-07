President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leadership at Camp David…

Wow. This secret meeting is surprising on many levels….
Big Picture: President Trump wants to get out of Afghanistan. Pakistan is on the supportive side of the Taliban terrorists. India is on the supportive side of the Afghanistan government. China is the biggest financial supporter of Pakistan government. India is big financial supporter of the Afghanistan government.
U.S. President Trump has told Pakistan he expects them to bring the Taliban to the table of negotiation with the Afghanistan government. To stimulate this outcome the U.S. has withdrawn financial support for Pakistan, pending progress. However, Pakistan replaced U.S. support with larger financial investment by China.
So in the background the Taliban terrorists are hiding behind the skirt of China; while the U.S. and India try to drag the Taliban out of that safe place. It’s a mess; but now we know the motives behind why this was happening…
Last year President Trump tweeted about the “Pakistani Mystery Man” and the transparent media avoided the story like it was political Ebola.
Learn About Pakistani Mystery Man HERE
The results of the Pakistan intrusion into the U.S. political systems was almost guaranteed to be part of an operation to send the intelligence to China.
Unfortunately, the ramifications for a corrupted branch of government, via Democrats inside the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), led to the U.S. Department of Justice covering up the massive scandal and quickly sweeping the Pakistani infiltrators out of the United States.
It’s essentially the same thing the DOJ did with Senate Select Committee on Intelligence infiltrator and intelligence leaker, Security Director James Wolfe. Again, the DOJ hiding jaw-dropping intelligence corruption within a branch of government.
Turn the page, and keep reading and you discover, Dianne Feinstein’s Chinese spies in her office… while she was Chairwoman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence… Outcome? Same/Same.
Anyone noting a pattern yet?…
Just sayin’.
Unbelievable that this is real life, in real time, and not the preview for a movie soon to be released! So MANY tentacles! GOD help us and our President!
All the more reason to cut off U.S. dollars from flowing to China to fund our enemies.
I believe it.
You’ve heard of the Trojan Horse…….
This interview was riveting, from start to finish. Thank you for sharing the video.
This is unbelievable. His conclusions; Dems are corrupt and Republicans are incompetent…oh, man, I need to read this book. Thanks for posting the video…so much corruption…phew…how to deal with this level of evil.
LittleFlower,
That is the same word I thought of as I watched this video: UNBELIEVABLE.
There are 141 reviews of this book on Amazon, most are 5 star. I’m going to order it.
OMG! The FBI is acting like something you’d find in a Banana Republic. Corrupt to the core. Rigging, manipulating and intimidating. Watch this video‼️
Wasn’t it the DOJ and not the FBI?
which ever agency Debbie Wasserman Schultz had the most pull with.
Great interview, I can’t wait to get his book.
You mean also like this?
https://nypost.com/2019/09/07/robert-mueller-helped-saudi-arabia-cover-up-its-role-in-9-11-attacks-suit/
“Instead, Mueller obliged what Guandolo called an “outrageous request” from Bandar within days of the attacks to help evacuate from the country dozens of Saudi officials, including at least one Osama bin Laden relative on the terror watch list. Mueller assured their safe passage to planes, using agents as personal escorts, according to FBI documents obtained by Judicial Watch. Agents who should have been interrogating the Saudis instead acted as their bodyguards.”
From Paul Sperry…
The CIA bought Osama a dialysis machine, courtesy of US taxpayers.
I found it hard to believe that Osama lived in a cave at his age with kidney disease.. but we will never know the truth..
George Bush’s first financier and partner in the oil business was Osama Bin Laden’s father in 1980. George Bush Sr. was on the BOD of the Bin Laden family construction company at a salary of $1 million a year after he left the White House in 1992 and was meeting with Bin Laden’s father at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington DC on the morning of 9/11 when the 747s flew into the World Trade Center. Do you have any question why Mueller protected the Bin Laden family as head of the FBI under Bush or why Obama Bin Laden was never killed or captured while King George II was still President of the United States?
And guess the name of the Saudi construction firm which built much of Prince Sultan Air Base – outside of Riyadh?
Used by American forces before, during and after Gulf War 1.
Said to have been the trigger for Osama bin Laden to begin his jihad.
Amazed Trump was willing to have Taliban leadership at Camp David. I thought Taliban would be considered terrorists. It shows Trump’s general enlightenment and broad-mindedness. (I wish he would extend the same courtesy to Assad.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
He does, and has. He’s afforded Assad a great deal of latitude – especially by withdrawing support of ISIS in the region. Trump knows a proxy when he sees one and has no desire to engage with the proxy handlers. The same is true of the Taliban. They are no more powerful or important than the people who are pulling their strings.
Hi chojun. Couple questions. 1) “Trump knows a proxy …” Who’s the proxy? And 2) who is “pulling Taliban strings?” Not at all obvious to me. AFAIK, Assad runs Syria, Taliban runs Taliban.
Kar,
READ Sundances article, if already read once, read AGAIN.
And, read PDJT’s tweets and notice how he says “they probably don’t have the power to negotiate”;
Taliban is proxie for China, via Pakistan.
Its RIGHT THERE in the,article and the tweets.
NO Trump should NOT have invited these animals to the US–so close to 9/11
Also why let them know where Camp David is?
No country has EVER won a war against Afghanistan
Leave those animals.
Just MOAB them and their opium poppy fieds
Remember Seal Team 6 Betrayal
Try Alexander the Great
Invite them and then arrest them. Especially the Taliban Five who were traded for the turncoat and Obama pal, Bo Bergdal, or whatever his name was. Send them back to Gitmo.
Everyone in the world can easily find out where Camp David is located.
No they can’t because I am the only guy in the World with a GPS. LOL
Yes, I am noticing a pattern.
The pattern appears to be that the Chinese have committed what likely are multiple acts of war against the United States – and that Defense, National Security and Law/Justice departments are aware of this but are sweeping it under the rug because an aware and enraged public would be favorable to strangling the Chinese economically (if not engaging in more proxy wars with China, i.e. Korea), thereby threatening very powerful economic forces here in the United States (Wall St).
China now in terms of geopolitical strategy is a greater threat than the Soviet Union ever was.
The enraged public would also call for the necks of the corrupt bureacrats and politicians who were aiding and abetting the enemy China.
Judge Jeanine and Nunes speaking about this now.
Bonus: President Trump accumulates LEVERAGE
… through withheld REVELATIONS
… to be RELEASED on the perps and at the time of his choosing.
I trust Trump. He has a heck of an economic team. I’m not so sure what kind of team he has anywhere else. Barr, his right hand man — still with actions and non-actions that don’t make sense. Accumulating leverage, perhaps. I just hope he is building a good human infrastructure and back up system, and quickly — in the event he does not get re-elected or that someone is successful in disabling him — a real possibility.
We have to get rid of all forms of cancer in this country. Then we have to rebuild a respect for the Constitution and law, then start a re-education process of the people
👍👍👍
IMHO, the Awan Bros. are a lynchpin in this whole thing… I hope they are getting waterboarded in Gitmo.
They were fined and let go. They left asap to go back home.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More like their surfing the dark net.
It may take a while, but when knowledge of this web of corruption, treason and utter disregard for The US Constitution hits critical mass, THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY!💪😡👊
It looks like it will be a cold day in hell before anything happens. POTUS is only one man. The dems and deep state buy or Hover people into submission. They buy or intimidate any one who is or may helping Trump. These low lifes bully and run over any one who could or might help. They label Trump and his supporters. They beat up decent people and the media backs them. They call us NAZI’S when their are the brown shirts. Look at prewar Europe and look at what’s going now. We are the new Jews how far will this go? Don’t think they won’t go that far trust me they will. Evil knows no boundaries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, nothings going to happen as soon as we would like. But nobody (especially bullies) wont get away with poking this sleeping (waking) bear.
The only way any and all of this corruption and treason is not investigated and perpetrators prosecuted is that there are “Republicans” – high ranking ones at that – are covering for their Dem and globalist counterparts. It is the only reasonable explanation.
Is the Pakistan mystery man Awan, the IT guy for around 40 Democrat Congress people?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Most likely.
he was, not is…watch the video above…very enlightening.
Any bets on Pakistani mystery man’s life expectancy now that Trump has focused attention on him? The Dems will ensure he gets the Epstein treatment.
Yes. And his family.
Who, except Awan who pled out to some tiny charge & little hand slap , conveniently, scurried back to Pakistan.
With their loot
Prosecuted by Jessie Liu and essentially given a parking ticket and sent home.
true?
Aye, sarasotas
Trying to not rant. 😡
Praying for our President, and thinking that it’s a good time to send messages of support to him. Most of us would be long past exasperated at the criminality and viciousness on every side.
What a burden he has shouldered for us. The outcome is in God’s hands
LikeLiked by 7 people
I support the president fully on his actions with the Taliban. The problem with these Talibs is Islam – they really believe in it.
It is apparent that many of our elected Representatives and Senators are engaged in very nefarious activites; avaricious, seditious, and possibly treasonous. This cannot be allowed to continue if we want to maintain our Republic. Is the federal government so deep in the swamp that they cannot, or will not, expose and punish the corruption?
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is the question that hangs in the air Elric which we are all waiting for an answer, one way or the other.
Personally I don’t see justice being meted out absent marshal law and military tribunals, ‘it’s not a swamp it’s a sewer’ – President Trump. The corruption is wide and deep as SD continually points out. And no one is held accountable. Pray.
Put Romney, Lee and Collins at the top of the list.
It looks like it will be a cold day in hell before anything happens. POTUS is only one man. The dems and deep state buy or Hover people into submission. They buy or intimidate any one who is or may helping Trump. These low lifes bully and run over any one who could or might help. They label Trump and his supporters. They beat up decent people and the media backs them. They call us NAZI’S when their are the brown shirts. Look at prewar Europe and look at what’s going now. We are the new Jews how far will this go? Don’t think they won’t go that far trust me they will. Evil knows no boundaries.
Elric,
YES, they are.
Feinstein and her Chinese ‘driver’ need to be grilled—pronto!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes indedd, Another View-preferably over an open fire
Osama Bin Laden was Al Quida.
Al Quida was the client of the Taliban.
The Taliban was the puppet regime of Pakistan.
Pakistan is financially dependant on Said Arabia.
The 9-11 attacks were committed by Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti terrorists acting as surrogates of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Bush did not retaliate against Saudi Arabia and Pakistan because the US was dependant on imported oil and Pakistan has nukes.
The US is now energy independent.
Rather than negotiate with terrorists, Trump should remove US troops, destroy Pakistan s nukes then nuke Kabul.
Well I agree with the sentiment of bringing home the troops.
Haha! A master of understatement! But no, don’t bring home troops from Afghanistan. If we do, China will seize it pronto!
If the Chinese seize Afghanistan chances are they will regret it…
unless (and I wouldn’t put it past a Communist government) they kill just about everyone there
They would.
Is there any value to U.S. in keeping Afghanistan out of China’s hands?
^^^ Yes Like the uyghurs
China wants the rare earth metals to squeeze the US
China also wants access to their opium for fentanyl
Nuke the bastards and MOAB all their opium felds
Better still get Monsanto to genetically modify opium poppy seeds so the new crop doesnt make seeds to propagate
Afterall Monsanto did that with corn in India
Proof? Seems genetically modifying food seeds or any seeds so they don’t propogate would be ethically wrong — but that is another story. And, Monsanto is part of the CoC/Uniparty/Globalist enemies by all I read.
Which is what the USA should have done after 9-11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who was it at Justice who let our Pakistani Mystery Man (and family) go without any meaningful prosecution, a plea for loan falsification? Oh yeah. Jessie K. Liu
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/press-release/file/1077546/download
LikeLiked by 7 people
Her name does keep popping up around the fringes.
NO! Didn’t you read the article? Pakistan is now financially backed by CHINA!
THIS is why China has to go down and go down HARD, at least economically speaking.
Until the Chinese economy is in complete ruins, this crap will continue.
CHINA IS EVERYTHING! THEY ARE THE PLUG OF THE DC SWAMP!
Interesting way to put it. I would think the corrupt people in our government are the cancer, and if we dry up the blood supply of the cancer (China), the corrupt people will go elsewhere. The corrupt people/cancer cells need to be destroyed/neutralized.
If the outcome is to stretch the ChiComs to the breaking point all the better.
If it worked for Reagan with the Soviets it’ll work on the Chinese.
🤫
And, if China is bleeding cash, what happens when they reach the point where they have to choose; continue spending $ in Afcrapistan, Venezuels, Africa and S America, and bribing politicians, OR,…
Paying the salaries of their internal security forces?
Thats when the rubber meets the road!
Dutch, I recall you saying something like: see the large picture and long game .
Wise advice. 🇺🇸
See the whole board?
I’m learning. 💡
Aren’t we all! When I came to the treehouse, soon after 2016 election, I knew NOTHING about TRADE, and came here for the Big ugly posts, which I devoured like a starving man.
I suffered through the Maganomics posts, when there wasn’t anything new on the Big ugly. And, every time I got a little farther into lemons and widgets and exfiltration etc. before my eyes glased over.
And then one day, it clicked and I GOT it,….several weeks later, another clic.
OMG, this whole stopping the exfiltration of wealth thing is WHY the Big ugly.
Now, I vorasciously consume every Maganomics and China panda bear article, like a man starving.
The latest on the Big ugly? meh,…I’m INTERESTED, but it doesn’t CONSUME me, and sure doesn’t DEPRESS me.
Its ONE battle, in a Worldwide war for humanity. Important, yes. Vital even, yes. But ALL the battles are vital, and each are happening on their own, unique time frame. And its Gods plan that I trust. And I trust PDJT.
Same time frame I discovered Treehouse.
Felt so lonely & mentally starved before.
I’m not as quick w economic staff: u r a Treeper Tutor.
Watching how POTUS & team leverages for best MAGA outcome PLUS advocate WO guns for international liberty is mega empoweing.
Like you, I’ve been thirsty for a long time.
Economic security is nat sec. that’s my new mantra
Reagan vs USSR ~ Strategic Defense Initiative
Trump vs RedChina ~ Space Force
The parallels and connections are intriguing.. Reagan was, in a,way Goldwaters protege. Reagan gave the keynote address immediately prior to Goldwaters acceptance speech, at the convention.
Now, earlier in the Campaign, Goldwater was on the campaign trail, when his aides realised he had to get to another State, to sign the paperwork, in order to get on the ballot, and he had to do it before the deadline. He had no plane to fly him there in time.
A supporter, a businessman ‘stepped up’ and loaned him his plane. The supporter was Fred Trump, DJT ‘s father.
Funny, that,…
What an amazing tree of Patriots we roost amongst!
Amen, VDMA,…AMEN!
The one thing President Trump does is to give everyone a fair hearing.
Just do not blow it.
Now, the Taliban has fresh blood on its hands. And one of our precious patriots.
I love weekends. The news dumps are awesome. This is 100% jaw dropping because the Chinese elephant in the room has just been publicly acknowledged. Pretend you still don’t see it and you are admitting that you are either blind or stupid; take your pick
I wonder if President Trump was able to extricate Excalibur – the sword of King Arthur.
Seeing as how he appears to be a master at Gordian knot-cutting, and extricating captive nations/peoples…
What a timeline to be living in.
Sundance, I hope you have some powerful and secure backups for this Treehouse.
Agree. Strengthening and correctly vetting the network of patriots is a priority.
Interesting that you use the analogy of the sword of Excalibur. I stay concerned all the time about the fact that PDJT is only one man. I pray that he is building an infrastructure of organized patriots — for sure to continue after 2024, but as a back up for tomorrow — because we never know.
I don’t know the details of how everyone knows, but I take comfort that tens of thousands show up at every rally. It is puzzling, because very few that I know who are patriots even now about CTH, yet they are informed — but not by sites I am familiar with, and there is certainly not enough info on TV even with Fox.
Pray that God is raising us up as a nation again. Grandma Covfeve’s prayers are important to me.
Whatfinger.com is a staunchly Pro-Patriot news aggregator site. Lots of links from well known and obscure sources.
Talk about common knowledge.
A few months ago, my son and I were buying a truck from a used-car dealer. One who I had never met before.
To my pleasant surprise, within just a few minutes of general chit-chat, we both sort of described to each other, how Hillary Clinton was Evil personified.
Doc, at this point anyone who signs up for “tickets” to attend a Trump Rally gets linked in to the 2020 Campaign via email. Hint, anyone anywhere can sign up to attend one of his rallies. There are no real tickets to an event venue so it’s always first come first served.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
And refer also to the account of the Covenant God delivering the nation of Judah from a besieging army of 185,000 Assyrians in Isaiah chapter 37.
Or of the account of God working through Gideon to rout the invading army of Midianites in Judges 6 – 8.
Prayers of the righteous ARE powerful and effective.
So members of the House Intelligence Committee & the Senate Intelligence Committee were
both spying for the Chinese. The fbi does nothing. The dept of just-us covers up the treason.
The spies walk.
Why would they stop the operation? Just shift the spy duties to other staffers.
Does anyone have any confidence the spying has stopped?
we have a giant neon For Sale! sign on the top of Capitol Hill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone should watch the video Zippy posted above…the corruption and black mail in Congress is beyond belief.
I have to admire the chutzpah of our VSGPOTUSDJT in outing the whole mess — serves as a giant F U to those who prefer to work in shadows. I’m sure he received a bunch of “advice” that it was unwise to do so….and I’ll go with the gut of the guy with a track record of success…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much of this stuff has been public knowledge
for 10+ years the DoJ and it’s political bedfellows just ignore known facts of long term massive intell breaches and blatant huge global corruption is going on in front of the entire world? ., as if it’s NORMAL.
The Muh Russia rollout, when Rosenstein trots Mueller on stage to Congress applauding him,as the hero on horseback?
The whole thing REEKED.
got sick to my stomach.
Do you know how ‘strongly’and urgently they implored Reagan NOT to say “tear down this wall”?
PDJT said he got so many calls urging him NOT to move the Embassy to Juruselem, and how it would ignite the middle east, that he,stopped taking the calls.
Oh, snd how that turn out? SON A GUN, the Middle east is STILL there,…darn!
The threat of Islam, is it real? Per President Trump and Congressman Nunez, you damn right it is!
Thank you dear God!
As a soldier and cop deeply involved in counter-terrorism for most of my military career, I have been waiting/praying/considering revolution/censored/censored/censored ………. since November 1982 that by some miracle someone of authority among the Western Nations’ leadership crowd would at least hint that they truly have the tes… (I am sorry, the backbone) to tell the whole world exactly the true objectives of the Islamic state. Now, the only true “Battle Captain” to sit in the office of the President of the United States of America and to occupy the chair of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America (at least from my studies of Leadership/Leaders) has come forward and shouted out the truth for all to hear!
The comment below was updated/submitted in its current format just a few hours ago in response to three other articles on the subject of activities of the Islamic state and members of our own Congress. Had I known what the President did this date and what Congressman David Nunez was going to announce tonight on Judge Jeanine’s show, I would have been more forthcoming. The strategy/tactic the President has implied and Congressman Nunez has clearly stated for dealing with the Islamic state is precisely what we recommended to the Reagan administration in November 1982. That strategy/tactic was; “We must kill them in their beds before they kill us in ours!”
Again thank you God, and thank you my President/CINC/Battle Captain.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS Below find the comment submitted to three different blogs this date.
The threat of Islam, Is it real?
Note: Let’s see if the words right out of the mouth of an American leader like Mayor Giuliani (see previous Newsmax posting) who lived/lead us through America’s most tragic terrorist attack and/or this creature labeled, Representative Tlaib’s activities will get a little more attention than those mentioned in the text below.
Original Text: I have released several versions of this document many times since I became professionally involved in counter-terrorism and specifically counter-Islamic-terrorism in the early 80’s. Sadly, I remain pessimistic that our leaders will rise to meet the actual threat in spite of all of the activities of Muslim terrorists around the world. We still give Muslims like the two women found making bombs in NY and the two women currently sitting in the U.S. House of Representatives a platform to play their roles! C. Lauderdale Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
The Threat of Islam!
Though the two Muslim ladies currently sitting in Congress make a lot of noise, they are just little players in a deadly game that has been going on for over 1300 years. Make no mistake, the game is serious and deadly for those who refuse to take all of its players seriously. As provided in the letter below, few of America’s so-called leaders have got the message in spite of all the noise! The Islamic State, The Nation of Islam, CAIR, ISIS, and any other Muslim group you can name; what do they all have in common?
Answer, they all have the same ultimate objectives!
Those objectives are to: 1). Fully install Sharia as the only governing philosophy in the world, and 2). Thus install Muhammad as the last true prophet and his teachings supposedly inspired by the truths delivered to him in a cave by Gabriel (an angel of the one and only God) sometime between 610 – 613 CE as the only law and religion of the land. Those same truths/teachings which became institutionalized in the Quran, the Hadith, and the Sira; which are the three most important foundation documents providing the bases for Sharia.
Per personal knowledge/experience as a military officer with many years of service in combating terrorism at the hands of various Muslim groups, I can inform all Americans willing to listen as to the reasons why I and many of my fellow officers have warned the American government many times as to why Islam is so much different than any other religion/governing philosophy, and why all Islamic groups present a significant threat to America.
The simple reason the Islamic State, the Nation of Islam, CAIR, ISIS, etc. are so dangerous is the range of strategies/tactics they are mandated to employ by the Prophet himself. If you doubt me just watch those individual Muslims who have recently joined the U.S. House of Representatives as they deal with their comrades, the media, and the American people. I simply find it pitiful as to how unskilled they are, yet their comrades in the government, the public and the media seem oblivious to their true objectives. Or as an old ground combat soldier would say, “I can’t believe you knuckleheads, you let the enemy walk up and kiss you right on the mouth before they gut you and/or cut your throat!”
Don’t feel bad that you may have been blind reference the threat from Islam and the range of their tactics (lie, cheat, steal, kill, whatever to rid the world of non-believers). Mr. Reagan and most of his administration refused to take the treat seriously after they were briefed in 1982. Even when less than a year later our arrogance, ignorance, and stupidity resulted in two Muslim terrorists killing 220 marines, 18 sailors, 3 soldiers, 6 civilians, and 58 French soldiers in Lebanon our level of readiness was/is constantly hindered by our own stupidity. Just this week one judge has ordered the U.S. Government to stop keeping lists of terrorist suspects, basically leaving us not only blind, but naked. Now the Muslim community can count among their best allies the American media, the American left, and the hoards of simply ignorant deniers!
Don’t fret too much if you are feeling a little bit concerned for your own welfare. I am offering classes to teach the eight prayers you need to learn to start your personal conversion to Islam. You will need to bring your own rug, OK?
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
“Per personal knowledge/experience as a military officer with many years of service in combating terrorism at the hands of various Muslim groups, I can inform all Americans willing to listen as to the reasons why I and many of my fellow officers have warned the American government many times as to why Islam is so much different than any other religion/governing philosophy, and why all Islamic groups present a significant threat to America.”
And obviously the Generals at the Pentagon never listen.
Good news. Thank you President Trump. The Taliban is an Islamic terrorist organization top to bottom, nothing more. They can’t be trusted despite what the idiots at the State Dept think. The whole lot of them need to be hunted down and defeated on the battlefield!
Meanwhile the Democrat presidential candidate who almost beat out Hillary in 2016, socialist Bernie Sanders, just hired the Muslim terrorist sympathizer and anti-American loudmouth Linda Sarsour onto his campaign.
I was just a kid when Russia was fighting in Afghanistan and everyone knew it was a lost cause. I cannot believe and did not believe it when Bush took us there. We are still there………No one wins in Afghanistan. Why don’t we leave and let China take a crack at it.
The very term “taliban” means student. The group originated in the Islamic Madrassas of neighboring Pakistan as thousands of orphans of the Afghan-Soviet War were sent there. They did not defeat the Red Army. That was The Northern Alliance with American data and supplies. The terror org of BinLaden also was also a minor player in that war but they teamed up with the Taliban big time afterwards and brutally conquered the impoverished nation of Afghanistan. Fighting the infidels is all they know, they don’t care if they’re Russians or British or, like this past week, a Romanian and an American. The Taliban can and should be defeated, but not with conventional rules & tactics.
95 plus percent of Afghan men are at least Taliban at heart. That’s a lot of people to kill. “We” have been there 18 years and there aren’t any less of them now.
Cancel the meeting with China in October. This is just another stall tacit by China. Let the TARIFFS continue. China can never be trusted.
After Trump has cleared the deck, fired everyone at the DOJ & FBI, replaced them with patriots from the Armed services, reset all the trade deals, figured out that 1400 years of Religion of Peace is just its prologue and inscribed in their ‘Holy’ books, and marked it as a terrorist organization, I will then wonder how we KAG without him in office?
The DOD is on the Islam Denial bandwagon. In fact, at times, they seem to be the its wagon master. It is they who most push the Islam blind COIN insanity.
I have very little doubt the Bourbon Generals (as Talleyrand said of the Bourbon Dynasty: “they have leaned nothing and they have forgotten nothing”) at the Pentagon, along with Bill Kristol, Max Boot, Lindsey Graham and the Ghost of John McCain, are all highly pleased at anything that would further enable the continuation of their beloved Operation Enduring Insanity (OEI) in Af<b<crap istan for another 18 years, all of which is a Monument to Stupidity (and Islam Blindness) if ever there was one..
We spent $7 trillion (and thousands of lives and limbs) in the Middle East. What do we have for it? Nothing.
– President Donald J. Trump
I see that Merkel is getting on the China payroll. We must cut off the China gravy train.
It has been 18 years now and there are about as many Taliban in Afcrapistan as there were at the start of this seemingly never ending mindless ‘Great Islamic Society’ clusterfark.
BTW, 95 some percent of Afghan men are far more like the Taliban than they are like us. And that is putting it mildly. And this includes those in the Afghan army who are only there because we pay them to be. “You can rent an Afghan, but the can’t buy him”. His heart will always belong to Allah and Mohammad. Somebody should really check the water supply and ventilation at the Pentagon.
That’s not even half of the story…
Obstruction of Justice: How the Deep State Risked National Security to Protect the Democrats
by Luke Rosiak
Is our military fighting for anything most Americans would regard as at all decent in Afghanistan ? Certainly not our Army, nor our Marines. The “Mohammedan Nation Builders” repeatedly ordered them to respect the gods they call “The Prophet Mohammad”, “The Holy Qur’an” and “The Noble People Of Afghanistan and their “Noble Muslim Culture” and if American troops get shot to death by what the “Mohammedan Nation Builders” call their Partners in Peace, then the “Mohammedan Nation Builders” conclude that America’s derelict and sacrilegious troops must not have respected the gods they call “The Prophet Mohammad”, “The Holy Qur’an” and “The Noble People Of Afghanistan” and their “Noble Muslim Culture” nearly enough and order them to take still more religious and cultural sensitivity training so they can better respect the “Noble Muslim Culture” of the “Noble People of Afghanistan”, maybe even enough where they can start joining in the practicing of that Noble Muslim Culture themselves, which would no doubt delight the “Mohammedan Nation Builders” to no end.
There of course is never any “sensitivity” training ever even recommended for what the “Mohammedan Nation Builders” call “The Noble People Of Afghanistan” so they might better understand and appreciate Western and American culture, the great superiority of which
should be self-evident. But then as the “Mohammedan Nation Builders” clearly must regard the “Noble Muslim Culture” of the “Noble People of Afghanistan” as being far superior to Western and
American culture, they would surely regard any such thing as, well, absolutely unthinkable, and blasphemous, and upon hearing any such suggestion would no doubt order even more “sensitivity” training for the troops.
* Mainstream “Noble People of Afghanistan Muslim Culture” includes child rape of both young girls and young boys, torturing dogs including puppies, total enslavement of women, stoning women to death for being raped, and death to apostates, which itself covers a whole lot, just to
very briefly mention a few of the highlights.
Afghan-centric belief system:
1) All roads start in Afghanistan.
2) All roads end in Afghanistan.
3) The Sun revolves around Afghanistan.
4) The Moon revolves around Afghanistan.
5) The Stars revolve around Afghanistan.
6) If the United States does not keep sufficiently large troop mass in Afghanistan for the rest of eternity, the orbital stability of the Earth will become profoundly unbalanced and all Muslim terrorists will slide into the United States and kill us all in our sleep.
So panda uncovered. follow the money. whose buying all of Afghanistan’s opium?
Afghanistan is a backwater which has no tactical or strategic importance for the US. We should have left in 2005, when it was abundantly clear that OBL was no longer in the country. There was no other reason for us to be there.
Now, we git sucked into staying there for two reasons. The first was because the Dems wanted out of Iraq, where we SHOULD have maintained a significant presence. They used the Afghan War as leverage, calling it the “true” war against terror. We are still there because the the Pentagon and the defense industry NEEDS a war somewhere. There is absolutely NO reason why the US can not pack up tomorrow and leave.
Pakistan has never been an ally of the US. It has always been our enemy. We supported Pakistan, because Russia was supporting India, militarily. And Pakistan took us to the cleaners. When China began making overtures to support Pakistan, Pakistan immediately began to openly work against the US. And, of course, our political class has never care who they worked with, as long as the money was good.
None of this is news.
