Big Govt Publishes New Cooling Standards: Thermostat Should Be Set to 82 Degrees When Sleeping…

Fresh from the same Dept. of Energy and EPA that gave us: toilets that don’t flush; light bulbs that don’t light; dishwashers that don’t wash; plant-based fuel that burns like carrots; and paper straws that dissolve in liquid…. Now we get this:
[…] Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.
When you’re at work or away, the program recommends setting it at 85 degrees. When you’re sleeping, Energy Star said to set the thermostat at 82 degrees. (link)
Setting the thermostat at 82° at night is well recognized grounds for divorce. I swear these administrative state progressives are going to have us force-fed sustainable algae cakes if this keeps up.
Some journalist-type person published these new cooling standards on twitter, and the responses are quite funny.
“I see we’ve decided to give up on sleeping. Or going home for that matter. Or having pets that aren’t native to the rain forest.” (link)
“I’ve already embraced a dying Earth, so I keep my central air between 67-72 at all times.” (link)
“I’d be laying there making a giant sweat angel in my bed” (link)
““New report shows these as the recommended temps for smelling like an onion.” (link)
“I have no idea how my ancestors survived deserts. If the thermostat in my house showed a number that started with an 8 I would call the police” (link)
But seriously…. given the track record for current energy efficient standards and how they end up being actually applied to life (toilets, dishwashers, lightbulbs etc.) it’s darned frightening to think the Feds believe 78° (when home), 85° (when away) and 82° (when sleeping) is a reasonable cooling standard.
Insta-misery; aka living in hell.
Watch out California…. Pretty soon you might not have options when the proletariat mandates the installation of compliance regulators inside the A/C system.
Could never have been a middle-aged woman who is suggesting these guidelines. Can you say hot flashes? Thought not. Never come between a menopausal woman and her A/C.
Amen👍👍👍, Mine is set at 65% and even that is too hot sometimes.
This recommendation is pretty hilarious and will be ignored by sensible sentient humans.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Looks like somebody has too much time on their hands.
Hey, give the EPA a break. They took two refrigerant chemicals, R-12 and R-22, gave them a spanking, which caused a revolution in reinventing the wheel on refrigerants and the manufacturing of refrigeration machines that are twice as inefficient as the previous refrigeration machines and as inefficient as our illustrious gatekeepers in Washington D.C.
President Trump, if you’re reading CTH this evening, please take a picture of the White House thermostat set to 68 and put it on your Twitter….
If Hillary has to try to sleep at 82 degrees, she will melt, and won’t be able to be the compromise candidate at a deadlocked dim convention. So that’s a plus for the 82 idea, if she would do it.
Now Joe,
You know those rules don’t apply to the politico class.
I just turned down the a.c. to 55 degrees and I am going to keep there until my wife starts yelling at me to turn it back up.
Our thermostat is set on whatever my better half wants. “Don’t make me poison your food” is her favorite refrain.
If I saw my wife anywhere near a kitchen utensil I’d be suspicious.
Lol😄👍👍👍, I may have to use that sometime🤣
I hate these people!
I live in the high desert, I have a Bonaire evaporator cooler, cost nothing to run it, it was 59 degrees this morning in my living room, take that snowflakes!
You miss the significance of this. Remember how much they push for smart grid, with appliances that the utility can shut off or throttle at times of peak demand.
This is not just a recommendation, but the first step towards a mandate.
Might just as well sleep outside.
I live in Maine. I have literally turned my ac on when it’s 65 outside.
In China they would use smart thermostats to track and identify who fails to comply, adjust your social credit score downward accordingly, and prevent you from buying airplane tickets until you establish a history of obedience. And make no mistake about it, today they are prohibited from buying airplane and long distance rail tickets, but very soon it will be applied to food.
THAT is what was on its way to America before we elected PDJT. I already get regular, unsolicited reports from the electric company telling me how my electric usage compares to my neighbors, with the appropriate shaming language included.
In the coming collectivist America, they’ll simply use “smart” thermostats to turn your setting up to 82 o at night
Done
No need to even track the social credit scores
… although they’ll do that too
It will be “sold” as a convenience, just like driverless cars. Temps set where the Ferals say and you will be driven only where the Ferals say you can go.
Sooo Stupid people Get what they deserve. But, but “What can we do?” Ask the people of Hong Kong, they unlike most Americans, Want Liberty!!!
You make an interesting point … people should just say no to “smart” appliances.
Nope. Not in my house.
“I already get regular, unsolicited reports from the electric company telling me how my electric usage compares to my neighbors, with the appropriate shaming language included.”
We live in the Pacific Northwest and we get those monthly reports from the electric company, too. I love when they shame us by comparing us with our ‘efficient neighbors’ who probably have wood burning stoves to keep them warm in winter. My husband and I wonder how much energy in paper as well as postage costs they’re wasting every month sending these stupid reports.
The idiots who dictate never ever follow what they preach/dictate to the unwashed masses.
Do as I say, not as I do is Communism.
Socialist Leaders Clarify: ‘We Only Want Socialism For Everyone Else’
https://babylonbee.com/news/socialist-leaders-clarify-we-only-want-socialism-for-everyone-else/
I love that thread! I thought I like it pretty cool but most of the people keep it cooler than I do. Now I’m scared since we live in Cali.
Ya Know!!! … It’s TIME for Revolution II …!!
In the Humid South, if you set your thermostat to 82 you will have instant Mildew … everywhere!
Since the mid 60’s, Homes have been built with AC in mind ….. 8′ ceilings, no ceiling fans, no louvered doors on closets/bathrooms and no double hung windows for air-flow & ………
Time to String-Up all the Liberal Know-It-All!!!!!
GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!!!
These are the same people that want you to cut back on carbon emissions while they travel in a cloud of carbon that out carbons anything on earth! In other words you suffer and they will not follow the rules they are promoting. ie algore…….
66 degrees day and night, plus other survival measures.
This “suggestion” is a hanging offense.
We mocked France in 2003 for letting 15,000 of their elderly citizens expire in a canicule, a summer heatwave, as their families frolicked on their month long vacations, and now we are gonna MANDATE the same here? I literally would not survive these idiotic “suggestions.”
They still don’t much AC in northern Europe:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274456/environmentalists-killed-more-europeans-islamic-daniel-greenfield#.XVqqrPF4DKM.twitter
They know as much about thermostats as they do about my needs for home defense.
I’m set at a comfortable, and affordable, 79 during the Las Vegas summer.
“set your thermostat to 82 when you are NOT sleeping”
There I fixed it for them – morons, who the heck thinks this stuff up? I mean seriously.
Who do they think they are telling us how to live in our own houses…oh wait-I forgot who thinks they are in charge.
“Rules are too important to be left to the rule-makers”
– dunno who said that
– I said that
So that’s just AC. Do they have recommendations for the winter? I’ll bet the winter recommendations are nowhere near as unpleasant as the summer ones. In the winter I sleep in 60 degrees or less. I just put another down comforter on the bed, and socks, if I get too cold. 🙂
Sure enough, they say >78 in the summer but <70 in the winter. IMO 70 in the winter is too hot!
The document is here: https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/asset/document/HeatingCoolingGuide%20FINAL_9-4-09_0.pdf
82! That is about 28 Celsius. Whatever clown thought that up needs their head examined. The firm that installed our aircon recommended a permanent setting of 18C for maximum efficiency/cost effectiveness.
Methinks this is just a prelude designed to soften the blow when Dem states legislate an aircon ban.
It’s also a recipe for excessive humidity which can be unhealthy, especially for older persons. The current technology and energy conservation codes call for higher temperatures in facilities and domiciles during *unoccupied* periods, not when people are present and giving off latent heat. And newer HVAC equipment is designed to run longer and with less “tonnage” so as to properly dehumidify the supply air in cooling.
This literally makes no sense; economically nor conservationally.
We actually use our thermostat as an alarm clock. Drops down to 68 to sleep, boosts up to 72 right before it’s time to wake. By the time the beeper goes off, we’re already half awake.
Can’t imagine trying to sleep at 82.
I could not sleep at 82 either. I need 68 or less to sleep well.
What does PETA have to say about this? Should we just starve our animals while we are at it? These imbeciles are beyond salvageable.
I’m exothermic – I give off heat
… a lot
Due to large muscle mass on a short but sturdy frame.
If I don’t set hotel thermostats to 72 degrees or lower, I’ll sweat all night
Don’t know what my setting is at home, it’s a centralized high-rise chill-water system with individual radiator and blower in each apartment.
I just rotate the big dial until it clicks and then another half-inch or so. But same thing – if it’s not cool enough I’ll sweat in my bed all night.
When it comes to my AC, it’s Molon Labe
Come and take it !
These are very female-centric temperature recommendations. Your typical male and female office workers fight over the temperature. even in summer, women like to wear those sweaters that cover their hands as they cradle mugs of steaming hot beverages.
Ha! Women will show up in the dead of winter in a print dress and squall about being cold.
made sure the system worked and told whoever was In charge you are on your own as to the correct t-stat setting.
Don’t get me started….
I never believed in lizard people before, but this is clear proof that the EPA is staffed with them.
riverelf, I’m yet again struck by your very attractive avatar
perhaps she and my avatar could date?
Meh.
Probably an obamaite trying to stir crap up.
I was in commercial HVAC.
During carter’s era of depression we were told to set winter temps to 65.
Guess what big buildings are self heating! So we had to run the chillers hard much of WINTER to COOL the building DOWN to mandated temps. Boy did that save a lot of energy! /s
And at marginal load conditions the chillers ran at or slightly above idle.
Wanna guess what happens to energy consumption under those conditions?
And summer was mandated 78.
Floors buckled, paint and wall coverings peeled, printers jammed, carpets molded, people went home sick and retired on medical.
The most destructive thing on earth is a hubristic do gooder with power.
Reminds me of when Michelle Obama, who had in all likelihood never voluntarily set foot in the woods or slept in a tent, recommended that us campers replace the chocolate and marshmallows in our smores with strawberries and yogurt.
This reminds me of Al Gore running his gas guzzling SUV on while a masseuse attending his delicate part…s/
Another reason not to have the Nest, or any other wireless system, connected to anything in your house, including the HVAC system.
Well there’s that too. I wouldn’t have a Nest because its a direct download for google staff to do their voyeur thing.
I gonna go out and buy a couple of NON-COMMIEPLIANT thermostats as spares to repair my AC after the TOTALITARIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT mandates compliance to the new standards. Already given up on broadband here in rural America so they wont be able to monitor my INTERNET of ALL THINGS appliances.
The biggest issue is that we are paying people in government who think it is their job to meddle in our lives.
None of their “darned” business
Excellent info. I’ve reset my thermostat to 65 in the summer and 82 in the winter…24/7!
If you have the time you should read the comments from the beginning. Highly entertaining.
If these temp “guidelines” somehow manage to become mandatory I forsee a black market for manual a/c controls.
“Setting the thermostat at 82° at night is well recognized grounds for divorce. ”
I literally laughed out loud.
I can handle it. My wife? No way. She has personal summers. It can be 72F and she feels like she is burning up. No menopausal women working at DOE? I can barely survive a menopausal wife with a thermostat set at 74F.
On a serious note. Here in Houston, you have to keep the house cool to keep humidity low and prevent MOLD!
DOE must be full of morons.
I’d like to know how much it cost to generate this crock of ****. How many full time EPA bureaucrats were needed and how many working hours they put in; how many outside “experts” from academia and NGO they contracted; and how much research was bought and paid for.
What a pigs-at-the-trough gravy train this is for these people.
My A/C which is a swamp cooler in NM has not been turned off since the beginning of July. I wake up and the thermostat reads 61 degrees. 82 sounds like a living hell.
What happened to doctor recommendations to sleep in a dark, cool room?
I can remember during the 70’s the government wanted us to keep our thermostats at 68 degrees in the winter. I feel decadent when I turn mine up to 71 degrees. Geez. Don’t tread on me indeed!
You buy these things number one for human comfort and also to help your home so humidity doesn’t destroy anything or cause mold.
who the heck would listen to this crap. It’s very obvious that a nutcases have got themselves into positions of power and are readily abusing it by putting out information that supports their political agenda. these numbers 82 and 85 are pretty much the same as turning it off.
They always have common sense or are looking for it when they want to rethink gun laws but for some reason common sense goes out the window when it comes to anything to do with “Climate” .
You would have to be an idiot to believe what they are saying here. 72 if you like it on the cool side and 75/76 is very conservative.
Just wait for Alexa to start “comfort shaming”.
Just like guns, when the government disarms every single illegally held weapon, then they can come for mine,and when every single government employee and office maintains these ridiculous energy standards, I might consider the same. Problem is, government people don’t follow these standards.
Democrats 2020: Bringing third world hell hole standards to America.
Ladies if you have ever argued with a man that even tho he says the thermostat setting hasn’t change you feel hotter when you lay in bed …… you are absolutely correct!
Same for colder in winter.
If anyone wants to know why ask and I’ll explain the physics of it. 😉
