President Trump and President Macron Joint G7 Press Conference…

Posted on August 26, 2019 by

At the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference.

President Macron used the opportunity to serve his own urgent political interests.  With a populist ‘yellow vest’ movement knocking on his palace gates, the optics of presenting himself in alignment with ‘yellow vest’ nationalist Donald Trump helps Macron to deflect opposition away from his leftist policies.  Hence, a lengthy diatribe from the french weasel.

[Video below and transcript will follow]

27 Responses to President Trump and President Macron Joint G7 Press Conference…

  1. 1herder says:
    August 26, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    THANKS FOR DOING THIS MR PRESIDENT…..finally an real American!

  2. gonzotx says:
    August 26, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Jesus, President Trump can’t stand that weasel, look at that picture!

  3. 1herder says:
    August 26, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    …..and the circus at home continues…

  4. queenslandkel says:
    August 26, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Absolutely loved the descriptor of Macron as the ‘French weasel’. Sundance knocks it out of the park again. 😅😅😅😅😅 can’t stop laughing

  6. Pa Hermit says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Most treat this as a privilege vacation, POTUS looks at it as a business trip! Deals were struck while in a “Honeymoon” location! MAGA then KAG!

  7. mikeyboo says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I believe the correct reference is to the French Weas-elle.

  8. freespeechfanatic says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I thought Macron was finished after the yellow vest debacle. I thought Merkel was finished. I thought Justin from Canada was finished after his abuses and crimes. The worse they are, the harder they hang on.

  9. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Yellow jackets sting le’Weazel

  10. littleanniefannie says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Can you picture Jill having to prop up SlowJoe?

    And then there’s Bobby Frank—https://libertyunyielding.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Beto-Vid-CI-600.jpg

  11. Blind no Longer says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    That presser was EPIC Trump!!!

    The American fake news Press were disgusting! Some asshat actually asked President Trump why he continued to tell the lie about Obama!!!! I hope there is enough evidence in all these investigations, ongoing spygate stuff, to bring some of these bastards down!

  12. law4lifeblog says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    The Young Weasel’s frenetic hand gesturing is ridiculous….channeling Beto is no winning strategy.

  13. Zorro says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    I think the French coverup the taste of weasel with heavy cream based sauces.

  14. TradeBait says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The French are noted for electing some really weird, duplicitous leaders. Macron fits right into the description, just like Justine of Canada. Mommy issues.

  15. theresanne says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    The US MSM is so full of hatred they have become unbearable and should be left behind on these trips. Allow the host country’s MSM to ask the questions.

  16. MicD says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    IMO, Macron comes off as if he’s a debate contestant for President of the World.
    POTUS: meh, whatever.

  17. Q&A says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Any guesses on the PSI of that handshake? White knuckles for sure.

  18. Reloader says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    My apologies but I have never been able to stand listening to the french language. There is just so much that seems disgusting about it, but that’s just my opinion. And I’m simply in awe of those of you who can tolerate that particular weasel speaking it. Amazing.

  19. scrap1ron says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Weasel? More like Pepe LePew.

  20. ezduzit63 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    INTERESTING FOR YOU..GET EM SUNDANCE!
    http://thespygateproject.org/

  21. sarasotosfan says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    When asked about climate change and whether he believed it, I wish President Trump had mentioned the dismissal of Michael Mann’s SLAPP lawsuit for failure to provide the court his data supporting his “hockey stick” graph. And at the same time asked the DOJ to look into whether he committed fraud in obtaining any government grants.

  22. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    I could see the disgust in our president’s face at Macron. Pres Trump was very gracious about the lunch on the first day. It was my understanding that Macron sprung it on him unplanned. And that was very manipulative to bring the Iranian official at the last minute yesterday to try to get Pres Trump to meet with him. I wouldn’t have done the press conference with the weasel.

