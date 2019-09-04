Where is Huma Abedin’s Laptop?…

An August 2018 release from the FBI Vault on the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop containing Clinton emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) was never reviewed for intrusion prior to the 2016 election.

Does anyone at the DOJ/FBI even care about this issue any longer? … or was the can-kicking operation successful?

First, the frustrating context:

From the Boston Marathon bombing investigation through the San Bernardino terrorist attack; passing the Garland, Texas cartoon terror shooting; and continuing through Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub; and then through the Parkland shooting and into Las Vegas -via the Mandalay Bay- we always knew something was wrong with the apparatus, the institutional apparatus, of the FBI… but it wasn’t until 2017 with James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the transparently corrupt Clinton exoneration and candidate Trump set-up scheme that we fully grasped the scale and scope of the corruption.

It is disconcerting to accept that the institution of the FBI is corrupt, soup-to-nuts, including every aforementioned field office and participant therein. But reality doesn’t care about our feelings; it just stares us in the face – until we accept it.

Talking heads always approach the FBI issues with a co-dependent and enabling qualifier: “we’re not talking about the field agents”, they say.

Um, no; that’s nonsense.

If the institution is corrupt, then every entity within it is corrupt – until such time as the corruption is removed.

50 “rank and file” agents were working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann. Has a single whistleblower been identified other than a single Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI who contacted the Inspector General about how the Comey memos were being manipulated.

Enter FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI Director Wray seems like an affable person who is, by all reasonable evaluations, entirely way-over-his-head in dealing with the systemic rot, cancer and corruption.

Sound harsh? Go back and WATCH the post IG report (Clinton email investigation) press conference; it’s not harsh. It takes a particular kind of corruption manager to stand in front of a national audience and tell the world there was no bias in the Clinton email investigation… yet, he’s going to put every employee of the FBI through “bias training”?

Yeah, un-huh.

No bias… but everyone needs bias training. Gotcha.

Perhaps a more nonsensical statement was declared somewhere…. but I couldn’t remember one… until…. well, until the same DOJ/FBI released the FISA application constructed by the institution of the FBI to target Carter Page. This is where we read:

Page #2. They say: “The target of this application [Carter Page] is an agent of a foreign power”. [emphasis mine]

Page #4. The FBI spell out their definition of a “foreign agent” — basically, somebody who KNOWINGLY engages in clandestine intelligence activities for a foreign power, or who KNOWINGLY conspires with others to do the same.

Then in the very next paragraph: “This application targets Carter Page. The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian Government” [again emphasis mine].

How the heck can Carter Page be a “foreign agent” who “knowingly engaged in” activities “for a foreign power“, but at the same time be a “target for recruitment” by the same foreign power?

Meanwhile we have the FBI Director Christopher Wray managing the corruption. Key word “managing“. He’s not confronting it… he’s not removing it… he’s managing it. In essence, he’s a useful idiot for the corrupt interests of the DC swamp.

So that’s the backdrop for yet another heavily redacted {{eyeroll}} FBI vault release in August 2018 on FBI records relating to the Clinton non-investigation:

(Page #15)

From this page (15): The day after the 2016 election Peter Strzok is asking the FBI forensics data lab to run an intrusion analysis of Huma Abedin’s laptop hard drive.

(Page #16)

From This Page (16): The day after the 2016 election specific instructions to look for “evidence of intrusion” in the laptop of Huma Abedin.

(Page #17)

From This Page (17): The day after the election the FBI is requesting data forensics to identify intrusions into the Huma Abedin laptop. Special instructions include the forensics lab to keep a list of anyone who sees this information, keep track of the FBI personnel doing this work, and tell the case agent who they are.

Then comes the kicker…. Remember, THIS IS NOVEMBER 9th, 2016, the DAY AFTER the presidential election.

Item 4.4: “List any previous efforts to analyze this evidence”: “None”

The FBI never looked at the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop, which contained 100% of Clinton emails and blackberry text messages, for intrusion or security breaches PRIOR TO the November 8th, 2016, election.

REMEMBER THE IG REPORT? Reading Chapter 11 of the IG Report the content of the Inspector General report as it relates to the laptop device. Consider this from page #388 (emphasis mine):

Midyear agents obtained a copy of the Weiner laptop from NYO immediately after the search warrant was signed on October 30. The laptop was taken directly to Quantico where the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD) began processing the laptop. The Lead Analyst told us that given the volume of emails on the laptop and the difficulty with de-duplicating the emails that “at least for the first few days, the scale of what we’re doing seem[ed] really, really big.” Strzok told us that OTD was able “to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop, which significantly lowered the number of emails that the Midyear team would have to individually review. Strzok stated that only after that technological breakthrough did he begin to think it was “possible we might wrap up before the election.” (pg 388)

FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigative authority in the Hillary Clinton MYE (Mid-Year-Exam), is explaining to the IG how they were able to process an exhaustive volume of emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) in a few days; [Oct 30 to Nov 5, 2016]

Now, how does that square with the laptop being turned over to FBI forensics on November 9th, 2016?

(Page #18)

