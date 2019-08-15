Senator Rand Paul Speaks for First Time Since Serious Lung Surgery…

Senator Rand Paul had to undergo recent lung surgery as an outcome of an attack by a violent member of the Democrat resistance in 2017. In his first interview since the surgery Senator Paul discusses his ongoing recovery and the continued expressions of violence from the political left.
I like Rand; he’s got integrity.
…and funny hair…
No doubt if a republican attacked a Dem Senator he would get four years.
30 days for battery on a US Senator. Still can’t wrap my head around it.
But it’s good to know in case I ever spot Mark Warner wandering around my neighborhood.
And just for saying that online, I’d probably get more time than the guy who broke Rand’s ribs
Like the President says , “You’d get the Electric Chair” Blago got 14 Years for just joking about appointing a Dem Senator’s replacement and that was his job to do so..
How did Mark Warner get so dumb being a capitalist?
That’s easy, he only wants capitalism for him because he’s an evil pr!ck.
Just like the others that are just like him…
It’s all about “them” to “them”.
This senator got seriously messed up by his ex-neighbor. Hope he recovers fully.
(We’ll know he’s OK when he starts pissing some of us off again).
Must concur… and he will.
Or when he starts pissing regularly again.
I feel sorry he was injured. I still do not like him because, imho, he is NOT a team player supporting PDJT and the MAGA agenda. Perhaps, if he swallowed his pride for a bit and stood-up for what, again imho, is right and best for the United States, I would have sympathy for the man. Otherwise, he’s on his own. America is 1st – Senator Paul is not.
Paul is the conscience that is missing in Washington DC.
I think that if there were more like him in the US Senate and the House, Trump would get his MAGA Agenda: cut back on Gov size and spending, cut back the Deep State, cut back on the multinationals, cut back on the MIC and shut down the border.
I think Senator Paul is a good man. However, he is stuck in the past and having experienced Marxist-globalist tolerance firsthand, he has more reason than most to fear the future. Our old republic is dead and we are never again going to have the balanced budget he so desires until the empire that we have become has been ended. He is the kind of civilizational guy you want writing a constitution for the Second American Republic, but he is not a war leader to get us there.
Hmmmm…”curious” cat’s ears just perked up.
Mittens Romney must be your fav
Give me a break. What a stinking crock of shizza.
The Republic would do well to have 99 more Senators just like him.
I hope he is ok but I don’t appreciate him supporting the red flag law. He says he does support it but only with extreme due process. What he and others don’t understand is that due process takes money and lawyers that most of us can’t afford and I do expect liberals to point fingers at conservatives and abuse this law if it passes.
Reminder: Trump rally tonight 7 pm
I agree. One of many things most nice-people conservatives don’t get is that the modern left has ZERO respect for rule of law and even less for its constraint by constitution. Law and constitution are weapons to be wield against their enemies when convenient and irrelevancies to be ignored when inconvenient. If you give them an inch, they will take 10,000 miles. Conservatives supporting any red flag law put the ‘stupid’ into ‘party of stupid’. They WILL be abused, not might, WILL be abused, openly and as frequently as the marxist-globalists deem necessary.
Very telling that hundreds of people felt comfortable posting online that they hoped he would die. And with no consequences. Tells us how evil the left is and also how free they are to make public threats.
…any criticism of 0bama though is ray-cyst…
Any criticism about the criticism of criticizing Obama is also racist.
Good Man
Ask not why he was beaten-all of us are targets who are conservative..
If you won’t/can’t do firearm training-basic martial arts. Heck they’ll have to take my cane out of my cold,dead fingers..
Rand Paul is unique in his integrity. Do I agree with him on everything? No. But, he is honest and consistent with his principles. We need more like him.
The Judge who gives 30 days for breaking 6 ribs of a US Senator in a sneak attack?: “Judge Battani was nominated to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by President William Clinton in June, 1999 and confirmed by the Senate in May, 2000. Prior to her appointment to the federal bench, she served as a state circuit court judge in Wayne County, Michigan, since 1982.”
Bet hes glad he doesnt get stuck with Obamacare like his constituents and the rest of us.
