Bongino Discusses Bruce Ohr 302 Release – “It’s the laundry operation”…

Dan Bongino appears on Fox News morning to discuss his perspective on the information contained within the release of the FBI interview notes (“302’s”)of Bruce Ohr.
Mr. Bongino accurately notes the pipeline of research from Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson) and contract employee Nellie Ohr (Bruce’s wife) to Christopher Steele, is an intelligence laundry operation.
Political opposition research was created by Fusion-GPS and then sent to Steele so he could launder the information and return it to the DOJ and FBI, through Bruce Ohr, as an official “intelligence” product.
.
Note, analysis of the Bruce Ohr 302 documents is complex because the investigative notes need to reviewed as simply one overlay in a series of timelines and documents.
That means taking the Ohr 302’s (the content as a timeline) then comparing/overlaying them to: (1) the Bruce Ohr emails with Chris Steele; (2) the text messages with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page on the same dates as the Ohr interviews; (3) the text messages from SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman; (4) the content of the Comey memos; and (5) what was going on -inside the DC investigation- at the time these interviews were taking place.
It’s a layered onion with markers that align at specific points and tell a much bigger story. Example below:
As Bruce Ohr is discussing the possibility of the “SIC” (Senate Intelligence Committee) traveling to the U.K. to interview Steele, you cross reference the committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner text messages (w/ Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman) and the Ohr interview substance gives you the bigger picture of the conspiracy:
Now overlay Democrat Senator Mark Warner attempting to organize a meeting with Christopher Steele without “a paper trail”, during the height of the effort to organize the ‘soft-coup’ impeachment evidence.
Keep in mind, as you review SSCI Mark Warner attempting covert contact, for the expressed political purpose of conducting a ‘soft coup’….. the Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner, is also member of a very specific group known as the oversight “Gang-of-Eight”; and has contact with the most sensitive and secret covert government operations.
When you realize that senate members of the Gang-of-Eight in 2016 (Feinstein and Reid) were participating in the targeting…. and that continued into 2017 (Warner, Schumer, Burr, Ryan) with the soft coup effort against a sitting President; you begin to realize the scale of this.
The effort extends outside the Intelligence Apparatus into the halls of the most powerful politicians in DC. That’s where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe comes in; and is directly the reason why corrupt DOJ officials dropped charges against Wolfe in 2018 to control damage and mitigate risk. The truth of Wolfe leaking classified documents at the behest of Senators Warner and Burr was just too devastating.
A branch of the United States government (congress) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet.
In 2015 and 2016 the dossier is connected to political opposition research laundered into weaponized intelligence to target a political campaign. However, after the election of November 2016, that DOJ/FBI, State Department and Senate effort then became an actual coup-plot against a sitting president.
The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….
It appears we are on the cusp of “The Big Ugly”.
Thank you for providing logical and pragmatic perspective through what will be looked at as one of the darker periods in American history. We have come close to losing our country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Corroborated evidence now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have a particular ax to grind against the evil Feinstein. I hope she is found to be at ground zero for those who engineered this coup.
LikeLike
All of us here feel like we’re watching this movie for the 17th time,
and yelling at the screen.
“Don’t open the box!!! You don’t wanna know what’s inside!”
LikeLike
The part of this that will “shock the conscience of the nation” is the involvement of Congress. Sadly, people will not be shocked that the DOJ/CIA and their agencies might do that, but no one wants to confront the reality that the speaker of the house or the majority leader in the senate would actively participate in a coup. As much as I hope the Brennans and Comeys go down, I want Ryan, Reid, McConnell, Feinstein, Warner, Burr and other “trusted servants” to be brought down. That is the only way to assure that they don’t try it again. Very scary to think that this has taken place in the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell don’t be shocked by Congress being involved they are the worst of all of them and more corrupt then you can imagine.
LikeLike
The easiest way to do this is to arrest all of the conspirators and let the chips fall. There is no real easy way to do it and it is a much better option then having “we the people” do it for them.
LikeLike
Don’t forget the illegal 702 searches which gave the state department the heads up to go after Manafort months before he was ever rumored to be joining the Trump campaign.
LikeLike
How do so many powerful people get punished.
LikeLike
The huge ball of corrupt twine is now starting to be unwound.
It’s going to take time, patience, persistence, and lots of dedicated analysis to reconstruct the scope of this many-headed Hydra. Some of the heads are: Comey, Brennan, Clapper, some big shot at State. Plus, of course, all of their subordinates like McCabe, Strzok, Page, the Ohrs, etc. etc.
Might include a FISA judge or two. Might include Rosenhack. And these are just the Govt bureaucrats. You also have media, Fusion, and possibly some Congress Critters — of both parties.
You wonder why it’s taken this long? Apart from the need to dump Sessions and get Barr in place, the Mueller activity needed to be over to eliminate any action being portrayed as “obstruction”. Then, of course, Barr and Durham have to make sure they don’t trip over any process hurdles. As Sally Yates would say: “By the book”.
But it’s finally starting. –IF– Barr is the champion of integrity he seems…….then it’s going to be a very bad next 12 months for a lot of former…and present….corrupt people.
LikeLike