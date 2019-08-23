Peter Navarro Discusses China Tariffs, Fed Action, and Wall Street Response…

Earlier today China’s commerce ministry said it will impose additional tariffs on thousands of U.S. products, including agricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars. Tariffs on some products would take effect on Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15.
The Wall Street multinationals are exposed to significant losses because of their investments in China. White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the dynamic.
Advertisements
FBN showing their true colors today and it is red as in red China. Mentions so far, Navarro needs to be fired, US needs to be in TPP, President needs to stop tweeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nick
You must have watched a different video.. none of the things you posted were in the video… what gives with you?
LikeLike
Who at FBN was blurting these things?
LikeLike
Yeo, saw that! It never ends.
LikeLike
Xi tariffs are targeting swing States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that election meddling?
LikeLiked by 3 people
China should never be underestimated. They targeted key AG states in the 2018 mid terms. They will do the same in 2020. Biden is/will be on Chinas payroll. There is a lot at stake. China is going to roll the dice and risk another year of pain in order to avoid a trade deal with Trump. The only pressure from Xi will be from the oligarchs and not the public. China is a tough enemy. But we also benefit from no trade deal. Businesses will exit China due to the uncertainty. And the panda mask is coming off. Its not so great to deal with China. American businesses benefit for a few years until they steal your business and technology from you. Xi is trying to tank the US stock market and ramp up the recession and trade war talk. Trump is trying to counter with “I think we will get a deal talk”. Trump is in a tough spot. The media and China’s interest have aligned. They both want potus45 out and will ramp up the bad news to shake consumer confidence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
China, Pelosi, Obama, Hillary, and Trudeau will fight USMCA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PC,
justine twinkle socks won’t be in office in a couple of months…:)
LikeLike
I beg to differ; China is in a tough spot. We don’t need them as much as they need us.
We don’t need to export or import from them. I bet there are countries just chomping
at the bit to increase trade relations with the US.
Remember, in 2017 US GDP at $20 trillion; China at $12 trillion; Russia at $1.527 trillion.
Other countries GDP in 2017:
Japan – 4.872 T
Germany – 3.684 T
United Kingdom – 2.624 T
India – 2.611T
France – 2.583 T
Brazil – 2.054 T
Italy – 1.937
Canada – 1.652 T
etc.
The countries below 1 Trillion –
Turkey
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia
Argentina
Taiwan
Poland
Thailand
Israel
South Africa
Phillipines
etc. etc.
Do you think any of these countries would like to take a portion of product
we either import or export with China? You bet your sweet a$$!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already happening. take a stroll through wally world. Lots of stuff showing up on the shelves sourced somewhere other than China these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
market being “off” still is < 1% drop.
LikeLike
Agree, Nick. None of the alleged news networks actually report. A host tosses out swill. A panel of idiots give their completely juvenile and|or completely clueless take on the swill. Then, they argue and shout over each other. This isn’t news.
Support OANN. I gladly pay them 4.99/mo to stick it to the pinheads in the p!$$stream “media”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely. FBN puts the stock status board right up on the screen next to the image of Navarro and Bartiromo as they are speaking. As soon as Navarro counters her leading questions about rising prices declining markets, the numbers reverse and start rising.
Isn’t that interesting?
So as soon as possible after Navarro is off the air, FBN (and CNBC as well – let’s not let them off the hook either) starts bad-mouthing the Administration’s trade policies and the network opinion blatherers express their “deep concerns” about China’s rising tariffs on imports from the US. They talk down the markets as a deliberate strategy.
This becomes painfully obvious as you watch the markets react in real time to what these Globalist propagandists blather on their networks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maria couldn’t help herself from minimizing the good and accentuating the made up bad. When will someone build a major network not beholding to Wall Street, globalization and liberalism?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They did to get us hooked. As with other “freebies,” now we’re stuck with the downside. (It began when they rolled out O’Reilly.)
LikeLike
Been downhill ever since they pushed O’Reilly out. Like him or not it was the beginning of the end at Fox.
LikeLike
Maria couldn’t help herself from minimizing the good and accentuating the made up bad. When will someone build a major network not beholding to Wall Street, globalization and liberalism?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A) The Money Honey is married to Jonathan Steinberg; Chairman of Wisdom Tree assets in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
B) Works for the Murdochs
C) Has to stay on script or go work for OAN
LikeLike
I’m all in on shutting down all trade with China. All! 100%, zero, nada thing, closed, bye bye, adios. Freaking commies can esad.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I say the same President should announce later today as of Dec 15 all trade with China halted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe not all, maybe 45% tariffs across the board…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Severe, maybe not 100%. Sign USMCA, the UK, and Japan.
Timing. Strategy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before 1990, wasn’t this the case? And the 1980’s were considered a decade of great prosperity in the U.S. Who needs China? The downside of dealing with those communists is much larger than any possible upside.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maria, the stock market is only one part of the economy.
It is obvious that globalists want communist china to succeed at America’s expense,
and so they have heavily invested in china while killing markets and manufacturing
in America. People who work hard in America would rather have low unemployment,
rising wages, and creation of jobs in America, than the people heavily invested in the
stock market helping communist china kill America.
Investors should invest in America, not communist china.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Usually, Maria is a little smarter than that; must have received her marching orders
or bad info from her producers. I bet that little biatch, Degan, is going nuts.
LikeLike
Navarro’s Rule: If you hear information about the trade talks and no one is quoted, then you’re getting lied to (false report).
Navarro is strong, won’t give in. Good to see.
I made a reply earlier to a poster in the presidential thread. Said what is happening now — including POTUS calling out Powell — is part of a strategy. This is not off the cuff.
This current round of brinksmanship began, at the latest, when POTUS’ informal adviser about China said several weeks ago that China feels POTUS is weak. Don’t have time to look this up now but will later. Have to leave for something now.
That was right after Powell lowered rates 0.25%. Then POTUS put on the newest tariffs.
It was clear then that POTUS was going to go full-force on China. What’s happening now is just an extension of something that was planned some weeks ago. Navarro is all-in, as he always has been. China doesn’t want to back off, either.
POTUS is working to force Powell to cut rates, since Powell doesn’t want to help out and have the USA’s back (in Navarro’s words) otherwise. Good.
Likely going to be some pain in the short term, but POTUS feels this is what he needs to do (be strong) with China, and as Navarro says, the USA backs POTUS up.
POTUS “ordering” companies to back off China may be a meaningless gesture, in terms of law (don’t know), but it sets up a very serious quandary for companies. Are you for the USA or for China?
Either way, POTUS gets the result he wants.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ok, here is the information from the POTUS adviser (Michael Pillsbury) who said that he believes China feels POTUS is weak:
The upshot was, I believe, that since POTUS could not get justice against the Coup, I believe Pillsbury said, then POTUS was weak (and therefore China could defeat him in the trade war).
I think the interview was on July 31, 2019. The same day that the Fed lowered the interest rate by 0.25%.
I believe it was this information that steeled POTUS’ nerve to make sure China realized he was not weak, and was ready to dig in for the fight.
Thus, I think what we are seeing today was in play since at least the end of July. POTUS is not going to back down here, and he’ll continue the battle with China and drag Jerome Powell along with him even if Powell doesn’t want to come.
This is strategy. Deliberate, methodical strategy. Even if it looks like helter-skelter, unplanned execution to those outside of POTUS’ circle.
LikeLike
Should have added: The day after this information from Trump’s adviser came out (China thinks Trump is weak), I think it was, POTUS put the new tariffs into place.
The gauntlet was thrown then. Anything happening now is just a follow-up to POTUS’ decision from three weeks ago. If China comes to fight, POTUS is going to fight. POTUS will not show weakness, and is not backing down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one and only most-important thing that I think investors need to see is this:
Very sorry to have to be the one to tell you that you’ve been incredibly stupid all these years, but-t-t-t … you have been. Just sayin’. In your zeal to “save money,” you’ve exposed yourself to business risks that are now going to cost you very dearly. You swallowed every drought of every potion that this totalitarian foreign power measured out for you, and unless you now move extremely fast, factories are gonna start popping back to life all throughout the American heartland, and your entire business just might not survive(!) what happens next.
Too bad for you that you forgot about this:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately, we lost a lot of manpower, knowledge, backbone.
Vietnam, India, Mexico and elsewhere will see a big increase.
Some guess there will be tariffs on India and others after USMCA passed. Timing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are day-traders, not journalists. The Dow 30 should not be used as click bait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This interview and the stock market movement as displayed on the screen during the interview are SO revealing about the propaganda being spread by the globalist-controlled tv news networks. Another great illuminating post by Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Multi-National Companies and Wall Street Banksters have a choice to make, The USA or China.
Choose wisely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Abolish the Federal Reserve.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen! This unconstitutionally “independent agency” (subject neither to Executive, Legislative, nor Judiciary oversight) originated with William McAdoo, a notorious Wall Street fixer and Woodrow Wilson’s son-in-law, who mounted a literal conspiracy complete with “sealed trains” to Alabama with his cabal of cronies in 1913 (shades of Lenin, injected by the Germans like a bacillus to Petrograd’s Finland Station, 1917).
From then on, first wildly inflating the 1920s boom, then arbitraging the 1930s Great Depression, the magical Fed has played a worse-than-useless Devaluation Game trashing private-sector bond-buyers (creditors) on behalf of the debtor U.S. Treasury’s worthless Grand Theft scrip. For decades now, Big Banks have acquired risk-free U.S. Debt at zero interest-rates (ZIRP), re-lending to private enterprise at 10 – 15% (a mathematically infinite return).
For over a century, fancy academics, so-called economists whose stock-in-trade consists solely in concocting Big Gummint rip-offs, have acted like fortune tellers at a County Fair, holding naive marks’ attention while confederates pick their pockets. When Trump calls ’em out, it’s “lawks a-mercy, Mabel; hasten, Jason– bring the basin!” Our heart bleeds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And so it begins…
I just want the perps to go to prison. I am in 100% agreement with PDT on trade. The multi-nationals that whine and want to continue to mess with We the People can go pound sand with their fake news cheerleaders.
LikeLike
With the depth of the MSM’s anti-Trump efforts now on full display….
And, the “get Trump at any cost” tone being everywhere – ie: in the NEWS, etc….
The only way I see this going is Piglosie tries to start impeachment in the house….
We, THE PEOPLE, come out of our houses and into the streets of Main St USA…..
AND, we continue down roads and lanes, until we get to DC in-mass….
At which time/point we take back our Country — lay siege to all movement inside the beltway!
In the meantime – China pays more and more hard cash….
Their “known USD bonds” (CUSIP number’ed) are voided or reissued into 100 yr zero’s at face!
And, their access to US or “Western” airspace is shut-down…period
Along with any access to the money moving system – ie: SWIFT and others.
Perhaps a few of us will get a “leg up” and start by taking control of some local papers/TV, etc…
Viva’ La Reveloucian …. or, pin a tail on the ass! Check-6
LikeLike