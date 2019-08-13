President Trump Delivers Remarks on U.S. Energy and Manufacturing Revival – 2:10pm EST Livestream…

President Trump travels to Pittsburgh, PA, today to tour the Shell cracker plant and deliver remarks on “America’s Energy Dominance and Manufacturing Revival.” The anticipated start time is 2:10pm EST.
I wish he would ease up and quit trying to flood the market with cheap oil. It is not good for the actual producers. Let the price rise to around $65/bbl and we can all breath better without wasting our resources.
He doesn’t control the amount of oil produced like OPEC does. The drillers are the ones who harvest the oil. All he does is try to create the best conditions possible to incent production.
That is exactly what I was thinking.
Besides OIL is a WEAPON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About time the U.S. was using it instead of being tricked into needless wars that murders American troops.
Uh, no thank you. $55 a barrel works for me and many others.
Many of the producers here in Texas are able to make a profit at $35/bbl. The market is what dictates price, not some bureaucrat or even the President hissownself. That is how it should be…
Back when I used to invest a little, the futures traders represented a large dose of the market.
Well one thing positive that it does is keep Russia on their heels. Their oil revenue is way down and it keeps them from investing/meddling in areas we’d rather not have them meddling in. Iran sells a little oil but lower prices hurt them too. Lastly, have you seen the inflation numbers? Low gas prices are keeping inflation at around zero. It’s supposed to drop farther this fall. All good….
Sherri,
This “problem” will solve itself like it has for the last 60 years. I am a small independent O&G producer with production in Colorado and New Mexico. We did this to ourselves, again.
When the rest of the US economy was struggling with the Obama recovery, there were few industries or markets where the Investment Banking business was lucrative. The shale plays across the US were really heating up. Offshore technology was becoming more cost effective onshore. Investment Bankers started throwing money at my industry. (Oh goody)
There are multiple reasons this is not good for either group. Short version – IB focuses on quarterly earnings. The O&G Industry is a long term, patience game. I run on cash flow but while I am developing a field things can get pretty lean on the balance sheet. My last play I did not see any significant revenue for over 4 years. The IB industry would not stand for that – at all.
My point being, many of these organizations that are working on this money are forced into shortsighted decisions that may make short term sense but long term stupid. Without getting into the weeds, the current US shale play is an oilfield version of a legal ponzi scheme. They cannot stop drilling or they go broke. This is a very complicated business and the playing field is littered with the remains of companies that play short term games.
I see the Texas shale play drying up from the current boom. It will not die, but it will certainly reset. Already big players are seeing their corporate value shrink significantly. Simply put, even with the amazing rates these Delaware Basin wells are coming in at, the development costs are still too high. The recent article in the WSJ about Pioneer Resources explains it better than I.
I am not picking on Investment Bankers. Their goals are just not conducive to good, long term, oil or gas field development.
And again, this is only my opinion. YMMV
About nine years ago, Karl Denninger wrote a scathing blog post on master limited partnerships that were so popular among pipeline companies around that time. IIRC, Kinder Morgan used that structure…at least until the company couldn’t hold up anymore. There is something about paying yourself with borrowed money that just does not work.
We are Winning while Dems are Whining.
Just a little history behind this “Energy” site in Monaca, PA. My father was the general manager of the St. Joe (Flora Industries) Zinc Smelting Operation that used to occupy this site. It was the largest and one of the last zinc smelting operations in the US. They were shut down by a combination of Union Demands and Foreign Zinc dumping operations into the US. He worked at this very location for over 30 years, having started as a brick mason who rebuilt the interior of furnaces used to make the zinc and coke. Just down the river from this operation, in Midland PA is an atomic power plant. Another interesting bi-product of the operation was medical grade Sulphuric Acid.
I visited the Shell cracker construction site last month as a drive by and was impressed by the progress already made and the gigantic scale.
I do worry however that Union demands may once again become excessive with predictable results.
Unions are no longer needed except to union officials freeloading on humanity!
the people in the background are so solemn. Usually you see a little more enthusiasm.
Outstanding speech. Filled with optimism, encouragement, hope and… energy. The deep love this President has for America and Americans is palpable and unbelievably powerful. Beats me how any Democrat can even begin to try to run against this level of success, prosperity and strength. They’ve already lost. Thank you, Mr. President.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?463437-1/president-trump-delivers-remarks-us-energy-manufacturing
On now…
What’s the deal with the small group in the row behind the prez that won’t even clap for other Americans or for any of the great news?
Noticed them immediately, aDave. How embarrassing for them to be so obviously obtuse.
Being a lifelong Pennsylvanian I am so happy that industries are coming back to our state. I would be thrilled if a couple of the closed down steel mills in my area would start up again. Lukans Steel in Coatesville and Bethleham Steel.
I watched the decline of US Steel’s plant in Fairless Hills, Pa. (along the Delaware).
At least two generations of highly paid jobs…gone.
