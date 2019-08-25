U.S/Canada Bilat – President Trump and Justin from Canada…

President Trump and Justin from Canada hold a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. No-one is exactly sure why Justin from Canada is there; both leaders talked about the USMCA, again; and the media did not have any questions for anyone about Canada. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: Well, it’s always a pleasure to sit down with President Trump. We’ve had some good conversations already, particularly on the global economy. The Canadian and American economy are doing well, partially because of the trading relationship we have and the great work we did.
Quite frankly, around the table there’s a lot of people wanting to make trade deals with each other. And we have a deal that we were able to negotiate that’s good for our workers, good for our citizens, good for the middle class. And that’s the kind of thing that we need to see more of around the world.
Always a pleasure to talk about a broad range of global issues. And it’s good to sit down with you.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So, we’re going to be significantly expanding our trading relationship when the USMCA gets done and completed. Our farmers love it. The unions love it. The workers love it. Manufacturers love it. Everybody likes it. I think most Democrats like it. So, hopefully, that’ll be put to a vote fairly soon.
It’s got tremendous support — both, I believe, Democrat and Republican. It has been signed and finalized, essentially, by Canada and, essentially, by Mexico. So we’re waiting for that from the United States.
And we have — we have really great support. And it’s something — I think it’s a very special agreement. And it replaces NAFTA, which is perhaps the worst trade agreement ever done. Certainly within our country it’s the worst. I can think of one worse, but it’s not within our country, it’s outside of our country, and that’s the WTO. That’s a beauty.
So we’re very happy with the agreement, and I congratulate you. I hope it gets done. I guess we should save the congratulations for when they vote, but hopefully that will be put to a vote pretty soon.
Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
It’s shameful our HOUSE under Congresswoman Pelosi has held up this treaty’s vote. For the good of People in Canada, Mexico, and the USA, please Congresswoman Pelosi allow a vote in our House, the People’s House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi is doing exactly what the Globalist tell he to do or not to do. Democrats are elected by the people but are operated by the communist-style Globalist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t Pelosi tell Trudeau NOT to vote in Canada, because she will hold it off until the 2020 elections? Hopefully Trudeau will be gone this Oct.
LikeLike
Didn’t Pelosi tell Trudeau NOT to vote in Canada, because she will hold it off until the 2020 elections? Hopefully Trudeau will be gone this Oct.
LikeLike
Is the USMCA considered to be a “treaty?”
Because the Constitution gives no voice to the House of Representatives in the approval of treaties, only the Senate. Article 2, Section 2. Of course, a treaty needs 2/3 of the Senate to approve.
LikeLike
Hopefully Justin will be gone soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you go by the theory; “What is bad for them is good for us” Justin is the correct Canadian prime minster for us.
LikeLike
Justin!, no…manspreading in front of the camera? He’s toast. He knows it so he dosnt care anymore.
LikeLike
Many here in Canada do too.
Sadly we have a large group of dopey 25 to 75 year old women that love his hair, cute smile, socks and that he says nice things.
They truly are a pampered and miserable group and will vote for him no matter what.
Well unless he banned pedicures, yoga and Starbucks.😉
God bles PDJT
LikeLike
I nominate Carl Dixon for Prime Minister of Canada.. He’ll get the women..
One of the few who still “has it”.. Because it’s a part of him.. His voice is clear.. He still hits the notes.. Still has the feeling.. And still enjoys it.. His Spirit is still connected..
He’s a Survivor..
LikeLike
Canada has ratified USMCA? Since when?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right, Canada has not as yet ratified USMCA either. Sorry I misunderstood and thanks for correcting. Skippy
The USMCA was signed by United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30, 2018 as a side event of the 2018 G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. Each country’s legislature still must ratify the agreement.
Type: Trade agreement
Signed: 30 November 2018
Drafted: 30 September 2018
Ratifiers: Mexico (June 19, 2019)
LikeLike
One of the main things businesses need is some level of certainly under which to operate. Trump is clearly positing Democrats as the party of TDS/No in blocking forward progress here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder how many people in Canada agree with Justin when he says how well his middle class is doing??
LikeLike
Not many..
The CBC and other media controls the masses, and spreads the disinformation campaign.
Things are changing though, the Chinese laundered cash is drying up, and Trudope and our Provincial Premiers will have “ wedgies” soon.
LikeLike
How many citizens support Trudeau over in Quebec?
LikeLike
Justin is there because of the special issues that his buddy Micron carved out for him on this G7 agenda:
Gender, climate … and a new sock fashion show to keep Mrs. Merkel entertained. All vital issues for the 2019 globalist economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Justin wearing his Globalist Sox?
LikeLike
Was the President’s mention of the WTO a signal that’s the next target?
Crossing my fingers that’s a yes 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
China has the second-largest GNP in the world and the WTO still classifies them as a developing nation with special privileges and allowances.
LikeLike
Yes, I think so. I am glad he mentioned the WTO!
LikeLike
Just-in should be Just-out…
LikeLike
Trudy makes me nauseous even more so than Macron. I guess I can expect that from France after the last 50 years but Canada?
LikeLike