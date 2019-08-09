Candidate Elizabeth Warren Claims Ferguson Police Officer “Murdered” Mike Brown…

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren sent the following tweet today recognizing the five-year anniversary of Officer Darren Wilson shooting Michael Brown in self defense. Everything about this “murder” claim is factually false.

CTH researched and covered every aspect this shooting in real time. [451 Articles here] CTH even discovered evidence that investigators used in grand jury presentations and witness interviews. [DOJ Report Here]

Michael Brown attacked Police Officer Darren Wilson while the officer was seated in his vehicle. Brown attempted to get Wilson’s gun from his holster. The firearm discharged twice wounding Brown’s forearm, while a second bullet traveled to lodge under an apartment window. During the struggle Brown’s friend Dorian Johnson lost his bracelet. Brown and Johnson both fled. Officer Wilson pursued Brown. Brown stopped, turned around and charged Wilson. While retreating Wilson fired seven shots, six hit Brown.

Ultimately the Eric Holder DOJ came to the same conclusion. Attorney General Eric Holder stated as a result of their investigation the DOJ found there was nothing even remotely accurate about how the shooting was originally reported in the media. [LINK]

