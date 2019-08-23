President Trump Warns U.S. Multinationals to Exit China…

Posted on August 23, 2019 by

Well, they cannot later claim they were not warned.  In a series of stunning tweets today, President Trump directly tells U.S. companies manufacturing goods in China, they need to make rapid plans for exit.

  1. Gas Port says:
    August 23, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Nike sneakers will now be made from melted down walmart bags and cost $5000. NBA and NFL most affected.

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    UNNOTICED IMPLICATIONS:
    POTUS just secured his Re-Election.
    … NO one else would/could have prepped the battlefield or launched the Exit-China campaign.
    … EVERY one else would immediately quit or fail upon taking office.

  3. emet says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    One note re: the ECCFs (Fedex et al) reusing fentanyl shipments. I know this is old fashioned, and the law hasn’t been enforced in at least 30 years, but they are supposed to be heavily penalized if drugs are discovered in international shipments they have accepted for delivery. If we wiuld enforce tge law, then the eccfs would inspect the shipments before accepting for transport

    • Guyski says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      It’s all connected.

    • jrapdx says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      We’d think the administration could easily have customs inspectors step up detection of drug shipments via carriers. I’d agree a few publicized cases where carriers are penalized would effectively end the availability of easy transport of illicit drugs in the US. It’s a great idea—I hope officials are paying attention!

    • Vince says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      President Trump talking about fentanyl shipments is key here, because he described them as coming to the US via UPS and FedEx. So if he orders customs to search each package and container coming from China, containers will pile up in Long Beach, LA and Oakland until they are full, and trade with China stops entirely.

    • KAR says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      That explains why Trump has the right to ORDER them not to deliever fentanyl.

  4. Nick the Deplorable says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:03 pm

  5. deplorable says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    The US Chamber of Commerce was quick to criticize Trump and his tweets requesting that US companies move their manufacturing out of China.

    Do we need any more evidence indicating exactly which side of the battle the US Chamber of Commerce is on?

    • GB Bari says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:09 pm

      We haven’t needed any more evidence of the US CoC’s anti American deceitfulness for some time.

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      If I was to cast a real life Simpsons episode there would be no one alive that would be a better Mr. Burns than Tom Donohue. He is even getting the hunch back look to go with the evil greedy corrupt businessman attitude.

    • FrankieZee says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      The US CoC , the MSM and the DEMORATS will all fall in line and show support for China, and throw the American worker under the bus. Trump needs to make all Americans aware of this.

    • KAR says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      Actually Trump didn’t “request”, he “ordered”. I figured he worded it that way to ‘splode heads! 😀

  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Repost from yesterday’s Presidential:

    • SCREW the Feckless Fed.
    • DAMN the Torpedoes, FULL STEAM AHEAD!

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!

    • Zippy says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      “SCREW the Feckless Fed.”

      I definitely don’t like their incompetence, just like all central banks, in attempting to control the world via the price of money as set using simplistic garbage economic theory.

      HOWEVER, as far as the easy destruction (or SUBMISSION) of China is concerned, they are potentially our THERMONUCLEAR BOMB.

  8. fred5678 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Xi’s INACTION on Fentanyl is alone cause for YUGE FU to China!!!!

    POTUS said Xi promised to ban manufacture and Xi has done nothing.

  9. Blind no Longer says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    I believe President Trump has had enough of China’s bullshit! He just grabbed the Panda and shook him. Include the Fed in that as well. #WAR!

  10. magatrump says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    The only way to defeat China is to bring them to their knees economically. Then the China people will starve and then the China people will revolt and overthrow their government.

  11. RyderLee says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    “Hell is Coming to Breakfast..” said the Outlaw Josey Wales ///
    Traveling Incognito as: Our President Trump 😊

  12. meadowlandsview says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    This is the only guy with the cojones to do what needs to be done. He has to fight two parties, the entire media, and every multinational to do it. Now is the time for patriots to step up their support.

  13. Suzanne says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Holy Chit. Kinda makes you wonder what’s coming and how soon. It’s got to be yuge. Our most wonderful President had best double up on his security and hire a food taster asap. I fear they will stop at nothing. May they burn in hell

  14. Clown #3 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Trump should order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start building man-made islands off the coast of Taiwan…

    • Zippy says:
      August 23, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      Chinese military installations on reefs in the South China Sea are paper tigers made for domestic propaganda consumption. In any conflict they would be water filled craters in short order.

      • Dutchman says:
        August 23, 2019 at 4:30 pm

        Oh, for,…blanks sake! The WHOLE Chinese military is a paper tiger, constructed for intimidation, NOT Combat.
        Their equipment is crap, their supply chain is full of holes due to corruption, and there isn’t a soldier in their military that has actually fought in combat.
        They march nice,…and pretty good at mowing down women and children with tanks I guess, but actual combat?
        Last time,was Korean war, 70 years ago. And, they weren’t any good then! 21 ‘crack’divisions of Chinese, had 1 division of U.S. Marines surrounded.
        Search “Chesty Morgan” for,….
        The REST,of the,story

        • Paul Henry says:
          August 23, 2019 at 5:11 pm

          Yes Dutchman, the Chosin Reservoir battle during the Korean War. An amazing feat of arms by our Marines. Too bad more Americans don’t know about this battle. (Chesty Puller was the Marine officer you are referring to.)

    • TPW says:
      August 23, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      More Important is Us better start back manufacturing its own drugs ASAP

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    President Trump’s Reindustrialization of America to disengage-and-displace China will become most MAGNIFICENT demonstration of American boldness, ingenuity and innovation seen since the WWII Industrial Mobilization!

    • Maquis says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      Still waiting for erstwhile captains of exploitative Chinese merchantilism to become captains of American Industry. C’mon Bezos, do you really wanna lose?

  16. magatrump says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    The only goal of this war should be unconditional surrender by the globalists and China.
    God bless President Trump and God bless America.

  17. oldschool says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    China will suffer bad – they must…

  18. ilcon says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    May, 2012

  19. dobbsfan says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Yeah, I’m buying more Aristocrat stocks at the end of the trading day. LOL…..MAGA

  20. tax2much says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Nixon opened the door to China, Clinton gave them the keys to the Treasury, and Trump is kicking them to the curb.

  21. 6x47 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Interesting that he uses the word “order.”

    The President can’t “order” private business to do anything. Of course he knows this; but why did he phrase it that way?

    It must be for the Chinese audience, and President Xi specifically. He might not appreciate that the US President doesn’t have any authority to order American businesses around like Xi does; and it might provoke the Chinese into taking steps against American firms which will only serve to hasten their exit.

    President Trump just slapped the panda mask right off the red dragon.

  22. dawg says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Does anyone think that companies manufacturing in China AREN’T ALREADY “looking for alternatives to China”? considering the tariffs he put on them? I mean, of the ones that havent ALREADY LEFT?

    ANYONE?

    HELLO?

    DAILY TRUMP TEMPERAMENT ADVISORY SYSTEM

    ———————-GOD EMPEROR—————————–

    ————–FULL TWITTER SAVAGE MODE—————

    ———————–MASTER TROLL—————————-

  23. DonK31 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Trump can’t do that. Obama took all the pens and phones when he left the White House in ‘17.

  24. PoggersForDoggers says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    “Now it begins.”
    “No. Now it ends.”

  25. Ratiocinations says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    If President Trump’s strategies are as effective as they appear to be, maybe the evil government of China eventually will implode for the good of the United States, the Chinese people and the world.

  26. getfitnow says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    President Trump has finally told the world that the U.S. has given up on the carrot and now is going to use the stick against China. It is a shame someone did not do it sooner. President Trump is the Chosen One,

  27. fred5678 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Tom Donahue is in intensive care, I hear.

  28. MicD says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    I do love watching my President Twist the MAGA Knobs :p

  29. hoghead says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Notice the change in POTUS’s demeanor? No more, “…my good friend President xi…”, and such. President Trump has now removed HIS panda mask, as he calls out xi. No more Mr. Niceguy.

    This US/China dance appears to have taken a new turn.

    • fred5678 says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      One word — :FENTYNAL.

      Promise broken.

      • Dwayne Diesel says:
        August 23, 2019 at 4:19 pm

        And Trump knew China would eventually break a promise. He may not of knew which one exactly but I’m sure he and his peeps had an idea as to which ones were more likely to be broken. And it doesn’t matter to Trump which one would be broken, he only had to play the waiting game, which he did and like a boss. Remember just a few weeks ago- postponing the tariff raise because of “Christmas gifts”…..check mate.

        Now, he will bring down Mjölnir on them all.

        • Dutchman says:
          August 23, 2019 at 4:35 pm

          Please TELL me, as I REALLY WANT TO KNOW!
          Exactly WHICH promise is it, that China HASN’T broken?

          WHICH promise have the kept, ever?,…waiting

          • Dwayne Diesel says:
            August 23, 2019 at 4:49 pm

            That’s a fair point…. But I am referring to the RECENT round of nicey nice. I’m EXCLUDING the past- not part of the current nicey nice. WHICH IS WHY I SAID “And Trump knew China would eventually break a promise”

            HE KNEW they wouldn’t keep the promises in the recent trade discussions. IT WAS A MATTER OF TIME!!!!!! He just didn’t know which one he could first use as leverage. It just happens to be the drug angle….and one that hits home on main street.

  30. FofBW says:
    August 23, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Back from a week mountain retreat.

    Anything new going on!? /s/

  31. ristvan says:
    August 23, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Lurking Lawyer here.
    This is a master troll. Treepers would be well advised to remember that Dems and Uniparty CoC will take PDJT literally but not seriously, while Trumplicans should take PDJT seriously but not literally.

    Trading With Enemy Act of 1917, 12USC§95 and now more importantly also 50USC§1-44, originally applied only in time of declared war. Then was modified to apply in ‘military’ national emergencies (Korean War, Bosnia). Then modified again to apply generally in National Emergencies declared under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, 50USC§1601-1651, most recently used by PDJT to declare the Southern border illegal alien national emergency. Then when the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 was passed, 50USC§1701-1707, it was again modified back toward ‘military’ emergencies. It currently only applies to Cuba—the travel and trade restrictions.

    PDJT would need to declare a China trade emergency under NEA (unlikely), and then invoke provisions of IEEPA (more unlikely). He could for example impound foreign Chinese gov or individual assets under US jurisdiction—like the targeted Iranian sanctions he has put on. Very unfriendly to Xi. He could also, with humanitarian exceptions, prohibit exports to China. Very unfriendly to US. Finally, he could block (embargo) imports form China when they reach US jurisdiction. A disaster for Tim Cook and Apple.

    So, IMO he is intentionally sending three messages via this trolled tweet ‘order’:
    1. To China, you just placed tariffs on an additional ~$70 billion of US to China exports , I don’t like it, and things could get rapidly much worse if you don’t get serious about the trade deal. That is a negotiating ploy counterpunch.
    2. To US supply chains in China, better hurry up with your restructuring. Hurry upmwith the China pain, already.
    3. To G7, this *hit is real. Deal with it.

    • thedoc00 says:
      August 23, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      Before he going to those levels of attack, take the interim step to have the State Department suspend existing Export Agreements with China, to include all the off-set agreements.

      This cuts capital flowing to China for remanufacturing equipment as well as facilties, cuts Technology and Manufacturing Know How Transfer, cuts off all equity positions by China Inc. in US companies and visa versa, etc. etc.

      • thedoc00 says:
        August 23, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        This is a level of scorched Earth the President can legally adopt. It would also get the attention of all the China Trading US Internationals who hold these licenses.

  32. Wit's End says:
    August 23, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Did companies miss the “Tim Apple” signal? Or is it only the bleating finance doomsayers doing their masters’ bidding?

  33. HM3Navygal says:
    August 23, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    If he really wants to put The Chinese politburo in a tailspin, PTrump could pull all visas from Chinese students in the US at American Universities! Do might be gone faster than you can say “Jack Robinson”!

  34. Alfred Brown says:
    August 23, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Trump says he will deal with China and the Fed “Brilliantly.”
    What is a Brilliant mineral? You think Diamonds first, I did but there is also Gold.
    Do you think he will override LBJ’s EO and UnCancel JFK’s EO 11110?

  35. notyetbeguntofight says:
    August 23, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Meanwhile….

    US Military Ship Passes Through Strategic Taiwan Strait Amid China Tension

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-military-ship-passes-through-strategic-taiwan-strait-amid-china-tension_3053401.html
    “Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the ship’s transit through the Strait—a 112-mile wide (180 km) waterway separating Taiwan from China—’demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.’”

