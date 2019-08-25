G7 Breakout Session: “One Bribe One Loan”…

It does not take a deep geopolitical weed-walker to see the background for inviting the African delegation to the Biarritz summit. Here we see the the G7 working session group on ‘partnerships with Africa‘:
What we don’t see in this picture is the main reason for the meeting, the 800lb panda in the room; all of these non-G7 members and meeting participants have been previously exposed to the One-Belt One-Road influence of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.
Combine World Bank President David Malpass into the equation, a direct U.S. nomination by President Trump now in place; mix in the visibility of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; and then recognize the sudden appearance of Sebastian Pinera from Chile and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from India; and the picture of a multi-continental meeting to discuss the potential downstream ramifications of President Trump confronting China becomes visible.
It’s all about the economics folks…
A big expansion from the traditional group of seven. India, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America are all represented at the summit today.
The battle of Midway approaches….
‘partnerships with Africa‘ = “We’ll colonize them again (economically) since we got kicked out that other time”
… I’m looking at you France, Britain, Portugal, Netherlands …
The colonizer in question is the Han Empire, not the former European colonial powers. The meeting is about how to help the African nations extricate themselves from the big hug/stranglehold Xi has placed on many of the invited nations.
Finally someone shows up with common sense.
Spot on
👍
Ah, c’mon, A2, go easy on us. You know we have propagandists masquerading as journalists who feed us crap; we rely on you and a few others to give us some truth. Speaking of which, where ya been, and looking forward to a Hong Kong report later. Heard there were real bullets employed today, although not shot. (not yet, anyway)
Mnuchin hinted again today at repercussions should China go all Tienanmen on Hong Kong.
Thanks again for keeping us up to date.
🤣🤣🤣
Maybe write something later, lots of incoming on PRC, Hong Kong and in the back of beyond (looking at you OZ). Also on economic data.
Mnuchin made me laugh today. When asked by a reporter about whether or not the President was having second thoughts on the so-called China trade war, he said “no second thoughts” and added. “only second thought was that he should raise tariffs more”.
😂😂😂
“Out back of beyond … ”
from Jack Vance?
Or some other source?
I’m sure Cheryl Mills will help them out. She launched Africans sewing clothing for 19 cents an hour at a big event in Europe 2 years ago. Heck, a full 40 cents less than in China! In the end it all adds up to…You used me, now you owe me…
I would not mind if the manufacturing happening in China for American companies be moved to African or Carribean countries. They are smaller and pose no military threat to us, yet collected they can become a good market for us. Sure moving to America is best, but a lot of manufacturing won’t come back due to labor wages being a big cost of production. It would be better to shift to a pro American, non threatening country.
For current events, see the HK uprising against the Panda Suffocating hug being exercised as it swallows up freedom loving citizens, soon to be duplicated in a province near you.
Thanks TarsTarkas. I hope you’re right and that would actually seem to suggest some acceptance by the broader group of POTUS’ eventual successful decoupling. I’m taking that as a positive development and wouldn’t be surprised if POTUS’ had some input on it. US is far too strong now economically for this to be some type of attempted cooptation.
Tars Tarkas said: The colonizer in question is the Han Empire, not the former European colonial powers. The meeting is about how to help the African nations extricate themselves …
Yes, but how?
1 – Replace Han Empire colonization / exploitation with renewed European colonization / exploitation
2 – Give Africa huge birthday-presents-worth of foreign aid
3 – ?
… and Belgium.
Don’t forget BELGIUM — and the devastation they did in the Congo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably the worse of the offenders for sure.
It’s a setup, a intervention of the world globalist trying to hijack our President
Macron: a G20-wannabe host.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, good luck with that!
No, This is the nationalist starting to use their power to help the resetting of the worlds trade. Very interesting read about Chili’s new President, Sabastian Piñera.
FTA: Billionaire businessman
When he first became president in 2010, Mr Piñera became Chile’s first conservative president since the end of military rule in 1990.
The Harvard-trained economist displaced the country’s first female president, Michelle Bachelet, promising to turn his business acumen to the country’s economic growth.
Born in 1949, he remains one of Chile’s richest men, with an estimated personal fortune of roughly $2.7bn (£2bn).
Much of his money was made in the 1980s when he introduced credit cards to Chile through his company Bancard. He also invested in Chile’s biggest main airline, Lan Chile, the country’s top football club, Colo Colo, and a television channel.
When he became president, however, he promised to sell off several holdings to avoid potential conflicts.
President Piñera
In both his campaigns, Mr Piñera has vowed to apply his business know-how to government.
He enjoys broad support from Chile’s business community, and united the country’s conservative wing.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-11558721
We need to know at whose behest the extra came to know the agenda me thinks.
I thought Modi liked POTUS and wanted to cash in on the Trade War with China…?
LikeLike
He does. But I believe I read they also have unfair practices, like Vietnam?
USMCA first.
Japan a close second.
South Korea already inked.
The UK teed up.
Vietnam, India, the EU next?
India is extremely protectionist. And is a VERY complicated place. Castes, Hindu v Muslim, British legacy bureaucracy with SE Asian lack of morals (corruption)…
PDJT would do well to finish China and then tackle EU before getting serious with Modi about India. Priorities.
Ristvan, Scott Adams in his podcast today made a prediction, and he is rather good at them including PDJT winning in 16. He noted, their will be no trade deal w/ China during PDJT’s term(s). Interesting to say the least and cases could be made to see that through. Love your thoughts on that concept.
“Finish China”, not ‘finish WITH China’, not to speak for ristvan, but as a savvy investor, should hope you would have figured out by now there will be no trade deal with a CCP contolled China.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“They want to make a deal. But I’m not ready” says the other Boss about China.
Of course he isn’t ready. China’s communists cannot be trusted to deal fairly ever.
I agree 100%. There will be no deal with China. Their crime spree is over.
My own opinion recently has been that the Chinese Conmunist Party would overturned in about the middle of PDT’s second term. But that does seem a bit hasty, doesn’t it?
I guess it depends on how much the people of China want to throw off their oppressors, and how large a price they are willing to pay to do it.
India can be a large part of working China.
Yes, and although small in number. The Sikhs ( the warriors ) are not to be ignored.
I believe their State ( Khalistan) has a large group that at one time wanted independence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do you assume he’s not?
What lips and teeth friend does China have that India is currently in a shooting war with?
What country is threatening India in Doklam?
What country is triangulating with ports/bases around India?
Answer those questions and Bob’s your uncle.
.
Not sure I follow you here Sundance. Is this an attempt to thwart Chinese influence in Africa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he was suggesting that these non G7 countries are explaining to the G& just what One-Belt One-Road is really about. The Chinese supply loans to small countries to build infrastructure and they know they will never make the payments on. Then they can foreclose on their major natural resources.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Let me drop this one here again.
From a doctor in Venezuela.
https://www.caracaschronicles.com/2019/08/19/the-chinese-monopoly-on-venezuelan-health/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting Sherri. I wondered if the Chinese were horning in on medical care.
Now that I think about it: Many of the american pharmacies are overseas. Germany used to make surgical equipment, but now cheaper stuff is available with chinese steel that won’t hold an edge. McKesson is a big supplier here that gets its material from who knows where.
Easy to see the U.S. globalist owners of the health care giants feeding china and shutting out U.S. medical industry.
U.S. Professional labor is getting screwed the most. The insurance companies drive down the costs or keep the costs low for MDs, Nurses (especially with the cheap rural health obligations of the FMGs (foriegn medical graduates). Its all there
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eye-opening.
So the Chinese-sourced medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals have been “….paid for by Venezuelan oil” the production of which keeps dropping. Does not bode well for Venezuelans. Wonder what Juan Guaido has planned for this industry if he ever takes full control.
LikeLike
Oil is the life blood of Venezuela. That industry absolutely must be brought back online. Food, medicine, and oil will have to be the priorities.
If Venezuelans had not been made to give up their guns under Chavez, maybe they could have a short revolution to get rid of Maduro and his Cubans. By doing so, they might be able to have a debt reset. Won’t happen. Venezuela is not a sovereign nation. It is Cuba’s vassal state and Maduro is a puppet. More Venezuelans likely will have to suffer terribly before the US press and keyboard warriors would give up and quit trying to frame the political situation in VZ as the US being poised to invade and overthrow the one they call a fairly elected president — Maduro. They have their talking points and just won’t quit. If we were to intervene on Juan Guaido’s behalf we would have WW III. It is a shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chinese are swarming the Caribbean to.
There is talk of Chinese mafia taking over prostitution of which there is plenty in Spanish speaking islands like the Dominican Republic. I guess the Klinton’s got all the gold in Haiti…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Dominican Republic is a sovereign state located in the island of Hispaniola, it is not itself an island.
LikeLike
Yes
LikeLike
If I deposited 200-400 billion dollars in some big offshore bank per year(trade deceit receipts).
With that type of capital asset, how much do think the big banks would loan and underwrite? Could it be trillions?
Basically, for the cost of servicing the loan, think HK, South China and Africa the Chinese have gamed the offshore dollar reserves to carry out a vast infrastructure expansion over the last twenty years.
What happens when China stop servicing the loans? Do they Nationalize, tell the banks to pound salt? What of developing Nations that entered into arrangements with the PRC, is there contractual language in the loans the PRC backed that revert the projects to Chinese controlling interests?
What happens to the global dollar as the World’s currency due to the Big Banks exposure? If lending policies of these Big Banks are built on the immediate short term margins of profitability in underwriting these loans, what happens when the music stops and there are no chairs left?
Does China get trillions in development for pennies on the dollar? It that part of the equation in China’s thinking on trade war?
It is no secret that the global dollar as the World’s currency is the traget of globalist thinking.
It is dog sh*t, wrapped in cat sh*t inside a BS turd; but perhaps that is THE key.
The global system is a crooked pile of cooked books. There are only two outcomes, roll over n die or prepare to meet social needs(the three economic basics) to weather the storm.
Hence MAGA.
The MSM brought and paid for by the globalists and the left leaning progressives are salivating at pinning the blame on MAGA, when in reality PDJT is just being prodigious in scope and foresight for OUR sake on an outcome of the globalist making.
IMHO, the President needs to articulate the stacked deck chairs of the HMS Global Titanic better and not allow the MSM to define the problem as the iceberg hits. They are certainly going to defined the problem as of PDJT’s making.
Coming off this G7 meeting is the perfect time to plant the conundrum observations to these salivations.
Get them chasing their tails before the immediative election needs of the DNC aligned MSM. The power play is to turn the tables and tie their panties into a knot, tripping over their own language of CoC market analysis.
When did Noah build the Ark?
Before the rains, BEFORE THE RAINS!
The, largely untold, story about Africa is that the British left too early and were replaced by the Chinese, who bribed post-Colonial African leaders and contrived to lock-up indigenous resources, paying a fraction of world prices.
Between short-wave radio, not to mention internet, even the most cut-off African villager is now aware of world commodity prices.
Given the choice of selling in the uncertain, fluctuating, international market or to a fraternal buddy like China, African villagers would choose the international market. Only these have been unable to do so because of 50-year old dodgy contracts — and local Chinese factors prepared to do-what-it-takes to maintain them.
In other words, at the current France meeting, President Trump is opening a new trade front. He is not just “tampering” with Chinese exports to the USA, but also “tampering” with Chinese raw material imports from Africa and elsewhere.
Hahaha…look how high Macron has put his chair compared to the others…Napoleon complex.
Of course we have our little child Justin playing with his chair in the forefront…look mommy I can make it go up and down…wee!
Our betters indeed.
good eye on Macron, dog
I wouldn’t have even noticed
The G 7 has turned into a friggin Frat party…..
The USA, Japan, and probably the UK are the only one accomplishing “Anything”
What a bunch of “Hooey”
Come to think of it……I think the Globalists are doing this purposely in attempting to “minimize” the current and future influence of the G 7.
Their “Last” wish is having Russia join making it the G8….
Sneaky……
And did I read PDJT and the U.S. will be hosting the one, NEXT year? What an interesting/enlightening compare/contrast THAT will make!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Moral died a few months ago
LikeLike
Auto correct didn’t like Morsi & “fixed it”
LikeLike
Sorry, just looked up current Egyptian president, I knew his face, not his name which is Sisi.
Is that Egypt’s Sisi?
LikeLike
Egypt’s El-Sisi is on Macron’s left.
I want to know who is flanking PDJT.
LikeLike
Thanks, thought I recognized him.
Some people think this is an ambush.
I’m with Sundance, I think this is brilliant, hitting China from the other side, right in their pocketbook project.
Macron is losing control, because he was under the illusion that he had any to begin with. Ergo his posturing, raising his seat (as someone else mentioned) and almost floating out over the middle of the table.
I feel bad for how NOTHING Justin is in this. Like someone voting “present!”.
Trump is center stage. In control.
Could be. He look older and slimmer in the wiki pic. I am with SD also dd. I posted above how PDJT counters every move and can’t wait to see his next.
Sofa king I called you dd in my previous reply. I apologize.
(wink)
Macron’s lifting also….
I think that is Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on President Trump’s left.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/President_of_Chile
Possible conduit to President Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro should make an appearance, with a chart I saw on zerohedge, showing that Amazon fires in the later half if the year are NORMAL, and we’re on hyped this year to F#*+ with Trump!!!!!
Collusion, failed. Racist, failed. Nazi, failed. 25th, failed. (rinse and repeat). They are all using climate crisis as their issue. All of the candidates are bringing it to the forefront as is the miserable media. I listed to KGO coming home from work on Friday and the breathless commentator was gasping over the Lungs of the World being on fire.
Could be. Although he look older and slimmer in the wiki pic. Or maybe President Bolsonaro is a conduit to President Sebastian Pinera. PDJT and President Bolsonaro appear to already be on the same page.
Justin is a poster child for a millennial. Look at the socks he’s wearing. Is this the G7 meeting or a frat house sleep over?
That’s too accomodate his now extra long legs due to the shoe lifts🤣
Are Little Justin’s eyebrows glued on right this time?
You missed little Little Lord Fauntleroy’s socks, OMG….
onefunnydog, I know Macron is older than Trudeau but I view them as “separated at birth.”
Well now… This is interesting…
What in the world is the “G7,” and what are we doing in it anyway? Aren’t we already participants in far too many international organizations and gatherings?
As entertaining as this summit has been, I look forward to President Trump’s announcement that we and he are done with this entity and its proceedings going forward.
The way Trump plays the G7/20 games are different, though. He treats them like the schmoozing period that negotiating combatants engage in, then the real work is done through the bilateral meetings, which themselves are concluded during the summit, but if it doesn’t then sets the tone for future off-summit engagement. In the past, presidents used the summit to try to get consensus across the board on actual deals with little or no regard to bilateral negotiations, which is what you are referring to. While Trump is Top Dog, that ain’t happening.
Make no mistake: Once that’s a US Dem in place, that’s when the face down / ass up posture takes place and the entire mess becomes one group hedonistic orgy. Yuk.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder, as our VSG President Trump negotiates and bi-lats with the political champions of the worlds most powerful economies, in those introspective moments that we all have during such conversations, does he envision a different opponent from his diverse past negotiations and deal-making for each? For example, when he looks at Macron, does he perhaps recall dealing with some guy, on the ice rink project, or the like?
Do these “political champions” have any appreciation for how overwhelmingly inferior their positions are, from almost all relevant perspectives, as they deal with President Trump?
btw JK, could have lived without that word picture at the end, but it makes your point!
Pretty much describes our previous WH incumbent though.
It’s not an org.
It’s a meeting. Trump wants to be there, doing business.
If you are not at the table, you are on the menu. The world leaders are finding that, whether our Lion is at the table or on the menu, he kicks their behind.
What they cannot deny, is that he is fair. That he stands for fairness to the American People. That he seeks win win.
Seek win/win with POTUS DJT. If you don’t you will be eaten.
And the common people all over the world love him. They are singing the U.S. National Anthem in Hong Kong.
All the popular girls are obligated to have slumber parties. The selection and number of invitees depends on the whims of the hosts, and who is jealous of who at any given time. There are no fair rules.
Sometimes there is an actual party, but only a few of the most popular girls are invited to stay all night and gossip in their sleeping bags.
Who gets to be friends with who, is determined at these sleep-overs. Until a strong popular girl who can’t be denied gets in the mix, and refuses to play the game.
PJ: tee hee; love it!
Wrong question.
Where does the POTUS, playing an already strong economic hand, have the most leverage over other politicians?
On stage. Where the cameras and the reporters from home are watching their every move and recording every word. Trump can make them look good and further their political careers… or he can put then in a big mess at home.
And G7 or G8 could be much more positively effective in the future if Trump can turn the page of history on globalism and convince world leaders that the best interests of peace and prosperity are served when each leader puts his own people first. Economic security as national security.
I find it amusing that they are teaming up and advocating on behalf of China to apply pressure on Trump to ease up. Reporters even made sure to tee up Boris for some quick hits about de-escalating. The only staunch ally has at this summit is Abe. The rest are crap weasels.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I did not like that one bit what Boris said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I assume President Trump will offer them an alternative to being exploited by China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many already sold out to China’s “One Belt One Road” Scam? And will default, losing their nation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
several
one that I’ve read about is Sri Lanka
China has focused on taking over ports
taking over shipping ability
then can strangle any nation with that alone
They’ve been doing that since the 70’s when Jimmy Carter gave the Panamanians back the Panama Canal and then they turned around and leased it to the Chinese for 99 years.
So that whole social justice agenda Macron planned out was all just bullsh*t for show. The real agenda is how do we talk President Trump out of confronting China and helping the EU self destruct?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or “Dump China” or we’ll Sanction YOU as a Cheating Accomplice.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maybe those nations coming in the back door are there to ask for PDJT’s help in extricating themselves from China’s grip.
The smart ones probably are thinking along those lines. I wonder how many are trying to arrange a side meeting with our President.
LikeLike
Beautiful.
Sign USMCA.
Sign JUSA.
Then, the PAR’TAY starts. India, Vietnam better be ready to play ball.
(PS, yes, John Solomon said Horowitz will forward his FISA report to Barr this week. Its completed.)
I hope Barr turns around Horowitz’s Report as fast as he turned around the Mueller report — and leans toward absolutely minimal redactions (if any).
LikeLiked by 2 people
While NoNads and Shifty call for heavy redactions, the opposite of what they wanted for the Weissmann Report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, I hadn’t thought of that. That’s so obvious I think a lot of people won’t think of it.
But you KNOOOOoooow they are gonna do that.
The hypocrisy will be fun to watch. The media will lead the way for Nadler and Schiff.
Do we have the perfect man for the job, or WHAT?!!
Nice “pouty panda” pic, Sundance.
👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes we DO !
Not only are the lights heating…. wasting energy
hmm, Some kinda global warming changing climate.
I apologize for three posts in a row but every time I click send I think of something else that bothers me about this effing set up. Macron set all this up and is by far the biggest weasel of the bunch. I so look forward to Trump getting some payback on the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, on the agenda or not, I expect that the President’s intelligence people (not the CIA or DOS) knew what was being planned. And the President has an appropriate response planned. I’m going to be interested in seeing what they plan for the Climate and Woman’s Rights part of this cluster …..
This was a clear ambush.
PT does not respond well to arm twisting tactics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT is a chess master playing with a matured. Counter move, counter counter move.
China raises tariffs, PDJT raises tariffs. Macron gives globalist speech at unscheduled “lunch.” PDJT rolls out presser with PM Boris Johnson followed by presser on Japan trade deal.
G7 brings in “blackmailed” African countries, so I can’t wait for PDJT’s next move.
I am sure PDJT has a number of options. Can’t wait to see.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I imagine his team war gamed what shenanigans they might pull. Again the old rumors of his own intel team, he takes nothing for granted. Yes the counter move ought to be delicious.
*amateur
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not attend any more meetings of this international version of the DNC, with various “working groups” discussing the party platform on the alleged “issues of the day.”
I can’t believe Trump is all to thrilled about being stabbed in the back by these fools at the G7. Minus Japan. Not sure who’s side Boris is on.
As Trump says, he is the president of the United states and is beholden to its people. Screw the EU, we owe them nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If nothing else POTUS got a good current reading on these globalist goons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve listened to all the Boris videos posted here today, and cannot get a handle on him.
LikeLike
Boris is with Cameron and May, same schlock, different face.
Trump will make nice, like with Macron, but he’s already sized this toff up.
All Too Much: Boris is all Bluster and Bull Sh!!it.
Boris is a wanta be Donald J Trump, but he does not have the stamina and fortitude, for the end game. He doesn’t have Trump’s finesse to wait, to evaluate a situation and then to finish the job.
Boris is a Boorish man, on exhibition and his deliberate act of flopping his dirty shoes, on anyone’s table, does not make his stronger, it demonstrates his lack of self-respect for himself and others. Note to the Bore… Grow-up, you repulsive Slob!!!
And when he blurted out ‘ I don’t believe in tarriffs.’ while Trump was answering a question, was juvernile. He truly believes he can out-maneuver Trump and speaks out of turn like a spoiled rich kid, that demands to be heard and will not be ignored,
His big mouth who truly believes he is a cleaver person. That will be his down-fall, his big mouth embarassing the British people, whom he is suppose to be representing. Boris needs to be put in his place before he completely ruins Brexit for Britian… Trump is a classy man and expects those who he would associate with, had better behave with decorum..
Just my first impression, and intuitive reading of Boris the Bore, after watching his demeanor and listening to his braggart talk lack of decorum…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve watched all the interviews with POTUS in them. He doesn’t seem happy with these weaseling Sumbieeches. It’s not good to piss off a bad ass Wolverine in a meeting. That I can tell you for sure. Trump knows what he’s up against and takes it heart. MAGA and keep it that way!
The whole G7 or G20 setup was always high brow snobbery at it’s worst.
The flip side is the difficulty in getting a group to agree to ANYTHING.
I think Trump just fixed both of those problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The United States Government are not his friends.
Leaders in the United States industry or banking system are not his friends.
What he can count on is you and me and the fact that WE the people are a 22 trillion dollar economy. That is his leverage.
He is the friend of people who understand that Real money is produces by Real work.
Good. They’re all in one place. Now Trump can read them all the riot Act without wasting time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Eric … love that comment!
COBOL: China’s One-Bribe One-Loan
When it comes to doing business (a corporation or a country) with a third world country what guarantees are there?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simple experience based answer: none. Corruption rules. Deals are as good as far as their ‘bribes’ go.
US Multinationals know that ‘bribes’ come in many forms. Some legal, some illegal. They hire experts to work this stuff ‘legally’. Been there, did not do that, but watched while colleagues did. Spoken as the former global strategy head (and more) of a Fortune 50.
The G7 swamp ?
The U.S. government structure, with the backbone of the U.S. constitution, build around the principles of Truth of our Maker is good. It has been overrun with swampy creatures, but it is still there, and at the present time, PDJT is working to recover it.
The rest of the world is a jungle, from which the U.S. government was a grand experiment that has been over run by corruption. Our republic requires a moral people with a national identity and consciousness to work.
Our founders built it to be a refuge, but primarily to protect its citizens.
They built it to allow God’s people to flourish and prosper, free from government mandate of religion — but clearly with the expectation and belief that we would, as a people, freely choose to remain “Under God”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EU has designs on Africa. Always has. It is incompetent, so likely won’t be a success, but there’s a carrot for Trump to dangle with Malpass, to take Africa out of clutches of China and leave EU/Europe with a clear run. A win-win.
… and who would jump at this carrot? Macron, of course! Lots of motivation to make it work, squeezing out CCP from Africa. At the same time Trump is working on Maduro which will free the Western Hemisphere from China/Russia/Iran influence (a ‘New Monroe Doctrine’).
That bamboo forest is dwindling fast! 😉
So, was this delegation invited to suggest PTrump back off the escalating tariffs on China or to suggest the US help bail out each of their countries when China fails? Or something else? I wonder who all knew of additional guests!
Oh c’mon treepers. Think a bit for yourself. Do you need to be force fed everything by Sundance?
Trump does what he does. Getting the best outcome for the US.
Well, a little bit of a challenge push back to a possible RolCon from this Lurking Lawyer.
Sundance indefatigably unpacks much stuff every day. I agree with over 90%, and the rest is subtle when I comment because of my particular training.
PDJT does what he does, yes. But for future voters, understanding why and how is a big deal.
Actually, it is the corporate media doing the force-feeding, lad. This isn’t that.
Next year when we host the G-7, Trump should send Macron hunting with Dick Cheney 😉
LikeLiked by 11 people
🤣
And Trudeau could be the hunted…Oh wait that sounds like the theme of a movie that liberal hollywood delayed the release on…
“Next year” is a long way off when Macron has the yellow vest protestors breathing down his neck…
Depends on whether Micron is still the French leader or not.
Macron can have his mini U.N. confab. He’s not fooling POTUS. And the Iranian deal is as dead as Obama’s legacy. The real center stage is U.S., U.K. ,Japan trade. The rest of the pissants can get in line.
Macron and the Frau cooked up something on the sly. What a rude, cheap shot to bring in other countries. I expect Africa will hold their hand out to Trump and plead the usual for dollars and assistance: poverty, disease, war, etc. While India will want Trump’s help suppressing the Pakis. Blah, blah. If Macron thinks Trump will cave on climate change, he’s a silly fool.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Having read most of the comments thus far, I can’t help but think there is some sort of a misunderstanding about what’s happening in that meeting.
That wasn’t an ambush on POTUS. No one would be that stupid to try, and POTUS wouldn’t be that stupid to fall for it.
Look at it this way, even at home (The US) people like Sen. Chuck Schumer are supporting PDJT regards China. So, from that perspective, look now at that meeting…
Even European companies would have been complaining about Chinese business practices to their political leaders. But their political leaders haven’t been able to do anything about it.
Now that PDJT is fighting against the Chinese, these blokes have a chance to stand up to China.
The Africans (and Australia) are there because they supply much of the raw minerals China needs. They need to be given a different alternative. PDJT and Abe are in a position to do that. Finance from both, and importation of raw materials to Japan.
I agree with tour assessment. The Summit agenda and attendees were know by all in advance.The only surprise attende was the Iran guy. I see this as the opportunity cor the G7 to collectively wine, dine and ween Afeican countries away from China. As multiple wolverine said today all attendees agreed that China is a problem. Obviously none of the have enough leverage to deal with China – neither do they have the guts. However, the will ban together as a group to ween Africa.
I wonder if this meeting was a “trick or treat” on our President? Going to a G7 and then having all these needy boys show up……was he given advance notice of this?
2020 G7 hosted in the good ol’ USA – gonna be epic.
And just before the election….
I predict that PDJT will have anticipated most of the October surprises
G8, Phflippder, G8. Maybe G9.
Last time G7/8 was with Obama, it was suppose to be in Chicago… got moved at the last minute to Camp David.
I don’t see it as an ambush. Obviously, POTUS would know who was invited. And, I think SD’s analysis could be correct.
Read the title again, then figure out how many people in that room President Trump can actually trust. You will only need 1 finger.
Macron is really an idiot. I really think Trump wanted to weaken Germany by embracing France so much through Macron. But at this point, I don’t think that strategy has prevailed. It seems to me Macron has gotten more out of the supposedly great relationship than Trump has, since Macron has nationalist in his country he’s trying to pacify by being on good terms with Trump.
At this point it’s clear that Europe is trending nationalist and for that matter most of the G-7. It will not surprise me in the least in a few years to see all of the members of the G-7 being nationalist in nature as I believe the days of Macron, Merkel and Trudeau are numbered. Italy is already on that path now. Japan, US, and UK are already there.
Nobody wants a racist/nationalist totalitarian thug who is on the verge of mowing down a million of his citizens, as Xi is getting ready to do in Hong Kong, calling the shots. Well played Mr. President. You’ve pulled the friendly Panda mask off.
The damage has been done with the announcement of the UK and Japan bilateral deals. Any additional country invited has the option of a relatively quick bilateral deal with the US or a prolonged battle with the EU bureaucracy that probably extends past the EU sell by date. The problem for them is that the US doesn’t need them. POTUS is playing with house money at this point. The message was sent with Denmark/Greenland as to what the offer has to be to even get in the front door.
Anyone who hasn’t been invited to the table by the US already is looking at the prospect of dealing with the Chinese on their own, without the US Navy protecting sea lanes and dealing, as well, with ancient regional rivalries without guaranteed US military intervention.
This agenda by Macron was an attempt to puff up his profile for domestic consumption. POTUS announcing the final deals in the middle of Macron’s show stole his thunder. A Bronx cheer to Macron’s attempt at globalization virtual signalling even after POTUS has finalized the deals that make such a globalization choice a veritable death sentence for any participant.
