Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discuss G7 Trade and Economics…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discuss the ongoing trade and economic discussions amid the G7 summit in France. The G7 was originally formed to address economic issues amid the top industrial economies. President Trump has been trying to return to that focus.
Secretary Mnuchin did a good job knocking back the narrative gnats.
Advertisements
When talking to the press you are talking to 6 year old kids
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pro tip: always mute the propagandist, only listen to the answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sincerely thank Sundance for doing such distasteful work: wading and curating every Sunday through the insufferable MSM swamp interviews and TV bilge.
Other than the lovely Maria B, I simply refuse to watch this Sunday dreck anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
✅
Parallel communication
. The media refuse to accept reality based facts, hence they lob verbal grenades at pragmatists ad infinidum .
In theory, tiny deviations infer a possible productive interchange. time and place unknown.
The Progressive Pugilists Press Corp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question that gets slammed against PDJT trade tariff policies are ‘At what cost to the American citizen?’ J.C, ask the Americans across America that have lost their jobs, lost their pensions and lost their homes because of the POLS allowing China et al free access.
LikeLike
“Narrative gnats” Love that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Narrative gnats are little critters aren’t they?,
LikeLike
Narrative gnats are pesky little critters aren’t they?,
LikeLike