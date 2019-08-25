U.S/Canada Bilat – President Trump and Justin from Canada…

President Trump and Justin from Canada hold a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.   No-one is exactly sure why Justin from Canada is there; both leaders talked about the USMCA, again; and the media did not have any questions for anyone about Canada. [Video and Transcript Below]

[Transcript] – PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: Well, it’s always a pleasure to sit down with President Trump. We’ve had some good conversations already, particularly on the global economy. The Canadian and American economy are doing well, partially because of the trading relationship we have and the great work we did.

Quite frankly, around the table there’s a lot of people wanting to make trade deals with each other. And we have a deal that we were able to negotiate that’s good for our workers, good for our citizens, good for the middle class. And that’s the kind of thing that we need to see more of around the world.

Always a pleasure to talk about a broad range of global issues. And it’s good to sit down with you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: So, we’re going to be significantly expanding our trading relationship when the USMCA gets done and completed. Our farmers love it. The unions love it. The workers love it. Manufacturers love it. Everybody likes it. I think most Democrats like it. So, hopefully, that’ll be put to a vote fairly soon.

It’s got tremendous support — both, I believe, Democrat and Republican. It has been signed and finalized, essentially, by Canada and, essentially, by Mexico. So we’re waiting for that from the United States.

And we have — we have really great support. And it’s something — I think it’s a very special agreement. And it replaces NAFTA, which is perhaps the worst trade agreement ever done. Certainly within our country it’s the worst. I can think of one worse, but it’s not within our country, it’s outside of our country, and that’s the WTO. That’s a beauty.

So we’re very happy with the agreement, and I congratulate you. I hope it gets done. I guess we should save the congratulations for when they vote, but hopefully that will be put to a vote pretty soon.

Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

END 12:27 P.M. CEST

  1. Skippy says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    It’s shameful our HOUSE under Congresswoman Pelosi has held up this treaty’s vote. For the good of People in Canada, Mexico, and the USA, please Congresswoman Pelosi allow a vote in our House, the People’s House.

    • fangdog says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:24 pm

      Pelosi is doing exactly what the Globalist tell he to do or not to do. Democrats are elected by the people but are operated by the communist-style Globalist.

      • budklatsch says:
        August 25, 2019 at 1:16 pm

        Didn’t Pelosi tell Trudeau NOT to vote in Canada, because she will hold it off until the 2020 elections? Hopefully Trudeau will be gone this Oct.

      • filbertmedary says:
        August 25, 2019 at 1:40 pm

        Is the USMCA considered to be a “treaty?”

        Because the Constitution gives no voice to the House of Representatives in the approval of treaties, only the Senate. Article 2, Section 2. Of course, a treaty needs 2/3 of the Senate to approve.

  2. Sentient says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Hopefully Justin will be gone soon.

    • fangdog says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:30 pm

      If you go by the theory; “What is bad for them is good for us” Justin is the correct Canadian prime minster for us.

    • Mike in a Truck says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:39 pm

      Justin!, no…manspreading in front of the camera? He’s toast. He knows it so he dosnt care anymore.

    • Dekester says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:40 pm

      Many here in Canada do too.

      Sadly we have a large group of dopey 25 to 75 year old women that love his hair, cute smile, socks and that he says nice things.

      They truly are a pampered and miserable group and will vote for him no matter what.

      Well unless he banned pedicures, yoga and Starbucks.😉

      God bles PDJT

      • Texian says:
        August 25, 2019 at 1:36 pm

        I nominate Carl Dixon for Prime Minister of Canada.. He’ll get the women..

        One of the few who still “has it”.. Because it’s a part of him.. His voice is clear.. He still hits the notes.. Still has the feeling.. And still enjoys it.. His Spirit is still connected..

        He’s a Survivor..

  3. sarasotosfan says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Canada has ratified USMCA? Since when?

    • Skippy says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:58 pm

      You’re right, Canada has not as yet ratified USMCA either. Sorry I misunderstood and thanks for correcting. Skippy

      The USMCA was signed by United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30, 2018 as a side event of the 2018 G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. Each country’s legislature still must ratify the agreement.
      Type: Trade agreement
      Signed: 30 November 2018
      Drafted: 30 September 2018
      Ratifiers: Mexico (June 19, 2019)

      • Robert Smith says:
        August 25, 2019 at 1:03 pm

        One of the main things businesses need is some level of certainly under which to operate. Trump is clearly positing Democrats as the party of TDS/No in blocking forward progress here.

  4. Lucky Kitty says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Wonder how many people in Canada agree with Justin when he says how well his middle class is doing??

    • Dekester says:
      August 25, 2019 at 12:44 pm

      Not many..

      The CBC and other media controls the masses, and spreads the disinformation campaign.

      Things are changing though, the Chinese laundered cash is drying up, and Trudope and our Provincial Premiers will have “ wedgies” soon.

  5. oldersoul says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Justin is there because of the special issues that his buddy Micron carved out for him on this G7 agenda:

    Gender, climate … and a new sock fashion show to keep Mrs. Merkel entertained. All vital issues for the 2019 globalist economy.

  6. Doc says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Was Justin wearing his Globalist Sox?

  7. bessie2003 says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Was the President’s mention of the WTO a signal that’s the next target?

    Crossing my fingers that’s a yes 🙂

  8. oldschool says:
    August 25, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Just-in should be Just-out…

  9. Ron Jaeger says:
    August 25, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Trudy makes me nauseous even more so than Macron. I guess I can expect that from France after the last 50 years but Canada?

