Sidney Powell Discusses Her Court Filing Outlining DOJ Corruption During Spygate…

Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell appears for an interview to discuss her latest filing in the Flynn DC case that outlines how the DOJ has withheld key trial documents.
.
Powell’s Court Filing is Available Here
Advertisements
Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell appears for an interview to discuss her latest filing in the Flynn DC case that outlines how the DOJ has withheld key trial documents.
.
Powell’s Court Filing is Available Here
Goal: COMPLETE EXONERATION!
LikeLiked by 8 people
But is it? Seems like dismissal base on prosecutor misconduct is not really exoneration. Did Flynn really commit a crime….sure sounds like he didn’t. What a mess.
LikeLike
Threw the Stevens case right in the judges face
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was a fantastic interview! Thank goodness for Sidney Powell and Greg Jarrett.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exculpate, exonerate, then eviscerate the prosecution.
LikeLike
Wow, Ms. Powell looks great. So glad she’s helping Mr. Flynn. My sincere thanks to Ms. Powell.
LikeLiked by 10 people
If anyone finds this helpful:
https://mike-flynn-defense-fund.snwbll.com/exonerate-mike-flynn
I’ve been to it myself and’ve had no problems, in case anyone wonders about shenanigans (like I do).
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is NOT the Mike Flynn Defense Fund. The ONLY one which is valid is the one his family has promoted, https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
LikeLike
Well, there’s that. And a good opportunity to b-slap the DOJ. Spared no expense today, it seems. Gave everybody a little taste of Reality. As in: yes, Peoria, the DOJ is corrupt.
Curious what the Bag Blower’s take on this whole Flynn episode is…
LikeLike
I have to say, Ms. Powell is a bright light.
LikeLike
Small group indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa. Ms. Powell is going for a dismissal based on egregious government misconduct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And neither her nor General Flynn needed to do that. General Flynn could’ve relaxed a long time ago with some deal that’s not hurting on paper.
But he choose to play this along up to this point.
The Flynn case appears to me like the lynchpin to the coup.
Ms. Powell “I don’t understand what’s happening(*wink*) and I need more information”
LikeLike
Well, what’s interesting to me… what’s outlined makes total sense. The Flynn defense DOES need to see EVERYTHING… unredacted. 302’s, text messages, notes, documents. The whole lot is potentially exculpatory. She even requested the unredacted Collyer Opinion. Think about it: I want to see every single email From:, To:, or CC: Andrew Weissman containing the word “Flynn”. Unreasonable? Seems relevant to the topic at hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad Miss Powell can’t go for a dismissal based on an ongoing TREASONOUS COUP!
LikeLike
Hallelujah Attorney Powell is going for exoneration.
We could not ask for anything more. Thank you Attorney Powell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh I think Sidney is going for far more than exoneration. She is going for the throat of the coup plotters, exposing this miscarriage of justice as a key piece in the grand scheme of the seditious conspiracy to take out the President.
God speed Sidney, shine the light of truth on the “rat bastards” (h/t BCP) – go for the throat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ms. Powell spent some length of time to author a book about the slime bag lawyer Weissensteen. This is a real opportunity to vindicate Flynn and expose the nasty lawyer who told Mueller what to do.
LikeLike
My comment when Gen. Flynn hired Sidney Powell: you don’t hire a racehorse for a routine trot around the ring. In it to win it.
Think of how often we at CTH endure the blowhards, always 10 steps ahead. Powell’s got this, already proven herself way ahead (and more determined) than everyone. Finally, a joy to watch.
LikeLike
Godspeed Sidney.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Progressive media reinforces the enemy within…
Michael Flynn says he is not ready to be sentenced, U.S. says he is ready https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-flynn-idUSKCN1VK1Q5?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_content=5d69abd9145a570001535baa&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter …
LikeLike
AND there’s a LOT MORE filed under seal!
I always thought the Flynn case will blow this whole thing open. I guess their best play would be to drop the charges but I’m sure neither Flynn nor Team Trump wants this right now..
Flynn didn’t need to draw this case so far out. Could’ve agreed to some deal a long time ago..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ms. Powell and Flynn have the merit to render the entire process as fruit of a poisoned tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this same sentiment on the security clearance denial thread by Sundance and the thread about her filing from today just a minute ago. But want to put it here as well.
Why should Powell need a security clearance to view the classified documents about Flynn’s case?
Does anyone remember when Comey was on the hill for a hearing after he cleared Hillary in the email case? Jason Chafitz asked Comey do Hillary’s lawyers, who we tasked with going through her emails to decide what was work related and what was yoga class, if the lawyers who were viewing these emails had security clearances. Comey said he didn’t know and just shrugged his shoulders. Basically made it seem like since they were simply lawyers it really didn’t matter if they had clearance. At least that was the impression that I got.
That moment stuck with me more than any other moment in this entire saga. That day i went nuts telling everyone about this exchange and it never seemed to gain traction anywhere. Either way, based on this precedent Sydney should cite this instance as her right to view all the classified documents. And even if she gets denied again it could reopen and put focus back on the Hillary email case that was totally fake.
If anyone can find a clip of the exchange between JC and Comey, please post it here! I can’t find it anywhere. But I know someone at CTH can find it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure they would like to show Sydney the Brady material but they can’t because it would give up sources and methods.
LikeLike
Kinda like Comey’s memos apparently did, or was I not paying attention?
LikeLike
The sources and methods were them – and there’s a lot of “thems” including foreign countries – plotting how to f Flynn and f Trump. Yeah, you sure can’t let the defense of the public see that!
LikeLike
Bill, don’t wait for the clip, send Attorney Powell a tweet or an email and remind her. Heck, send an email to Jason Chaffetz, even send it to Fox, and ask him to contact Attorney Powell.
This may be important. It may not be important, but at least give Attorney Powell the info so she can choose. Thanks, and great job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Jean, great ideas. Although I don’t have twitter or Syndeys email address. Do you have her email address? And if you have Twitter could you tweet this suggestion to her or even Chaffetz to get them to dig up the film? I’ll happily email Sydney if there is an address.
Thanks again
LikeLike
I believe I saw her email on the bottom of the court filing on scribe.
LikeLike
Thanks, Ken. Looking now.
LikeLike
Hi Ken,
I got a bounce back from the email I sent to that address at the bottom of the skrib.
Can someone tweet this link to Sydney?
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/5-revealing-moments-from-fbi-director-james-comeys-congressional-testimony/
LikeLike
Hire an attorney who is cleared.
LikeLike
https://www.mrctv.org/videos/fbi-director-hillary-clinton-s-lawyers-did-not-have-security-clearance-when-they-went-through-her-emails
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/melanie-hunter/fbi-director-10-people-without-security-clearance-had-access-clintons
LikeLike
Thank you, LAN!
LikeLike
Most Welcome, Bill.
LikeLike
Exchange at (-3:55) in the replay…..
Is quite interesting…. Considering recent events…
LikeLike
Kudos to Powell. She has more guts than Donald Trump in exposing the Deep State coup perpetrators. DJT has not yet declassified a single document and there has not yet been a single indictment while the coup continues. Trump can’t be that stupid, or maybe he is. Powell should be Attorney General if she is successful. Powell has more ballz than Bill Barr at this point.
LikeLike
Ummm, you have no idea why Trump is proceeding the way he is right now. If he declassified everything I’m sure that would taint all the cases. Just a guess.
Furthermore, they could be letting the DS fight declassification so they can see who the perps are for further investigation.
Taking digs at Trump is an absolutely ridiculous position to take at this point. I would also like to point out that, it’s pretty clear it will take two terms for him to get to the bottom of the coup. Even if it means he’s watching Barr to decide if he’s a fixer or patriot.
This isn’t a made for TV movie.
Although I’ve stated many times I think Barr is a fixer, that’s only my gut instinct. I’m more than willing to let PDJT have the benefit of the doubt for now AND through a second term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can’t be that stupid or maybe he is —Really you have all the inside info here huh.?
LikeLike
With all due respect, go soak your head, ‘Liberator’.
LikeLike
There are many branches on the Spygate tree but this filing has the righteous potential to take a chainsaw to the trunk of the tree. And kudos to Sundance, your fingerprints are all over this. Many people have prayed that the “right” people would see your research and analysis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sydney Powell was a regular poster here in the comment section……she went quiet when she became Flynn’s attorney so I’m sure you are right about sundance providing info for her to use now
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney Powell is a heroine in my book. You go girl!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mine too.
LikeLike
I was reading Powell’s motion, it’s a scorcher. One thing that caught my interest is here:
“A finding of contempt by this Court will trigger the appointment of new prosecutors—unrelated to the Special Counsel investigation or the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is now equally implicated in the suppression of evidence favorable to the defense.”
If I’m reading this right, she is not just going after the prosecutors from the SCO that originally brought these charges, but it appears she’s got Jesse Liu in her sights as well. Am I reading this right? And if Liu is held in contempt, what will be her fate – can she be fired by Barr?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think she’s going for the whole enchilada, the entire cabal. Pull one thread and the entire garment falls apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Equally implicated” puts Jesse Liu squarely in Sidney Powell’s sights, yes. If she’s held in contempt, it all depends on what the DOJ decides to do with it. At worst, they’d sweep it under the rug with some finger wagging. As we’ve seen, public evidence of malfeasance can’t compel the AG to do anything. On the other hand, the facts underlying a contempt decision would be ripe for internal investigation, which could have professional consequences ranging from reprimand, to demotion to firing — or or even a criminal investigation which could bring prosecution. It all depends on what the AG decides to do; nothing compels him to do anything, but the facts would seem to justify throwing the book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God I hope so. After the way she protected the SSCI in the Wolfe case, she needs to go. She is part of the cover-up, and Barr needs to see that. A contempt charge would make it a bit clearer.
LikeLike
i hereby nominate Sidney Powell for Attorney General in Trump’s second term.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I second that nomination wholeheartedly!! All in favor say “Aye”!
LikeLike
AYE!!
LikeLike
I’ll third it with a hearty “aye!” Can anyone picture the swamp confirming Sidney?
Trade Ms. Powell for Barr any day.
LikeLike
Aye (63 million times)
LikeLike
Barr appears to Like Liu. She was up for a promotion in the DOJ that she declined or Barr might have nixed, but in lieu of promotion she was placed on the AG advisory council which I understand meet and advise Barr.
LikeLike
I hope she gets held in contempt over this. She needs to be destroyed. She is deep state all the way. I didn’t believe it when it was first proposed, but the evidence is too overwhelming now to ignore.
LikeLike
Barr had no choice on that, I believe Liu was put there automatically?
LikeLike
There must be some kind of remedy, particularly if she is found in contempt. Good God I hope she is. Every prosecutor who has touched this case so far needs to be raked over the coals, twice.
LikeLike
I hope Ms. powell writes a book about the Flynn case.
LikeLike
Tenacious Sidney wants the truth – be still my heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmm.. why the F is she not the AG…
LikeLike
Because she wants to get to the truth?
LikeLike
The prosecutors under A/G Barr haven’t changed at all. They’re still vehemently and maliciously prosecuting Flynn like he was a traitorous spy for Russia or the Ukraine. That fit the BS Collusion scenario of the Special Counsel during the 2 year witch hunt but it is absolutely absurd today. Especially given the original exculpatory notes in Strzok and Pienta’s original report.
Flynn’s continued Lower Tier prosecution and the alleged hiding of Brady evidence seems to be the ultimate example of a still active and grossly unfair 2 tiered justice system. The unbroken string of hasty DOJ refusals to indict actual coup participants including Comey, McCabe and the numerous official leakers that fed the Collusion Hoax to the media are all in the privileged Upper Tier. They have all walked free and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were all given a congratulatory pat on the back on their way out by the remaining anti Trump officials that still run much of A/G Barr’s DOJ.
LikeLike