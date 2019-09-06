Tom Fitton Discusses the IG Report on James Comey…

Posted on September 6, 2019 by

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses the IG report on James Comey’s activity during the 2016 election including the motives behind the soft-coup attempt:

3 Responses to Tom Fitton Discusses the IG Report on James Comey…

  1. Sentient says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    He should wear a suit. Looking like a gym rat makes him look unserious.

  2. JoeMeek says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    As far as dangers to the Republic go, hurricanes and serial killers are less to be feared. The FBI is the plague.

  3. jus wundrin says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    I sleep better at night knowing that they are on the job!

    …..NOT the FBLie, but Judicial Watch.

