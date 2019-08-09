Candidate Elizabeth Warren Claims Ferguson Police Officer “Murdered” Mike Brown…

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren sent the following tweet today recognizing the five-year anniversary of Officer Darren Wilson shooting Michael Brown in self defense. Everything about this “murder” claim is factually false.
CTH researched and covered every aspect this shooting in real time. [451 Articles here] CTH even discovered evidence that investigators used in grand jury presentations and witness interviews. [DOJ Report Here]
Michael Brown attacked Police Officer Darren Wilson while the officer was seated in his vehicle. Brown attempted to get Wilson’s gun from his holster. The firearm discharged twice wounding Brown’s forearm, while a second bullet traveled to lodge under an apartment window. During the struggle Brown’s friend Dorian Johnson lost his bracelet. Brown and Johnson both fled. Officer Wilson pursued Brown. Brown stopped, turned around and charged Wilson. While retreating Wilson fired seven shots, six hit Brown.
Ultimately the Eric Holder DOJ came to the same conclusion. Attorney General Eric Holder stated as a result of their investigation the DOJ found there was nothing even remotely accurate about how the shooting was originally reported in the media. [LINK]
Biden implodes and Warren support growing , so she goes off the rails. Hillary’s mole at work again Scott Adams says.
She appears desperate in her efforts to gain traction for her campaign, which has stumbled out of the starting gate. Her totally fraudulent and race-baiting tweet will outrage millions more voters than the relative few she will gain. I thought she was smarter than this.
I will enjoy watching her very painful southward journey in the polls.
These Folks..
Are trying to Start a Race War/Civil War…
Encouraging Lawlessness & Disorder..
Just point out the FACTS, better if you can get a FakeNews MSN link providing & proving your Factual points..
Folks..
It’s going to get ALOT Worse..
Define “worse”. Some of us are beyond fed up. We just need a valid reason to F these people up.
Agreed.
We already have a plethora of valid reasons, but we will do the right thing. With the narrative already against us, we can’t afford not to.
That said, I hope ALL of us are prepared to defend our natural right to life should any of these sheople move out of the “gun-free zone” shooting galleries and into our space… which should “define” worse.
With the globalist’s manic puppet “candidates” out there doing their best to rile up the “base” it’s not impossible and it should be obvious that it’s been open season on us since President Trump announced his own candidacy.
Well once they come “into our space” and give us a reason this shyt is over. They’ll be running back into their space REAL quick.
The ones in front wouldn’t be running anywhere anymore in that situation.
Self-defense is common-sense.
I’m a little more vague on the “reason”. lol I wasn’t strictly referring to self-defense situations.
These hellacious politicians, celebrities and media will yet start a civil war – or create outright anarchy – then what say they? I’m sure Ferguson has yet to recover from their first burn-down — maybe Elizabeth can be their honorable guest when they hold forth at the embers of their second burn-down. Satan himself could come up with a more inciteful comment.
democrats/liberals…the REAL ones…need to take their party back from ‘the media’ for the media is no longer a tool of the democrats….the democrat party is now a tool of the media…they print/produce not news but propaganda/indoctrination intended to destroy America and all it stands for….they are the enemy within….
“Hands up, Don’t shoot” was a LIE from the very start. The Left is pure evil!
The Democraps must be in real fear of losing the minority vote. They need that group to turn out and vote or they can’t win. Many in those communities did not turn out to vote for Hillary like they did for Obama. The Democraps know that President Trump is doing more for the minorities than any other President.
Rest assured, there will be a POC on the ticket. If not Kamala as POTUS it will likely be Abrams as VP.
I think the Dems are going to bring in Oprah or Michelle Obama as VP to try and seal the deal. They’ll do something i’m sure.
I don’t know about Oprah but Michael getting on the ticket wouldn’t shock me. The Obama’s have been VERY quiet.
Very quiet, I agree👍
Elizabeth Warren the fool will not gain one single vote from her evil false comment – and she will lose many. These Democrats think/pander to the Blacks but do nothing for them. The Black communities have begin to wake up to the fact, they are in the best job economy since the 1950s. The Justice Reform bill was mostly to their benefit Trump passed. It was a Black Trump supporter who, with 300 volunteers cleaned up the ghetto garbage in Cumming’s Baltimore district. I understand this same man is lining up clean up crews for LA and other California cities. That is what wins votes.
Scott Pressler isn’t black and it was 170 volunteers. Agree he’s doing great things.
After Tulsi took Kamala to the woodshed in the debates, KH’s ratings with the black community have been in the dumpster.
That’s a problem seeing as KH is the Clinton and the media’s favourite.
The Dems are terrified because they know that the black vote has swung wildly in PT’s favor. It is the dirty little secret none of them want to admit. This shameless pandering isn’t working as the black population becomes “woke”. In spite of LeBron James bs.
I suspect you are correct. The numbers must be really bad for them to go full Monty on this.
Are Warren and Biden in a race to out “dunce” each other? These democrats are softer than a sneaker full of baby purge!
Why is the 5th anniversary being acknowledged? What did VSGPDT have to do with this? Like in a bad play or movie they either act drunk or die slowly…when things aren’t going well…play the RACE CARD.
Why is the 5th anniversary being acknowledged?
Acknowledged by whom? Treehouse? This article here is simply documenting that presidential candidate Warren has come out and repeated the favored Dem lies about the incident as an electoral and race-baiting cudgel.
Acknowledged by others? You don’t expect that the 5th anniversary would pass without Democrats and the race-grievance industry (or the Democrat race-grievance industry, if you prefer, half of one / six dozen of the other) – without them milking the anniversary for maximum anti-whitey demagoguery, do you?
Of course there’ll be vigils, remembrances, “protests” (read “riots”) and endless opportunities for TV pundits to scream raycisss! raycisss! raycisss! white supremacy! white supremacy! endlessly.
Have a look at this search:
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?query=michael+brown+5th+anniversary&cat=web&pl=ie&language=english
What did VSGPDT have to do with this?
Nothing
But you don’t expect that there won’t be endless instances of TV pundits screaming raycisss! raycisss! raycisss! white supremacy! white supremacy! Orange Man raycisss! Orange Man white supremacist endlessly, do you?
Same-same as the recent legal finding about the Eric Garner police officer provided opportunity for that grievance to be resurrected and flogged endlessly by Democrats.
I try not to get involved in debates with liberals anymore, but if they start shrieking on and on about the Garner case, I quietly ask
“What do you think it was that prevented Garner from simply following police instructions and cooperating calmly with the police?”
But guaran-damn-teed, every race grievance possible will be spun up into mass outrage approaching this next election season.
Don’t forget reparations because “slaves built this country”, don’tcha know.
And some of this demagoguery will cause conflagrations
Guaran-damn-teed
Choose your ethnic enclave early
I didn’t mean why CTH was acknowledging it…I meant Warren and now Gilebrand. It was a rhetorical question.
Ah – then the answer is in the electoral cudgel / race demagoguery aspects
I couldn’t figure out why I saw idiot Tracy Martin being interviewed on TV earlier today. I knew it wasn’t any kind of St. Skittles anniversary (we know those dates by heart)… but I never considered the GG Mike angle. Oh well… yep…
yeah, jello, don’t miss that search link I pasted a couple comments upthread
it’s going to be wall-to-wall
Here’s coverage from Ferguson / St Louis today
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/photos-events-in-ferguson-mark-the-th-anniversary-of-michael/collection_9deb426a-4bec-5e0f-85c7-9b6bafcec885.html
…mourning the make believe……
This is one of the MORE nauseating perpetuated-myths, the pants-up, don’t loot…I mean “hands up don’t shoot” police brutality ca-ca; the GENTLE GIANT portrayal of poor martyr Michael Brown; the wholesale DESTRUCTION of the town, terrorization of its citizens and – like post Rodney King riots – the further insult of DESTROYING the livelihoods of most merchants at Ground Zero, like this guy (below). JUSTICE for Darren Wilson and this merchant (who I don’t believe was ever compensated – gee, what a shock).
the headline should read “Fake Indian Panders and Lies in One Fell Swoop”
Possibly 1/1,024 American Indian, and 100% liar.
Hey Senator Warren: the DOJ at that time was run by a black AG working for a black president. That DOJ determined the shooting justified. You, therefore, have just demonstrated yourself a pathetic race baiter.
LikeLiked by 8 people
God help us. I would love to see Warren pay a huge settlement for her actions.
Unfortunately, a very large percentage of individuals, like Bondi and Scott from Florida, simply use racial issues for their own political or financial enrichment. There are so many.
I pray every night for our great nation, but worry daily about the lasting damage being caused. People like Warren, Crump, Sharpton, and so many others, profiting by lying to cause racial divide, deserve a special place in hell.
Max Berger team @ewarren
| Big fan of movements, social democracy and Szechuan food | Formerly
@justicedems
@IfNotNowOrg
Retweeted.
@ maxberger
Criminals working together, those supporters are just sick and demented people.
I’ll take 4 consonants together cannot be a name for 100 Alex
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barf!
We tend to perceive others to be like us. As such, it is difficult to understand why they cannot see the twisted lies that come from their own mouths.
They’re just missing development in part of their brain which results in psychopathy. Sane people see the result, but it is still confounding to watch.
Please clap..
IF she were an Indian, I am certain they would call her Fork Tongued Woman or The Demented One.
Can Darren Wilson sue her? He objectively did NOT murder Brown.
That woman is a menace. Why does she think a race war will help her in any way?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Well that didn’t work quite right. If anyone knows how to link to a Twitter comment, be my guest. As is, if you click on the date it’ll go to the tweet… but don’t click the “platform…” link or you’ll get gobbledygook.
Totally worth it. I’ll play. Nice dig 😉
Dorian Johnson is complicit in his friends death….they partied, smoked some weed and he laughed and cajoled and fired Michael up…Michael was a big dude…he strong armed an innocent storekeeper for some smokes and Dorian laughed and cackled and enforced Michaels illegal behavior…then Dorian ‘had to move in with his mommy and granny’ and says he’s raising his girls…scrapes eggs off of nonstick with a fork…toxic….says ‘what about me’?
He lied to investigators and he lied to the nation….and he still lies….
Michael Brown is dead…….for being stupid….look at YOUR part, Dorian Johnson……
Really,with all the talented people in this country we have to listen to the likes of Warren and Biden wanting to run our country ! Disgusting!!
Pretty incredible, isn’t it? Out of 20 or so “candidates” we’ve got almost nothing to work with. There’s one who’s quite entertaining (Marianne Williamson); one who WAS, at one time, a serious candidate with a big following (Bernie); a few would-be “front runners” who are actually sad jokes on the verge of implosion (Warren, Biden, Harris); but only one that’s even remotely decent… that being Tulsi Gabbard. But even her, the only reason she’s even in the “remotely decent” category is that she’s much less insane than all the others.
“Out of 20 or so “candidates” we’ve got almost nothing to work with”
If there were an edit button, I reckon you’d change that to
they’ve got almost nothing to work with
😀 Well yeah… or maybe the “we’ve” can be taken to mean the combined idiocy of the Team Dem is so great that it’s US (Team Trump) that benefits?
Leviticus…..19:15
“Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, judge your neighbor fairly”
This is suicidal.they are not going to win anything by bashing law enforcement like this. I know it will work with some, but I just think it will be a big turnoff to the majority. They are trying to bait Trump into defending a “white racist police officer” which he will likely do. Their gamble will implode, as usual.
The first time I saw a picture of Brown in the convenience store, I was in a Walmart. My wife, my mom, and I were walking past a bank there inside the store, they had the TV on behind the counters. A “breaking” story came on, saying they had pictures and videos of the moments just before the shooting. Hardly anyone had yet seen a picture of Brown beyond the “little boy” garbage relatives had released. So on comes freeze-frames of the convenience store (“strong-arm”) robbery. My wife was the first one to respond… “Who’s that?” I told her that must be Mike Brown… but that he was WAY bigger than I expected. My mom goes, “That’s the little boy they keep talking about on TV?!” And then another woman behind us said, “He’s twice the size of that poor man!” Oh, and that was a black woman saying that. I then noticed about 20 people watching, about half black, half white. And EVERY ONE OF THEM had the same reaction: Everything they had heard up till that moment about the case was a LIE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The COMMUNIST PARTY SPEAKS AGAIN! Shoot the Commie Beech and be done with it. She is spouting lies that incite violence so taking her out first will save many more from such peril.
Kinda like the 2 A-bombs over Japanese islands. Although since reading “USS Indianapolis” I can see how the Communist Party will cling to their cause til death even at the expense of their own people.
Thank God that the Emperor saw the writing on the wall. Obviously, Warren hasn’t .
He may have been induced to surrender by thinking Tokyo could be the next target.
WE DON’T THREATEN OTHERS WITH VIOLENCE HERE.
Pandering to the slaves on the Democrat Party plantation because the slaves are leaving in huge numbers.
The Dems lost the independent voters to President Trump three years ago. Without the black vote, they go extinct. That’s why POTUS and his supporters are being hammered non stop as racists and white supremacists. And it’s going to get worse.
Pocahontas is zeroing in on a ‘target’ that is fast vanishing from existence: Those lowly ones that still believe in MSM. They are down to 5% of those who are awake.
The only way the democrats can keep the minority vote is to keep them perpetually poor, perpetually pissed off and to see themselves as perpetual victims
The democrats won’t allow them to receive a proper education, instead feeding them a social justice / victimization narrative designed to foster hate and resentment, and guarantee they stay poor and needy
These democrat politicians are truly the bottom of the barrel, lying through their teeth in order to further enrage minorities, pit American against American and further degrade the fabric of our nation in their quest for power
Warren should be arrested for her despicable bullsh*t, but she won’t be. The new norm in this country is no consequences for the scum of the earth
What a grotesque situation we have in this country, where the democrats / leftists are allowed to control the minority population, keep them in perpetual poverty and use them as tools to gain and keep power
What makes it work and stay that way?
UniParty
Surely when the trials begin, and I do believe they will, Americans will see traitors from both alleged “parties” going down for the same shared crimes and begin to question the charade of binary “elections” that require more money each cycle than a dozen “average” families combined would see in a lifetime.
“The system is rigged folks.”
~Many of us for years and ESGPDJT
So Warren’s position is that the FBI and the DOJ lie.
Interesting.
Well the DOJ & FBI do lie, but in the Mike Brown case they could not figure out a way to lie without being called out so they actually told the truth.
Yes, George 1, and for the record, that would be the Obama/Holder DOJ/FBI, since they cleared the Officer.
Even Jonathan Capehart (sp?), from the Washington Post and mess nbc, said that the original story (narrative) was false. And he’s African American.
A philosopher named Rene Girard wrote a great deal about the importance of human sacrifice/scapegoating to human society. The Leftists are really saying that they want police officers to sacrifice their lives to atone for the sins from American history.
I have to unplug from the internet.
On top of everything else I have heard lately from the MINISTRY OF TRUTH, this makes me livid.
As I have noted here and there across the years at CTH, I believe there could be and should be a RWB values driven “Democratic Party,” but to the degree there evar was one, it has evaporated, and I am The Last Democrat.
What plays under the name of the “Democratic Party” is revolting, and is bent on revolution – wrapped in the colors, I am glad to admit that.
Here is my encouragement to my fellow Americans: Make Them Own This.
I began following CTH before “BigMike” robbed a convenience store on a drugged-up all-nighter, and mid-morning later while on this juggernaut decided to attempt to grab a LEO’s gun while being asked a few questions…
We thought it was humorous when Jim Croce’s song about “tugging on Superman’s cape” came out….
But fathers, teach your children well: don’t try to pull the gun off of an officer who is questioning you because you are on video strong-arm robbing a convenience store. This is a “woke” your kids need to know.
PS: for those who have not yet gotten up to speed: Big Mike had his misogynistic and anti-cop music posted on Soundcloud. I have it downloaded somewhere, but it would take me a bit to locate it….if someone has that, please post. We all need to be aware that the “Dems” will pander to whomever and they have the lowest level of scruples someone could have. Big Mike documented that he was anti-cop as the cops rolled up on him. No songs about NASA or being an aeronautical engineer, etc. Just the sadly predictable rap stuff.
I know I am preaching to the choir. But I am just hitting a very high point of disgust and alarm over what this pile of liars might say and do for power. God help us. Or, as my wife texted me the other day, Jesus – we are ready – just bring on the justice and take us home already.
To get up to speed, red the grand jury witness testimonies, plus the CTH analyses.
Rant over.
The people shooting their mouths off – people like Warren, Biden, Pancho Beto, Harris, Booker, etc. – are not getting much attention because their campaigns are not stirring up any excitement at all. So, they are trying to get attention by stirring up outrage instead. It won’t work for long. The next thing up likely is one or more of them is going to start “transitioning” (hormonally /anatomically) to get on the cover of Vogue magazine.
Lol..I would pay to see that.
Would you REALLY like to see Bernie or Biden transitioning? As far as O’Rouke and Butgig, they’re half there already.
Wait till the clinton punk terry mcCalife steps up to bat. That might be the plan……. He is WAY disgusting….
Looks like defamation to me. Liz has the money.
I would like to read ristvan’s opinion on the opportunity for and likely success of a libel suit.
Looks like defamation to me. Liz has the money.
R.I.P. Warren campaign. I believe that Americans of all stripes are catching on that despite the projections of racism onto our President, the Democrats are the ones fomenting racial strife. Poll this: Should all question lines asking your race be removed from every government form?
Warren was also one of the candidates who immediately tweeted an outraged call for justice after the Jussie Smollet hoax.
Steve Sailer compiled and compared all the Democrat candidate responses to initial reports of the Smollet “attack”. Only one (Tulsi? Kamala?) had a careful response that did not presume the facts of the case. The other lemmings virtue-signalled themselves right over the edge of the cliff.
is Lie-awatha looking for another lawsuit against her?
She’s already named in a suit brought by the Covington boys.
I grew up not far from Ferguson and still live in the St. Louis County area. This makes me absolutely furious! This was all based on a lie! Mike Brown committed armed robbery, then attacked a police officer. The idiot that started the hands up, don’t shoot thing was lying! That didn’t happen. She clearly has NO idea what she is talking about and has never read the report.
