Peter Navarro Discusses China Tariffs, Fed Action, and Wall Street Response…

Earlier today China’s commerce ministry said it will impose additional tariffs on thousands of U.S. products, including agricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars. Tariffs on some products would take effect on Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15.

The Wall Street multinationals are exposed to significant losses because of their investments in China. White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the dynamic.

