Senator Rand Paul Speaks for First Time Since Serious Lung Surgery…

Posted on August 15, 2019 by

Senator Rand Paul had to undergo recent lung surgery as an outcome of an attack by a violent member of the Democrat resistance in 2017.  In his first interview since the surgery Senator Paul discusses his ongoing recovery and the continued expressions of violence from the political left.

26 Responses to Senator Rand Paul Speaks for First Time Since Serious Lung Surgery…

  1. tominellay says:
    August 15, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    I like Rand; he’s got integrity.

  2. Kerry Gimbel says:
    August 15, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    No doubt if a republican attacked a Dem Senator he would get four years.

  3. The Boss says:
    August 15, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    This senator got seriously messed up by his ex-neighbor. Hope he recovers fully.
    (We’ll know he’s OK when he starts pissing some of us off again).

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 15, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I feel sorry he was injured. I still do not like him because, imho, he is NOT a team player supporting PDJT and the MAGA agenda. Perhaps, if he swallowed his pride for a bit and stood-up for what, again imho, is right and best for the United States, I would have sympathy for the man. Otherwise, he’s on his own. America is 1st – Senator Paul is not.

    • tonyE says:
      August 15, 2019 at 4:04 pm

      Paul is the conscience that is missing in Washington DC.

      I think that if there were more like him in the US Senate and the House, Trump would get his MAGA Agenda: cut back on Gov size and spending, cut back the Deep State, cut back on the multinationals, cut back on the MIC and shut down the border.

    • Becky Ross says:
      August 15, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      I think Senator Paul is a good man. However, he is stuck in the past and having experienced Marxist-globalist tolerance firsthand, he has more reason than most to fear the future. Our old republic is dead and we are never again going to have the balanced budget he so desires until the empire that we have become has been ended. He is the kind of civilizational guy you want writing a constitution for the Second American Republic, but he is not a war leader to get us there.

    • Mo says:
      August 15, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      Mittens Romney must be your fav

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      August 15, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      Give me a break. What a stinking crock of shizza.

      The Republic would do well to have 99 more Senators just like him.

  5. cheryl says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    I hope he is ok but I don’t appreciate him supporting the red flag law. He says he does support it but only with extreme due process. What he and others don’t understand is that due process takes money and lawyers that most of us can’t afford and I do expect liberals to point fingers at conservatives and abuse this law if it passes.

    Reminder: Trump rally tonight 7 pm

    • Becky Ross says:
      August 15, 2019 at 4:11 pm

      I agree. One of many things most nice-people conservatives don’t get is that the modern left has ZERO respect for rule of law and even less for its constraint by constitution. Law and constitution are weapons to be wield against their enemies when convenient and irrelevancies to be ignored when inconvenient. If you give them an inch, they will take 10,000 miles. Conservatives supporting any red flag law put the ‘stupid’ into ‘party of stupid’. They WILL be abused, not might, WILL be abused, openly and as frequently as the marxist-globalists deem necessary.

  6. cheering4america says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Very telling that hundreds of people felt comfortable posting online that they hoped he would die. And with no consequences. Tells us how evil the left is and also how free they are to make public threats.

  7. Mo says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Good Man

  8. 4EDouglas says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Ask not why he was beaten-all of us are targets who are conservative..
    If you won’t/can’t do firearm training-basic martial arts. Heck they’ll have to take my cane out of my cold,dead fingers..

  9. Paul Sapp says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Rand Paul is unique in his integrity. Do I agree with him on everything? No. But, he is honest and consistent with his principles. We need more like him.

  10. Georgia says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    The Judge who gives 30 days for breaking 6 ribs of a US Senator in a sneak attack?: “Judge Battani was nominated to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by President William Clinton in June, 1999 and confirmed by the Senate in May, 2000. Prior to her appointment to the federal bench, she served as a state circuit court judge in Wayne County, Michigan, since 1982.”

  11. mazziflol says:
    August 15, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Bet hes glad he doesnt get stuck with Obamacare like his constituents and the rest of us.

