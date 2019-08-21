DOE Issues Statement on Energy Star Thermostat Report….

The needle on the CTH winnamometer momentarily pegs ‘too much‘…
[Backstory Here] After quite widespread discussion on the Energy Star Thermostat Report, and the ridiculous recommendations to set thermostat to 82° when sleeping, the U.S. Department of Energy (Secretary Rick Perry) issued the following statement:
…”It is the position of DOE that Americans should set their thermostats to whatever temperature they choose.”.. (link)
Victory!
Lol 😂 this is great material tonight .. thanks Sundance
“great material tonight”
Yes, the fourth post I will be sending to a friend while she is at work
Way to go, Texas Joe!
The temperature in the FBI building should be set at 182 degrees.
LOL…I like my treasonous FBI agents “well done”.
I’m sure it is quite often at 451 degrees.
Or 1984.
Or 666.
Definitely Strzok’s preference.
No, they can be at 82 degrees… Celsius.
BWAAAAHahahahahahahhaa!
Lmao! EPA just got told.
Freedom
Huzzah! As I sit here in hot and humid TN and listen to my whole house AC kick on at 74° whilst enjoying the breeze from my ceiling fan set at high, I rejoice. I don’t have to worry about taking out ANYONE who thinks a 66 yo woman who has been dealing with hot flashes and night sweats on a daily basis for 25+ years will just go quietly onto that gentle night of high temps. Ha!
I feel ya 17Cats!
Sleep at 82 degrees my a**…
Lol!
LMAO indeed I will
My wife was hysterical at sleeping with the thermostat at 82°. Try 62° she said!
Liberty
Just thumped that meter. Not tired of winning!
I love winning so much. Winning over the Eco-facists is really glorious…now can we have our light bulbs back. That would be Fred Upton’s bill…another (R-Uniparty) member and signed by Bush II
We’ve needed Trump for the last 25 years.
Foolish government.
There isn’t a married male Treeper who would risk their life turning up the thermostat that high at night. Not a one.
Or like me live in a lovely home on the lake with a view to the Alps and not need air-conditioning, which we call “opening the windows” in Swiss-German. LOL!
Growing up in the US, we had a window fan in our house and one in the attic to pull the hot air out. Yes, we were warm sleeping in summer, but got used to it. Ironically, my parents got central air installed AFTER we kiddies had grown up and moved out. A source of endless ribbing at family gatherings.
I used to make fun of Europeans visiting the US who complained about the blasting cold air in hotels, office buildings, and stores. However, now that I have been in Europe almost 20 years, I have to say that I, too, am no longer a big fan of cold, swirling air — especially in hotels and restaurants. Far too cold. I usually switch the AC off in hotel rooms and remember to bring a light jacket when I go to the US in summer.
One annoying thing in Switzerland (and probably other European countries) is AC cooling tonnage is regulated. For new or retrofitted buildings, you are only allowed a certain cooling tonnage for the space, EVEN IF YOU CAN AFFORD TO INSTALL MORE. This may be OK for normal summers, but if you have a heat wave of a couple of weeks, you might as well open a sauna in those buildings. Argh!
Nice to see you ZM.
It’s so nice when government thinks a little about the well being of people, rather than merely about how to manage people and resources as if the government owns both.
Seriously, the employee that wrote up the 82F recommendation for sleeping needs to be disciplined by HR.
There are tons of hypothyroid people in the world that ALWAYS take control of office thermostats and set them to insanely high temperatures. The funny thing is that those people can always put on more clothing, but their solution is to usually to commandeer the thermostat, crank the heat and dress in light clothing. I have seen this many times in my working career over almost 50 years.
Normal people cannot remove clothing to keep cool, but the heat nazis crank the heat and jealously guard the thermostat, while wearing skimpy clothing.
Every perpetrator that I have seen has an under-active thyroid issue.
This problem might become more prevalent as millennials go vegan. Soy suppresses thyroid function.
Thank you, Rick Perry, for not going all mike lee on us. Keep it up
