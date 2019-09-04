Where is Huma Abedin’s Laptop?…

An August 2018 release from the FBI Vault on the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop containing Clinton emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) was never reviewed for intrusion prior to the 2016 election.
Does anyone at the DOJ/FBI even care about this issue any longer? … or was the can-kicking operation successful?
First, the frustrating context:
From the Boston Marathon bombing investigation through the San Bernardino terrorist attack; passing the Garland, Texas cartoon terror shooting; and continuing through Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub; and then through the Parkland shooting and into Las Vegas -via the Mandalay Bay- we always knew something was wrong with the apparatus, the institutional apparatus, of the FBI… but it wasn’t until 2017 with James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the transparently corrupt Clinton exoneration and candidate Trump set-up scheme that we fully grasped the scale and scope of the corruption.
It is disconcerting to accept that the institution of the FBI is corrupt, soup-to-nuts, including every aforementioned field office and participant therein. But reality doesn’t care about our feelings; it just stares us in the face – until we accept it.
Talking heads always approach the FBI issues with a co-dependent and enabling qualifier: “we’re not talking about the field agents”, they say.
Um, no; that’s nonsense.
If the institution is corrupt, then every entity within it is corrupt – until such time as the corruption is removed.
50 “rank and file” agents were working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann. Has a single whistleblower been identified other than a single Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI who contacted the Inspector General about how the Comey memos were being manipulated.
Enter FBI Director Christopher Wray.
FBI Director Wray seems like an affable person who is, by all reasonable evaluations, entirely way-over-his-head in dealing with the systemic rot, cancer and corruption.
Sound harsh? Go back and WATCH the post IG report (Clinton email investigation) press conference; it’s not harsh. It takes a particular kind of corruption manager to stand in front of a national audience and tell the world there was no bias in the Clinton email investigation… yet, he’s going to put every employee of the FBI through “bias training”?
Yeah, un-huh.
No bias… but everyone needs bias training. Gotcha.
Perhaps a more nonsensical statement was declared somewhere…. but I couldn’t remember one… until…. well, until the same DOJ/FBI released the FISA application constructed by the institution of the FBI to target Carter Page. This is where we read:
Page #2. They say: “The target of this application [Carter Page] is an agent of a foreign power”. [emphasis mine]
Page #4. The FBI spell out their definition of a “foreign agent” — basically, somebody who KNOWINGLY engages in clandestine intelligence activities for a foreign power, or who KNOWINGLY conspires with others to do the same.
Then in the very next paragraph: “This application targets Carter Page. The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian Government” [again emphasis mine].
How the heck can Carter Page be a “foreign agent” who “knowingly engaged in” activities “for a foreign power“, but at the same time be a “target for recruitment” by the same foreign power?
Meanwhile we have the FBI Director Christopher Wray managing the corruption. Key word “managing“. He’s not confronting it… he’s not removing it… he’s managing it. In essence, he’s a useful idiot for the corrupt interests of the DC swamp.
So that’s the backdrop for yet another heavily redacted {{eyeroll}} FBI vault release in August 2018 on FBI records relating to the Clinton non-investigation:
(Page #15)
From this page (15): The day after the 2016 election Peter Strzok is asking the FBI forensics data lab to run an intrusion analysis of Huma Abedin’s laptop hard drive.
(Page #16)
From This Page (16): The day after the 2016 election specific instructions to look for “evidence of intrusion” in the laptop of Huma Abedin.
(Page #17)
From This Page (17): The day after the election the FBI is requesting data forensics to identify intrusions into the Huma Abedin laptop. Special instructions include the forensics lab to keep a list of anyone who sees this information, keep track of the FBI personnel doing this work, and tell the case agent who they are.
Then comes the kicker…. Remember, THIS IS NOVEMBER 9th, 2016, the DAY AFTER the presidential election.
Item 4.4: “List any previous efforts to analyze this evidence”: “None”
The FBI never looked at the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop, which contained 100% of Clinton emails and blackberry text messages, for intrusion or security breaches PRIOR TO the November 8th, 2016, election.
REMEMBER THE IG REPORT? Reading Chapter 11 of the IG Report the content of the Inspector General report as it relates to the laptop device. Consider this from page #388 (emphasis mine):
Midyear agents obtained a copy of the Weiner laptop from NYO immediately after the search warrant was signed on October 30.
The laptop was taken directly to Quantico where the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD) began processing the laptop. The Lead Analyst told us that given the volume of emails on the laptop and the difficulty with de-duplicating the emails that “at least for the first few days, the scale of what we’re doing seem[ed] really, really big.”
Strzok told us that OTD was able “to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop, which significantly lowered the number of emails that the Midyear team would have to individually review. Strzok stated that only after that technological breakthrough did he begin to think it was “possible we might wrap up before the election.” (pg 388)
FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigative authority in the Hillary Clinton MYE (Mid-Year-Exam), is explaining to the IG how they were able to process an exhaustive volume of emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) in a few days; [Oct 30 to Nov 5, 2016]
Now, how does that square with the laptop being turned over to FBI forensics on November 9th, 2016?
(Page #18)
WATCH:
Amazing job Sundance. Your work is one of the few bright spots in modern history.
Shut down the FBI to retain the integrity of the US elections.
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amen!!!!!
I fully agree – The Conservative Treehouse is one of the very few sites I consider honest and with in-depth analysis of getting to the truth. I have learned much from Sundance and from very knowledgeable Treepers since I started looking for a credible source for information when then Presidential Candidate Trump announced his campaign for the Presidency.
Plus we sure have fun here.
The East River?
It’s in a vat of BleachBit.
If we could only transform Sundance’s indignation into a virus and spread it around so the whole country becomes this angry then we could expect justice.
Sadly, most of us are barely paying attention and most are brainwashed by American Pravda and thinks Trump is Hitler.
The FBI needs to be dismantled, eliminated. This is a corrupt institution.
These crooks run the country.
They can take out anyone they want and have been.
Some of the newer assessments of Vegas are pretty bad.
All of these mass murder sites seem to either involve the FBI directly, or the FBI decided not to act.
The FBI is still trying to complete the BENGHAZI FORENSICS.
STEP 1. ARRIVE 29 DAYS AFTER THE MASSACRE……..
GUESS THEY ARE BUSY !
Chris Stevens not available for comment.
That is where you come in. Think of yourself as Thomas Pane, start writing common sense leaflets, print them out and post them everywhere, put them under car windshield wipers in parking lots
There was a local man who had a nursery business, he had a sign board out front with changeable letters and every week. He didn’t just advertise on that board he always started with something funny and fun before announcing his sale. The things he wrote were so clever and funny that most everyone made it by his sign once a week to see what he was going to say next.
How much could a changeable bill board and a whole lot of letters cost you.
August, 2016: a “deceased” FBI agent entered the Trump Tower with a silenced, unstamped Glock. How does someone acquire a handgun with no serial number? The intruder’s picture was posted on the FBI’s wall of agents killed in the line of duty. The NYPD ran this guy’s prints twice and thought there was a glitch in the database system. The picture was taken down immediately after the NYPD background checks.
Another strange story out of Dearborn, MI: FBI agents raided a house in Dearborn and were seen coming out of the house with boxes of files and computers. Local news media in Dearborn mentioned the raid; the story never appeared in other news outlets as far as I know. Someone related to Huma Abedin supposedly lived in the house. This happened in the summer of 2016.
Bravo Sundance! Terrific piece.
Those “amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails was called hitting the delete key over and over. Not that amazing actually…. It is ridiculous that we are still talking about this and no closer to resolution after all these years.
I was thinking they came up with a sophisticated algorithm to make the search move faster. They told the algorithm that any emails with the words “the” or “is” in them were not classified. And that is how they determined none of them were top secret.
I have a dull ache in my (boys), and it is from being kicked by my own Government because I am not as important or elite enough.
One day the rest of PATRIOTIC Americans are gonna get tired of the below the belt kicks being used on them also, and then it will castration time for DC elite.
Now we all know how Trump must feel, wherever he turns there are people waiting there to take him down. I am almost at the point where I don’t want to hear anymore about this because nothing is going to happen to anyone of these traitors. I swear, we might be better off if Barr just came out and told us that he is going to investigate, but no one will be convicted. And what does it say about our Government now, that everything hinges on one man named William Barr.
LikeLike
I was on a federal jury. The FBI had 75% of the jurors bamboozled. Thanks to movies and TV shows. The FBI gave a convicted criminal, violent criminal a cell phone in jail so he could take pictures of Deputies beating up prisoners. On its face, it’s a ridiculous premise. But that goes to show you what we’re dealing with. I have no hope in humanity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have less hope in government that does not follow the LAWS. The idiots elected, make their own laws…that they do not have to follow the laws they were elected to adhere to, we need to put 500 congress men and women in jail for Treason!
Hot damn, you are so correct.
They are sitting on their butts letting this happen
Yea but…Do we have the kahunas to stand up? Or are we going to keep on electing the idiots that only want to line their back pockets with tainted monies?
No, they are putting money in their back pockets to force this to happen…WAKE UP!
If I didn’t have a Christian centered view of history (His Story), I would be a jumbled mess of sadness, anger, revenge, etc.
Oh, I mean this: God! Please help us! For Your glory and our joy. Thank You for our beloved America and our Trump.
Ephesians 6:10-20 has saved my backside so many times. It guides us step by step in explaining whom we are fighting and the tools God provides for us for this fight. Stand firm and pray!
The Armor of God
10 In conclusion, be strong in the Lord [draw your strength from Him and be empowered through your union with Him] and in the power of His [boundless] might. 11 Put on the full armor of God [for His precepts are like the splendid armor of a heavily-armed soldier], so that you may be able to [successfully] stand up against all the schemes and the strategies and the deceits of the devil. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood [contending only with physical opponents], but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this [present] darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly (supernatural) places. 13 Therefore, put on the complete armor of God, so that you will be able to [successfully] resist and stand your ground in the evil day [of danger], and having done everything [that the crisis demands], to stand firm [in your place, fully prepared, immovable, victorious]. 14 So stand firm and hold your ground, having [b]tightened the wide band of truth (personal integrity, moral courage) around your waist and having put on the breastplate of righteousness (an upright heart), 15 and having [c]strapped on your feet the gospel of peace in preparation [to face the enemy with firm-footed stability and the readiness produced by the good news]. 16 Above all, lift up the [protective] [d]shield of faith with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.
18 With all prayer and petition pray [with specific requests] at all times [on every occasion and in every season] in the Spirit, and with this in view, stay alert with all perseverance and petition [interceding in prayer] for all [e]God’s people. 19 And pray for me, that words may be given to me when I open my mouth, to proclaim boldly the mystery of the good news [of salvation], 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains. And pray that in proclaiming it I may speak boldly and courageously, as I should.
The criminal cabal rotate within the agencies. Gone from one, popping back up at another one.
Aways in charge. Same cabal.
They have been running the country for decades while giving us the impression of elections.
They destroy any candidate they don’t like and leave standing their own selected deep state leftists, like McCain, Romney, Paul Ryan, Bush…
And we can choose between their selections.
Any outsider will be framed, smeared, just ask Herman Cain, Trump, Roy Moore…
Congress and Senate, lol! Look at the ones in charge. All swampees!
We are being ruled.
Didn’t the NYPD say if the FBI didn’t do anything about the contents of the laptop that they would?
There’s been a rash of NYPD suicides this summer too…
NYPD never said such a thing.
We were TOLD they said that by those that peddle in stirred pots and ticking clocks.
The ONLY thing we should count on, is that PDJT is our only hope, as strong or meager that hope may be.
We have to be in all or nothing next year. And hope our country can be saved for the future generations.
In my opinion.
I’ve found a truepundit article that quotes an NYPD Chief and gives no name and an Erik Prince quote that is him quoting an unnamed source. Oh, well.
Truepundit is not a reliable site.
Many, many Fine Americans will be voting for Roy Moore!
There are times when the frog just CAN’T jump out of the boiling pot. FBI needs to be put to rest, condemned and shut down for good. All the alphabet agencies also need to be relocated throughout the USA and DC needs to be into a tourist attraction – depending on your mind frame, it could be the Haunted Mansion or Disney Land on steroids. We (as in USA) cannot move forward unless this entire mess is acknowledged AND exterminated. As PDJT has stated “This can not happen again”. Forget redistributing wealth, I am for redistributing the power in DC. Enough already. #RedistributethePowerinDC
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can get behind that movement. Every one of those Government alphabets should be moved to flyover country. Spread them out. That way they cannot feed off each other. Move them to where we can sit on the grand juries. DC is not a representation of the rest of the United States
Not one individual in the FBI has come forward to document this malfeasance?
Pensions speak louder than words.
This is why the government does not want to release any of the documents relating to these cases. When these documents surface, especially when unredacted, the previous self-serving narratives collapse. And when the protective narratives collapse, the illegalities and improprieties emerge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The credibility was lost long ago. Does that translate into actions?
Autthentic reclamation of Justice entails giving up illegitimately accrued power and territory controlled by ienmeshed DoJ & Judiciary.
Will stolen power be simply given back, voluntarily, to the American people?
Resist disingenuous narrative of Muh Russia is fraudulent & intentional, an ongoing conspiracy that prevents the transfer of authority.
A top down repudiation of our power as citizens.. nothing less
History has few Cinnaticus. Or George Washingtons. .
A close read of FISC Judge Collyer’s DOJ Compliance Review punctured The Narrative long ago for those capable of objective thinking.
Then it makes you wonder why Trump doesn’t release them. Why did he give it up to Barr to release. And why isn’t Trump getting all over Barr on tweeter if he knows nothing is being done? Something is not adding up.
“Does anyone at the DOJ/FBI even care about this issue any longer?”
Committing crimes and performing coverups is all they care about. It’s what they do. By now I think it’s in their DNA.
Most Excellent!!
🤔 (DEMAND the OID Report)
Oh
My
Gosh…. OF COURSE!!! 🤓 There ya go….. Lyndsey.
Bring the Pressure…. Pound The Table…
Make THIS happen…. WHY Don’t cha?
You CAN DO IT!!!
Ya Know…. SHOW US some of THAT “Initiative”….
You’re Always TALKIN’ Bout!!
It is really difficult to take anything from the FBI seriously or at face value. This fish died years ago and it is so big the stench seems like it will never end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Further back, WAY back and beyond.
Awan, Clinton, Feinstein’s intell breaches. Our surveillance and nat sec had Zero to little protection.
There’s no way we will see justice using the current justice system.
We would have to dismantle the agencies and start all over.
The current system is designed to protect their own against we the sheep. 🐑
If Barr is simple following the rules, we will get nowhere. Those were created by the cabal for the cabal. They know how get around every corner and clean their tracks.
Meanwhile we wait, just trust the freaking plan! Wait and wait… March… no! April… not!
May, June, September for sure! No… probably October we will see something. Lol.
No grand jury yet.
Translation: No indictments in the horizon!
McCabe can relax and enjoy his fame. He knows that. Look at him, he is not worried.
Yeah, Horowitz report, sure! Keep waiting, how is working so far?
Is Hillary’s in jail? Comey? Wolf? McCabe?
Who is in jail or went to jail? Papadopoulos, Manafort, Stone, Butina, oh my, only people associated with Trump.
…”and justice for all”
Lol!
Fight Organized Crime
Eliminate the FBI
It’s either the FBI or the Republic
In the end, there can be only one.
Second term next agenda for PDJT, decentralize the FBI, EPA and others worthy in draining the swamp.
I’m sorry, but I just sorta zone out these days.
Until I read the word “Indicted”, all else is bullshit.
You zoned out again! You said it 4 times
Hmm… Zoned out and fell asleep on the “Post Comment” button? 😉
We think the AG is over the FBI, but think again. There is someone or perhaps multiple someones pulling the strings at the DOJ and FBI and it’s not the people sitting at the head of the conference room table. The swamp isn’t getting drained, the swamp is filling as we speak – disgusting collection of human debris operating without oversight in DC and laughing all the way to the bank.
Pulling a single loose thread would threaten the existence of a political party and the conspiracy between government institutions and that party would be on full display. This lap top is a loose thread.
Every time they talk about how it’s not the field agents, I think of Waco.
funny how Bill Clinton rarely gets the blame for that…
Janet Reno was the one who ordered the attack (because of the children!), but Clinton was her boss, so the buck should have stopped there. But of course it was a tragedy, not a f**ked up operation like MOVE in Philadelphia.
It’s time to start writing letters and make some noise. They can’t Seth Rich all of us. We need to hold the Attorney General’s feet to the fire.
Wow, your level of detailed analysis is beyond anything I’ve ever read. Thank you for allowing me/us to follow your work. After following CTH for the past few months, I actually understand what was going on. Sux that the FBI is totally discredited now tho!
All the agencies that Hil 🐷 Clinton/Obama stocked with political hacks need to be totally rebuilt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or razed to the ground. Many are just unconstitutional. Period.
Apparently their is only one good person in the entire FBI–The whistle Blower. Every time I hear someone talk about the good ‘rank and file’ I want to do an Elvis on my TV or radio.
But suddenly they found 50 agents to assist Mueller. Only a handful looking into Hillary.
At this point, most Americans know the DoJ is Crooked.
More and more people are willing to say this publicly.
Resist has ALWAYS been united in collective denial of reality,, and, frankly, unsurprising that the Bureau is too. After all, if our law enforcement, intell agencies and judiciary was NORMAL , Hilllary would have been convicted back in Mueller’s hey day.
Honesty and integrity will not coexist with systemic rot.
Public servants motivated by Love of country are incompatible with institutions that ignore major intell breaches and bribery by foundational means.
Corruption and Authoritarianism thrive, The two are Incompatible.
This luxury, The Russia Projectiin, , Is marketable to consumers who are psychologically, emotionally and economically servered from the majority of Americans,
I am deeply discouraged and disappointed by the continued FBI corruption. I still hold hope that our president will fix it, but my hope is dim. Still, Donald Trump is my president and I will support him.
Abedin’s laptop is in the same place the EC from Brennan to Comey is telling him to get a cover story story going in warp speed on Russia collusion because Dennis Montgomery has blown the whistle on the HAMR (HAMMER) secret massive spy operation.
They’re both buried de-e-e-p in the swamp.
I share your sense that the FBI needs to be leveled, plowed, salted…. Now can we address the DOJ/CIA and perhaps a few others. Only Adm. Rogers gives me reason to not nuke the DC swamp. There are a few good people left beside PDJT.
The FBI lost its way a long time ago… Those of us in greater Boston recently celebrated the two year anniversary of this welcome decision by Florida’s Parole Board… This is one of many stories, going back decades… The FBI: Corrupt to the Core.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article163683153.html
Transparency…release all the emails. The Truth will set us free.
That lap top was just seen recently. It was in a newly dug hole lying beside Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, Hillary’s harddrive remains and all of these were interred next to Jimmy Hoffa’s body.
At least, that is what Q says.
Hahaha…good one.
Secret courts. Secret intelligence agencies. Secret agreements between agencies. Secret agreements with other countries. I must have somehow missed all this when studying the Constitution. Unless it’s in the secret addendum to that document.
Until we have a thousand year flood wash through D.C., it’s never going to get better. Only worse. If you don’t think so, compare how much worse off things are now verses three years ago. I’m not talking economically. I’m talking politically, morally, and civilly. And all because not a single person has been indicted for treason. Or for conspiracy to commit treason. Hell, not even a summons for jaywalking…unless of course you’re on the wrong side of the uniparty. Then they’ll manufacture whatever they need to destroy your life, your family’s lives, friends, associates, and anyone that might have been your classmate back in kindergarten.
I have no ideas how to fix this. I am just a humble veteran that has worked my body to pieces as a limeman on power lines.
The stench is overbearing coming from DC. I truly believe the DNC and swamp deep state are buying off GOP congressman from Texas in an attempt to steal the state of Texas in the congressional races. There are not enough people awake to make differences in the attitudes of elected officials in DC.
I am sick and tired of the hope porn we are being feed by the media. Our DOJ thinks they are above reproach just like the FBI and we the citizens of this country have absolutely no right or say in what they are doing.
Laws were broken, we need to see the evidence.
This nothing but coverup time so they can keep shredding our Constitution with illegal searchs and seizures. If I had one wish, it would be to dismantle all Patriot Act surveillance apparatus.
Please someone give me any kind of sunlight at the end of this mushroom tunnel. And no more Trust it will happen. I am out of Trust
I think it is a seige on DC on a Turesday afternoon before everyone runs to their reservations for dinner.
If there would be any way to amass 5 million vets, farmers, mechanics, moms, dads, and assorted others…armed… that just might do it.
We may be very near to a scenario just like this.
Sundance ~ do you think it’s even possible to clear out the rot and corruption without first eliminating the Senior Executive Service which insulates and protects these swamp rats?? Can that be done with an Executive Order by POTUS?
If PDJT waits till after the election to empty the swamp, is that a better position than dumping the unredacted everything now? Is PDJT still biding his time in getting the message out or is he overwhelmed by the media and deep swamp standing in his way?
Basically they suck. But who would they blow the whistle to if they could?
The media buried the kid who cane forward about the FBI training him to be a mass shooter.
I mean, really, the only hope we have is in God.
More crumbs for us sheep.
Imminent, damning Epstein docs release.
Hundreds implicated.
They ( Fox) are saying these docs should have never been sealed.
Sounds like justice is about to be resuscitated in this country. But I will wait to see what this is all about.
It’s sad that can’t trust our justice system. Very sad!
Ding Ding Ding – realality bell ringing. The FBI ain’t goin nowhere ok? If blowing a womans brains out while holding a baby on Ruby Ridge, if burning women and children alive in Waco and all the other evil deeds they’ve done didnt get them abolished you think a little coup will? The FBI IS deep state. They are Americas KGB. Dig comrades?
If there are no indictments before the election, PDJT will have a very-very difficult time in securing re-election. The DOJ/FBI will indirectly control the outcome of the election.
I truly believe that is the President’s towline. He has an inherent clock on this one. He willl let all Hell break loose as required.
In essence it appears IMO:
1) They ignored the Wiener Laptop
2) They ignored confiscating the DNC Server which was another key piece of evidence
3) They ignored testing the DNC Server using their own forensics testing,
4) They appear to be ignoring the opportunity to interview Assange who could possibly shed new light in just how Wikileaks got the DNC emails
5) They appear to be ignoring the question, was Mifsud a western agent all along?
6) They don’t seem to be bothered by the fact that an audit conducted by Adm Rodgers for just a 6 month period came back with the conclusion that 85% of FISA searches were not compliant.
7) They don’t seem bothered by the fact that Bruce Ohr told McCabe and Weismann back in Jul/Aug 2016 about the Dossier and his concerns over Steele’s bias against DJT but they still went forward it appears, to use the Dossier for the FISA warrant 3 months later in Oct 2016 and then with 3 renewals when they knew it was fabricated.
8) They don’t seem to be interested in tracing the serial numbers on the 10k given to PapaD
9) They don’t seem interested in interviewing the U1 whistleblower
I’m sure there are plenty of other obvious head scratchers but just these scream to me…….
That this investigation IMO is a total sham.
How is AG Barr not totally embarrassed by all of these blatant missteps coming from the two agencies he is now in charge of?
It is absolutely disgusting!!!
