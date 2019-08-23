President Trump Warns U.S. Multinationals to Exit China…

Well, they cannot later claim they were not warned. In a series of stunning tweets today, President Trump directly tells U.S. companies manufacturing goods in China, they need to make rapid plans for exit.
Nike sneakers will now be made from melted down walmart bags and cost $5000. NBA and NFL most affected.
Splodey heads will splode.
Uhh, no. Nike manufactures in Viet Nam and probably will continue to do so. Their problem isn’t China, it’s their foolish alignment with SJW politics.
Bingo!
Lip service goes a long way…
SPECULATION:
“Worse-than-China” Cheating Vietnam becomes Trump’s Tariff Target 2.0
… eliminating ALL “ambiguity” for Re-Shore Operations in the USA.
No, EU is next ‘target’, but all eventually will feel the pain, of having to give up their economic welfare.
Complaints have been made, about “Corporate welfare”, but this welfare, in the form of them tariffing the U.S. while we don’t tariff them, far exceeds ‘foriegn aid’, ‘Corporate welfare’ or anything comparable.
Especially ehen you factor in our ‘policeman of the world’ global military position.
Securing intrrnational waters, ‘protecting’ EU from Russia,..’protecting’ South Korea, Japan Phillipines etc from NK, which really was ‘protecting’ from China,…
Absolutely rediculous, sick behavior. Bushes, Clintons and Obama should be hung, drawn and quartered, along with every member of CONgress.
But, as a start, they should lose Pensions, SS protection, etc. They all scammed us out of TRILLIONS of $, and have generous nest eggs, and can pay for their OWN ‘security’, which their gonna need, as the sleeping beast wakes up to what these barstuds have been doing!
One would think that an economic warhead blowing up in China’s face would send a clear message to the rest of the world.
I’ve run in Zoom Pegasus for over 40 years. Just got back from a run and mine say made in China.
After the Betsy Ross Flag and Kaepernick fiasco I’m looking for a neutral running shoe from Asics, Mizuno, or something else.
New Balance is pretty good but don’t know where they are made.
New Balance Based In Boston Mass., Manufactured in US and EU for the Euro market.
There’s your new shoe!
Their shoes only fit wide feet…I can’t wear them, I have a narrow foot.
They DO offer wide width shoes (such as 5E, which is why I have only worn New Balance for the past 20 years) but they also offer regular & narrow width shoes as well.
See this:
https://runrepeat.com/ranking/rankings-of-new-balance-narrow-running-shoes
Here is a link directly from the NB website:
https://support.newbalance.com/hc/en-us/articles/211241357-How-do-New-Balance-shoes-fit-
If NOTHING is made in China, in a few short years we’ll have quality tools and products here to rival what we had in the 1970’s, when blenders didn’t take off and scoot across the counter, vacuum cleaners SUCKED bigtime, electric saws cut straight lines, power drills had bits that didn’t fall out, clothes came in enough sizes to actually fit your body, sheets were white and crisp . . .
“Diversity” is their highest ideal, yet the clothing comes in S-M-L.
T shirts were long enough to tuck in!
Hell, ALL shirts were long enough to tuck in,
KAR is correct.
But, a few years ago, CNN fired its last remaining journalist, Jack Cafferty, for saying the same thing.
A bunch of Chinese raised a big noisy stink and that was it for Cafferty.
UNNOTICED IMPLICATIONS:
POTUS just secured his Re-Election.
… NO one else would/could have prepped the battlefield or launched the Exit-China campaign.
… EVERY one else would immediately quit or fail upon taking office.
One note re: the ECCFs (Fedex et al) reusing fentanyl shipments. I know this is old fashioned, and the law hasn’t been enforced in at least 30 years, but they are supposed to be heavily penalized if drugs are discovered in international shipments they have accepted for delivery. If we wiuld enforce tge law, then the eccfs would inspect the shipments before accepting for transport
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s all connected.
We’d think the administration could easily have customs inspectors step up detection of drug shipments via carriers. I’d agree a few publicized cases where carriers are penalized would effectively end the availability of easy transport of illicit drugs in the US. It’s a great idea—I hope officials are paying attention!
President Trump talking about fentanyl shipments is key here, because he described them as coming to the US via UPS and FedEx. So if he orders customs to search each package and container coming from China, containers will pile up in Long Beach, LA and Oakland until they are full, and trade with China stops entirely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That explains why Trump has the right to ORDER them not to deliever fentanyl.
Like. Like.Like.
Bwahahahah
LOL! Good for PDJT- he rarely passes an opportunity to turn bad news around and troll the opposition! Brilliant!
Exactly, he’s doing exactly as the talking heads are doing: associating news with the market falling. Trump is correct- you want to say my tweets caused it , well, it was this nobody who dropped out of the Presidential race. Oh, I can’t prove that….well neither can you….
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Lmao
Ha ha. I love him.
snicker
The US Chamber of Commerce was quick to criticize Trump and his tweets requesting that US companies move their manufacturing out of China.
Do we need any more evidence indicating exactly which side of the battle the US Chamber of Commerce is on?
We haven’t needed any more evidence of the US CoC’s anti American deceitfulness for some time.
If I was to cast a real life Simpsons episode there would be no one alive that would be a better Mr. Burns than Tom Donohue. He is even getting the hunch back look to go with the evil greedy corrupt businessman attitude.
The US CoC , the MSM and the DEMORATS will all fall in line and show support for China, and throw the American worker under the bus. Trump needs to make all Americans aware of this.
Actually Trump didn’t “request”, he “ordered”. I figured he worded it that way to ‘splode heads! 😀
Repost from yesterday’s Presidential:
• SCREW the Feckless Fed.
• DAMN the Torpedoes, FULL STEAM AHEAD!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
“SCREW the Feckless Fed.”
I definitely don’t like their incompetence, just like all central banks, in attempting to control the world via the price of money as set using simplistic garbage economic theory.
HOWEVER, as far as the easy destruction (or SUBMISSION) of China is concerned, they are potentially our THERMONUCLEAR BOMB.
POTUS is making his own
… The August 2019 Shock N Awe!
Video has no sound. Censorship??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Played for me KAR. Clear your cache, check your audio settings and try again?
Xi’s INACTION on Fentanyl is alone cause for YUGE FU to China!!!!
POTUS said Xi promised to ban manufacture and Xi has done nothing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Treasury Targets Chinese ‘Kingpins’ In Opioid Distribution Crackdown
21 Aug 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-21/treasury-targets-chinese-kingpins-opioid-distribution-crackdown
According to the Treasury, Zheng’s organization “used its chemical expertise to create analogues of drugs with slightly different chemical structures but the same or even more potent effect. The Zheng DTO even agreed to manufacture adulterated cancer medication, creating counterfeit pills that replaced the active cancer-fighting ingredient with dangerous synthetic drugs.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where’s Xi?
WOW! That and Xi’s broken promise on Fentynal, SHAZAM!!!!
“To avoid provoking the United States, Beijing took rudimentary steps to mask
their actions.
They would often work through proxies such as in Mexico. In addition, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents would never identify as such, but rather as mafia, oligarchs, or businessmen, to create the illusion that they were rogue entities.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-chinese-communist-party-killed-dilbert-creator-adamss-stepson-with-fentanyl_2696591.html
I believe President Trump has had enough of China’s bullshit! He just grabbed the Panda and shook him. Include the Fed in that as well. #WAR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do not think of it as an emotional reaction. I think of it as the next step taken and the propitious moment.
The only way to defeat China is to bring them to their knees economically. Then the China people will starve and then the China people will revolt and overthrow their government.
“Hell is Coming to Breakfast..” said the Outlaw Josey Wales ///
Traveling Incognito as: Our President Trump 😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then he spits! Pbbt.
h/t to Clint 😎
This is the only guy with the cojones to do what needs to be done. He has to fight two parties, the entire media, and every multinational to do it. Now is the time for patriots to step up their support.
LikeLiked by 7 people
liked
AGREED.
Stay strong and stay the course DEPLORABLES, we are going to win this war.
I hope everyone who didn’t vote in 2018 reads and heeds.
Holy Chit. Kinda makes you wonder what’s coming and how soon. It’s got to be yuge. Our most wonderful President had best double up on his security and hire a food taster asap. I fear they will stop at nothing. May they burn in hell
Trump should order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start building man-made islands off the coast of Taiwan…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their equipment is crap, their supply chain is full of holes due to corruption, and there isn’t a soldier in their military that has actually fought in combat.
They march nice,…and pretty good at mowing down women and children with tanks I guess, but actual combat?
Last time,was Korean war, 70 years ago. And, they weren’t any good then! 21 ‘crack’divisions of Chinese, had 1 division of U.S. Marines surrounded.
Search “Chesty Morgan” for,….
The REST,of the,story
Yes Dutchman, the Chosin Reservoir battle during the Korean War. An amazing feat of arms by our Marines. Too bad more Americans don’t know about this battle. (Chesty Puller was the Marine officer you are referring to.)
More Important is Us better start back manufacturing its own drugs ASAP
President Trump’s Reindustrialization of America to disengage-and-displace China will become most MAGNIFICENT demonstration of American boldness, ingenuity and innovation seen since the WWII Industrial Mobilization!
Still waiting for erstwhile captains of exploitative Chinese merchantilism to become captains of American Industry. C’mon Bezos, do you really wanna lose?
The only goal of this war should be unconditional surrender by the globalists and China.
God bless President Trump and God bless America.
China will suffer bad – they must…
May, 2012
Man, he looks totally coked out.
This you mean?
“Fed Clears Way for Chinese Firms to Buy US Banks”
Yeah, I’m buying more Aristocrat stocks at the end of the trading day. LOL…..MAGA
Nixon opened the door to China, Clinton gave them the keys to the Treasury, and Trump is kicking them to the curb.
Interesting that he uses the word “order.”
The President can’t “order” private business to do anything. Of course he knows this; but why did he phrase it that way?
It must be for the Chinese audience, and President Xi specifically. He might not appreciate that the US President doesn’t have any authority to order American businesses around like Xi does; and it might provoke the Chinese into taking steps against American firms which will only serve to hasten their exit.
President Trump just slapped the panda mask right off the red dragon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone think that companies manufacturing in China AREN’T ALREADY “looking for alternatives to China”? considering the tariffs he put on them? I mean, of the ones that havent ALREADY LEFT?
ANYONE?
HELLO?
DAILY TRUMP TEMPERAMENT ADVISORY SYSTEM
———————-GOD EMPEROR—————————–
————–FULL TWITTER SAVAGE MODE—————
———————–MASTER TROLL—————————-
Trump can’t do that. Obama took all the pens and phones when he left the White House in ‘17.
“Now it begins.”
“No. Now it ends.”
If President Trump’s strategies are as effective as they appear to be, maybe the evil government of China eventually will implode for the good of the United States, the Chinese people and the world.
President Trump has finally told the world that the U.S. has given up on the carrot and now is going to use the stick against China. It is a shame someone did not do it sooner. President Trump is the Chosen One,
Tom Donahue is in intensive care, I hear.
Did they have to extract his oversized wallet?
I do love watching my President Twist the MAGA Knobs :p
Notice the change in POTUS’s demeanor? No more, “…my good friend President xi…”, and such. President Trump has now removed HIS panda mask, as he calls out xi. No more Mr. Niceguy.
This US/China dance appears to have taken a new turn.
One word — :FENTYNAL.
Promise broken.
And Trump knew China would eventually break a promise. He may not of knew which one exactly but I’m sure he and his peeps had an idea as to which ones were more likely to be broken. And it doesn’t matter to Trump which one would be broken, he only had to play the waiting game, which he did and like a boss. Remember just a few weeks ago- postponing the tariff raise because of “Christmas gifts”…..check mate.
Now, he will bring down Mjölnir on them all.
Please TELL me, as I REALLY WANT TO KNOW!
Exactly WHICH promise is it, that China HASN’T broken?
WHICH promise have the kept, ever?,…waiting
That’s a fair point…. But I am referring to the RECENT round of nicey nice. I’m EXCLUDING the past- not part of the current nicey nice. WHICH IS WHY I SAID “And Trump knew China would eventually break a promise”
HE KNEW they wouldn’t keep the promises in the recent trade discussions. IT WAS A MATTER OF TIME!!!!!! He just didn’t know which one he could first use as leverage. It just happens to be the drug angle….and one that hits home on main street.
Back from a week mountain retreat.
Anything new going on!? /s/
Lurking Lawyer here.
This is a master troll. Treepers would be well advised to remember that Dems and Uniparty CoC will take PDJT literally but not seriously, while Trumplicans should take PDJT seriously but not literally.
Trading With Enemy Act of 1917, 12USC§95 and now more importantly also 50USC§1-44, originally applied only in time of declared war. Then was modified to apply in ‘military’ national emergencies (Korean War, Bosnia). Then modified again to apply generally in National Emergencies declared under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, 50USC§1601-1651, most recently used by PDJT to declare the Southern border illegal alien national emergency. Then when the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 was passed, 50USC§1701-1707, it was again modified back toward ‘military’ emergencies. It currently only applies to Cuba—the travel and trade restrictions.
PDJT would need to declare a China trade emergency under NEA (unlikely), and then invoke provisions of IEEPA (more unlikely). He could for example impound foreign Chinese gov or individual assets under US jurisdiction—like the targeted Iranian sanctions he has put on. Very unfriendly to Xi. He could also, with humanitarian exceptions, prohibit exports to China. Very unfriendly to US. Finally, he could block (embargo) imports form China when they reach US jurisdiction. A disaster for Tim Cook and Apple.
So, IMO he is intentionally sending three messages via this trolled tweet ‘order’:
1. To China, you just placed tariffs on an additional ~$70 billion of US to China exports , I don’t like it, and things could get rapidly much worse if you don’t get serious about the trade deal. That is a negotiating ploy counterpunch.
2. To US supply chains in China, better hurry up with your restructuring. Hurry upmwith the China pain, already.
3. To G7, this *hit is real. Deal with it.
Before he going to those levels of attack, take the interim step to have the State Department suspend existing Export Agreements with China, to include all the off-set agreements.
This cuts capital flowing to China for remanufacturing equipment as well as facilties, cuts Technology and Manufacturing Know How Transfer, cuts off all equity positions by China Inc. in US companies and visa versa, etc. etc.
This is a level of scorched Earth the President can legally adopt. It would also get the attention of all the China Trading US Internationals who hold these licenses.
Did companies miss the “Tim Apple” signal? Or is it only the bleating finance doomsayers doing their masters’ bidding?
If he really wants to put The Chinese politburo in a tailspin, PTrump could pull all visas from Chinese students in the US at American Universities! Do might be gone faster than you can say “Jack Robinson”!
Trump says he will deal with China and the Fed “Brilliantly.”
What is a Brilliant mineral? You think Diamonds first, I did but there is also Gold.
Do you think he will override LBJ’s EO and UnCancel JFK’s EO 11110?
Meanwhile….
US Military Ship Passes Through Strategic Taiwan Strait Amid China Tension
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-military-ship-passes-through-strategic-taiwan-strait-amid-china-tension_3053401.html
“Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the ship’s transit through the Strait—a 112-mile wide (180 km) waterway separating Taiwan from China—’demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.’”
