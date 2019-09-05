“Cambria CEO Marty Davis: “You cannot have free trade with a dictatorship that is harvesting the prosperity of an American Democracy”…”

This is another one of the rare interviews where an American CEO calls out the specifics of how Wall Street greed created the China problem that pummeled Main Street.
Cambria CEO Marty Davis discusses the root of the trade issues with China and President Trump’s efforts to address the problem. He accurately calls attention to the origin of the issue; and then brilliantly explains the current consequences of decisions made by an alignment of Wall Street interests and powerful U.S. politicians.
CTH readers will notice a significant amount of similarity in the words and phrases Mr. Davis uses to describe the issues. This guy gets it.
This is well worth nine minutes of your time. Mr. Davis really gets it, and is not afraid to call the baby ugly. His criticisms are so spot-on accurate they made Maria Bartiromo uncomfortable in broadcast. These things are usually not said. Must Watch:
Love Art Laffer
A lot of ‘credit’ for China’s emergence goes to x prez Clinton. He got China into the World Trade Organization. That was a huge on purpose (as opposed to ‘mistake’) that has cost the USA greatly.
To me ol’ Billy Goat was adding a new level on taking down the USA to the the Cloward & Piven Book, Strategy.
SamFox
#straregery
I guess I missed the part where Maria became uncomfortable. At the end of the interview, she looked like the cat that ate the canary. 🙂 We’re gonna need a new Maria cat, LOL! Sharp lady.
6:08 into the clip she gets spooked over him mentioning the Blackstone Scholarship in China.
That is were Marty is “outing” the Wall Street stranglers going to Communist China and spilling their “insider information” to help the communist work Against U.S. and President Trump!!!
I don’t think Maria disagrees with any of what he’s saying… she’s probably just not allowed to name names like he flat out named names. Some of the people he named she probably has as guests from time to time. She knows, though.
President Trump’s the same way, he’ll name names if he needs to but likes to play it close to the vest if he can get away with it so he can use the people he has problems with.
“Trump is the smart guy”
That Cambria guy was so shy and retiring! What a GREAT interview. Thanks, Sundance.
I have Cambria Quartz countertops in my kitchen. I think they’ll be going in our bathrooms next.
Spot on.
Thanks for this, Sundance. Marty Davis doesn’t pull punches and it’s more than refreshing. Great to have him supporting POTUS in such a direct, outspoken way, not to mention the fact that everything he says makes perfect sense and is based in economic reality. What a concept. Marvelous.
LOL Marty Davis tells the truth and calls the baby ugly.
Seinfeld S05E20 The Hamptons – Jerry and Elaine finally get to see THE BABY
Our family has a four generation industrial manufacturing business & this man speaks the damn truth.
It’s by God’s grace alone our company has survived, as practically all the other industrial businesses in a once thriving community of small cap high wage American made corporations closed their doors and laid off their skilled workers.
Well said Marty.
Decades of leaders who gave our country away!
Shame on this cabal of leeches that imposed such wickedness on their fellow countrymen!
Spot On!!!!!!
Sometimes I’m unsure whether Maria is asking honest questions or playing the devil’s advocate, but that’s okay. That was a pretty good interview. And Mr. Davis definitely has President Trump’s perspective on how things are shaking out. A good exchange.
WOW. This Minnesotan is no loonatic!
First time……Kinda surprised with Maria…….she was sticking to talking points…usually she is more “wide ranging”
I.E. Sticking with Intellectual Property…….Trade Deal is Cultural Issue etc……..
Toward the end she seemed to finally get it…….but she just did not seem to “Really” want to hear the True Story…
Just saying………usually she digs into what the interviewer is saying much better…..
I hope they haven’t Judge Nap’d her also
She’s been walking a tight rope for awe now.
That cultural line I believe was her saying “Look, they’re not going to change, no matter what they say we can’t trust them”
Yes. It seemed she needed to cut it short when he was crediting PDJT too much. He did not mention Obama at all.
Is that because all the lapses in judgement were on the watches of only Clinton and Bush?
I have not been convinced that Obama was interested in the health of the US of A. “How’s he (PDJT) going to bring manufacturing jobs back here? Is he going to wave a magic wand?”
God bless Marty Davis
Amen Deanna 🇺🇸
My new counter top will be a Cambria product period!
Thanks! The talk went to fast for me to catch what his company does.
https://www.cambriausa.com/about-us/press-room/
“Cambria Wins Quartz Trade Case
On June 11th, 2019, the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously voted in favor of the domestic quartz industry. All quartz surface products from China are subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), a win for American made quartz.”
The Importance of America-First Policies
Cambria CEO Marty Davis talks with Maria Bartiromo of FOX Business about the need to support President Trump whose policies are being criticized by those who may have caused the current trade imbalance with China.
I’ve been looking for a new countertop for several years. This interview made it super easy!
I have Cambria countertops and they’re beautiful. Plus it’s Made in the USA. And Marty is all in for POTUS. What’s not to like? 🇺🇸
Sam here-about to remodel kitchen and bathrooms-Cambria it is
My wife noticed their product on display in a vendor booth at our county fair tonight. She really liked their large selection of patterns & colors. I had to drag her away before it got expensive, but now I’m thinking maybe it might be time for an upgrade.
I have their product in our kitchen. You will not be disappointed.
#METOO
Yuppppp. I was sitting there watching it thinking “I want that in my Kitchen!”
Marty named names, he was on fire and it was quit enjoyable to watch. Thanks for the clip SD
“Marty named names.”
I like it!
I like Marty!
Anyone who cared to look could see the draining of the USA – the fact that China was loaning us back money after they destroyed us with their cheap labor made it all pretty obvious. Insane! Only President Trump has the grit to turn the ship around.
But a 500 million scholarship in China from Goldman – is that what he said? And Goldman people went to China to tell them how to negotiate with the USA? This is all about Wall Street wanting to sell to China? What are we supposed to make to sell to them once our manufacturing is non-existent and how could Chinese afford US products with the tariffs that China puts on them? Besides China would just steal the ideas and make their own knockoffs so pretty dang short term. Some of this is inevitable I suppose but our politicians have handed it all to China on a silver platter – at the expense of the citizens of the USA. Those cheap products at Walmart have a high price.
Wall Street has no loyalty to America.
Prescient interview by James Goldsmith before WTO was created.
“Cambria CEO Marty Davis: “You cannot have free trade with a dictatorship that is harvesting the prosperity of an American Democracy”…”
He is right except he is being too restrictive. He should have said – You cannot have free trade with any country that is harvesting the prosperity [and technology] of your country.
BTW, we are still a democracy? By that I don’t mean – we are a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy, as I know he presumably means “Of, by and for the People” with honest elections. . What I mean is, has anyone told the FBI, DOJ and CIA that we are a Democracy/Constitutional Republic/”Of, by and for the People” with honest elections? They sure seem to think we have something very very different from all that and they, and theirs, will likely be out in full force come 2020 to, yet again, demonstrate it..
Democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding what’s first dinner. No bueno!
For not first 🙄🙄
That’s what a CEO of a big US company use to sound like.
This guy nails it.
I picture John Galt approaching this guy in the alley immediately after this interview…
Guillotines. Just … guillotines. At the corner of Broad and Wall.
Can I buy some stock in Guillotines?
Oh and Rope stock also!
SNARK!
Our Lady of Justice will possess them in her breathtaking, hair raising bed
She will tingle each spine as she captures each heart and each head!
Flash, slash!
Glisten and gash!
Finally, someone who appreciates our VSG President!
Too bad this will probably be his only interview. I can’t imagine the MSM wanting to spread this positive message around.
Anyone ever see the movie The Big Short? Apparently, the next thing to blow could be Blackrock. I try really hard to understand, most goes over my head, but worth reading https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passive_management
I have a couple of comments as a dairy farmer.
1. Every farm magazine, newspaper and TV show such as “U.S. Farm Report” constantly have “guests” that question or outright attack Trump and spout the eternal youth elixir that farm exports will save the day and farmers need Mexicans to do the work. Farmers are really hurting at the present time and their patience is wearing thin. The farm media wants to and is eroding farmer support of Trump.
2. Everyone is forgetting that the farm export gospel has been spouted off like a broken record since the mid 1940’s and nothing has ever improved for the farmer because of the export market. Crop insurance encourages farmers to create a surplus almost every year. The name “crop insurance” is a joke since it is actually a guaranteed minimum crop income if you get a crop or not. Therefore there is much lower risk especially for highly leveraged mega farms that cannot take care of their large acres.
3. The importer/exporter of food gets their cut anytime the product goes in or out of the U.S. Almost like the mafia. It has been going on with everything. I have been in the posh offices of ADM where grain is traded and they ain’t hurt’in. I thought I was respectably dressed but they thought I was a bum.
4. On a side note I sold scrap metal today and the owner was very upset. Scrap prices dropped 20% today without warning and he has a pile of high priced metal to go. He had no idea what happened.
Nothing gets past Sundance! That was an excellent interview. Here was another one from today that was good and again shows how much Trump is staying on top of industrial policy in the US
I just sent Marty Davis a MAGA thank you via his Co. website.
Maria said – in essence – that she thinks the Chinese are culturally incapable of refraining from stealing – as though that means we should just let them. We wouldn’t want to impose on their culture. /sarc
I don’t think she was saying that, she was saying that we’re not going to ever get them to agree to stop it because it’s part of their culture, they’ll never stop it. She’s basically saying we can’t trust the Chinese.
They have to steal our IP, because they cannot create anything themselves, they’re communists. They’re not taught, culturally, that they are individuals and have an individual mind that can dream and imagine and create. That’s why you’ve rarely heard of an invention from China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Absolutely beautiful.
Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson was the dirty rotten bastard who pushed so hard for TARP and – even worse – argued for the federal government (taxpayers) to backstop investors’ investments in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage-backed securities. Those securities said ON PAGE ONE IN BOLD PRINT “not guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government”. Paulson argued that we had to indemnify those bond investors (China, to some degree), lest they stop investing in our treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. As if that would have been a bad thing. Those bond holders should have been haircutted – bigly.
That highlights a potential problem with “privatizing” Fannie and Freddie: if they run into trouble again, they could just be illicitly backstopped AGAIN.
Maria is the only host who even understands this stuff. She gets it. President Trump has had very few friends who knew him before his campaign and know him now and treat him the same, she’s one of the only ones who has given him a fair shake like you’d give a friend. I have nothing but respect for her.
And there is apparently some sort of bias regarding Japan. It is, and was, Japan which taught the world how to “harvest” American prosperity. Japanese cameras, Japanese electronics, Japanese cars, lots of Japanese products. “Oh, but they are the best quality.”
How did the get to be “the best?”
By unfair, actually criminal, advantage. Dumping products below cost, criminal government subsidies, loans and tax policy, import tariffs on competing products, non-tariff barriers to entry in their markets, and currency manipulation.
If the U.S. government had invested huge amounts into American factories, products from those factories would also have become “the best.”
Please Note that VSGPDJT has a new trade agreement with Japan. It includes the Japanese buying a whole lot more from the U.S. Few details have been released otherwise. We know that President Trump prefers to be polite and respectful to his adversaries.
How did the totally socialist country of Japan become so rich? Deming did it!
No. It was government policy, resulting in “Japan Incorporated.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Industrial_policy_of_Japan
Maria mentioned the (Capex) – Capital Expenditures – is down. The Economy was slowing.
By the looks of the Economic numbers coming out, imho, the “Main street Economy” doesn’t seem to be “Slowing”.
And, CAPEX, being down, isn’t necessarily a bad thing for maintaining Investor Value going forward. Forward beyond the short sighted expectations of the “Current” wall street crowd… that is.
Although, the linked article uses the (PSE) – Philippines Stock Exchange – in its example, the fundamentals are the same.
https://business.inquirer.net/275375/how-do-capital-expenditures-affect-stock-returns
FTA..
The stock market has always treated capital investments of publicly listed companies as a sign of growth.
Because earnings growth comes from expansion, fund managers and analysts use the level of capital expenditures, or capex, to predict a stock’s future profitability.
The greater the capex budget, the higher the expected value of a stock should be.
-snip-
But how reliable is capex growth as predictor of a stock’s future returns?
-snip-
What we will find is that listed companies that undertake high capital investments tend to have lower subsequent stock returns.
-snip-
This means the larger the capital expenditure a company embarks on, the greater the possibility it will have negative stock returns after one year.
-snip-
So why is it that capital expenditures, which are supposed to increase earnings, have tendency to lower stock returns?
gotta buy countertops for my kitchen in the next few years….gonna go local and go with Cambria…Thanks Cambria!
I have an acquaintance who became a millionaire through day trading. His advice currently is to not buy, in fact not even hold, equity stocks. Sell, sell sell ! and just keep cash. And this is from a person who recognizes PDT as a great President. But … nonetheless, caught up in the Wall Street perspective. He says that it is “the Top of the market,” which apparently means … Recession coming soon!
Screw that. I DO NOT adhere to this advice. What is the correct term for the OPPOSITE of a recession?
I simply do not believe that this country, despite the efforts of powerful forces, will experience a recession under this President.
If he is a day-trader, he understands “longs” and “shorts”. Day-traders make money either way. Why would he tell people to “sell”? So he can make money on his “shorts”. Why would he tell people to buy? So he can make money on his “longs”.
If I buy new, it will be Cambria. Period.
