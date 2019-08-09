Bongino Discusses Bruce Ohr 302 Release – “It’s the laundry operation”…

Dan Bongino appears on Fox News morning to discuss his perspective on the information contained within the release of the FBI interview notes (“302’s”)of Bruce Ohr.

Mr. Bongino accurately notes the pipeline of research from Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson) and contract employee Nellie Ohr (Bruce’s wife) to Christopher Steele, is an intelligence laundry operation.

Political opposition research was created by Fusion-GPS and then sent to Steele so he could launder the information and return it to the DOJ and FBI, through Bruce Ohr, as an official “intelligence” product.

Note, analysis of the Bruce Ohr 302 documents is complex because the investigative notes need to reviewed as simply one overlay in a series of timelines and documents.

That means taking the Ohr 302’s (the content as a timeline) then comparing/overlaying them to: (1) the Bruce Ohr emails with Chris Steele; (2) the text messages with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page on the same dates as the Ohr interviews; (3) the text messages from SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman; (4) the content of the Comey memos; and (5) what was going on -inside the DC investigation- at the time these interviews were taking place.

It’s a layered onion with markers that align at specific points and tell a much bigger story. Example below:

As Bruce Ohr is discussing the possibility of the “SIC” (Senate Intelligence Committee) traveling to the U.K. to interview Steele, you cross reference the committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner text messages (w/ Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman) and the Ohr interview substance gives you the bigger picture of the conspiracy:

Now overlay Democrat Senator Mark Warner attempting to organize a meeting with Christopher Steele without “a paper trail”, during the height of the effort to organize the ‘soft-coup’ impeachment evidence.

Keep in mind, as you review SSCI Mark Warner attempting covert contact, for the expressed political purpose of conducting a ‘soft coup’….. the Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner, is also member of a very specific group known as the oversight “Gang-of-Eight”; and has contact with the most sensitive and secret covert government operations.

When you realize that senate members of the Gang-of-Eight in 2016 (Feinstein and Reid) were participating in the targeting…. and that continued into 2017 (Warner, Schumer, Burr, Ryan) with the soft coup effort against a sitting President; you begin to realize the scale of this.

The effort extends outside the Intelligence Apparatus into the halls of the most powerful politicians in DC. That’s where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe comes in; and is directly the reason why corrupt DOJ officials dropped charges against Wolfe in 2018 to control damage and mitigate risk. The truth of Wolfe leaking classified documents at the behest of Senators Warner and Burr was just too devastating.

A branch of the United States government (congress) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet.

In 2015 and 2016 the dossier is connected to political opposition research laundered into weaponized intelligence to target a political campaign. However, after the election of November 2016, that DOJ/FBI, State Department and Senate effort then became an actual coup-plot against a sitting president.

The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….

