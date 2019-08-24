Beijing Pledges Fight “To the End” Against U.S. Economic Confrontation – Let It Be So…

An announcement from China on Saturday, pledging a full economic war against the United States, will likely not come as a surprise for most CTH readers. However, it does serve as emphasis for our 2017 statement: “prepare your affairs accordingly“…
When we followed up a few months later with the warning:
“There is no upper limit to the level of economic pain Team U.S.A. (America First) is willing to inflict upon China. There is no ending perimeter of action too far for President Trump to travel. Trump will battle his adversary far beyond traditional horizons and will follow them in retreat if that’s what it takes to ensure the safety of the our economic nation.”
Those words were not written lightly. We accept Trump’s history; we accept three decades of his expressed intent on these issues; and we also accept the historic and cultural position of China which takes us into this conflict. From Beijing today:
China on Saturday said it would continue fighting the trade war with the US “until the end” after the two sides slapped further tariffs on each other’s goods.
The commerce ministry issued a statement calling on Washington not to “misjudge the situation and underestimate the determination of Chinese people” after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports. “The US should immediately stop its wrong action, or it will have to bear all consequences,” the statement said.
“China’s will to defend the core interests of the country and the fundamental interests of the people is indestructible, and will not fear any challenge,” the commentary said.
An earlier commentary from Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with official newspaper Economic Daily, said China’s countermeasures were akin to a “precision instrument”, targeting industries such as US soybeans, crude oil and cars. (read more)
Donald J Trump is not engaged in this political and economic battle as a matter of creating benefit to himself or his business enterprise.
President Donald J Trump is approaching this geopolitical issue from a perspective of stewardship. President Trump will intensely protect America with the ferocity the same Donald Trump protects his family.
Unfortunately, Beijing has no formative understanding of how intensely this American President views his role of national stewardship. This is not a typical American political adversary Chairman Xi Jinping has ever encountered within the body of U.S. politicians.
President Trump is not a typical western politician from the perspective of self-interest. This president would grind the bones in his own hand to make lady liberty a rib if that was what is necessary to generate a win for America. Believe it.
Adding to the dynamic, China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome.
SIMPLY: if it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase.
Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to accept the dynamic, and put their business affairs in order accordingly.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has been waiting three decades for this moment. Middle-class America has waited decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
President Trump hasn’t been talking about this for three decades only to put limits on his approach; including daring this economic adversary, China, to strike back by nationalizing U.S. private corporate assets. President Trump is the most accessible and transparent President in modern history… He also doesn’t bluff. Trump may modify or delay based on his oppositions’ counter-moves, but he doesn’t bluff.
President Trump doesn’t apply force, he simply creates outcomes where the best alternative for the adversary is to change their approach according to their own best interests. President Trump positions the location of the interests themselves, he does not need the direct application of force.
President Trump also doesn’t seek to apply force to the mouse running through the economic maze; he simply changes the location of the cheese, and the mouse’s travel responds accordingly.
There’s no limit to the economic squeeze President Trump is willing to apply toward China. The U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Dept of Commerce, the U.S. Dept of State, the U.S. Dept of Agriculture, these are all tools in the sequential approach that are far more powerful than bombs, planes and rockets….
President Trump will use the full measure of economic tools at his disposal.
Help the US farmers ( who understand) and we’ll be fine.
Ultimately a global recession will lower the consumption of protein and demand for animal feed. So will have to see how Trump addresses this.
Make it domestic. I’d *love* to be able to afford a steak… I don’t remember the last time we had anything besides chicken or sausage.
If you subsidized the beef feedlots, the chicken and sausage lobbies would go ballistic.
A steak in every frying pan beats a chicken in every pot. So here is my plan. Everyone who works X wages and files a tax return, gets coupons for a dozen steaks as part of their tax return.
This will incentivize work and drive the cow fart people crazy. Trump can call it “The Beef New Deal”. Trump wins in landslide.
Bert, you are a funny person, but heck your idea could work, I especially like “The Beef New Deal” what a hoot.
When someone claims they will fight to the end. They know they lost the fight. There is no “face saving” for Xi in the card. That ship had sailed. Time to finish the fight. Let impose 50% tariff across the board on China import. Restrict all technology export to all China industries. Any capital investment in China must be approved by Treasury. Mandatory search all package, containers from China origin for fentanyl and IP thief. Make the life of importers measurable.
Yes. I thought the same. WHile it is typical Commie regime talk, I cannot help but think they know they’ve got the short end of the stick and the bluster is more for domestic consumption.
This is not about trade or economics.
This is the agenda of the Chinese communists to dominate the world.
Progressives are busily predicting a recession and blaming the world’s ills on Trump, when in reality it is the progressive socialist communist agenda that is choking the world economy, just as it does in the progressive controlled cities around America.
China’s economy is based upon theft, not true productivity, just as western progressives practice. China is rebelling against reforms that would force them on a level playing field where they KNOW, just as progressives know in the U.S. and much of Europe, that they CANNOT compete.
This is war, and unfortunately it is not just against China. It is a war with progressivism/socialism…..both ultimately the gateway ideology for communism.
Tell Taiwan that US opens the window for sell of military wares for Taiwan. They can put in their order now. Will be delivered before 2021
Sounds about right.
With due respect, the US farmers need to find a market that is not dependent on China. Period. There was NO China market for AG for a LONG time. It’s only been the last 15 or 20 years. Big AG needs to get their ducks in a row and plant what they can sell to other markets. IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We live in very interesting times.
May the Chinese live in even more interesting times.
We live in very interesting times.”
Yes indeed we do.
I doubt it will take very long until Xi and China realize their miscalculation.
Sure, POTUS wants to win re-election. But he’s been waiting for this battle for at least three decades. He’s not backing down now.
As said in a recent thread, POTUS reinforced his choice several weeks ago after getting word from adviser Michael Pillsbury that China felt he (POTUS) was weak, or in a weakened spot.
That same day, Powell dropped the interest rates (only) 0.25%.
The next business day, I believe, POTUS announced the previous “new” round of tariffs.
He’s not going to back down here. Nor should he. And even if China holds off until the election, they will take massive, massive losses for their trouble. He’s just getting started in the damage he can do, if he chooses.
Looks like the Chinese economy is going to get worse.
I reckon so 🙂
Yep this is where Trump is ideologically motivated. He’s politically savvy unlike I’ve ever witnessed. That is not a slight towards him; thank God he gets it. This China conflict is a calculated risk with the elections coming up next year. I sure as hell would not second guess Trumps instincts. He does what he feels is right and let’s the chips fall where they may.
Great comment
The problem is that there is no ability for leadership to admit a mistake which makes this situation quite perilous really. Culturally and pragmatically retreat and admitting error would be incredibly damaging for the CCP. When you rule by fear then it is catastrophic to reveal that you are not as powerful as you have led your subjects to believe. President Trump greatly exaggerates this by demonstrating true power that is seen and appreciated much more clearly by the Chinese people than westerners which makes conceding even more untenable.
They will lash out and try to find other ways to assert power. They have no choice. This will in turn substantially demonstrate the very real danger that authoritarian China poses which will further strengthen President Trump’s case against them and further undermine their economy.
Authoritarian regimes tend to panic and do really dumb things when they face the kind of domestic unrest that results from flagging economies and civil unrest. When Argentina’s economic crisis threatened its military government, the ruling generals decided that they could take national attention off their failing economy by invading the Falkland Islands. The Chinese military has been looking for a fight for quite some time now. They could start a shooting war as a way of focusing attention away from their internal problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get it that Xi is President for Life, but that is a two-headed coin. He has to walk a tightrope the Trump does not. Xi has a political machine beneath him that follow him, but he’s one car ride into the forest away from not being in charge. Trump knows this too.
Xi and his Party leadership may lack the imagination to conceive of the scale of change possible in a few years. Mark Steyn has pointed out that after World War One there was no more Russian Tsar, or German Kaiser, or Austro-Hungarian Empire, or Ottoman Empire, and on and on. Almost no one saw it coming before the War.
I believe Donald Trump himself has pointed out that we did very little trade with China up to the 1980s, so he has the long perspective.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great point. And you’re right, POTUS does have the long perspective here.
Mark Steyn said permanence is the illusion of every age. The North of England was the workshop of the world in the 19th Century. Nothing says that, likewise, the industry can’t leave China, never to return.
it is so much more than just Communist China! its about our way of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!!
Globalists rampage worldwide looking to corner each market and steal in perpetuity our ideas, our independence and our posterity!!! 45 says: “hold my diet coke”
Publius;
I SO agree, and I hope by now MOST treepers, having passed SD’s “Maganomics 101” coarse, get it to.
China is just the largest, but by no means only, State sponsor of Globalism.
They exfiltrate the wealth, manufacturing jobs, and with them the lifestyles, and the American dream from our country.
PDJT stepped into the Oval office, and said “Ok, this crap ends NOW!”
He has prepped the battlefield, stocked up on supplies, and we are behind him every step as Grandma says.
As Chesty Morgan said, when advised his 1 division was surrounded by 21 divisions of Chicoms, “Well, THAT simplifies things!”
Now, thank God, perhaps PDJT doesn’t have to talk and tweet about “My good friend, Xi.
Perhaps he will, but if instead he calls him a cerebrally constipated thug, it won’t bother me.
BRING IT ON !
A question to now ask my liberal acquaintances: How does it feel to know that Communist China is on YOUR side against President Trump? Communist China!! Slave masters over millions of their country’s people who work for little, have limited freedoms and are even told how many and what gender of children to keep. Do you truly feel comfortable being united with Communist China?
Bring it on, Chairman XI.
We Americans are not afraid of you.
We are not afraid if we have to tighten our belt.
WeThePeople still stand with our President Trump, no matter what.
Our Almighty God is on our side.
Buy American, Hire American…from now on.
In God We Trust
I don t like egg rolls that much anyway.I believe that winnie the poo has painted himself into a corner.
Most of us are overweight. If we had to pay more for food it would improve our country.
I doubt the Chinese can say the same.
Extra leverage timing for Brexit talks… Everybody is surrounded!
Well for sure the Globalist and UN are playing extremely weak hands all of the sudden. I imagine they just can’t fathom what has happened the last 18 months..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is going to be very ugly! Gird your loins!
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
Why is this not said out loud? This truth must be elevated in these terms so that they know we know. Why doesn’t someone actually take take them to task over their inability, and yes immorality, of avoiding a mutually beneficial position?
Don’t buy it just cause an author says it. The same nonsensical argument was made against the USSR. I met some former enemy (I was an Infantry Officer). Turned out they were scared silly of us. Trust that the Chinese know their own cultural version of 50 shades of gray.
Bullies boast. Bullies threaten, meaning threaten things they have no intention of actually doing.
Its a ‘tell’; a give away. And yes, they are frightened, cause they know they got nothing.
Sundance, Love your response!
Communist China has no idea what’s coming and what we’re made of.
Thank God Donald J. Trump won in 2016
China will suffer greatly.
“China on Saturday said it would continue fighting the trade war with the US ‘until the end’” Such a statement underscores that the entire ‘trade endeavor’ was not trade at all, but mercantilism.
True trade involves the exchange of dissimilar goods (or services). The bulk of Chinese trade (as is the case with the majority of international trade today) is wealth extraction through financial exploitation.
“Thank you for your attention to this matter”…
How much clearer does this need to be?
(powered by mega winamins)
Just name me anyone else who could have made this statement…
We will have to put pressure on our “republicans” in congress to back Trump. Im sure they will be Chicken Littles.
China has been waging economic war against the United States for 40 years. It’s about time we started to return fire. China will implode before the Communists will relinquish any power. Unfortunately, that probably means they will murder tens of millions more Chinese before they are toppled.
Winning for America is what would happen…and Communist China would be busy holding onto the edge of the toliet to keep from getting flushed down and out.
The,…extraction of American companies from America to China, the developing of the rust belt, occurred o er many years.
In addition, as new companies, and even new industries developed, they STARTED in China, right at the outset.
For all this activity to leave China, in a short period of time? There is simply NOTHING, historically than can be used for comparison.
However, the closest would be the Great Depression, only on a MUCH LARGER SCALE.
UNPRECEDENTED
Therein lies China’s weakness. All eggs in one basket. America must decouple from China. In best interest of both parties.
China does not care one bit if ita people suffer. Not one bit. I’m sure they are counting on bought congressmen to have their back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, fer petes sake. Their army is a paper tiger. The thing to look at is they spend more every year on intrrnal security than they do on defence.
I agree that in ‘humanitarian’ terms, they don’t care if their people suffer, but in terms of their own survival, you better bet they DO care.
They have retained power, in large part because of the tremendous economic improvements they have brought. If those are all jerked out from under a populace that has become used to meat being the main coarse, they are not going to accept sacrifice so readily.
If CHINA doesn’t crack down on HK, they look weak. If they do, they look oppressive, which of coarse they are.
Military conflict with China is an absurd notion, IMHO and I simply have better ways to spend my time than repeating for pearl clutchers all the reasons why.
This is War, we are IN it, and we need to be IN it, to WIN it. But, it is an ECONOMIC war, and will not, can not lead to a shooting war.
The only way a bully can function, is thru fear, intimidation and EMPTY threats. Call their bluff, and they back down,…every time. Its guaranteed.
Pete doesn’t have an army and if China turned its army on its people (responding to: “China does not care one bit if its people suffer. Not one bit”), they wouldn’t think it was paper at all.
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies (but with the 2nd Amendment) liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
You seem to have gone way off on some kind of tangent of some kind. I was referring to China’s army being used against any Chinese people who might dare to rise up against the Communist party if their economy starts to tank and the people start to suffer, not against us. BTW, I’m not into pearls.
Sorry, Joe. It did post under you, but wasn’t directed AT you. I regret the confusion, we are in accord. Thing is, as velvet revolution showed, and HK is showing, you CAN suppress dissent, when you can make a brutal show, “make an example” of SOME small segment of your population.
Thats,what brutal ductatorships Do.
The ‘example’ gets everyine else in line.
However, doesn’t work, when 90% of the population stands up. What ya gonna do,…kill them ALL?
Going to war with you best customer is an absurd idea. They never really thought this one through.
Its not so much that they never thought it through, as they they never thought they would have someone as POTUS, who would stand in opposition to them, and exploit the inherent weakness of their position.
And we,are in agreement,…absurd and counter productive.
Sucks to be them.
The worse mistake the ChiComs can do is try to play the war card. If China resorts to military action of any kind, know that the end of their regime is nigh. That would be the clearest signal that they have ran out of economic bullets and are in dire straights. Trump being the strategic genius that he is anticipated all scenarios and built up the US military accordingly. China is blowing their opportunity to suspend this dangerous game for them. History is littered with the carcasses of wannabe superpowers (Japan, Spain, and Germany) and actual superpowers (Soviet Union and Great Britain) that thought they could take us on. They all lost their shirts and China is nowhere near the position that these countries were at their zeniths.
No, the decoupling of China is beginning. I took note that Trump is meeting with of all people Prime mInister Modi at the G-7. India is not in the G-7. What then is the urgency of this meeting? I believe it’s everything to do with the aforementioned tweet by Trump for all US companies to get out of China and Trump tweeting about the emergency powers he has to compel all US companies to do so. Modi needs to be ready to receive the windfall.
I have said that the US should completely decouple from China and instead focus on nations like Brazil, India and Indonesia (ASEAN) that are large population, democratic, and don’t harbor allusions of grandeur and global domination as China does.
If China resorts to the military option by striking Southeast Asia to disrupt supply chains, or strike against Hong Kong or even Taiwan, or launching an attack on Japan and/or South Korea through North Korea, their fate will be sealed. Trump is not playing!
China watched Russia play the Crimean Takeover Card … and WIN.
Any move to play the Taiwan Takeover Card … will LOSE.
• Global Investors FLEE from ANY Chinese Relationships – Proactively or via Sanctions.
• China Trade EVAPORATES – first for massive Exports and then for critical Imports.
• Hong Kong and Taiwan Economies and Currencies PLUNGE in value.
• China’s ¥uan CRATERS.
• Rampant Chinese Bankruptcies trigger a Chinese Banking System DISINTEGRATION.
• The Unemployed-and-now-Bereft Proletariat SHUTS CHINA DOWN.
• Nationwide Chaos BALKANIZES China into Feudal Enclaves.
Not. Pretty.
It would not surprise me that China is waiting out the outcome of the elections.
Anyone thinking Trump may not win is absolutely stupid. The only thing stopping Trump winning is the speed of heat.
Yup. And once the election is over, expect physical conflict. In one form or another, when they know Trump has four more years they are going to panic. I wouldn’t be surprised if they make NK do something crazy just BEFORE the election just to make it look like Trump has been played by a brutal dictator and put Americans at risk for not treating them with kid gloves like past admins.
But id be willing to bet Trump has game planned for all types of these maneuvers. God willing he has.
China may think they can wait till after elections, but they would be foolish. China is like a parasite, and the USA is like the host. The host can live without the parasite. The parasite not so much. PDJT is starving the parasite. Either the parasite will willingly stop draining the host so much, or it will be forced to. Either way, feeding off the USA will be reduced.
All those things the US presently gets from China, the US can either manufacture here, or get from other sources, or possibly even do without. We don’t need to buy so much crap. For well over a decade I’ve thought the Most Favored Nation trade status of China needed to be rescinded. VSGPDJT is right that he IS the chosen one to protect the USA from the parasite that is China.
I hope that Xi and others in the CCP realize sooner rather than later, that they cannot win a trade war (or any other) with the USA. And with each passing day, our prayers for the safety of VSGPDJT and his family and all who help him, become more important.
This is the most awfullest of awful things that could possibly happen. How will we ever get great drywall, house paint and auto tires ever again?
liked – funny
“Did you want arsenic with that??”
🙃
HOW TO SPOT A KING
Some think when David fought Goliath that God fixed the match to guarantee a victory for the young shepherd. He didn’t.
He didn’t need to.
The young shepherd boy had spent years protecting sheep from predators. By the time he faced Goliath, the young boy had already killed a lion and a bear. (Which angered the older shepherds because young shepherd boys were strictly taught NEVER risk your life for worthless sheep!) But David loved his sheep as if they were his children.
When the young boy stepped out to confront Goliath all knew – all the Philistines, all the Israelites, all the clever strategists and generals, everyone! – knew the young boy was about to get slaughtered.
Except God. “Hey, come here and watch this!” He called to the Angels. They gathered and saw the boy with his sling approaching the giant with his sword.
“Do you wish us to help the young boy?” the Angels asked.
“No. His name is David. He’s the one I was telling you about. He’s the only one down there who does NOT need my help today today. Sit with me and watch why I love David so much!” The bravery in David’s heart, which he built and grew on his own, from years of battling predators, revealed him to be Israel’s King.
Today, in Heaven, God has gathered his Angels again, “Come here and watch this!” The Angels have gathered and see an American businessman, with a heart as brave as King David’s, approaching the Globalist Deep State.
“Do you wish us to help this man?”
“No. His name is Donald. He’s the one I’ve been telling you about. He’s the only one down there who does NOT need my help today. Sit with me and watch why I love Donald so much!”
Hi Jeb!
A lot of CS Lewis’ best writings were fictional. You do know “daveokc’s” story is fiction … right?
People laugh at a sling. Make one some time. You can easily throw a golf ball size rock 300+ feet with lethal force.
Yup
Pretty easy to make.
Relatively easy to use.
Bloody difficult to master !!
Now darn it! You go posting something like that, at THIS time, it makes the screen on mu,..my phone go alllll swimmmy,. And the ketboards ard to read!
Thank you, daveokc
Love that story. It may not be literal truth, but there is certainly some truth there. I guess there are some people who don’t like truth. If it hurts to hear the truth, then perhaps it is time to examine oneself and figure out how to get ones heart right so that the truth no longer hurts.
There will be no more panda mask! This has become for all the marbles. Dragon vs. Eagle!
Don’t forget that China is a classic Communist command economy. Current economic conditions in China are a result of carefully planned, top-down economics. They have very little ability to compensate for changing economic conditions. Everything they are now is based on strategy built on 30 years of United States economic status-quo.
Someone (thread below) suggested astutely that China is in a position where every action that they take hurts them. Every action that Donald Trump takes, hurts them.
Trump is engaging China asymmetrically. There is no way that China can confront the US whilst maintaining their carefully balanced status-quo economy. The only way that China wins this battle (which after every action they take, becomes closer to an existential threat to the Communist party) is if Trump is removed from office after 2020.
That Ash is well informed and easily comprehensible. Thanks for the link.
PDJT is looking and ready for a long haul. Sending all the jobs to China is unsustainable. If we allow them do that by the time they are done, we are all learning mandarin.
To the end you say? So be it!
This reminds me of Reagan vs the USSR.
jus,
Been saying that for months. This latest statement from Bejing reminds me more of Monte Pythons black night;
“Oh, cut of me arm, didja? NOW I’m REALLY MAD.,….OH, Cut off me LEG, NOW,ya dunit!”
For people here that are much more knowledgeable than me, will North Korea now go full blown batsh*t crazy, launching every thing they can find that has a fuse?
North Korea will not go crazy. Part of South Koreas defence planning is to 1 destroy the homes of all the North Korean generals and 2 make sure the North Korean generals KNOW about this plan to kill all their familys. Its mutually assured destruction on a smaller scale. war planning is nasty.
Why would they do that?
What could China do next?
1. Work w/ Democrats to elect Biden
2. Push more fentanyl into the US
3. Stop buy US Treasuries
3. Sell $1.5 Trillion in US Treasuries
Prepare for all.
I understood that by classifying China officially as a currency manipulator, that nullifies their ability to wreak economic havoc via Treasuries. I could be mistaken, but I read this recently from what seems to be someone who knows what they’re talking about.
The gist of it was – yes they may hold Treasuries, but they cannot (under status as a manipulator) just cash out and walk away. They can use it to purchase, but ONLY to purchase goods from us. $1.5Tril in goods purchased would make a lot of farmers very happy for sure!
Another way that Americans have been victimized by the Chinese for decades is the shipping of foodstuffs not fit for human consumption.
Typically , samples are taken by FDA for analysis at the time of importation, and the importer is allowed a conditional realease, that is, they can move the product to their premises but cannot sell it until the tests indicate it is safe.
What often happens is, the importer does not wait, and sells the product knowing it might not meet standards. Then, when the test results confirm the food is unfit to eat, CBP orders redelivery of the product to Customs’ custody for destruction or reexport. However, you (American public) have already eaten it.
Now, the importer has two choices,1) substitute some other product and redeliver it (worth a try) or2) Pay the penalty for failure to redeliver, which is usually lowered (mitigated) to an amount we might call the cost of doing business .
The adulteration of imported food from China (and Japan) btw dates to the 1860s, when prussian blue was often added to tea leaves to make them a more pleasing color.
“China on Saturday said it would continue fighting the trade war with the US ‘until the end’”
As Carl Spackler once said, “Gunga galunga… gunga, gunga-lagunga.”
It looks like China has that going for them.
“President Trump hasn’t been talking about this for three decades only to put limits on his approach; including daring this economic adversary, China, to strike back by nationalizing U.S. private corporate assets.”
Does anyone know what would happen if they nationalize U.S. companies?
Seems like war would be next?
Well, I know Mexico did it to us when they nationalized their petroleum industry and formed Pemex. I don’t think much happened.
Not necessarily – if these globalist multinational firms defy their President now, they should be prepared to lose their entire China investment. The American people can’t be expected to give the lives of their sons and daughters to defend the interests of such, and I can’t imagine that President Trump would command this. They had better heed the President’s warning to GET OUT NOW.
At least the wording is fighting the “trade war” to the end, using “precision instruments.” This does seem to me to give some wiggle room for later negotiations if President Trump continues developing remarkable strength and support into the 2020 election.
I wish President Trump would use this move by China to get every Chinese student out of the U.S. Many marxist-controlled universities will be greatly impoverished. Also I hope their move provides the opportunity to end China’s inroads into our ports and any other economic entities they have stolen due to our on-the-take politicians. Google, FaceBook,Twitter might also be considered enemies of the U.S. I hope so.
I do wonder how many spaces in our colleges and universities, plus all the businesses using Chinese laborers, would open up for American citizens, especially those misplaced these foreigners. Also our workers who are under employed.
Speaking of China… 🤨
So, where in the US was this shipment heading? More importantly, what exactly were they planning to do with it? This was enough to kill the entire population, & then some. (FYI: Fentanyl is very soluble in water)
Also Per T_D comments: [This was approx. 50,706 Pounds! In comparison, the largest Fentanyl bust on record at a Port of Entry– 254 Pounds.]
^ Source: https://old.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/cv08cu/geotus_right_again_more_than_23000_kilograms_of/?st=jzqfgvkc&sh=196d1757
| Fentanyl: China’s Secret Weapon to Destabilize America
An examination of Communist strategy reveals that there is more to Chinese drug trafficking than meets the eye.
BY ANDREW MIILLER • JULY 30, 2018 |
https://www.thetrumpet.com/17535-fentanyl-chinas-secret-weapon-to-destabilize-america
Notice that the drugs were not concealed
25 tons of fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction.
POTUS said that Xi PROMISED to close the Chinese Fentynal factories down — killing 1000’s of Americans has POTUS royally PISSED OFF!!!
A rush of dangerous drugs into Mexico?Good reason to say, build a wall?
With enemies like this, Trump doesn’t need friends.
As the old Buddy Holly song says, “You go your way baby and I’ll go mine, Now and forever till the end of time”. Xi just doesn’t understand America. You don’t learn everything through “studying”, copying or stealing. We are done helping China.
“To the end”? No, to the Pain!
Next we think about what would happen to the USA when U.S. Multinationals pull back IN.
POTUS just triggered a stampede to create the greatest Industrial Restoration in global history.
GDP will surge from economic Grand Slam 1.0 for Business:
• Imports from China plummet, wiping out the amount they SUBTRACT to calculate GDP.
• Manufacturing in the USA rockets to replace the above imports, ADDING the above amount to GDP.
• Supporting Supply-and-Services Chains return to the USA, ADDING a MULTIPLE of the above addition from Manufacturing to GDP.
• Construction of all of the above over the 2-6 year Restoration Cycle ADDS even MORE to GDP.
Grand Slam 2.0 then kicks in for the Consumer Economy, reducing Government Deficits & Debt:
• Incomes surge as our Workforce is massively Expanded & Up-Skilled to produce the Restoration.
• Resulting growth in Consumer Spending accelerates, triggering a Renaissance expansion of all segments of the Retail Sector.
• Government Spending is SLASHED as all able-bodied Welfare-State Recipients are drawn into the Workforce to fill the void.
• Government Debt is WIPED OUT by cuts in Spending and massively-higher Tax Receipts
Then POTUS hits Grand Slam 3.0 to Fund Future Prosperity through Sustainable Wage-Investment-Dividend Growth:
• Waves of Reciprocal Bilateral Trade Deals that cut Tariff Outflows & surge Exports to spike GDP.
• Elimination of Income Siphoned through forced Foreign Ownership for access to their markets.
• Restoration of Market Share and Premium Pricing Power from ending IP Theft.
• Waves of Tax Cuts to maintain the world’s lowest Corporate, Individual & Capital-Gains Tax Rates … at Federal then State then Local levels.
I don’t own a gun, but I like bullets.
What is an “electorate thrust”? If there’s a “decades long hidden alliance between China and Russia, how did you find out?
Why do you poke your finger through the toilet paper?
My questions were directed to “Norm640” who has gone back to Cheers … I guess?
Are you already living in China? If not, then perhaps, feeling as you do, you might want to move there.
The above was in response to a comment (by Norm?) that seems to have disappeared.
Ad Min nuked it!
So, are there any serious suggestions as to where money should be parked for the next one to two years until all of this blows over?
We know the left will happily crash the economy in order to reward / punish their benefactors / enemies. They did it in 2008, when Sarah Palin didn’t get the memo that John McCain was just a straw candidate who was not expected to win and they will do it again in 2020 if they think it will cause the defeat of Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
Cash-flowing real estate.
Providing Trump wins – small amounts in MSFT, gold, amazon, AAPL, CVX, autozone,BA,MCD, DE, EOG, 3m, & UNH.
China has completely dropped all pretenses and fully admitted that they have been and are engaged in an economic war with us. The difference now is that our President is willing to fight instead of surrendering.
The Chinese, for decades, have purchased our politicians and our politicians, in turn, have sold us out. The bullying tactics we see now are that same that have worked in the past. First it was stall and drag it out. Then they reneged and tried to “meet us halfway”. Then they devalued their currency and complained that it was all our fault.
The Chinese don’t know anything but what has worked before. Why should they? It’s always been successful. This time is different and they don’t have any idea what to do.
We’re living out the paradox: What happens when an unstoppable force (President Trump) meets an immovable object (China)?
Previously “we” (the West) let the “immovable object” prevail. Time for that to end – time for fair trade not “you piggybank us” trade.
***
Interestingly, I find on Wiki that there is a Chinese correlation to that paradox – the “shield and spear paradox” (origin of the Chinese word for contradiction):
From Wiki:
An example of this paradox in western thought can be found in the origin of the Chinese word for contradiction (Chinese: 矛盾; pinyin: máodùn; literally: ‘spear-shield’). This term originates from a story in the 3rd century BC philosophical book Han Feizi. In the story, a man was trying to sell a spear and a shield. When asked how good his spear was, he said that his spear could pierce any shield. Then, when asked how good his shield was, he said that it could defend from all spear attacks. Then one person asked him what would happen if he were to take his spear to strike his shield; the seller could not answer. This led to the idiom of “zìxīang máodùn” (自相矛盾, “from each-other spear shield”), or “self-contradictory”.
Wiki-appropriate citation: [ Irresistible force paradox, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Irresistible_force_paradox&oldid=897071090 ]
Let storm be more powerful and our support to PDJT be stronger. We have much better understanding on that freedom is not free than anyone else.
I still don’t know why we ever even opened trade up with China. They are culturally incapable of fair dealing. I’ve had Chinese people tell me that. Then there’s the slave labor, the reeducation camps and other human rights abuses. I’m also not a fan of their whole “plan to take over the world” thing either.
We originally got friendly with China, even courting them, to pull them away from the old USSR.
To try and keep from going to war with them again. It was thought that it was better to intermingle and understand them, and open up some bridges as opposed to what could go wrong it we did not. During the cold war, this was a big deal by Nixon. All was good until Clinton/Gore went for the money and did the real damage. Just like the Rosensteins giving the nukes to the USSR, Clinton/Gore opening up computer and aviation and missile technology and WTO to China in the late 90’s was not in the US best interest.
It may take a while to wean the Chinese off the Chamber of Commerce tit, The Chinese mind set, is such, that they are unwilling to ink a fair trade deal, speaks volumes about the Chinese
To quote Sundance’s 100% accurate statement, “China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.”
So true. The problem is that the Red Dragon is a nuclear power who just landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon. They are no longer a third world country.
https://www.space.com/42883-china-first-landing-moon-far-side.html
Meanwhile, due to the communist usurper Obama and our all so crooked politicians as well as the embedded communists throughout our government, the US has been having to pay Russia to launch our satellites because we could not launch them ourselves.
NASA had become a Muslim welcome group under Obama (He needs to be arrested).
This article is from only last year on February 01 2018. It made me sick to read it.
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2018/02/01/russia-sucessfully-launches-4-us-satellites-into-space-a60353
China may well decide to go to war with us and I don’t mean a trade war. Their military is huge and capable of causing immense damage to the United States. We would have a very hard time fighting them. This especially as China manufactures the majority of all our products.
I myself love our president. I just hope and pray that our military has been made strong enough after eight years of that scumbag Obama and his tranny wife. God Bless America.
Hypothesis: If the Chinese kill a significant number of Hong Kong protesters, it will help re-elect Trump. If that is true and the Chinese want the Democrat nominee to win, the Chinese are in a tough spot.
After you comment here, send a note of support:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
President Trump is like a leader with the strength of bygone leaders. He is almost like someone who was transported from earlier decades. He has a depth of patriotism not felt in a long time.. but yet feels so familiar.
They don’t know who they are messing with. http://a.co/hyH0DTs
