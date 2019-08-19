Multinational Business Roundtable Now Claims “Social Responsibility” More Important than Profit….

CTH suspected this was going to happen. This was predictable if you have followed the fracture between Main Street (Trump) and Wall Street (multinationals). Remember, there are trillions at stake. This news today is part of the battle.
Here’s the cut through the BS motive behind the multinational association of Business Roundtable CEO’s (these are all pure Wall St.) suddenly saying “social responsibility should be put above profit“…
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit. Corporate America is responsible for providing economic benefits to all, not just its investors, the Business Roundtable group said on Monday.
The group’s “statement of corporate purpose” was signed by the heads of more than 180 U.S. companies, including the CEOs of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), American Airlines (AAL.O), the largest airline in the world; and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the biggest American bank.
Although largely symbolic, the group’s statement goes against a roughly 30-year-old viewpoint that corporations exist to serve shareholders. (read more)
This is self-serving and highly manipulative decepticon double-speak. They haven’t changed their view on ‘stewardship’, not one bit. They are stewards for self, and by extension they were ultimately stewards for their shareholders. However, their allegiance was/is always to the bottom line; the “international” bottom line.
The multinational corporations that make up the Business Roundtable are the same multinationals who exported jobs, destroyed manufacturing industry in the U.S., and created the rust belt. These are the Wall Street multinationals who benefited the most from purchased political policy over the past 30 years.
What they are doing now, ties directly into what Nancy Pelosi is doing.
The Democrats and big multinational business interests are now in alignment. Their common adversary is President Trump. Pelosi, Schumer et al, have spent years blaming corporate greed for all the ills within society; while simultaneously taking billions from their trough. It was always a con; it is part of the UniParty aspect of DC.
Now Pelosi and Schumer need to use their commonality with the Big Club to attack their common adversary: President Donald Trump and his Main Street America-First agenda.
The forecast long-term interests of the Multinational Roundtable means they need to align with the social proclamations of Pelosi’s Democrats.
They will do this fake metamorphosis by shifting from “shareholder” stewardship (those who own stocks), to “stakeholder” stewardship (those who purchase their products and demand a seat at the table to influence corporate ideology).
That’s the motive for the change in position.
According to their strategy, as soon as President Trump is removed everyone goes back to their former activity. Business as usual for UniParty, and business as usual for the Big Club.
If these U.S. corporations were concerned about “social responsibility” they would pack-up their overseas operations, invest in the United States economy, and join with President Trump in trying to maximize the benefits to Main Street. But that ain’t their plan….
Their plan is to retain their overseas investments and fight against U.S. policy that undermines their multinational business models. Ergo they need to re-brand, put on the mask of social justice, and find alignment with Democrats toward the united objective.
That’s what they are doing, and it is brutally transparent if you understand the fight.
Cue an Example:
Peter Schiff is the CEO of “Euro-Pacific Capital” an investment group that puts their investment portfolio where?… Europe and China. The entire purpose of their existence is to funnel and manage investment funds in Europe and Asia.
Do you think Peter Schiff and his Euro-Pacific investment firm might be uniquely exposed to capital losses while the economy of Europe and China shrinks?
President Trump’s economic plans and trade activity is 180° in opposition to Peter Schiff’s entire portfolio. If Trump is successful, if the USA wins, Schiff goes out of business.
Nuf said.
This is the battle we’ve been waiting for. This is the USA -vs- the Multinationals who almost destroyed Main Street and the U.S. middle-class. President Trump is the only candidate who would have waged this fight…
There are trillions at stake.
.
…”complicated business folks, complicated business”…
There are large companies with actual values like Chick Fi lay that value employees and trulky give back to community.
However, I’m sorry but do you know what “social responsibility” really means?
Social responsibilities = politics
These corrupt corporations have been aligned with liberal globalist ideology (and dem party) for decades. Nothing new here but public virtue signalling .
Sundance explained it well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This smells exactly like the supposed “campaign finance reform”, which served the incumbent.
Unless I miss my guess, it will serve to reduce competition (after all, you shouldn’t do business with a company that isn’t “socially responsible”) while increasing the market share of those holier-than-thou corporations. The special villains will be the hungry, agressive start-ups with unique, highly profitable ideas..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell your broker and your lawyer about any such companies you have stock in about this. And tell the broker to sell those. I smell class action stockholder suits coming. There are big bucks in those and that sort of blood attracts big sharks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish somebody would start a socially irresponsible mutual fund I could invest in and make a killing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Social Justice responsibility, how does doing business in Communist China work with all their social Justicing, give me a break.. You have 2 million Hong Kong citizens out in the streets just a thought of being forced to live more under China rule. This about cutting off anything they don’t like, abortions, guns, illegal deportations,
Schiff dude has been saying almost every other month since 2011 a recession is a coming, if not a not recession a depression.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shiff is what Larry Kudlow use to call a “Perma Bear” on his cnbc financial show, a doom and gloom all the time person.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Social responsibility? Like child labor in Foreign factories that they own and make obscene profits from?
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s just fine! Let’s point out where their social responsibility is lacking! Also, if you have investments in any of those companies, SELL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
LikeLike
The CEO of Gillette must be a firm believer. After losing 8 billion dollars on razor non-sales, it is the cause of her problems, and the reason she won’t get fired for losing 8 billion dollars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“social responsibility should be put above profit“…
Poppycock. Stupid on the face of it. How can you continue to be socially responsible when you go out of business because you didn’t make a profit?
Nonsense of the highest order.
Per customers being ‘stakeholders’: They already have a vote on your business. They vote with their wallet. Customers don’t get a share of the profit. They provide the profit.
More high level bafflegab.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes many things to doing business but social Justice isn’t one of them.
Nice post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are literally millions of organized, registered not for profit organizations in this country. Most of them do good work and are efficient at what they do. Anyone who wants to do fulfilling work can do so at a charity.
The reason they are attacking corporations is not because of a social need, it is because communists want to destroy the foundation of capitalism, the profit motive.
LikeLike
This is quite unprecedented. It would make for a very interesting shareholder lawsuit against corporate Directors for breach of fiduciary duty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suspect it works like this: Epstein gets some good photos of the board members and /or CEO, and is granted a seat on the board. Then he invites his well connected “friends” and once they possess enough of a controlling interest on the board, they promise the board members and CEO increased salaries and golden parachutes in exchange for allowing raids of the corporate coffers. The shareholders lose when stocks tank on progressive posturing, but the board, the CEO and the insiders all profit handsomely. If the parasite kills the host, well then they just move on to the next one and do it again. Nice business you got here, it would be a shame if something bad happened to it.
LikeLike
“According to their strategy, as soon as President Trump is removed everyone goes back to their former activity. Business as usual for UniParty, and business as usual for the Big Club.” The problem with this strategy is that it cannot go back to the way it was or “business as usual”.
A. We are well aware of the fake news media
B. We have seen Trump’s economic policies work VERY well
C. The curtain has been pulled back on all the liberal policies / objectives to harm this country
D. We have seen what one sided trade policies have cost us…..
You can’t erase what has been exposed to the American people. If they attempt to revert back to their old ways they will face backlash like they’ve never seen before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is more than “there are $trillions at stake!”
Ideology has the priority position, Wall St is aligning with International Communism (aka Globalism).
That is the prime directive!
They are the ones we are fighting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s absolutely critical to realize that ideology is exclusively for foot soldiers in these types of wars. The real motives of these globalists is about control. The shallow, virtue signaling ideologues are just the useful idiots who think they are “Good people”(tm).
The globalists have no ideology. Only useful idiots are motivated by their ideology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be interesting to know what David Taylor (P&G Chrmn.,CEO,Pres.) had to say. (How much was that Gillette write-down again, Mr. SJW?)
LikeLike
I wonder what the salaries of all those CEO are?
Their “social responsibility” should start with themselves by
donating all of their salary to American charities,
keeping only the average wage of the average American citizen,
and then they should live on that.
Now that would be “social responsibility”.
Who wants to bet a quarter they will give up their salary
in the name of “social responsibility”?
I’ll just come right out and say it.
These CEO’s have sold out America
in favor of boosting a brutal communist regime in china
that treats its citizens like animals,
giving them a bullet in the back of the head
if they complain.
These CEO’s want the same for you and me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What’s good for thee is good for me” – what could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not wholly new. It’s a renewed focus on the triple bottom line, “people-planet-profit”, what we recognize by the label “sustainability”. Its been incubating for 50 years. I always had a hard time making logical sense of the premise that more than just financial profit drives companies at the most fundamental level, and exactly how environmental justice, social justice, and profit could be related in common vision.
It’s clear now. While I recognize it as a gateway for ideology, in the end it’s not about altruism; it comes back to the almighty dollar. The difference is where the dollar lands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Officers of a company owe fiduciary duty to the shareholders.
After Gillette lost 8 billion dollars due to a ridiculously woke commercial that insults their primary customers the CEO, Gary Coombe, stated the loss of revenue from those customers is a “price worth paying” in an interview with Marketing Week.
How does this not shatter that fiduciary duty?
And how does this declaration not potentially do the same?
This is madness.The world has lost its collective mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know what happened to Gillette?
Now they hav these “Tiny” Electric razors that cut just as good, if not better than a razor….and shaving cream…..and a sink…..and taking off your shirt to shave….and cutting yourself….
Turn the electric on…..zip…..zip…..zip……done…less than 20 seconds.
Gillette got caught with a billion razors it could not sell
Plus they had a women in charge of men’s shaving.
LikeLike
Having been a Program Manager at a $5B organization I can honestly say this is entirely eyewash. If you honestly think corporate executives give a rip about social image you are delusional, there are zero metrics to rate any executive based on feelings. They get paid to make shareholders rich, nothing will ever change that fact.
Those crossed fingers work both ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our president is playing political chicken with these people. Either we win or lose no in between at this point. My money obviously is on Trump, like it or not all of us are in the same boat.
These globalists would just as soon see every one of us starve to death or die from disease then give a single penny for our welfare. China ain’t got nothing on these people, people being my third or forth choice of words to describe them. And I’m not talking about hand outs. When the cost of living has been steadily going up but wages are dead for years now, it’s not working.
When we start hearing about these devils committing suicide due to losses we may see them back up a step. I’m not even sure that will get their attention.
Two weeks pay to fix a relatively minor car repair for most people on the ground. A five year to seven year car loan? That’s crazy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do the masses of low information voters be educated – in simple terms – about the Globalists’ agenda?
LikeLike
This is profoundly disturbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve tried without result to get a law firm interested in class action suits against companies that tank their shares by destroying revenue based solely on management’s political biases.
It’s coming, though. Who would want Twitter in their 401k right now? But I guarantee you it’s there in many of your mutual funds.
Shareholders have rights and the management of almost all of these tech companies should be sued into oblivion. Or, just get the HELL out of my 401k with your sub 1% annual returns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has gotten so out of hand it’s laughable. Shareholders need to revolt. Problem is they will find out really quickly they have no power. And the board of directors should be the voice of reason and demand responsibility from the executives. But oh, wait, they are all fellow elitists that are only concerned with lining their own pockets, not shareholders.
And the scary part is, the leftist shareholders will agree with these people and let them take and piss away their money. The time for revolt draws closer it would seem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh look Sundance, there is even a scientific basis for this nonsense. (Man, have they got the Global Warming play book down pat. First make a claim, then find some white coat wearers to write-up a paper about it. “Scientists say”)
FTA
Link to article here
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2019/08/19/shut-it-down-this-time-the-csiro/
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are just words. They will not stop trying to enhance shareholder value as the primary goal. Their compensation and bonuses are tied to stock price; their personal wealth rises and falls with the stock price. One thing they will not do and sacrifice their own income and/or wealth to virtue signal. People only virtue signal with other people’s money.
LikeLike
If all the top CEOs agree to tank their companies and take the shareholders with them, they still remain the richest people in the room. Economy tanks and they remain on top. If this is a concerted effort they are protected.
LikeLike
I call it the happy recession. Wall Street will be hit. Not Main Street. Prices of useless cheap imported goods might go up, but durable and repairable U.S. made stuff will thrive again!
LikeLike
The only thing we can do to turn back globalism and Socialism is to vote every time we still have that right and shop until we drop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JPMorgan found a $30 billion ‘unexpected bonus’ in the remains of Washington Mutual
https://www.businessinsider.com/r-jpmorgan-builds-up-apartment-loan-leader-from-wamu-rubble-2015-7
Jamie Dimon can start by giving back the 30 billion he stole, then bragged about, to the old WAMU shareholders decimated by the 2008 FDIC/JPM bank seizure. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. WAMU was very, very solvent, and JP Morgan, not so much. The media still proclaims that Jamie D. saved us all.
LikeLike
Peter Schiff has always been a bit of an eccentric and a little on the strange side anyway. Any yes, he stands to lose all if Trump is successful and puts America back on top. These globalists are all scared shitless. Their “guaranteed” trillions are not such a sure thing anymore and the American workers will be the winner. Can’t have that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a long-time CPA, I can firmly state that any such pronouncements that aren’t auditable against objective standards are hogwash from start to finish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As for me, I’d say: “if these too-rich idiots actually understood where True Wealth comes from, and had been practicing it for the last fifty years, they wouldn’t feel the need to be saying any of these silly things.
They would already know that True Wealth naturally comes from “[Right Here] First!” From blooming where one is planted. From a vibrant domestic economic system which naturally generates the surpluses needed to support foreign trade … not(!) “the other way around, a.k.a. ‘globalism.'”
‘Globalism,’ when finally put to the test (by Donald Trump …) demonstrates itself to be a failure. A product of a mad accountant’s balance sheet which had nothing to do with … reality. Turns out that it wasn’t better than the “nation-centered” viewpoints that it briefly displaced. Turns out that … it didn’t work at all.
LikeLike
“This is going to be an inflationary recession. There’s no way out and it’s political disaster for Trump because the recession is going to start before he finishes this term, which means he won’t have a second term. ”
There isn’t anything the least bit difficult to understand about this. Schiff is not the only one making these predictions. These aren’t forecasts. They are threats, telegraphing that they are going to do everything in their power to deliberately crash the economy if thy don’t get their globalist way.
This isn’t anything new. Business guys have been pulling this stunt forever. I always called it the “suicide ploy.” Lend me more money or I’ll file for bankruptcy. Sell me more product on credit or I won’t pay what I already owe. Lower my rent or I’ll close up and move out and won’t pay you anything. Same old suicide threat. The appropriate response is to not get rattled and reply “go ahead. Do it.”
It’s actually a loser’s gambit.
LikeLike
I used to support that guy and followed his run for Senate in 2008 I think it was…he got nowhere. He bragged how he predicted the 2008 recession. Sure, when you predict recessions for 25 years you’re going to be right eventually.
LikeLike