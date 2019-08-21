DOE Issues Statement on Energy Star Thermostat Report….

The needle on the CTH winnamometer momentarily pegs ‘too much‘…

[Backstory Here] After quite widespread discussion on the Energy Star Thermostat Report, and the ridiculous recommendations to set thermostat to 82° when sleeping, the U.S. Department of Energy (Secretary Rick Perry) issued the following statement:

…”It is the position of DOE that Americans should set their thermostats to whatever temperature they choose.”.. (link)

(source link)

Victory!

