G7 Breakout Session: “One Bribe One Loan”…

It does not take a deep geopolitical weed-walker to see the background for inviting the African delegation to the Biarritz summit. Here we see the the G7 working session group on ‘partnerships with Africa‘:

What we don’t see in this picture is the main reason for the meeting, the 800lb panda in the room; all of these non-G7 members and meeting participants have been previously exposed to the One-Belt One-Road influence of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

Combine World Bank President David Malpass into the equation, a direct U.S. nomination by President Trump now in place; mix in the visibility of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; and then recognize the sudden appearance of Sebastian Pinera from Chile and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from India; and the picture of a multi-continental meeting to discuss the potential downstream ramifications of President Trump confronting China becomes visible.

It’s all about the economics folks…

A big expansion from the traditional group of seven. India, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America are all represented at the summit today.

Advertisements