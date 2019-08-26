President Trump and President Macron Joint G7 Press Conference…

At the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference.

President Macron used the opportunity to serve his own urgent political interests. With a populist ‘yellow vest’ movement knocking on his palace gates, the optics of presenting himself in alignment with ‘yellow vest’ nationalist Donald Trump helps Macron to deflect opposition away from his leftist policies. Hence, a lengthy diatribe from the french weasel.

[Video below and transcript will follow]

Advertisements